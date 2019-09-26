Prep Insider Blog

Friday’s Charlotte-area high school football schedule

Talking Preps 09.25.19: Vance-Mallard Creek, 4AA states, playoff adjustments and more

Talking Preps this week focuses on Mecklenburg County conference previews, the big Mallard Creek-Vance game and touches on a NCHSAA open playoff format and the panel picks league winners and state title favorites By
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

Friday

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell (2-2, 0-0) at Hough (1-3, 0-0), 7

Mallard Creek (3-0-1, 0-0) at Vance (3-0, 0-0), 7

Mooresville (2-2, 0-0) at North Mecklenburg (1-3,0-0), 7

West Charlotte (3-1, 0-0) at Lake Norman (3-1, 0-0)

SoMeck7 4A

Olympic (3-2, 0-0) at Harding (3-2, 0-0), 7

South Mecklenburg (0-5, 0-0) at Ardrey Kell (3-1,0-0), 7

West Mecklenburg (2-2, 0-0) at Providence (1-4,0-0), 7

Southwestern 4A

East Mecklenburg (1-3, 0-0) at Indian Trail PorterRidge (3-1, 0-0)

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (3-1, 0-0) at Independence(2-2, 0-0), 7

Myers Park (4-0, 0-0) at Garinger (0-4, 0-0), 7

Rocky River (0-3, 0-0) at Butler (2-2, 0-0), 7

Big South (NCISAA)

Charlotte Christian (2-1, 0-0) at Charlotte CountryDay (4-1, 0-1), 7

Sandhills 4A

Fayetteville Seventy-First (3-1, 0-0) at SouthernPines Pinecrest (4-0, 0-0)

Pembroke Purnell Swett (0-4, 0-0) at Richmond Senior(4-0, 0-0)

Raeford Hoke County (3-1, 0-0) at Lumberton (2-2,0-0)

Scotland County (4-0, 0-0) at Fayetteville Britt(4-0, 0-0)

Northwestern 3A-4A

Hickory (0-5, 0-0) at Marion McDowell (1-3, 0-0)

Hickory St. Stephens (2-2, 0-0) at Morganton Freedom(3-2, 0-0)

South Caldwell (3-2, 0-0) at Boone Watauga (4-1,0-0)

BigSouth 3A

Boiling Springs Crest (3-2, 0-0) at GastoniaForestview (2-2, 0-0)

Gastonia Huss (3-1, 0-0) at North Gaston (1-3, 0-0)

Kings Mountain (5-0, 0-0) at Cramerton Stuart Cramer(2-3, 0-0)

North Piedmont 3A

North Iredell (0-5, 0-0) at China Grove Carson(1-4, 0-0)

Southern Carolina 3A

Indian Trail Sun Valley (1-3, 0-0) at Weddington(4-0, 0-0)

Monroe (3-1, 0-0) at Charlotte Catholic (1-2, 0-0)

Monroe Parkwood (3-1, 0-0) at Waxhaw Cuthbertson(3-1, 0-0)

Unionville Piedmont (1-2, 0-0) at Marvin Ridge(1-3, 0-0)

Piedmont Athletic Conference

Cabarrus Warriors (1-3, 0-1) at Covenant Day (1-4,0-0), 7

Western Piedmont

Rabun Gap (GA) Nacoochee (3-2, 0-0) at HickoryGrove Christian (0-3, 0-1), 7

Central Carolina 2A

East Davidson (0-4, 0-2) at West Davidson (1-3,0-2)

Ledford (2-2, 2-0) at Thomasville (2-2, 1-1)

Midway Oak Grove (4-0, 2-0) at Central Davidson(3-1, 1-1)

North Davidson (1-3, 1-1) at South Rowan (1-3, 1-1)

Salisbury (4-0, 2-0) at Lexington (1-3, 0-2)

Foothills 2A

East Burke (1-3, 0-0) at West Caldwell (0-4, 0-0)

Lenoir Hibriten (3-1, 0-0) at Claremont Bunker Hill(1-3, 0-0)

Newton Foard (0-5, 0-1) at Morganton Patton (1-3,0-0)

Valdese Draughn (3-2, 1-0) at West Iredell (2-2,0-0)

South Fork 2A

Catawba Bandys (3-1, 0-0) at Maiden (3-1, 0-0)

Lake Norman Charter (1-3, 0-0) at East Lincoln(4-0, 0-0)

Newton-Conover (2-2, 0-0) at Lincolnton (2-2, 0-0)

North Lincoln (3-1, 0-0) at West Lincoln (4-0, 0-0)

