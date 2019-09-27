Thursday’s roundup: Covenant Day’s first field hockey win is a big one

Covenant Day picked an auspicious time for its first-ever CISAA victory in field hockey.The Lions took a 3-2 overtime victory Thursday over defending league and state champion Charlotte Latin.

It was Covenant Day’s first conference victory in the school’s four seasons of field hockey.

Carolina Dancu and Josie Gruendel scored in regulation for Covenant Day, while Caitlin Ahearn and Lauren Foley got Latin’s goals.

Grace Watson’s overtime goal was the winner.

Outstanding performers

Ross Bilon (South Mecklenburg boys’ soccer): Bilon made nine saves as the Sabres edged Ardrey Kell 1-0 in a key SoMeck 7 4A match.

Payne Fulghum (Gaston Day boys’ soccer): Fulghum recorded his seventh shutout of the season in the Spartans’ 4-0 victory over Southlake Christian.

Liberty Harris (Lake Norman Charter girls’ volleyball): Harris, a senior, had 32 kills and 34 digs as her team edged East Lincoln 3-2.

Jake Toomey (Weddington boys’ cross-country): Toomey won the boys’ individual title in the Union County Cross-Country Championships and led the Warriors to the team title.

JV football

I-Meck 4A

Hough 42, Hopewell 6

Mallard Creek 34, Vance 6

Mooresville 21, North Mecklenburg 19

So Meck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell 35, South Mecklenburg 7: The Knights improved to 4-0.

Olympic 14, Harding 8 (OT)

Providence 27, West Mecklenburg 14

Southwestern 4A

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 49, Independence 6: The Ragin’ Bulls are 5-0.

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 34, East Mecklenburg 6

Rocky River 18, Butler 16

Sandhills 4A

Richmond Senior 33, Pembroke Purnell Swett 0

Northwestern 3A-4A

Morganton Freedom 30, Hickory St. Stephens 8

Big South 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 22, Gastonia Forestview 17

North Piedmont 3A

China Grove Carson 46, North Iredell 0: Jordan Galarza ran for three touchdowns.

Southern Carolina 3A

Indian Trail Sun Valley 20, Weddington 17

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 14, Monroe Parkwood 6

Central Carolina 2A

North Davidson 37, South Rowan 6

Salisbury 34, Lexington 8: Reed Fugle ran for a touchdown and passed for two more.

Foothills 2A

Newton Foard 19, Morganton Patton 0

Southwestern 2A

Lawndale Burns 8, Belmont South Point 6: Burns scored with five minutes left, made the two-point conversion, then intercepted a South Point pass with a minute left to clinch the victory.

S.C. Region 3 2A

Kershaw Andrew Jackson 16, Lancaster Buford 8

Nonconference

Fort Mill Nation Ford 21, Berry Academy 6

Marshville Forest Hills 52, North Stanly 7

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 33, Monroe Central Academy 0

Myers Park 24, Charlotte Catholic 21: The Cougars scored with three minutes left, but Myers Park ran out the clock.

Rock Hill 21, Lugoff-Elgin 7

Statesville 20, Concord Jay M. Robinson 16

West Stanly 44, East Rowan 14

Cross-country

Union County Championships

Weddington swept the boys’ and girls’ titles in a meet at Weddington High.

In the boys’ competition, Weddington’s Jake Toomey covered the 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course in 16 minutes 40.3 seconds, finishing 37 seconds ahead of runner-up Gunner Hogston of Marvin Ridge. Weddington’s Wesley Larson ran third.

Team scores: Weddington 24; Waxhaw Cuthbertson 56; Marvin Ridge 72; Monroe Parkwood 140; Indian Trail Porter Ridge 163; Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 180; Monroe Central Academy 191; Weddington Arborbrook Christian 205; Unionville Piedmont 226; Monroe Union Academy 287; Indian Trail Sun Valley 298; Marshville Forest Hills 387.

The girls’ competition was closer. Cuthbertson’s Madeline Hill was the individual winner in 19:05.73, about eight seconds ahead of teammate Gabriella Castro. Weddington’s Anna Ritter was third.

Weddington had five of the top eight finishers for 27 points. Cuthbertson, with three in the top six, had 30 points. Trailing were Marvin Ridge 76; Metrolina Christian 153; Piedmont 155; Porter Ridge 163; Central Academy 187; Parkwood 196; and Union Academy 256.

Rowan County Championships

The South Rowan boys and China Grove Carson girls were team champions in the meet, at Dan Nicholas Park in Salisbury.

Boys’ winner was Noah Julian, a South Rowan senior, in a time of 16:47.19. Jesse Carson’s Zac Barbee ran second. Team scores: South Rowan 31; West Rowan 48; Jesse Carson 59; East Rowan 90; and Salisbury 116.

