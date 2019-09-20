Jay Edwards’ Athletes of the week: Cannon golfer Amanda Sambach shines in Scotland

Riding with Recruits: Jenna Thompson South Mecklenburg High tennis star Jenna Thompson is going after her fourth state singles tennis title in a row this year. She talks about her closest match, her style of play, and looking forward to playing collegiate tennis at Clemson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Mecklenburg High tennis star Jenna Thompson is going after her fourth state singles tennis title in a row this year. She talks about her closest match, her style of play, and looking forward to playing collegiate tennis at Clemson.

Cannon School’s Amanda Sambach is one of the nation’s top junior golfers and she has played on some big stages.

But nothing can compare to her latest round on the golf course. Sambach was one of 12 junior golfers (18-and-under) picked to represent Team USA in the Junior Solheim Cup at Gleneagles’ King Course in Scotland, Sept. 10-11.

Sambach made the team based on her American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) rank. She is No. 3 in the nation.

Sambach, 16, won two of her three matches to help the U.S. beat Team Europe 13-11 to win the Junior Solheim Cup.

After losing her first match in foursomes, Sambach won in the four-ball phase of the event with her partner Briana Chacon and then closed out the Junior Solheim Cup with by winning her singles’ match over Team Europe’s Lila Pinthier, 3 and 1.

“I don’t really have the words to describe the way it felt to play for my country,” Sambach said. “Just to know you are representing Team USA is a huge honor. The experience (Junior Solheim Cup) was unlike anything I’ve ever played in, the crowds were amazing. To play in Scotland, the home of golf, was everything I expected and more.”

Cannon School coach Pat Whisenant, a longtime PGA professional, was equally as excited for Sambach.

“Just the emotions I had following the event (Junior Solheim Cup) on the internet were intense,” he said. “I can’t imagine playing for your country. How do you process something that big? But, no one (player) I’ve ever coached is more capable and more ready than Amanda (Sambach) to play on that kind of stage in golf.”

While Sambach was mainly focused on play golf in Scotland, she spent nine days abroad and did get some time to visit some of the country’s sites before starting practice rounds. She also enjoyed getting to bond with her 11 Team USA teammates.

“It was awesome to get to experience this with my teammates, and each and every one of them is like one of my best friends now,” Sambach said. ‘Then, in the end it was amazing to get the victory for Team USA. We all waited on the 18th-green for one of our teammates to finish it off. When we won, we all stormed the green together. Everything that week (nine days) was so memorable.”

While Sambach will never forget her experiences in Scotland, she is now focused on defending both her NCISAA individual and team state championships for Cannon School.

Sambach is part of a loaded Cougars’ girls’ golf team that won the 2018 state title by a record 75 shots. Sambach, a junior now, also won the NCISAA individual title by 12 shots, after shooting a personal-best, 64, in the opening round at the Country Club of Whispering.

The Cougars are going for their fourth straight NCISAA state title and seventh in the last eight years.

“I love high school golf because it gives me a chance to play with my some of closest friends and have a lot of fun,” Sambach said. “Going back and winning state again (both individual and team) would be super cool.”

Sambach has a bright future on the golf course as she committed to play at the University of Virginia before she ever played a high school match. She committed in eighth grade.

Whisenant believes Sambach will be able “to accomplish whatever she wants on a golf course. “If she wants to play on the LPGA tour one day that’s what she will do.”

Adamma Anukwuem, South Iredell Golf: The South Iredell freshman shot a career-best and school record 36 to earn medalist honors while leading her Vikings’ girls’ golf team to victory in a North Piedmont conference (NPC) match at Rolling Hills’ Golf Club, Sept. 11.

Anukwuem, who is playing No. 2 in the lineup in her first high school season, had shot a 45 in her firs, NPC match of the season Sept. 4 and a 42 in the second league match Sept. 9.

Anukwuem’s record-breaking round (36) helped give South Iredell a 17-shot lead in the NPC girls’ golf team season standings.

The South Iredell girls have never won a conference title in their program history to date.

Christina Fisher, Freedom Golf: The Freedom junior earned medalist honors in two Northwestern 3A/4A (NW3A/4A) conference matches last week to help the Patriots a perfect 3-0 league mark to start the season.

Fisher shot a 38 (two-over par) at Brushy Mountain Golf Club to win individually and help her team to victory Sept. 10.

Two days later, Fisher fired a 37 (one-over par) to win the match at Mimosa Hills’ Country Club.

Fisher has a 16-shot lead in the NW3A/4A conference individual standings, while the Freedom girls’ golf team has a 20-shot lead after three matches.

Kayla Spangler, Charlotte Country Day Volleyball: The Charlotte Country Day junior setter also had a big week with 79 assists and 37 digs to lead the Bucs past Charlotte Christian and Northwestern (SC).

Spangler started her week strong with 45 assists and 24 digs in a 3-1 win at rival Charlotte Christian Sept. 10.

Two days later, Spangler notched 31 more assists, including the 2,000th of her career, to help lead the Bucs past Northwestern 3-1.

Spangler has 332 assists, 121 digs, 46 kills and 29 aces for Charlotte Country Day (10-3) this season.

Sidney Bing, Gaston Day Volleyball: The Gaston Day senior setter had 75 assists, 14 digs and 10 kills in wins over Davidson Day and Hickory Grove to help the Spartans improve to an 18-4 record this season.

Bing had 38 assists, 10 digs and four kills in a 3-1 win over Davidson Day Sept. 10.

Two days later, Bing had 37 assists and six kills in a 3-0 victory over Hickory Grove.

Bing, a Catawba College commit, has 513 assists, 124 digs, 43 kills, 19 aces and 14 blocks for Gaston Day this season.

