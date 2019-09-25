Tuesday’s Roundup: Hickory Ridge wins SW 4A golf title

Riding with Recruits: Jenna Thompson South Mecklenburg High tennis star Jenna Thompson is going after her fourth state singles tennis title in a row this year. She talks about her closest match, her style of play, and looking forward to playing collegiate tennis at Clemson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Mecklenburg High tennis star Jenna Thompson is going after her fourth state singles tennis title in a row this year. She talks about her closest match, her style of play, and looking forward to playing collegiate tennis at Clemson.

Scotty Foley took medalist honors with a 38, leading Harrisburg Hickory Ridge to its second consecutive Southwestern 4A Conference girls’ golf championship Tuesday.

Foley’s round helped the Ragin’ Bulls coast to a team victory in the tournament, held at Charles T. Myers Golf Course in east Charlotte.

Hickory Ridge finished with a team score of 118, easily outdistancing Myers Park (141), Butler (145) and East Mecklenburg (167). Indian Trail Porter Ridge had two golfers compete but did not field a full team. Garinger, Independence and Rocky River did not compete.

Foley was named Player of the Year in the Southwestern 4A.

Two other Hickory Ridge golfers joined her on the all-tournament team -- Lily McConnell and Claudia Winterberg. Each fired a 40.

Other all-conference players were Porter Ridge’s Makenzie Toth, who shot a 39; Myers Park’s Ellen Pritchard, with a 44; and Butler’s Grace Allen, with a 46.

Joe Dalrymple (Providence boys’ soccer): Dalrymple, a senior captain, scored both goals in the Panthers’ 2-1 victory over Ardrey Kell.

Scotty Foley (Harrisburg Hickory Ridge girls’ golf): Foley took medalist honors with a 2-over-par 38, leading Hickory Ridge to the Southwestern 4A Conference golf championship at Charles T. Myers Golf Course. Foley was named the conference’s Player of the Year.

Kendall Herrick (Hickory Grove Christian girls’ volleyball): Herrick, a sophomore, had 15 assists, 10 aces and five digs in her team’s 3-0 victory over Northside Christian.

Daniel Martinez (South Mecklenburg boys’ soccer): Martinez had three goals in the Sabres’ 9-0 shutout of West Mecklenburg.

Baylee Vaught (Indian Land girls’ volleyball): Vaught, a junior, had eight kills, three aces and 15 assists as her team blanked Columbia Keenan 3-0.

Cross-country

Indian Land swept the boys’ and girls’ victories in a meet held in Lancaster.

Indian Land’s boys finished with 23 points, edging second-place Winnsboro Fairfield Central. Trailing were Lancaster (62), Richburg Lewisville (121) and Hawthorne Christian (149). Individual winner was Indian Land’s Ben Elson, with a time of 18 minutes and 14 seconds over a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course.

Indian Land’s girls swept the top five spots and finished with 15 points. Trailing were Lancaster (48) and Fairfield Central (62). Mattie-Baile Tripp won, with Olivia Morales second.

Boys’ soccer

SO MECK 7 4A

Harding 6, Berry Academy 4: Berry Academy built a 4-1 halftime lead, but the Rams roared back in the closing 40 minutes.

Providence 2, Ardrey Kell 1: Joe Dalrymple’s second goal of the game, with five minutes left, gave the Panthers (8-2-2, 3-0) a 2-0 lead, and they held on. Ardrey Kell fell to 5-2-3, 1-1.

South Mecklenburg 9, West Mecklenburg 0: The Sabres’ Daniel Martinez scored three times, Brenton Calvin had two goals, and Spencer Lewisjohn had a goal and two assists.

CISAA

Charlotte Latin 8, Charlotte Christian 0: Seven Hawks scored, led by Braden Panther (two goals, one assist). Devin Reinhardt had a pair of assists.

Covenant Day 4, Concord Cannon School 2: Covenant Day rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit.

