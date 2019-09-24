Weekend Roundup: 4 area teams win cross country titles

With some help from candy, Providence High draws big crowd stops rival Ardrey Kell volleyball Providence High's volleyball team gave students candy Tuesday, urging them to come out for a big volleyball game with rival Ardrey Kell. Sweets worked. A big crowd saw Providence win 3-0 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Providence High's volleyball team gave students candy Tuesday, urging them to come out for a big volleyball game with rival Ardrey Kell. Sweets worked. A big crowd saw Providence win 3-0

Waxhaw Cuthbertson pulled off a championship sweep, and teams from Providence and Myers Park joined the Cavaliers in winning cross-country meets Saturday.

Cuthbertson won the boys’ and girls’ team titles in the Hare and Hounds Meet in Charlotte. Meanwhile, in Morganton, the Providence boys and Myers Park girls were team champions in the Freedom Invitational.

The Hare and Hounds Meet featured teams from several states across the Southeast.

The Cuthbertson boys finished with 136 points, beating second-place Greer (SC) with 151 and third-place Christiansburg (VA) with 178.

Marvin Ridge was seventh, Mooresville 10th, Charlotte Country Day 16th, Charlotte Latin 18th, and Lake Norman 19th in the field.

The overall winner was Greer’s Coen Roberts, who covered the 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course in 15 minutes 16.1 seconds. Top area finisher was Lincolnton’s Daniel Hopkins, in fifth place. Cuthbertson took the team title on balance, as the Cavaliers’ Mickey Schihl ran 10th, and teammates Shaun Raughley, Gage Austin and Davis Seik all ran between 20th and 30th.

Cuthbertson’s girls edged Dobyns Bennett (TN) 97 to 102. Marvin Ridge was third, with 153 points, and Fort Mill Nation Ford was fourth with 187.

Lake Norman (sixth), Charlotte Country Day (11th), Charlotte Latin (14th), Covenant Day (17th), Concord Cox Mill (18th) and Providence Day (20th) were also among the leaders.

Sasha Neglia of Dobyns Bennett was the individual winner in 17:29.1. Nation Ford’s Katie Pou ran second, and Morgan Werner was fifth.

Cuthbertson had three top-20 finishers, in Madeline Hill (ninth), Alyssa Preisano (13th) and Lillian Nasta (19th).

Freedom Invitational: Providence’s boys finished with 45 points, easily outrunning second-place Enka (89) and third-place Lake Norman Charter (94). Gastonia Forestview and East Burke rounded out the top five.

Enka’s Rodrigo Bustillo was the individual winner, with his time of 17:08.31 less than a half-second ahead of Providence’s David Broud. Forestview’s Austin Brotemarkle and Providence’s Wick Hatch filled out the top four.

The Myers Park girls won with 47 points. Lake Norman Charter (59) and Providence (71) were second and third. Hough was sixth.

Lake Norman Charter junior Abby Farris won the girls’ race in 20:06.31 -- 36 seconds ahead of runner-up Bennett Key, a Providence freshman. Myers Park had top-10 finishers in Sara Holshouser (fourth), Molly Jahn (seventh) and Lily Pareso (eighth).

Boys’ soccer

(Friday)

Carmel Christian 5, Asheville Carolina Day 0: The Cougars improved to 11-0 on the season.

Hickory Grove Christian 3, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 1

Marvin Ridge 3, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 2: Rory Milford’s two goals led the Mavericks. Grant Sutherland added a goal.

Monroe 3, Monroe Central Academy 1

Woodlawn School 7, Sugar Creek Charter 0

(Saturday)

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee 1, Providence Day 0 (OT): The host Chargers had 12 shots on goal, but they lost when Rabun Gap scored in the second overtime.

Girls’ field hockey

Durham Academy 1, Charlotte Country Day 0: The Buccaneers outshot Durham Academy 12-3 but lost.

Girls’ tennis

(Friday)

Asheville Carolina Day 8, Carmel Christian 1: Passion Kabwe’s victory in No. 1 singles prevented Carolina Day from completing a sweep.

Cary Academy 5, Charlotte Country Day 4: The Buccaneers fell, despite Linde Fonville’s win in No. 1 singles. Fonville and McLean Sandusky teamed to win No. 1 doubles.

Durham Academy 5, Charlotte Latin 4: The Hawks’ Chloe Floyd took No. 3 singles, then teamed with Nina Lavelle to win No. 1 doubles.

(Saturday)

Charlotte Latin 9, Raleigh Ravenscroft 0: Kate Coppage, Nina Lavelle and Chloe Floyd got the Hawks off to a big start, sweeping No. 1, 2 and 3 singles.

Girls’ volleyball

(Friday)

Davidson Day 3, Northside Christian 0 (25-6, 25-13, 25-8): Davidson Day’s Cierra Huntley had 11 kills and 11 digs, and Sarah Alexander added 13 digs. Akiya Phillips and Mindy Chu each had four blocks for Northside.

Hickory Grove Christian 3, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-20): Hickory Grove’s Bethany McVey had six kills, and Darcy Dodd added five kills and four aces.

Monroe Central Academy 3, Monroe 0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-11)

Woodlawn School 3, Sugar Creek Charter 0

(Saturday)

High Point Wesleyan 3, Charlotte Latin 0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-14): The Hawks’ Assem Mendygaziyeva had eight kills and 22 digs in a losing cause.

Marvin Ridge 3, West Iredell 0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-13): The Mavericks opened play in the Lake Norman Tri-Meet with this sweep. Alicia Davis had 18 kills and 17 digs for the victors.

Marvin Ridge 3, Lake Norman 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-16): Katie Jamerson’s 34 assists led Marvin Ridge.

West Rowan 3, West Forsyth 1 (25-22, 24-26, 25-21, 25-16)