Hailey Pearce, Sun Valley: The 6-foot-1 Sun Valley freshman had 30 kills in three wins last week to help Spartans remain undefeated at 8-0 this season.

Pearce had 13 kills and five dies in a 3-0 win over Weddington to start her week Sept. 10.

She added 12 kills and two aces in a 3-0 victory over Forest Hills the next day.

Pearce has 121 kills, 49 digs, nine blocks and six aces for Sun Valley this season.

Margaret Carlton, Charlotte Christian Tennis: The Charlotte Christian senior is a perfect 6-0 at No. 1 singles and doubles (with partner, sophomore, Lilly McNally) this season.

Carlton led the Knights to a 6-3 win at Charlotte Country Day, Sept. 10.

She also won both matches in a tough 5-4 loss to Providence Day, Sept. 12.

The 2018 CISAA girls’ tennis player of the year and three-time all-state selection is being recruited by several college programs including Washington & Lee, according to Charlotte Christian tennis coach, Gary Brown.

Sophie Spada, Charlotte Christian Cross Country: The Charlotte Country Day senior ran a personal-best 18:56.1 to win the girls’ championship at the Eye Opener Invitational in Spartanburg, Sept. 14.

Spada’s win was already her third victory of the season as she won the CISAA conference opener, Aug. 27 and the Mecklenburg County Two-Mile Preview, Aug. 17.

Jennie Douglas, Myers Park Field Hockey: The Mustangs’ senior goalkeeper had 19 saves in wins over rivals Providence Day and Charlotte Catholic last week.

Douglas had 12 saves in a 2-1 double overtime victory at Providence Day Sept. 10.

The next day, Douglas came up big again with seven saves in a 1-0 win at Charlotte Catholic.

Douglas has 31 saves this season for Myers Park (8-1), who has won seven straight games outscoring their opponents 38-4 in that same span.

Charlotte Observer Boys’ Athletes of the Week

Drake Maye, Myers Park Football: The Myers Park junior quarterback was a perfect 14-for-14 for 233 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Mustangs to a 47-0 victory at South Mecklenburg, Sept. 13.

Maye, an Alabama commit, is 20-for-22 for 494 yards and seven touchdowns in the last two weeks.

Maye is 37-for-45 for 706 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Caleb Hood, Richmond Senior Football: The Richmond Senior junior quarterback accounted for 385 yards of total offense and four touchdowns in the Raiders’ 45-28 win at Cardinal Gibbons Sept. 13.

Hood completed a school record 27 passes to another school record seven different receivers, passing for 311 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 74 yards and two more scores in the victory.

Hood is 50-for-84 for 791 yards passing and nine touchdowns, while rushing for 290 yards and six touchdowns on 34 carries for Richmond Senior (4-0) this season.

Hood has offers from Appalachian State, Duke, North Carolina and Wake Forest, according to Richmond Senior coach, Bryan Till.

Jaden Goodman, Lake Norman Charter Football: The Lake Norman Charter senior captain had 351 yards of total offense, four touchdowns and five tackles lead the Knights to their first win of the season in 42-27 win at Highland Tech, Sept. 13.

Goodman rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown and caught eight passes for 237 yards and three more scores in the victory. Goodman’s four touchdowns and a two-point conversion also gave him 26 of the team’s 42 points on the night.

Goodman had 176 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 25 carries, 33 catches for 499 yards and five more scores and 19 tackles on defense for Lake Norman Charter (1-3) this season.

Chase Gilley, East Lincoln Soccer: The East Lincoln senior forward tied school-record with six goals in the Mustangs’ 6-2 victory at South Point, Sept. 10.

The next day, Chase Gilley and his twin brother, Logan Gilley, committed to play college soccer at Appalachian State University.

Chase Gilley has 18 goals and seven assists for an East Lincoln team (7-0) that is ranked No. 1 in the state in class 2A and No. 12 in the nation, according to maxpreps.com.

Ben McCarter, Charlotte Latin Soccer: The Charlotte Latin senior defender and captain also got offensive in three wins to help the Hawks remain perfect at 10-0.

McCarter, who is the Hawks’ starting left outside back, started his week with the game-winning goal with three minutes left on a header off a corner kick to give Latin a 2-1 win at Covenant Day, Sept. 12.

The next day, McCarter had two assists in Charlotte Latin’s 3-0 win over Durham Academy.

McCarter also added two goals in 5-1 win over Charlotte Country Day, Sept. 16.

McCarter, who has five goals and three assists this season, also marks top offensive player on each opposing team in every game, according to Charlotte Latin soccer coach, Lee Horton.

McCarter is also the kicker for the undefeated, Hawks’ football team (3-0).

David Sprague, Watauga Soccer: The Watauga junior forward accounted for all three goals with two goals and one assist in a 3-0 upset at Providence, Sept. 11.

Sprague has four goals and one assist for the Pioneers (3-4-1) this season.

Connor Josey, Fred T. Foard Soccer: The Fred T. Foard sophomore had two goals in the second half on free kicks in 3-0 win at North Lincoln, Sept. 9.

Josey scored his first goal off a free-kick to break a scoreless tie 63 minutes into the contest, and then put the game away on his third score bending a shot around the Knights’ wall with two minutes left.

Josey has two goals and two assists for the Tigers (4-1-3) this season.

Damien Gonzalez, Mooresville Cross Country: The Mooresville senior won the 5,000-meter run at Printcrafters’ Invitational at McAnderson Park in Statesville, running a 17.03.02, Sept. 10.

Gonzalez also led his Blue Devils’ team to a (team) win in the same meet.

Gonzalez won his second race in as many weeks after also winning the Northwest Cabarrus Distance Carnival (two mile run in 10:56) at Frank Liske Park in Concord, Sept. 3.

** Information published today includes statistics through September 15.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.