Girls’ winner was East Rowan’s Adalie Harrison, in 21:04.96. Second was Jesse Carson’s Taylor Conrad. Team scores: Jesse Carson 36; East Rowan 69; South Rowan 75; Salisbury 79; and West Rowan 95.

Boys’ soccer

SO MECK 7 4A

South Mecklenburg 1, Ardrey Kell 0: Daniel Martinez scored on an assist from David Sandoval, and Ross Bilon made nine saves in goal for the victorious Sabres in this big conference match.

CISAA

Charlotte Christian 2, Charlotte Country Day 1 (OT): William Smith’s goal put the Buccaneers ahead in the 66th minute, but Patrick Moore tied the game for Charlotte Christian with three minutes left in regulation. He scored off an assist by Parrish Gosney. Then Harrison Wagner’s goal, on an assist from Noah Behrmann, won it for the Knights in the 85th minute.

Charlotte Latin 3, Concord Cannon School 1: The visiting Hawks improved to 13-0 overall, 6-0 in the conference.

Covenant Day 2, Providence Day 1: Kade White scored for the Chargers (3-3), but it wasn’t enough to stop the Lions (3-2).

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord 3, Northwest Cabarrus 1: The Spiders improved to 12-1-2, 5-1.

Concord Cox Mill 0, Central Cabarrus 0 (Cox Mill won 3-0 on PK’s)

METRO ATHLETIC

Concord First Assembly 3, Hickory Grove Christian 1

Gaston Day 4, Southlake Christian 0: Payne Fulghum recorded his seventh shutout of the season, as the Spartans improved to 11-2 and 6-0. Davis Spencer, Marco Wright, Ben Spencer and Jack D’Amore scored for Gaston Day.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT (NCISAA)

Hickory University Christian 4, Statesville Christian 1

NONCONFERENCE

Concord Covenant Classical 2, Queens Grant Charter 1

Hickory 1, Statesville 0: Jose Vallicellos scored, with Carter Holt assisting, and the Red Tornadoes’ Mackenzie Tonks got the shutout in goal with five saves.

Kannapolis 2, South Iredell 2: The visiting Wonders, who lead the South Piedmont 3A, were held to a tie by the North Piedmont 3A’s Vikings.

Mount Pleasant 9, Albemarle 0

Vance 2, Indian Trail Sun Valley 1

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 4, Olympic 0

West Rowan 4, Claremont Bunker Hill 0: Brian Gutierrez, Joseph Turelos, Salvador Bautista and Federico Cruz scored for the Falcons.

Girls’ golf

Fort Mill Nation Ford won a three-team event at Tega Cay Country Club with a team score of 182. Fort Mill (207) and Clover (218) trailed.

Girls’ tennis

Ardrey Kell 9, Berry Academy 0: The Knights clinched the SoMeck 7 4A championship, improving to 14-1 overall and 10-0 in the league.

Charlotte Latin 7, Concord Cannon School 2: Latin’s Kate Coppage got past Madison Kirby 6-3, 6-3 in No. 1 singles, and Nina Lavelle teamed with Chloe Floyd for an 8-6 victory over Kirby and Gabby Holloway in No. 1 doubles. Mia Behler won her singles and doubles matches for Cannon.

Fort Mill 4, Rock Hill Northwestern 2

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 9, Butler 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 9, Rocky River 0: The Pirates are now 8-1 overall.

Montgomery Central 9, West Stanly 0

Myers Park 9, East Mecklenburg 0: Elyse Duley beat Helen Mehreteab 6-3, 6-0 in No. 1 singles, and the Mustangs went on to sweep. Halle Futch and Carson Weber took No. 1 doubles.

Weddington 6, Marvin Ridge 3

Girls’ volleyball

I-MECK 4A

Hough 3, Hopewell 2 (18-25, 25-15, 18-25, 25-16, 15-13): The first-place Huskies (8-0) had their hands full; with the Titans (1-5) but held on.

Mooresville 3, North Mecklenburg 0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-21)

SO MECK 7 4A

Providence 3, West Mecklenburg 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-7): The Panthers’ Abigail Gray had nine kills, and Olivia Stephens added seven kills.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler 3, Rocky River 0 (25-17, 25-7, 25-7)

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, Independence 0 (25-18, 25-8, 25-11): The Pirates improved to 6-2 in the conference, as Tyler Anderson had 16 digs.

Myers Park 3, Garinger 0 (25-6, 25-9, 25-3): The Mustangs remain atop the conference with a 6-0 record.

CISAA

Charlotte Country Day 3, Charlotte Christian 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-11): Addison Pignetti’s 15 digs and Kayla Spangler’s 28 assists and 13 digs led the Buccaneers, now 5-1 in the conference.

