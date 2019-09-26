Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

The Observer’s high school football Sweet 16 poll

Talking Preps 09.25.19: Vance-Mallard Creek, 4AA states, playoff adjustments and more

Talking Preps this week focuses on Mecklenburg County conference previews, the big Mallard Creek-Vance game and touches on a NCHSAA open playoff format and the panel picks league winners and state title favorites By
Up Next
Talking Preps this week focuses on Mecklenburg County conference previews, the big Mallard Creek-Vance game and touches on a NCHSAA open playoff format and the panel picks league winners and state title favorites By
Rk.Team (Class)Rec.
1.Mallard Creek (4A)3-0-1
T2Myers Park (4A)4-0
T2Vance (4A)3-0
4Richmond Sr. (4A)4-0
5Weddington (3A)4-0
6Kings Mountain (3A)5-0
7Charlotte Catholic (3A)1-2
8Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)4-0
9Butler (4A)2-2
10NW Cabarrus (3A)5-0
11Shelby (2A)3-1
12Chester, SC (3A)4-1
13Providence Day (IND)4-0
14Clover SC (5A)4-0
15Statesville (3A)5-0
16Indian Trail Porter Ridge (4A)3-1
  Comments  