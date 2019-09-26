Prep Insider Blog
The Observer’s high school football Sweet 16 poll
Talking Preps 09.25.19: Vance-Mallard Creek, 4AA states, playoff adjustments and more
Up Next
|Rk.
|Team (Class)
|Rec.
|1.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|3-0-1
|T2
|Myers Park (4A)
|4-0
|T2
|Vance (4A)
|3-0
|4
|Richmond Sr. (4A)
|4-0
|5
|Weddington (3A)
|4-0
|6
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|5-0
|7
|Charlotte Catholic (3A)
|1-2
|8
|Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
|4-0
|9
|Butler (4A)
|2-2
|10
|NW Cabarrus (3A)
|5-0
|11
|Shelby (2A)
|3-1
|12
|Chester, SC (3A)
|4-1
|13
|Providence Day (IND)
|4-0
|14
|Clover SC (5A)
|4-0
|15
|Statesville (3A)
|5-0
|16
|Indian Trail Porter Ridge (4A)
|3-1
Comments