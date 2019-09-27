Wednesday’s roundup: East Lincoln soccer star hits milestone

With some help from candy, Providence High draws big crowd stops rival Ardrey Kell volleyball Providence High's volleyball team gave students candy Tuesday, urging them to come out for a big volleyball game with rival Ardrey Kell. Sweets worked. A big crowd saw Providence win 3-0 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Providence High's volleyball team gave students candy Tuesday, urging them to come out for a big volleyball game with rival Ardrey Kell. Sweets worked. A big crowd saw Providence win 3-0

Chase Gilley added to the growing number of boys’ soccer records set by him and twin brother Logan on Wednesday night.

Chase’s third goal of the night in East Lincoln’s 6-0 blanking of Catawba Bandys was the 100th of his career. According to East Lincoln officials, Chase Gilley is the eighth boys’ player in public school history -- and the first in Lincoln County -- to reach the 100-goal mark.

He also had an assist.

Logan Gilley added two goals and an assist, Noah Graden had three assists, and Evan Montanari scored a goal. It was the first of Montanari’s high school career.

Meanwhile, East Lincoln goalkeeper Will White recorded his first high school shutout.

The victory kept East Lincoln in a tie with Newton-Conover for first place in the South Fork 2A Conference. Each team is 4-0, with North Lincoln right behind at 3-1.

Outstanding performers

Luis Echevarria (Gastonia Huss boys’ soccer): Echevarria, a senior striker, scored six goals as the Huskies trounced Boiling Springs Crest 7-1.

Cade Owens (Community School of Davidson boys’ soccer): Owens, a junior, had four goals and an assist as his team blanked Mooresville Langtree Charter 9-0.

Cleo Shannon (Myers Park girls’ volleyball): Shannon, a junior, had seven kills, three aces and 14 digs as the Mustangs blanked North Mecklenburg 3-0.

Boys’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Hough 4, North Mecklenburg 2: Richie Cano, Griffin Klebba, Bryce McMillen and Adam Jeffrey each scored once for the Huskies. Cano also had an assist.

Mallard Creek 7, Hopewell 0: Will Achurch and Nate Burns each had two goals and an assist for the Mavericks.

Mooresville 1, Lake Norman 0

Vance 10, West Charlotte 1: Isai Mejia and Wilson Aguilera Fuentes each scored three times for the Cougars. Mejia added two assists.

SO MECK 7 4A

Olympic 5, Harding 1

Providence 9, West Mecklenburg 0

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Independence 3, Butler 1

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 2, Garinger 0

Myers Park 4, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 0: The Mustangs ran their conference record to 4-0 and moved into sole possession of first place, with East Mecklenburg’s loss.

Rocky River 2, East Mecklenburg 0: The Ravens scored two second-half goals in this big upset. It was East Mecklenburg’s first loss in four conference matches and only their second loss in 10 matches overall. Rocky River is 3-5, 1-3.

SANDHILLS 4A

Fayetteville Britt 8, Fayetteville Seventy-First 4

Lumberton 4, Pembroke Purnell Swett 0

Raeford Hoke County 2, Southern Pines Pinecrest 1

Richmond Senior 2, Scotland County 1

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 4, Marion McDowell 0

Boone Watauga 1, Hickory St. Stephens 1 (St. Stephens won 5-4 on PK’s): The victory lifted St. Stephens to 3-0 in the conference, while Watauga lost for the first time in four conference matches.

South Caldwell 4, Morganton Freedom 1

BIG SOUTH 3A

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 7, North Gaston 1: Cole Sarvis and Drew Hooks each scored a pair of Cramer goals.

Gastonia Ashbrook 4, Kings Mountain 3

Gastonia Huss 7, Boiling Springs Crest 1: Btrandon Naranjos had three assists in support of Luis Echevarria’s six-goal outburst.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Charlotte Catholic 9, Indian Trail Sun Valley 0: The Cougars improved to 5-0 in the conference and remain tied for the lead with Marvin Ridge.

Marvin Ridge 3, Weddington 2: The Mavericks scored on goals by Andres Marcos and Grant Sutherland, and a Weddington own-goal.

Monroe Parkwood 10, Unionville Piedmont 1

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3, Monroe 0: Cuthbertson’s Aiden Smith scored a pair of goals, and Tristan Klapprodt added a goal.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 4, East Davidson 3

Salisbury 2, North Davidson 1

South Rowan 4, Central Davidson 1: South Rowan rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit, behind two goals by Eber Tapia and a goal and an assist from Harrison Ward.

Thomasville 9, Midway Oak Grove 0

West Davidson 6, Lexington 2

FOOTHILLS 2A

Lenoir Hibriten 8, Claremont Bunker Hill 0: The Panthers improved to 4-0, keeping a share of the conference lead with Newton Foard and West Caldwell.

Newton Foard 1, Morganton Patton 0: The Tigers (8-1-3, 4-0) remained in a first-place tie, as Irvin Villa scored the goal and Trevor Holmberg got the shutout in goal.

West Caldwell 3, East Burke 1

West Iredell 9, Valdese Draughn 0

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Marshville Forest Hills 7, Mount Pleasant 0: The Yellow Jackets dominated this meeting of teams that entered the match with 2-0 conference records.

