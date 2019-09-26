Previews for Friday’s Observer-area high school football games l Sept. 27, 2019

Talking Preps 09.25.19: Vance-Mallard Creek, 4AA states, playoff adjustments and more Talking Preps this week focuses on Mecklenburg County conference previews, the big Mallard Creek-Vance game and touches on a NCHSAA open playoff format and the panel picks league winners and state title favorites Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Talking Preps this week focuses on Mecklenburg County conference previews, the big Mallard Creek-Vance game and touches on a NCHSAA open playoff format and the panel picks league winners and state title favorites

Hopewell (2-2, 0-0 I-Meck 4A) at Hough (1-3, 0-0), 7 p.m. – The teams’ recent roles are reversed. Hopewell has won two straight since snapping a34-game losing streak, averaging about 40 points in this victories. Hough, a victim of a brutal schedule, is trying to bounce back from last week’s 68-21 loss to Myers Park.

No. 1 Mallard Creek (3-0-1, 0-0 I-Meck 4A) at No. 2 Vance (3-0,0-0), 7 p.m. – Both teams have powerful offenses. Vance’s defense has gotten less publicity than the rugged Maverick defense, but the Cougars have allowed only 14 points in their three games. It’s only the first week of conference play, but the I-Meck 4A title could be at stake in this game.

Mooresville (2-2, 0-0 I-Meck 4A) at North Mecklenburg (1-3, 0-0),7 p.m. – QB Hunter DeBerardino’s passing and K Isaac Riffle’s field goals and punts have been the Blue Devils’ key weapons. North Mecklenburg’s offense finally got into gear last week in a 24-15 victory over Harding.

West Charlotte (3-1, 0-0 I-Meck 4A) at Lake Norman (3-1, 0-0),7:30 p.m. – Two teams off to surprisingly good starts, with each featuring a strong ground game. RB Iwuan Jackson is the Lions’ big threat, while Lake Norman has three backs averaging 60 or more rushing yards a game.

Olympic (3-2, 0-0 SoMeck 7 4A) at Harding (3-2, 0-0), 7 p.m. – Olympic RB Cameron Smith is on pace for a 1,500-yard rushing season. After scoring 123 points in its first two games, Harding has totaled 58 in its last three outings.

South Mecklenburg (0-5, 0-0 SoMeck 7 4A) at Ardrey Kell (3-1,0-0), 7 p.m. – South Meck’s opponents have a combined 14-4 record, and two of those losses were by Charlotte Catholic and nationally-ranked foes. Ardrey Kell QB Jared Joseph has passed for nearly 700 yards.

West Mecklenburg (2-2, 0-0 SoMeck 7 4A) at Providence (1-4, 0-0),7 p.m. – The Providence defense has given up 167 points in the last four games and faces a test from Hawks’ RB Willie Hopper Jr. (averaging 107 rushing yards a game).

East Mecklenburg (1-3, 0-0 Southwestern 4A) at No. 16 Indian Trail Porter Ridge (3-1, 0-0), 7:30 p.m. – The host Pirates figure to contend for a playoff berth this season and have won three straight behind RB Brandon Perry, who has rushed for more than 400 yards this season.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (3-1, 0-0 Southwestern 4A) at Independence (2-2, 0-0), 7 p.m. – Two teams with plenty of offensive weapons. The Ragin’ Bulls are led by QB Nolan Carey Jr. Patriots’ RB Davion Nelson is averaging 169 rushing yards a game.

No. 2 Myers Park (4-0, 0-0 Southwestern 4A) at Garinger (0-4,0-0), 7 p.m. – On paper, this looks like the area’s mismatch of the week. The Mustangs have outscored opponents 220-24. Garinger has been outscored 185-34.

Rocky River (0-3, 0-0 Southwestern 4A) at No. 9 Butler (2-2, 0-0),7 p.m. – RB Jamal Worthy rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns last week, and Butler’s offense appeared to be getting back on track. Rocky River’s opportunistic defense will take advantage of any Bulldog mistakes.

Charlotte Christian (2-1, 0-0 Big South) at Charlotte Country Day (4-1, 0-1), 7 p.m. – The visiting Knights, with talented WRs Logan Jones and J.B. Awolowo, face a Country Day team that moves effectively on the ground behind RB Quinton Cooper.

Arden Christ School (3-0) at Charlotte Latin (4-0), 7 p.m. – A interesting game with QB Navy Shuler, son of former NFL quarterback Heath Shuler, who is averaging 180 passing yards a game for the Greenies. He faces a tough Charlotte Latin defense that has not allowed more than one touchdown in a game this season.

No. 13 Providence Day (4-0) at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (3-2), 7 p.m. – It’s Metrolina Christian QB Angel Gonzalez, who has thrown for 1,167 yards, against a Providence Day defense that picked off four Charlotte Country Day passes last week.

Monroe (3-1, 0-0 Southern Carolina 3A) at No. 7 Charlotte Catholic(1-2, 0-0), 7:30 p.m. – The host Cougars haven’t played in three weeks. During that time, RB Lamagea McDowell, their leading rusher, transferred to Gastonia Huss. They face a strong Monroe team led by QB Matt Bennett, who has thrown for 14 touchdowns with no interceptions.

Gastonia Highland Tech (0-3, 0-1 Southern Piedmont 1A) vs. Community School of Davidson (2-2, 1-1), at Mallard Creek High, 7 p.m. – The Spartans’ Baker Westmoreland has rushed for more than 100 yards in every game this season. His team faces a Highland Tech defense allowing an average of 39 points a contest.

Monroe Union Academy (2-1, 1-0 Southern Piedmont 1A) at Christ the King (0-5, 0-5), 7 p.m. – Christ the King’s defense faces a Cardinal offense averaging about 350 rushing yards a game, led by RB Isaac King.

Cabarrus Warriors (1-3, 0-1 Piedmont Athletic) at Covenant Day (1-4, 0-0), 7 p.m. – RB Fred Peace, averaging 110 rushing yards a game, leads the Warriors against a Covenant Day defense which has played well at times this year.

VC/NC Royals (2-1) at Southlake Christian (3-2), 7 p.m. – The Royals must shut down the Eagles’ passing attack, led by QB Matthew Lutzel, who is averaging nearly 170 passing yards a game.

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (3-2, 0-0 Western Piedmont) at Hickory Grove Christian (0-3, 0-1), 7 p.m. – Rabun Gap QB Matt Linn has thrown for 13 touchdowns and almost 800 yards. Hickory Grove’s offense has been slow to get going, as the Lions are averaging fewer than 200 yards a game.

Outside Mecklenburg

Catawba Bandys (3-1, 0-0 South Fork 2A) at Maiden (3-1, 0-0), 7:30p.m, – The conference’s co-favorites meet in the opener. It’s Bandys running game, led by Isaiah Gilchrist, against Maiden’s passing attack, led by QB Ethan Rhodes (12 touchdown passes and just one interception).

No. 14 Clover (4-0) at Irmo (2-3), 7:30 p.m. – Clover QB Gabe Carroll has thrown for 15 touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards without an interception. Irmo is headed by former Vance coach Aaron Brand.