Concord Cannon School 3, Charlotte Latin 0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-3)

Covenant Day 3, Providence Day 0 (25-18, 25-18, 29-27): The Lions got 14 kills and five aces from Olivia Futch and 18 digs from Morgan Stophel in their victory.

SANDHILLS 4A

Lumberton 3, Raeford Hoke County 0

Richmond Senior 3, Pembroke Purnell Swett 0: The Raiders improved to 12-2, 5-2.

Scotland County 3, Fayetteville Britt 0

Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 3, Gastonia Forestview 0 (25-11, 25-7, 25-18): The Chargers are 5-0 in league play.

Gastonia Ashbrook 3, Lawndale Burns 1

Kings Mountain 3, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-13)

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

Statesville 3, East Rowan 1 (25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22): Eliana Valenti had 14 kills, and Skylyn Ostwalt totaled 45 digs for the Greyhounds.

West Rowan 3, China Grove Carson 1 (25-6, 20-25, 25-16, 25-21): West Rowan’s K.K. Dowling had 14 digs and 13 kills, and Tori Hester had 27 kills and 20 digs.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord Jay M. Robinson 3, Kannapolis Brown 1 (25-22, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21): Demarzia Johnson’s 16 kills led the victors.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Marvin Ridge 3, Monroe 0 (25-4, 25-7, 25-2): Paige Buttrey’s seven kills led the Mavericks in this one-sided victory.

Weddington 3, Monroe Parkwood 0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-16): The Warriors improved to 6-2 in the conference.

METRO ATHLETIC

Gaston Day 3, Southlake Christian 0 (25-3, 25-9, 25-7): The Spartans (27-5, 6-0) swept a team that beat them for the conference title a year ago. Drew Brown (10 kills), Lauralee Hurst (19 kills, nine aces) and Kaitlyn Harky (10 digs) led the way.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT (NCISAA)

Statesville Christian 3, Hickory University Christian 0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-18)

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

East Davidson 3, West Davidson 0

Ledford 3, Thomasville 0

South Rowan 3, North Davidson 0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-5): Kira Rymer totaled 11 digs, 15 assists and 22 kills as South Rowan improved to 15-1, 12-0.

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Mount Pleasant 3, Montgomery Central 1 (23-25, 25-13, 25-17, 25-19)

West Stanly 3, Anson County 1: The Colts held off four set points in the fourth set for the victory.

SOUTH FORK 2A

Lake Norman Charter 3, East Lincoln 2 (19-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-21, 15-12): The Knights scored a narrow victory behind Liberty Harris (32 kills, 34 digs) and Mikayla Martin (30 assists).

Maiden 3, Catawba Bandys 2 (25-20, 25-11, 20-25, 23-25, 15-8): Bandys made it tough on league-leading Maiden (8-0), rallying to take the third and fourth sets.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

East Burke 3, Shelby 0 (25-23, 25-4, 25-19)

Morganton Patton 3, R-S Central 0 (25-23, 25-15, 25-23)

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

West Wilkes 3, North Wilkes 0

Wilkes Central 3, East Wilkes 0

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Avery County 3, Black Mountain Owen 1

PAC 1A

Monroe Union Academy 3, Bradford Prep 0 (25-23, 28-26, 25-18)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Concord Carolina International 0 (25-6, 25-9, 25-6): The Raptors were led by Zahra Bichara, with 10 kills.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 3, Bessemer City 0 (26-24, 25-21, 25-14)

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 3, North Rowan 0 (25-9, 25-10, 25-10): Uwharrie Charter remained atop the league, at 9-1.

Chatham Central 3, South Davidson 0

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, South Stanly 2 (24-26, 25-21, 25-17, 20-25, 19-17): Gray Stone Day won this battle for second place and improved to 8-3 in the conference. South Stanly is 7-3.

North Stanly 3, Albemarle 0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-7)

S.C. REGION 3 5A

Rock Hill Northwestern 3, Clover 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-5)

S.C. REGION 3 4A

Blythewood Westwood 3, York 2 (25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 20-25, 15-6): Westwood held off a York challenge and improved to 4-0 in region play.

Rock Hill South Pointe 3, Lancaster 0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-11): The Stallions remained second in the region, improving to 3-1.

S.C. REGION 4 2A

Kershaw North Central 3, Kershaw Andrew Jackson 0: North Central ran its region record to 5-0.

NONCONFERENCE

Davidson Day 3, Trinity of Durham/Chapel Hill 0 (25-18, 25-8, 25-11): The Patriots’ Tyler Anderson had 16 digs.

Newton Foard 3, Alexander Central 0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-9): The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in 2A by MaxPreps, improved to 17-0 overall. They’re 53-3 in sets this season.

South Caldwell 3, West Caldwell 0

