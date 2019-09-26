PICK 7: Charlotte media personalities predict Friday’s high school football games

Prep Insider Blog

Talking Preps 09.25.19: Vance-Mallard Creek, 4AA states, playoff adjustments and more

Talking Preps this week focuses on Mecklenburg County conference previews, the big Mallard Creek-Vance game and touches on a NCHSAA open playoff format and the panel picks league winners and state title favorites By
Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.

Langston

Wertz

Jay Edwards

Sam

Greiner

Nate

Wimberly

No Limit

Larry

Last week

7-0

6-1

7-0

6-1

5-2

Season total

27-5

26-6

27-5

26-6

23-9

Mallard Creek

at Vance

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

W. Charlotte

at Lake Norman

West Charlotte

Lake Norman

Lake Norman

Lake Norman

Lake Norman

Hickory Ridge

at Independence

Hickory Ridge

Indy

Hickory Ridge

Hickory

Ridge

Hickory Ridge

Monroe

at Charlotte Catholic

Charlotte Catholic

Charlotte Catholic

Charlotte Catholic

Charlotte

Catholic

Monroe

Bandys

at Maiden

Maiden

Maiden

Maiden

Maiden

Maiden

Providence Day

at Metro. Christian

Providence Day

Providence Day

Providence Day

Providence Day

Providence Day

Clover

at Irmo

Clover

Clover

Clover

Clover

Clover

