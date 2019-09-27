Prep Insider Blog
Prep volleyball: Serve for cure tournament begins Saturday
After raising nearly $40,000 for breast cancer research last year, the Serve for the Cure high school volleyball tournament will be played Saturday in Charlotte.
Carolina Juniors Volleyball will host the 18th annual event and 28 teams from 15 schools will participate. A portion of proceeds goes to advance breast cancer research, education, screening and treatment.
Serve for the Cure was founded by retired Charlotte Latin volleyball coach and breast cancer survivor Suzie Pignetti. It is the largest teen run event benefitting breast cancer causes in North Carolina and is also an educational opportunity to increase awareness of breast cancer and women’s health for the players participating and the fans who attend.
Since its inception, Serve for the Cure has raised and donated more than $500,000. The money is raised by the players from each team through raffle sales, from tickets and concessions on tournament day and from sponsor donations.
Tournament proceeds benefit the Susan G Komen Charlotte Affiliate and the Teresa Flippo-Morton, MD, Surgical Oncology Fund at the Levine Cancer Institute. The event is sponsored by Carolina Juniors Volleyball and Sports Connection.
Tournament Information:
Sports Connection/Carolina Juniors Volleyball Club
10930 Granite St, Charlotte NC 28273
Admission for Adults $5; Students & Children Free
T-shirts $15
Schools Participating:
Ardrey Kell High School
Charlotte Christian School
Charlotte Country Day School
Charlotte Latin School
Covenant Day School
Cuthbertson High School
Davidson Day School
Kings Mountain High School
Legion Collegiate Academy
Metrolina Christian Academy
Porter Ridge High School
Providence Day School
Rocky River High School
Spartanburg Day School
Weddington High School
