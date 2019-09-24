Monday’s prep roundup: Myers Park bounces back for soccer win

‘Got to get tougher.’ Hardaway football coach reacts to 21-7 loss to Cairo Hardaway lost Friday night's high school football game 21-7 to Cairo. Head coach Michael Woolridge said the Hawks need to get tougher up front. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hardaway lost Friday night's high school football game 21-7 to Cairo. Head coach Michael Woolridge said the Hawks need to get tougher up front.

Butler struck early, but Myers Park battled back Monday and earned a 4-1 Southwestern 4A Conference boys’ soccer victory.

The Mustangs’ triumph thinned the pack atop the standings, leaving them tied with East Mecklenburg with 3-0 records. Butler fell to 2-1, in a tie with Harrisburg Hickory Ridge.

The Bulldogs got the game’s first score, on a goal by Austin Milbourn in the contest’s opening minutes.

Myers Park evened the score a short time later on a Coale Anderson goal. Then Alex Heffner scored just before halftime, giving the Mustangs the lead for good.

Matthew Guarda made it 3-1 in the second half, and then Myers Park scored off a Butler own-goal.

Outstanding performers

Austin Alexander (R-S Central boys’ soccer): Alexander, a senior striker, is putting up some amazing numbers this year. He scored four times Monday in his team’s 7-2 victory over East Gaston and in 11 matches this season, Alexander has 34 goals and six assists.

Savannah McIntosh (Indian Trail Porter Ridge girls’ volleyball): McIntosh led the Pirates’ defense with 15 digs and 28 assists, and her team beat Monroe Parkwood 3-1.

Eber Tapia (South Rowan boys’ soccer): Tapia, a senior striker, scored four goals in his team’s 6-0 victory over Lexington.

Boys’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Hough 5, Lake Norman 1: Richie Cano scored a goal and added two assists for the Huskies. Adam Jeffrey, Evan Smith and Griffin Klebba each had a goal and an assist, and Jake Herbert scored a goal.

Mallard Creek 9, West Charlotte 0

Mooresville 4, Vance 2

North Mecklenburg 1, Hopewell 0

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

East Mecklenburg 6, Garinger 4: The Eagles scored five second-half goals and improved to 8-1 overall and 3-0 in conference.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 4, Rocky River 1: Josh Donaldson, Brennan Wilcox, Max Gaither and Lewis Madara each scored once for the Ragin’ Bulls.

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, Independence 1: The host Patriots led 1-0 at the half, but the Pirates surged in the final 40 minutes for the victory.

SANDHILLS 4A

Lumberton 5, Scotland County 0

Raeford Hoke County 1, Pembroke Purnell Swett 0

Richmond Senior 5, Fayetteville Seventy-First 2

Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, Fayetteville Britt 2

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 2, Morganton Freedom 1

Boone Watauga 2, Hickory 1

South Caldwell 9, Marion McDowell 0

BIG SOUTH 3A

Gastonia Ashbrook 4, Boiling Springs Crest 2: This match was a 1-1 tie at halftime.

Gastonia Forestview 5, North Gaston 3

Gastonia Huss 5, Kings Mountain 2: Luis Echevarria scored three goals and added an assist, and Chris Medel had a goal and two assists for the Huskies.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Charlotte Catholic 5, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0: The Cougars improved to 9-0-2 overall and 4-0 in the conference. Patrick Fenton and Ryan Bayabi each scored twice.

Marvin Ridge 4, Monroe Parkwood 1: This match was tied 1-1 at the half. Rory Milford and Anthony Garuba each scored twice for the Mavericks, and Milford added an assist.

Monroe 8, Indian Trail Sun Valley 5: Monroe built a 6-2 halftime lead and held on. Herman Benitez scored twice for Sun Valley.

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 6, Unionville Piedmont 0: Cuthbertson’s Ben Patrick scored two goals, and Jack Murray added a goal and an assist.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 1, Midway Oak Grove 0

North Davidson 1, Central Davidson 1 (North Davidson won 4-3 on PK’s)

Salisbury 3, East Davidson 0: Wade Robins got the shutout in goal, and Christopher Portillo led the Hornet attack with two goals and an assist. Will Webb added a goal.

South Rowan 6, Lexington 0: Eber Tapia’s four-goal outburst carried South Rowan.

Thomasville 5, West Davidson 2

FOOTHILLS 2A

East Burke 11, Valdese Draughn 0: Jonathan Salgado (three goals, two assists) and Micah Chirico (one goal, four assists) led the Cavaliers.

Newton Foard 3, West Iredell 2 (OT): The match was tied 1-1 after regulation and 2-2 after the first overtime. Irvin Villa, Korbin Proctor and Jordan Del Pilar scored goals for Fred T. Foard.

West Caldwell 9, Claremont Bunker Hill 1: The Warriors scored seven times in the second half.

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Marshville Forest Hills 8, Montgomery Central 0: Jamarcus Timmons, Christian Sanchez and Eduardo Casarrubia each scored twice for the Yellow Jackets.

Mount Pleasant 7, Anson County 1

West Stanly 4, Monroe Central Academy 1

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 4, North Lincoln 1: Logan Gilley (two goals, one assist), Chase Gilley (one goal, one assist) and Noah Graden (one goal) led the Mustangs.

Lake Norman Charter 6, Maiden 0: The Knights scored all their goals in the second half, registering their first victory in eight matches this season.

Newton-Conover 8, West Lincoln 1: The Red Devils, ranked second in 2A by MaxPreps, improved to 8-1-1 and 3-0.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

East Rutherford 2, Lawndale Burns 1 (OT)

R-S Central 7, East Gaston 2: Austin Alexander’s four goals and Tristan Chavez’s two scores led the Hilltoppers.