Monroe Central Academy 9, Anson County 0: Eight players scored, led by Julian Barrera with two goals. Landon Atwell and Jonathan Kamenick each had a goal and an assist.

Montgomery Central 4, West Stanly 2

SOUTH FORK 2A

Lincolnton 9, West Lincoln 2: The Wolves exploded for seven goals in the second half, after the match was tied 2-2 at intermission.

Newton-Conover 3, Lake Norman Charter 0: The Red Devils improved to 9-1-1, 4-0.

North Lincoln 7, Maiden 0: The Knights’ Corbin Brusso scored three times, and Carter Sliwoski added two goals and an assist.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 3, East Rutherford 0: The host Red Raiders are 3-0 in the conference.

East Gaston 3, Forest City Chase 2: Carter Beck scored all of East Gaston’s goals.

Shelby 9, Lawndale Burns 0: The Golden Lions, 9-0 overall, remained in a first-place tie with South Point.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Ashe County 1, Wilkes Central 1 (Ashe won 5-4 on PK’s): Trent Baker scored for the Huskies in regulation, and teammates Montana Lopez, Justin Lopez, Shawn Bast, Dylan Short and Cristian Ramos scored in the shootout.

Boonville Starmount 6, West Wilkes 0

East Wilkes 4, Alleghany 0

North Wilkes 5, Elkin 1

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Black Mountain Owen 6, Bakersville Mitchell County 0

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 5, Avery County 3

Polk County 3, Marshall Madison County 1

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 9, Mooresville Langtree Charter 0: Micah Chabeda’s three goals and three assists supported Cade Owens’ four-goal effort for the Spartans. Goalkeeper Ethan Baker recorded the shutout.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 6, Monroe Union Academy 0

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 4, Bradford Prep 2: Jason Garcia scored two goals and added an assist, and Gio Bernard scored a goal for the Raptors. Their fourth score came on a Bradford Prep own-goal.

Queens Grant Charter 10, Concord Carolina International 1: Carlos Resillas and Micah Parker each scored twice for the Stallions. Resillas added three assists.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Christ the King 2, Gastonia Highland Tech 0: Christ the King remained atop the conference with a 5-0 mark.

Lincoln Charter 3, Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 0

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 8, Cherryville 0: Trevlyn Riggs (three goals, two assists), Miller Plaster (one goal, two assists) and Nathan Halliday (one goal, two assists) paced the Gryphon attack.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Albemarle 3, South Stanly 1

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 9, South Davidson 0

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 9, North Stanly 0

Girls’ field hockey

Charlotte Country Day 1, Providence 0: Margaret Mosley scored on an assist from Cameron Park, and goalkeeper Zella Thomas got the shutout. The Buccaneers outshot Providence 14-4.

Girls’ golf

CISAA event: Concord Cannon School took top honors in a four-team golf tournament at Cedarwood Country Club in southeast Charlotte. Amanda Sambach fired a 33 and Sophie Holland added a 39, as Cannon School finished with a team score of 123.

Carmel Christian, led by Kelley Topiwala’s 37 and Bethany Welch’s 42, was second with a 126. Charlotte Country Day, led by Sarah Blair Horne’s 48, was third at 154. Charlotte Latin, at 165, was fourth.

Girls’ tennis

Alexander Central 6, Hickory 3: Nicole Kozischeck won No. 1 singles for Hickory, but the Cougars took four of the other five singles matches. Winners were Kristin Ratliff, Emma Maltba, Caeley Arney and Mackenzie Harper.

Girls’ volleyball

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 3, Marion McDowell 0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-23)

Boone Watauga 3, Hickory St. Stephens 0 (25-17, 25-13, 25-15)

Morganton Freedom 3, South Caldwell 0: Sarah Phipps had 15 digs for South Caldwell.

FOOTHILLS 2A

East Burke 3, West Caldwell 0 (25-8, 25-14, 25-6): East Burke’s Erica Clontz had nine kills.

Newton Foard 3, Morganton Patton 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-14)

West Iredell 3, Valdese Draughn 2 (25-16, 20-25, 25-14, 19-25, 15-9)

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Anson County 3, Monroe Central Academy 0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-13)

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 3, Lawndale Burns 0

East Gaston 3, Shelby 0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-18): Savannah Soles had eight aces and 26 assists for East Gaston, and Lauren Harper added seven kills and five blocks.

R-S Central 3, East Rutherford 2 (19-25, 25-23, 12-25, 25-19, 15-12)

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Lincoln Charter 3, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 0 (25-2, 25-11, 25-10): The Eagles cruised to a lopsided victory and improved to 8-0 on the season.

NONCONFERENCE

Fort Mill 3, Rock Hill South Pointe 0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-12)

Myers Park 3, North Mecklenburg 0 (25-12, 25-12, 25-16): Sophia Kafiti had 26 digs and Cecilia Chavez totaled 15 digs and 38 assists for the Mustangs.

Providence 3, Charlotte Catholic 0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-8): Katie Cruise’s 28 assists and Alanna Harder’s nine kills led Providence.

Richmond Senior 3, Sanford Lee County 0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-16)

Vance 3, Queens Grant Charter 0