Providence Day 1, Charlotte Country Day 1 (Country Day won 4-3 on PKs): Manning McGrath’s goal in the 67th minute gave Providence Day a 1-0 lead, but Markland Whittaker scored a minute later for the tie. In the shootout, Hayes Olin, Griffin Weidner and Alex Cook scored for Providence Day. Connor McPhilliamy, who made two saves in goal during the shootout, scored for the Buccaneers in the penalty-kick session. So did Bryce Menichella, Johnny Bingham and Whittaker.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 2, Kannapolis Brown 1: The Vikings outscored the Wonders 2-0 in the second half, scoring an upset victory that left A.L. Brown tied with Concord for first place at 4-1. Central Cabarrus is 2-2. Brian Guzman and Christopher Cabrera-Pastrama scored for the Vikings.Concord 1, Concord Cox Mill 0: Alex Mondragon was the hero for the Spiders, scoring a goal with two minutes left.

METRO ATHLETIC

Gaston Christian 0, Gaston Day 0 (Gaston Day won 5-4 on PK’s): Ben Spencer got the winning penalty kick in the shootout for the Spartans. Jack Dee, Jack D’Amore, Marco Wright and Ethan Harky also scored for Gaston Day in the shootout. The 80 minutes of regulation and 10 minutes of overtime featured shutouts by goalkeepers Brian Minnix of Gaston Christian and the Spartans’ Payne Fulghum.

Northside Christian 2, Hickory Grove Christian 1: Gavin Bouldin broke a 1-1 tie with a second-half goal -- his second of the game. Chan Park assisted on both tallies.

Southlake Christian 3, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 2 (OT)

NONCONFERENCE

Carmel Christian 8, Forsyth Country Day 0: The unbeaten Cougars steamrolled to their 12th victory.

Hickory Christian 5, Davidson Day 0

Hickory University Christian 6, Nebo Crossing Academy 1

Woodlawn School 6, Salisbury North Hills Christian 3

Girls’ field hockey

Charlotte Catholic 8, Weddington 0: Meira Darling scored three goals and added an assist for the Cougars.

Covenant Day 8, Providence 0: Covenant Day’s Caroline Dancu had two goals and two assists, and Olivia Hartley and Grace Watson each scored two goals.

Girls’ golf

Marvin Ridge 161, Ardrey Kell 165: Braelyn Pippin fired a 35 at Firethorne Country Club in Marvin, leading the Mavericks to victory.

Girls’ tennis

Camden 6, Chester 0

Charlotte Catholic 8, Weddington 1

Charlotte Latin 7, Charlotte Christian 2: The Hawks swept all three doubles matches, with Chloe Floyd and Mayes Fisher winning in singles and doubles. Charlotte Christian’s Margaret Carlton took No. 1 singles.

China Grove Carson 9, East Rowan 0: Jesse Carson swept this North Piedmont 3A match behind Lindsay Conrad (No. 1 singles) and Carleigh Perry (No. 3). Conrad and Perry teamed in a No. 1 doubles victory.

Forsyth Country Day 6, Carmel Christian 2: Passion Kabwe won No. 1 singles for Carmel Christian and teamed with Allie Spies for a victory in No. 1 doubles.

Hough 8, North Mecklenburg 1

Morganton Freedom 7, Valdese Draughn 2: Draughn’s Hailey Kincaid won No. 1 singles, but Freedom dominated, with Alyssa Burnett and Sara Byrd Succop winning in both singles and doubles.

Salisbury 8, Ledford 1: Lillie Rusher won No. 1 singles, Margaret Thurman took No. 3 singles, then the two teamed to win No. 1 doubles. Salisbury is 10-0 overall and 7-0 in the Central Carolina 2A Conference.

Girls’ volleyball

I-MECK 4A

Lake Norman 3, North Mecklenburg 0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-21): Madison Sawyer had four blocks for Lake Norman.

Mallard Creek 3, Mooresville 0 (25-7, 25-22, 25-22): The Mavericks are 6-1 in conference play.

SO MECK 7 4A

South Mecklenburg 3, West Mecklenburg 0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-8)

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler 3, East Mecklenburg 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-13)

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 0 (26-24, 25-18, 26-24)

Myers Park 3, Independence 0 (25-10, 25-18, 25-12): The Mustangs ran their conference record to 5-0.

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day 3, Providence Day 1 (21-25, 25-13, 25-22, 25-17): Ea Hamil’s 10 kills and Sydney Schulze’s 12 kills and 21 digs paced the Buccaneers. Kayla Spangler added 34 assists and five aces.

