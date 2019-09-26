PICK 7: Charlotte media personalities predict Friday’s high school football games

Talking Preps 09.25.19: Vance-Mallard Creek, 4AA states, playoff adjustments and more Talking Preps this week focuses on Mecklenburg County conference previews, the big Mallard Creek-Vance game and touches on a NCHSAA open playoff format and the panel picks league winners and state title favorites Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Talking Preps this week focuses on Mecklenburg County conference previews, the big Mallard Creek-Vance game and touches on a NCHSAA open playoff format and the panel picks league winners and state title favorites

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.

Langston Wertz Jay Edwards Sam Greiner Nate Wimberly No Limit Larry Last week 7-0 6-1 7-0 6-1 5-2 Season total 27-5 26-6 27-5 26-6 23-9 Mallard Creek at Vance Mallard Creek Mallard Creek Mallard Creek Mallard Creek Mallard Creek W. Charlotte at Lake Norman West Charlotte Lake Norman Lake Norman Lake Norman Lake Norman Hickory Ridge at Independence Hickory Ridge Indy Hickory Ridge Hickory Ridge Hickory Ridge Monroe at Charlotte Catholic Charlotte Catholic Charlotte Catholic Charlotte Catholic Charlotte Catholic Monroe Bandys at Maiden Maiden Maiden Maiden Maiden Maiden Providence Day at Metro. Christian Providence Day Providence Day Providence Day Providence Day Providence Day Clover at Irmo Clover Clover Clover Clover Clover