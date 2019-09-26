Prep Insider Blog
Friday’s Charlotte-area high school football schedule
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
Friday
I-Meck 4A
Hopewell (2-2, 0-0) at Hough (1-3, 0-0), 7
Mallard Creek (3-0-1, 0-0) at Vance (3-0, 0-0), 7
Mooresville (2-2, 0-0) at North Mecklenburg (1-3,0-0), 7
West Charlotte (3-1, 0-0) at Lake Norman (3-1, 0-0)
SoMeck7 4A
Olympic (3-2, 0-0) at Harding (3-2, 0-0), 7
South Mecklenburg (0-5, 0-0) at Ardrey Kell (3-1,0-0), 7
West Mecklenburg (2-2, 0-0) at Providence (1-4,0-0), 7
Southwestern 4A
East Mecklenburg (1-3, 0-0) at Indian Trail PorterRidge (3-1, 0-0)
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (3-1, 0-0) at Independence(2-2, 0-0), 7
Myers Park (4-0, 0-0) at Garinger (0-4, 0-0), 7
Rocky River (0-3, 0-0) at Butler (2-2, 0-0), 7
Big South (NCISAA)
Charlotte Christian (2-1, 0-0) at Charlotte CountryDay (4-1, 0-1), 7
Sandhills 4A
Fayetteville Seventy-First (3-1, 0-0) at SouthernPines Pinecrest (4-0, 0-0)
Pembroke Purnell Swett (0-4, 0-0) at Richmond Senior(4-0, 0-0)
Raeford Hoke County (3-1, 0-0) at Lumberton (2-2,0-0)
Scotland County (4-0, 0-0) at Fayetteville Britt(4-0, 0-0)
Northwestern 3A-4A
Hickory (0-5, 0-0) at Marion McDowell (1-3, 0-0)
Hickory St. Stephens (2-2, 0-0) at Morganton Freedom(3-2, 0-0)
South Caldwell (3-2, 0-0) at Boone Watauga (4-1,0-0)
BigSouth 3A
Boiling Springs Crest (3-2, 0-0) at GastoniaForestview (2-2, 0-0)
Gastonia Huss (3-1, 0-0) at North Gaston (1-3, 0-0)
Kings Mountain (5-0, 0-0) at Cramerton Stuart Cramer(2-3, 0-0)
North Piedmont 3A
North Iredell (0-5, 0-0) at China Grove Carson(1-4, 0-0)
Southern Carolina 3A
Indian Trail Sun Valley (1-3, 0-0) at Weddington(4-0, 0-0)
Monroe (3-1, 0-0) at Charlotte Catholic (1-2, 0-0)
Monroe Parkwood (3-1, 0-0) at Waxhaw Cuthbertson(3-1, 0-0)
Unionville Piedmont (1-2, 0-0) at Marvin Ridge(1-3, 0-0)
Piedmont Athletic Conference
Cabarrus Warriors (1-3, 0-1) at Covenant Day (1-4,0-0), 7
Western Piedmont
Rabun Gap (GA) Nacoochee (3-2, 0-0) at HickoryGrove Christian (0-3, 0-1), 7
Central Carolina 2A
East Davidson (0-4, 0-2) at West Davidson (1-3,0-2)
Ledford (2-2, 2-0) at Thomasville (2-2, 1-1)
Midway Oak Grove (4-0, 2-0) at Central Davidson(3-1, 1-1)
North Davidson (1-3, 1-1) at South Rowan (1-3, 1-1)
Salisbury (4-0, 2-0) at Lexington (1-3, 0-2)
Foothills 2A
East Burke (1-3, 0-0) at West Caldwell (0-4, 0-0)
Lenoir Hibriten (3-1, 0-0) at Claremont Bunker Hill(1-3, 0-0)
Newton Foard (0-5, 0-1) at Morganton Patton (1-3,0-0)
Valdese Draughn (3-2, 1-0) at West Iredell (2-2,0-0)
South Fork 2A
Catawba Bandys (3-1, 0-0) at Maiden (3-1, 0-0)
Lake Norman Charter (1-3, 0-0) at East Lincoln(4-0, 0-0)
Newton-Conover (2-2, 0-0) at Lincolnton (2-2, 0-0)
North Lincoln (3-1, 0-0) at West Lincoln (4-0, 0-0)
Southwestern2A
Belmont South Point (2-3, 0-0) at Lawndale Burns(3-1, 0-0)
East Rutherford (1-3, 0-0) at R-S Central (3-2,0-0)
Shelby (3-1, 0-0) at East Gaston (0-4, 0-0)
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Alleghany (1-3, 0-0) at Ashe County (1-3, 0-0)
