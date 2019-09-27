Prep volleyball: Serve for cure tournament begins Saturday

With some help from candy, Providence High draws big crowd stops rival Ardrey Kell volleyball Providence High's volleyball team gave students candy Tuesday, urging them to come out for a big volleyball game with rival Ardrey Kell. Sweets worked. A big crowd saw Providence win 3-0 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Providence High's volleyball team gave students candy Tuesday, urging them to come out for a big volleyball game with rival Ardrey Kell. Sweets worked. A big crowd saw Providence win 3-0

After raising nearly $40,000 for breast cancer research last year, the Serve for the Cure high school volleyball tournament will be played Saturday in Charlotte.

Carolina Juniors Volleyball will host the 18th annual event and 28 teams from 15 schools will participate. A portion of proceeds goes to advance breast cancer research, education, screening and treatment.

Serve for the Cure was founded by retired Charlotte Latin volleyball coach and breast cancer survivor Suzie Pignetti. It is the largest teen run event benefitting breast cancer causes in North Carolina and is also an educational opportunity to increase awareness of breast cancer and women’s health for the players participating and the fans who attend.

Since its inception, Serve for the Cure has raised and donated more than $500,000. The money is raised by the players from each team through raffle sales, from tickets and concessions on tournament day and from sponsor donations.

Tournament proceeds benefit the Susan G Komen Charlotte Affiliate and the Teresa Flippo-Morton, MD, Surgical Oncology Fund at the Levine Cancer Institute. The event is sponsored by Carolina Juniors Volleyball and Sports Connection.

Tournament Information:

September 28, 2019

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Sports Connection/Carolina Juniors Volleyball Club

10930 Granite St, Charlotte NC 28273

Admission for Adults $5; Students & Children Free

T-shirts $15

Schools Participating:

Ardrey Kell High School

Charlotte Christian School

Charlotte Country Day School

Charlotte Latin School

Covenant Day School

Cuthbertson High School

Davidson Day School

Kings Mountain High School

Legion Collegiate Academy

Metrolina Christian Academy

Porter Ridge High School

Providence Day School

Rocky River High School

Spartanburg Day School

Weddington High School