Charlotte Latin 3, Charlotte Christian 1 (15-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-20): Laura Zielinski’s 10 kills and Assem Mendygaziyeva’s 23 digs led the Hawks. Elinor Langdon had 23 digs for the Knights.

SANDHILLS 4A

Lumberton 3, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 3, Kings Mountain 2

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 3, Gastonia Forestview 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-17)

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 3, Statesville 0 (25-20, 25-22, 26-24): Statesville’s Isabella Daye had 16 digs and 15 assists.

South Iredell 3, East Rowan 0 (25-16, 25-9, 25-17)

West Rowan 3, North Iredell 2 (23-25, 25-8, 23-25, 25-19, 15-7): Tori Hester totaled 37 kills, 16 digs, three blocks and three aces for the Falcons. K.K. Dowling added 22 kills and 11 digs, and Allison Ennis had 66 assists.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 3, Kannapolis Brown 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-17)

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Marvin Ridge 3, Charlotte Catholic 0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-9): The Mavericks were led by Alicia Davis, with 13 kills and nine digs.

Monroe Parkwood 3, Monroe 0 (25-8, 25-16, 25-2)

Weddington 3, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1 (25-23, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16)

PIEDMONT ATHLETIC

Gaston Day 3, Gaston Christian 0 (25-11, 25-15, 25-11): The Spartans won the Battle for the Bell, as Megan Brown had 12 aces and four kills, and Laura Mullins totaled eight kills.

Hickory Grove Christian 3, Northside Christian 0 (25-18, 25-9, 25-18): Darcy Dodd had five kills for the victors.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT

Statesville Christian 3, Victory Christian 1 (25-21, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16): Alessandra Sendler had 14 kills for the Lions.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 3, Thomasville 0

Midway Oak Grove 3, Lexington 0

North Davidson 3, East Davidson 2

South Rowan 3, Ledford 0 (25-21, 25-8, 25-19): Payton Black’s 19 digs led South Rowan, now 14-1 overall and 11-0 in conference. Kira Rymer added 18 kills, 13 digs and 13 assists.

West Davidson 3, Salisbury 0 (25-14, 30-28, 27-25)

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Mount Pleasant 3, Marshville Forest Hills 1 (25-12, 18-25, 25-20, 25-17)

West Stanly 3, Montgomery Central 1 (19-25, 25-20, 25-16, 26-24): The Colts are 12-3 overall, 3-0 in the conference.

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 3, Newton-Conover 1 (25-23, 25-13, 15-25, 25-13): Gabby Leach had 15 kills for the Mustangs, and Peyton Crater added 17 assists and 11 digs.

Lake Norman Charter 3, West Lincoln 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-11)

Maiden 3, Lincolnton 0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-9): The Blue Devils ran their conference record to 7-0.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Alleghany 3, North Wilkes 0

East Wilkes 3, Elkin 1

West Wilkes 3, Ashe County 0 (25-13, 25-11, 25-8)

Wilkes Central 3, Boonville Starmount 0

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 3, Black Mountain Owen 2

PAC 1A

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0 (25-19, 25-18, 25-21)

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, Chatham Central 0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-20)

North Moore 3, South Davidson 0

South Stanly 3, North Rowan 0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-8)

NONCONFERENCE

Cabarrus Stallions 3, Cabarrus Charter 0 (25-4, 25-5, 25-5)

Davidson Day 3, Hickory Christian 0 (25-11, 25-1, 25-13): Cierra Huntley had nine kills, three aces and eight digs as the Patriots rolled.

Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 3, Sugar Creek Charter 0

Hickory University Christian 3, Nebo Crossing Academy 0 (25-20, 25-10, 25-8)

SOUTH CAROLINA

Camden 3, Chester 0 (25-14, 25-5, 25-7)

Fort Mill Nation Ford 3, Rock Hill Northwestern 0 (25-17, 25-12, 25-16)

Indian Land 3, Columbia Keenan 0 (25-8, 25-22, 25-11): Baylee Vaught’s 15 assists led the Warriors.

York 3, Columbia Ridge View 1 (25-21, 25-22, 19-25, 25-18)

