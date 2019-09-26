Am I my brother’s keeper? Catholic’s Billy Brewer makes sure Jimmy is ready to be RB1

Riding with Recruits: Billy and Jimmy Brewer Charlotte Catholic football stars Billy and Jimmy Brewer have the opportunity to not only play football together but also to possibly win a state championship together. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte Catholic football stars Billy and Jimmy Brewer have the opportunity to not only play football together but also to possibly win a state championship together.

Charlotte Catholic sophomore Jimmy Brewer will start at running back for Charlotte Catholic on Friday night when the Cougars host Union County rival Monroe High School.

Jimmy admits he’s a big ball of nerves. Being a starting running back at Charlotte Catholic — which runs a modified Wing-T offense and runs the ball almost all the time — is a little like being a starting quarterback everywhere else.

Not to mention Catholic has won the past two N.C. 3A state championships and hasn’t lost a conference game, like Friday’s, since 2009.

“I’m just waiting to get out there and get the first play over with and get that first big hit that everybody’s always looking for when they’re nervous,” Jimmy said.

But what has helped him get ready for this moment, more than anything else, is the advice and love from his big brother, Billy, a senior linebacker who was part of the past two Catholic state championship teams.

Billy had 59 tackles last season in nine games. He has 33 this season in three games, nearly doubling his weekly tackling output. And when Catholic’s leading rusher, Lamagea McDowell, transferred to Gastonia’s Hunter Huss High two weeks ago, Billy knew that his baby brother would get the call.

And he knew what his job was then: to make sure Jimmy was ready.

“With our senior class, we’ve been through a lot and obviously won a couple state championships,” Billy said. “So we’ve been there before ... so it’s nice to have a group of leaders that know what it takes. So we’re showing him the way.”

Even though the Cougars have only played three games so far, Billy said this season has been more than memorable.

“This is my 10th season playing,” he said, “and I’ve never played with Jimmy, so this is a different experience. It’s a lot of fun being on the same field with him and knowing, whatever happens, we can go home and talk about it.”

Jimmy said that type of support has helped him adjust to his new role on a team with high expectations.

“I wasn’t coming into this year thinking I would be the starting running back,” he said. “But it’s all about next man up now, so you take the opportunity and try to run with it. I feel a lot of confidence , and they have a lot of confidence in me as a running back. It’s great to hear from them, just to know that they believe in me, and now it’s up to me to just believe in myself.”