No. 1 Mallard Creek vs. No. 2 Vance highlights prep football games of the week

Huge night from QB Drake Maye sparks huge Myers Park win at Hough Playing against his old school, Myers Park QB Drake Maye threw for four touchdowns in a 69-21 win at Hough. Myers Park is 4-0.

No. 1 Mallard Creek (3-0-1, 0-0 I-MECK 4A) at No. 2 Vance (3-0, 0-0), Fri, 7 p.m.: In the past three seasons, Mallard Creek has lost one game in the state’s toughest conference. Vance beat the Mavericks 38-21 in 2016. But Mallard Creek has taken the past two meetings between these rivals, who have represented the west in the past two N.C. 4AA state championship games. The 2019 editions of both teams are arguably among the best in each school’s history. So this is an epic matchup between two schools that are a 10-minute drive apart.

Monroe (3-1, 0-0 Southern Carolina) at No. 7 Charlotte Catholic (1-2, 0-0), Fri, 7:30 p.m.: Catholic is coming off a two-week bye and will try to end a two-game losing streak. It’s the Cougars’ first game since losing leading rusher Lamagea McDowell, who transferred to Gastonia Huss. Catholic has won 65 straight conference games, a streak that dates back to 2009. In fact, Catholic has lost only one conference game since the 2004 season. Monroe hasn’t beaten Catholic since 2000, but has won two straight games — by a combined score of 102-21 — since losing 35-20 to No. 6 Kings Mountain.

Charlotte Christian (2-1, 0-0 Big South 4A) at Charlotte Country Day (4-1, 0-1), Fri, 7: Charlotte Christian has lost one conference game since the start of the 2012 season. Charlotte Country Day has lost nine straight league games and hasn’t won one since 2016. A loss Friday would seriously damage the Bucs’ hopes of qualifying for the Division I state playoffs.

Olympic (3-2, 0-0 SoMECK) at Harding (3-2, 0-0), Fri, 7: There’s no clear-cut favorite in this league and either of these two could win it. Harding comes off a disappointing 24-15 loss at North Meck on Friday. Harding has lost two of three. Olympic had a three-game win streak snapped Friday in Taylorsville by a hot 3A Alexander Central team, 55-28.

Rocky River (0-3, 0-0) at Butler (2-2, 0-0 Southwestern 4A), Fri, 7: Butler ended a two-game losing streak with a 34-3 win over Providence on Friday. This week, the Bulldogs host Mint Hill’s Rocky River High, a short drive down Highway 51.