PICK 7: Charlotte media personalities predict Friday’s high school football games

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.
Langston
Wertz
Jay Edwards
Sam
Greiner
Nate
Wimberly
No Limit
Larry
Last week
7-0
6-1
7-0
6-1
5-2
Season total
27-5
26-6
27-5
26-6
23-9
Mallard Creek
at Vance
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
W. Charlotte
at Lake Norman
West Charlotte
Lake Norman
Lake Norman
Lake Norman
Lake Norman
Hickory Ridge
at Independence
Hickory Ridge
Indy
Hickory Ridge
Hickory
Ridge
Hickory Ridge
Monroe
at Charlotte Catholic
Charlotte Catholic
Charlotte Catholic
Charlotte Catholic
Charlotte
Catholic
Monroe
Bandys
at Maiden
Maiden
Maiden
Maiden
Maiden
Maiden
Providence Day
at Metro. Christian
Providence Day
Providence Day
Providence Day
Providence Day
Providence Day
Clover
at Irmo
Clover
Clover
Clover
Clover
Clover
