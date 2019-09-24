Huge crowd turns out to see Providence volleyball sweep rival Ardrey Kell

With some help from candy, Providence High draws big crowd stops rival Ardrey Kell volleyball Providence High's volleyball team gave students candy Tuesday, urging them to come out for a big volleyball game with rival Ardrey Kell. Sweets worked. A big crowd saw Providence win 3-0 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Providence High's volleyball team gave students candy Tuesday, urging them to come out for a big volleyball game with rival Ardrey Kell. Sweets worked. A big crowd saw Providence win 3-0

Tuesday’s non-conference volleyball rivalry match featured two teams at 11-2 when the Providence Panthers hosted the Ardrey Kell Knights.

In front of a big crowd at home, Providence took the first set with a dominant performance and eventually shut out the Knights 3-0.

In that first set Providence only trailed once, losing the first point. The Panthers controlled the rest while building seven-point leads three times before winning 25-16.

“Last year we didn’t get the first set (in the Panthers’ match against Ardrey Kell),” said Providence sophomore setter Katie Cruise. “We’ve been working really hard so it meant a lot.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Not wanting to fall behind 2-0, Ardrey Kell veteran coach Zoe Bell got the Knights to step up their play in the second set. Bell’s team built a 16-11 advantage.

But Providence won 14 of the next 20 points to capture the second set 25-22 and build that two sets to none lead.

“We talked about it a lot before the game during warmups and I told the team that we’re going to be down by a few points, they’re a good team,” said Providence coach Margaret Malone. “But we need to understand that we’re a good team, too, and we can come back. It doesn’t matter if we are down three or four.”

The Providence comeback in the second set seemed to deflate Ardrey Kell.

In the third set the Panthers cruised by building several double-digit leads and winning 25-15 to take the set and the match.

“We got our heads into the game in the second set when we were kind of down,” said Senior libero Ava LaPata. “We got our minds right, and if we play to the best of our abilities no one is able to stop us.”

RECORDS: Ardrey Kell (11-3) Providence (12-2)

THREE WHO MATTERED:

Alanna Harder, Sarah Knafelz, Providence: Panthers’ pair led the team with nine kills each.

(Madison Cail, Providence: Junior middle blocker had the kill to win the final point of the third set to enable the Panthers to capture the set and match, while finishing second in kills with six and first in blocks with five.

Sania McCoy, Ardrey Kell: Senior hitter was dangerous all night at the net while leading the Knights in kills.

THEY SAID IT: “I forgot I had to teach today and don’t tell my principal that. It’s just a good atmosphere and the girls have been looking forward to these matches all season. It’s such a healthy, awesome rivalry that we have between us and Ardrey Kell. We had a lot of energy and I was a little afraid we were going to burn out. Even this morning at 6:30 when they met in my class they were all filled with energy, screaming and everything.” Providence coach Margaret Malone on her team leading up to Tuesday’s rivalry match with Ardrey Kell.

WORTH MENTIONING:

Providence lead the match in total points over Ardrey Kell, 75-53.

Ardrey Kell coach Zoe Bell once was volleyball coach at Providence as well as Charlotte Latin. This is Bell’s second stint as volleyball coach for the Knights. She had coached at Ardrey Kell from 2008 - 2012 and after a one-season stint at Charlotte Latin in 2013, came back to the Knights in 2014. In 2018 Bell was named girls coach of the year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Tuesday’s loss by Ardrey Kell snapped the Knights’ eight-game winning streak, while the Providence win was the Panthers’ eleventh in their last 12 matches.

WHAT’S NEXT: Ardrey Kell will play game-three of a three-game stint away from home when it travels to South Mecklenburg Thursday for a match with the Sabres, while Providence turns right around and plays at home Wednesday against Charlotte Catholic.

Ardrey Kell 16 22 15

Providence 25 25 25