Southwestern2A

Belmont South Point (2-3, 0-0) at Lawndale Burns(3-1, 0-0)

East Rutherford (1-3, 0-0) at R-S Central (3-2,0-0)

Shelby (3-1, 0-0) at East Gaston (0-4, 0-0)

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Alleghany (1-3, 0-0) at Ashe County (1-3, 0-0)

East Wilkes (1-3, 0-0) at North Wilkes (3-1, 0-0)

Elkin (3-1, 0-0) at Boonville Starmount (3-1, 0-0)

West Wilkes (1-3, 0-0) at Wilkes Central (2-2, 0-0)

Southern Piedmont 1A

Gastonia Highland Tech (0-3, 0-1) vs. CommunitySchool of Davidson (2-2, 1-1), at Mallard Creek High, 7

Monroe Union Academy (2-1, 1-0) at Christ the King(0-5, 0-5), 7

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (4-0, 1-0) atCherryville (2-3, 2-0)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (3-1, 1-0) atBessemer City (1-3, 1-0)

Yadkin Valley 1A

Chatham Central (0-5, 0-0) at Albemarle (0-4, 0-0)

North Moore (1-2, 0-0) at North Rowan (3-2, 0-0)

South Stanly (2-2, 0-0) at South Davidson (0-4,0-0)

N.C. nonconference

Anson County (3-2) at Sanford Lee County (5-0), 7

Arden Christ School (3-0) at Charlotte Latin (4-0),7

Burnsville Mountain Heritage (4-0) at Canton Pisgah(3-1)

Clinton (3-0) at Central Cabarrus (3-2)

Concord Cox Mill (2-2) at Mount Pleasant (2-3)

Concord Jay M. Robinson (1-4) at Statesville (5-0)

East Henderson (1-4) at Bakersville Mitchell County(5-0)

East Rowan (2-2) at West Stanly (4-0)

Franklin (0-5) at Black Mountain Owen (2-2)

Graham (0-5) at Montgomery Central (1-4)

Hendersonville (3-2) at Polk County (4-0)

High Point Christian (4-1) at Asheville School(1-4)

Kannapolis Brown (2-1) at Mocksville Davie County(3-2)

Marshall Madison County (0-5) at Forest City Chase(4-0)

North Stanly (1-3) at Marshville Forest Hills (2-3)

North Wake Saints (2-2) at Statesville Christian(1-3)

Providence Day (4-0) at Indian Trail MetrolinaChristian (3-2), 7

South Iredell (2-3) at Greensboro Dudley (5-0), 7

VC/NC Royals (2-1) at Southlake Christian (3-2), 7

Interstate

Avery County (3-2) at Cloudland, TN (0-3)

Carolina Bearcats (2-3) at Chester (4-1)

S.C.Region 4 2A

Chesterfield (1-3, 0-1) at Bishopville Lee Central(4-1, 1-0)

Kershaw Andrew Jackson (5-0, 1-0) at LancasterBuford (2-3, 1-0)

Pageland Central (2-3, 0-1) at Richburg Lewisville(2-2, 0-0)

S.C. nonconference

Aynor (3-0) at Murrells Inlet St. James (3-1)

Blythewood Westwood (2-1) at Winnsboro FairfieldCentral (2-3)

Clover (4-0) at Irmo (2-3)

Columbia Keenan (3-2) at Columbia Ridge View (1-3)

Fort Mill (1-4) at York (1-3)

Great Falls (3-2) at Ware Shoals (1-4)

Green Sea-Floyds (3-1) at McBee (0-3)

Indian Land (2-3) at Rock Hill South Pointe (4-0)

Irmo Dutch Fork (4-0-1) at Rock Hill Northwestern(1-4)

Lamar (4-1) at Lake View (3-2)

Marlboro County (1-3) at Dillon (3-0)

Myrtle Beach Carolina Forest (2-1) at Loris (1-3)

Richland Northeast (0-4) at Camden (5-0)

Rock Hill (3-2) at Lugoff-Elgin (2-1)

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate (1-1) at Mount PleasantOceanside Collegiate (4-0)

Timmonsville (0-4) at Summerton Scott’s Branch(1-4)

Saturday

Pioneer Football League

Asheville Saints (4-0, 3-0) at Anderson (SC)Cavaliers (3-1, 3-0), 7

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders (0-5, 0-5) at JohnsonCity (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks (1-4, 0-4), 7

Nonconference

Hickory Hawks (2-3) at Greensboro Panthers (2-2),1:30