Shelby 4, Forest City Chase 0: The Golden Lions’ Ian Greene scored twice, and Jon Goforth and Carter Bridges each added a goal.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Ashe County 9, North Wilkes 0: The Huskies ran their conference record to 3-0.

Boonville Starmount 9, East Wilkes 0

West Wilkes 7, Alleghany 0

Wilkes Central 3, Elkin 0

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 7, Bradford Prep 0

Monroe Union Academy 10, Concord Carolina International 2: The Cardinals are 3-0 in league play.

Mooresville Langtree Charter 6, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 4: The Raptors led 2-1 at halftime, but the Lions exploded for five second-half goals. Max Novytskyy scored three times for Mountain Island Charter.

Queens Grant Charter 3, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 2: The visiting Pride led 2-1 at halftime, but Micah Parker scored twice in the second half for the Stallions. Parker finished with three goals. Warren Lewsader entered the match in the second half at goal for Queens Grant Charter and had a clean sheet for 40 minutes.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Christ the King 9, Bessemer City 0: Ray Sastoque scored three goals and Drew Hanson added two for the Crusaders.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 4, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 2

North Moore 6, South Stanly 1

NONCONFERENCE

North Iredell 2, Hickory St. Stephens 0: David Hernandez and Spencer Morrison each scored a goal, and goalkeeper Dane Coltrane made 10 saves for the victors.

Northside Christian 9, Charlotte Secondary 1

Olympic 4, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 1

Sugar Creek Charter 5, Cabarrus Charter 0

West Forsyth 3, South Iredell 1

West Rowan 2, Concord Cox Mill 2: Luis Vasquez and Joseph Turcios each scored a goal for West Rowan.

Girls’ golf

Concord Cox Mill wins: Cox Mill had a team score of 115, winning a multi-team meet at Skybrook Golf Club near Huntersville. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (120), Mount Pleasant (143), South Iredell (145) and Central Cabarrus (146) trailed. The medalist was Hickory Ridge’s Clauda Winter, who shot a 35.

Girls’ tennis

Alexander Central 9, Morganton Freedom 0: Hannah Maltba, Kristen Ratliff and Emma Maltba got the Cougars started, winning No. 1 through 3 singles.

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 9, Monroe Parkwood 0

West Stanly 6, Monroe Central Academy 3

Girls’ volleyball

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 3, Morganton Freedom 1 (20-25, 25-11, 25-11, 25-8)

Boone Watauga 3, Hickory 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-15)

Marion McDowell 3, South Caldwell 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-13)

METRO ATHLETIC

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 3, Gaston Christian 0 (25-16, 25-13, 27-25)

FOOTHILLS 2A

East Burke 3, Valdese Draughn 0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-23): The Cavaliers got 21 assists from Graleigh Hildebran.

Morganton Patton 3, Lenoir Hibriten 0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-5)

Newton Foard 3, West Iredell 0 (26-24, 25-20, 25-18)

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

East Gaston 3, East Rutherford 1 (27-25, 27-25, 9-25, 25-23)

R-S Central 3, Forest City Chase 0 (25-15, 25-10, 25-17)

Shelby 3, Belmont South Point 1 (25-22, 25-22, 20-25, 25-22): The Golden Lions improved to 5-1 in the conference.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 3, Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 1 (25-18, 25-19, 25-27, 25-23)

NONCONFERENCE

Bradford Prep 3, Mountain Island Day Charter 0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-9)

China Grove Carson 3, Northwest Cabarrus 0 925-13, 25-7, 25-8)

Davidson Day 3, Statesville Christian 0 (25-16, 25-11, 25-23)

East Rowan 3, Albemarle 0 (25-7, 25-6, 25-12): East Rowan’s Leah Hinceman had 10 kills, and Zoe Larson added 20 assists.

Gastonia Forestview 3, Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 0 (25-23, 25-13, 25-22)

Greensboro Caldwell Academy 3, Cabarrus Stallions 0 (25-12, 25-5, 25-8)

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, Mount Pleasant 2 (25-13, 25-21, 24-26, 19-25, 15-8)

Hickory St. Stephens 3, Newton-Conover 0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-17)

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, Monroe Parkwood 1 (25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22): Sydney Rutledge led the Pirates’ attack with 12 kills and three blocks in this closely-contested match.

Lake Norman 3, Statesville 1 (25-18, 21-25, 25-17, 25-22)

North Lincoln 3, Gastonia Highland Tech 0 925-18, 25-20, 25-23)

North Stanly 3, West Stanly 2 (22-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 15-7): The Comets remained undefeated (13-0) and handed the Colts their third loss in 14 matches.

South Rowan 3, Kannapolis Brown 0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-19): South Rowan is now 13-1.

South Stanly 3, Montgomery Central 2 (25-16, 19-25, 25-11, 23-25, 15-7)

WEEKEND

Gaston Day went 5-1 against South Carolina competition in the Hub City Classic at Spartanburg. The Spartans lost to Greenville J.L. Mann but defeated Hilton Head, Columbia Cardinal Newman (twice), Greenville and Crescent Daniel.

Emory commit Lauralee Hurst and Catawba commit Sidney Bing were named to the all-tournament team. For the weekend, Hurst had 68 kills, 50 digs, 10 aces and six assists. She passed the 2,000-kill mark for her career. Bing had 138 assists, eight blocks, 29 digs, five aces and four kills. She now has 3,448 career assists.

Report your scores

