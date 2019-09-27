Ardrey Kell pulls away from South Meck in conference opener

Talking Preps 09.25.19: Vance-Mallard Creek, 4AA states, playoff adjustments and more Talking Preps this week focuses on Mecklenburg County conference previews, the big Mallard Creek-Vance game and touches on a NCHSAA open playoff format and the panel picks league winners and state title favorites Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Talking Preps this week focuses on Mecklenburg County conference previews, the big Mallard Creek-Vance game and touches on a NCHSAA open playoff format and the panel picks league winners and state title favorites

Ardrey Kell’s offense didn’t click on all cylinders Friday night, but the Knights did enough right to beat visiting South Mecklenburg 34-13 in their SoMeck 7 4A Conference opener.

The Knights (4-1, 1-0) took advantage of Sabre mistakes and scored the game’s final 14 points after the winless (0-6, 0-1) Sabres had closed within a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Coming off a bye week, Ardrey Kell’s offense misfired at times but made enough big plays to look like a conference championship contender.

South Mecklenburg narrowed Ardrey Kell’s lead to 20-13 with 10:18 remaining in the game when Anthony Hailey Jr. took a pass from Bo Davidson, broke a tackle, and rocketed 80 yards for a touchdown.

But that touchdown also helped seal the Sabres’ fate, as a South Mecklenburg player was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play. The Sabres were forced to kick off from their 20, and Ardrey Kell returned the kick to the Sabres’ 38. South Mecklenburg was whistled for another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the kickoff return, and Ardrey Kell was in business at the Sabres’ 23.

On the first play from scrimmage, the Knights’ Jared Joseph lofted a touchdown pass to Cedric Gray. The conversion kick gave Ardrey Kell a 27-13 lead with 10 minutes left.

The Knights got their final score with 4:21 to play, on a 26-yard Joseph-to-Josh Johnson pass. That capped a 72-yard drive that included 30 more yards in penalties against South Mecklenburg.

Joseph also threw first-quarter touchdown passes to Gray and Joseph. The Knights’ other touchdown came on a short run by Kaci Seegers.

A 19-yard touchdown pass from Davidson to Bryson Nesbit shortly before halftime accounted for South Mecklenburg’s other points.

Three who mattered

Cedric Gray, Ardrey Kell: On offense, Gray caught five passes for 63 yards, including a pair of touchdowns. On defense, he picked off a South Mecklenburg pass.

Travis Collins, Ardrey Kell: A junior defensive back, Collins blocked a punt and had two sacks and two tackles for losses.

Anthony Hailey Jr., South Mecklenburg: Hailey caught seven passes for 141 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown reception.

Worth mentioning

▪ Artistically, the game was not pretty. South Mecklenburg was whistled for 15 penalties (153 yards), and Ardrey Kell had 13 penalties (130 yards). Several of the calls were for unsportsmanlike conduct or personal fouls.

▪ South Mecklenburg’s Donaldson completed 19-of-34 passes for 253 yards, but he had two throws picked off.

▪ Ardrey Kell’s Joseph completed 12-of-28 passes for 174 yards and four touchdowns. He was not intercepted.

▪ Ardrey Kell has now won nine of the last 11 meetings with South Mecklenburg. The Knights’ last loss to the Sabres was in 2016, when current South Meck coach Joe Evans was coaching at Ardrey Kell.

▪ South Mecklenburg’s schedule has been brutal. The Sabres’ first five opponents had a combined record of 14-4, entering Friday’s games. And two of those losses were by Charlotte Catholic, to nationally ranked foes.

What’s next?

Ardrey Kell is home next Friday against Harding. South Mecklenburg travels to Olympic next Friday. Both are SoMeck 7 4A games.

South Mecklenburg 0 6 0 7 -- 13

Ardrey Kell 14 0 6 14 -- 34

AK - Cedric Gray 10 pass from Jared Joseph (Jackson Price kick)

AK - Josh Johnson 18 pass from Joseph (Price kick)

SM - Bryson Nesbit 19 pass from Bo Donaldson (kick blocked)

AK - Kaci Seegers 4 run (kick blocked)

SM - Anthony Hailey Jr. 80 pass from Davidson (Zane Davis kick)

AK - Gray 23 pass from Joseph (Price kick)

AK - Johnson 26 pass from Joseph (Price kick)