East Wilkes (1-3, 0-0) at North Wilkes (3-1, 0-0)
Elkin (3-1, 0-0) at Boonville Starmount (3-1, 0-0)
West Wilkes (1-3, 0-0) at Wilkes Central (2-2, 0-0)
Southern Piedmont 1A
Gastonia Highland Tech (0-3, 0-1) vs. CommunitySchool of Davidson (2-2, 1-1), at Mallard Creek High, 7
Monroe Union Academy (2-1, 1-0) at Christ the King(0-5, 0-5), 7
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (4-0, 1-0) atCherryville (2-3, 2-0)
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (3-1, 1-0) atBessemer City (1-3, 1-0)
Yadkin Valley 1A
Chatham Central (0-5, 0-0) at Albemarle (0-4, 0-0)
North Moore (1-2, 0-0) at North Rowan (3-2, 0-0)
South Stanly (2-2, 0-0) at South Davidson (0-4,0-0)
N.C. nonconference
Anson County (3-2) at Sanford Lee County (5-0), 7
Arden Christ School (3-0) at Charlotte Latin (4-0),7
Burnsville Mountain Heritage (4-0) at Canton Pisgah(3-1)
Clinton (3-0) at Central Cabarrus (3-2)
Concord Cox Mill (2-2) at Mount Pleasant (2-3)
Concord Jay M. Robinson (1-4) at Statesville (5-0)
East Henderson (1-4) at Bakersville Mitchell County(5-0)
East Rowan (2-2) at West Stanly (4-0)
Franklin (0-5) at Black Mountain Owen (2-2)
Graham (0-5) at Montgomery Central (1-4)
Hendersonville (3-2) at Polk County (4-0)
High Point Christian (4-1) at Asheville School(1-4)
Kannapolis Brown (2-1) at Mocksville Davie County(3-2)
Marshall Madison County (0-5) at Forest City Chase(4-0)
North Stanly (1-3) at Marshville Forest Hills (2-3)
North Wake Saints (2-2) at Statesville Christian(1-3)
Providence Day (4-0) at Indian Trail MetrolinaChristian (3-2), 7
South Iredell (2-3) at Greensboro Dudley (5-0), 7
VC/NC Royals (2-1) at Southlake Christian (3-2), 7
Interstate
Avery County (3-2) at Cloudland, TN (0-3)
Carolina Bearcats (2-3) at Chester (4-1)
S.C.Region 4 2A
Chesterfield (1-3, 0-1) at Bishopville Lee Central(4-1, 1-0)
Kershaw Andrew Jackson (5-0, 1-0) at LancasterBuford (2-3, 1-0)
Pageland Central (2-3, 0-1) at Richburg Lewisville(2-2, 0-0)
S.C. nonconference
Aynor (3-0) at Murrells Inlet St. James (3-1)
Blythewood Westwood (2-1) at Winnsboro FairfieldCentral (2-3)
Clover (4-0) at Irmo (2-3)
Columbia Keenan (3-2) at Columbia Ridge View (1-3)
Fort Mill (1-4) at York (1-3)
Great Falls (3-2) at Ware Shoals (1-4)
Green Sea-Floyds (3-1) at McBee (0-3)
Indian Land (2-3) at Rock Hill South Pointe (4-0)
Irmo Dutch Fork (4-0-1) at Rock Hill Northwestern(1-4)
Lamar (4-1) at Lake View (3-2)
Marlboro County (1-3) at Dillon (3-0)
Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest (2-1) at Loris (1-3)
Richland Northeast (0-4) at Camden (5-0)
Rock Hill (3-2) at Lugoff-Elgin (2-1)
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate (1-1) at Mount PleasantOceanside Collegiate (4-0)
Timmonsville (0-4) at Summerton Scott’s Branch(1-4)
Saturday
Pioneer Football League
Asheville Saints (4-0, 3-0) at Anderson (SC)Cavaliers (3-1, 3-0), 7
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders (0-5, 0-5) at JohnsonCity (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks (1-4, 0-4), 7
Nonconference
Hickory Hawks (2-3) at Greensboro Panthers (2-2),1:30
