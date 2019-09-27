Jay Edwards’ Athletes of the week: Providence Day cross-country keeps rolling

The Providence Day boys’ cross country team has had a lot of big victories over the years, winning the last 19 straight CISAA conference titles plus 10 of the last 14 NCISAA state championships

But Coach Ben Hovis, who has been the Chargers head coach for the last 18 years, says his team’s victory at the 64th Annual Trinity/Valkyrie Invitational in Louisville (KY), Sept. 21, is right up there with the program’s biggest accomplishments.

Providence Day used a balanced attack -- with four runners finishing in the top 17, and six runners in the top 38 -- to win the event that included 60 teams from seven different by 41 points.

Providence Day junior Christian Landis lled the way in Louisville finishing ninth overall (16:06.10), with senior Jason Krell coming in 10th (16:08.40). Senior Adam Habas 12th (16:15.80), junior Colter Nicholas, 17th (16:23.40), senior Andrew Riolo 33rd (16:35.90) and junior John Alfred Smith 38th (16:43.60) all had top 40 finishes.

Krell, Habas, Nichols and Smith all set personal-best times in the win.

“Beyond our state and conference championships, this is probably the biggest win in school history,” Hovis said. “The boys are very happy, because it was a great team victory, but they also just see it as what is part of more to come in what hopefully the best season in Providence Day history.”

Landis says his team was focused on the task at hand.

“We had a lot of fun together doing different things in Louisville,” said Landis, nothing his team went to the Muhammad Ali Center and Claudia Sanders’ Dinner House (Col. Sanders’ wife). “But when we woke up Saturday morning it was strictly business.

…This (win) was a really big moment for us that can carry us forward into the rest of the season. It was one of those moments where you can feel we flipped the switch, and has us all really excited about what we can accomplish together.”

Hovis and company won’t get any rest as they are already getting ready for another big event at the Great American Festival in Cary, Oct. 5.

Ten day later, the Providence Day boys will go for their 20th straight conference title at the CISAA cross country championships at McAlpine Park.

Then, the Chargers’ boys hope to win their third straight NCISAA state championship Oct. 25, also at McAlpine Park.

“The Providence Day (championship) tradition is very important to all of us,” said Landis, who also try to defend his CISAA and NCISAA individual cross country titles. “We are really focused on the senior with Jason (Krell), Adam (Habas) and Andrew (Riolo) in the final year. We want to continue all those streaks and send the seniors out a great note.”

While October will be a defining month for this Providence Day team, Coach Hovis says this group is also hoping to make a name for itself nationally in November.

Providence Day will compete in Nike Cross Nationals Southeast Regional in Cary, NC on Nov. 30 with a “dream” of qualifying for Nike Nationals the following week in Portland. Only two teams from each region qualify for nationals.

“This team’s mentality is this season is different from in the past, because they are really running for each other more than individually,” Hovis said. “We always talk about when a race gets tough, think about something bigger than yourself, think about the team. October is always big with conference and state championships, but this season I think November has become really important, too.”

Maddon Muhammad, Myers Park Cross Country: The Myers Park junior ran a personal-best 15:21.80 to finish fourth at the adidas Cross Country Challenge at Wake Med Soccer Complex, Sept. 21.

Muhammad’s record time was also two minutes and 15 seconds faster in his first, ever 5,000-meter run when he won the Myers Park Invitational, Sept. 7.

Muhammad is the son of former Carolina Panthers’ standout Muhsin Muhammad and the brother of current Myers Park star receiver Muhsin Muhammad III (Texas A&M commit).

Daniel Derraik, Charlotte Latin Soccer: The Charlotte Latin senior forward had three more goals and two assists to help the Hawks beat Charlotte Country Day and Providence Day to remain 11-0 this season (4-0 in the CISAA conference).

Derraik had one goal and one assist in a 5-1 victory over Charlotte Country Day, Sept. 16.

Two days later, he scored two goals and one assist in a 5-2 at Providence Day.

Derraik leads Charlotte Latin with 11 goals and 11 assists.

Chase and Logan Gilley, East Lincoln Soccer: The East Lincoln twin brother duo had another big week scoring a combined 10 goals and six assists in wins over Lake Norman Charter and Lincolnton as the Mustangs remained unbeaten at 9-0 this season.

Chase Gilley had five goals and four assists in the two wins with three goals and two assists in the 8-0 victory over arch rival, Lincolnton, Sept. 18.

Logan Gilley had five goals and two assists in the two victories with three goals and two assists in the Lincolnton win.

Chase Gilley has 23 goal and 10 assists, while Logan Gilley has 15 goals and nine assists in nine games this season.

The Gilley brothers both committed to play college soccer at Appalachian State earlier this month.

Collin Thomas, East Mecklenburg Soccer: The East Mecklenburg junior center back was strong on offense and defense in the Eagles’ victories over Southwestern 4A (SW4A) conference rivals Porter Ridge and Independence last week.

Thomas had an assist in East Mecklenburg’s 3-1 win at Porter Ridge Sept. 16.

Two days later, Thomas scored the game-winning goal off a corner kick in the Eagles’ (7-1, 2-0 in the SW4A) 2-1 victory over Independence.

East Mecklenburg has won five straight games.

Gaston Moise, Union Academy Soccer: The Union Academy junior forward had seven goals and two assists to lead the Cardinals to wins over Bradford Prep and Queens Grant last week.

Moise started his week with three goals and one assist in a 5-3 win at Bradford Prep, Sept. 16.

But Moise was at his best with four goals and one assist in a 5-4, double overtime win over Queens Grant.

Moise scored the game-tying goal on a free kick with two minutes left in regulation against Queens Grant, before scoring the game-winning with less than a minute left in the second overtime.

Moise had 11 goals and four assists for Union Academy (3-2) this season.

Emmanuel Konneh, Concord Soccer: The Concord senior goalkeeper had wild week in goal as the Spiders won a game in penalty kicks, lost a game in penalty kicks and won in a shutout.

Konneh notched his fifth shutout of the season to start the week in a 5-0 win over Mount Pleasant, Sept. 16.

Two days later, Konneh had five saves as rival, A.L. Brown outlasted Concord 10-9 in penalty kicks to win the game.

But the next day, Konneh led Concord to a victory at Central Cabarrus, pulling out the victory 4-3 in penalty kicks.

Konneh has 49 saves, allowing only seven goals in 860 minutes of play for Concord (10-1-2, 3-1 in the South Piedmont conference) this season.

Charlotte Observer Girls’ Athletes of the Week

Elizabeth Loubauer, Cox Mill Golf: The Cox Mill shot a one-under par, 70, to win the North State High School Challenge at Keith Hills’ Golf Club in Buies Creek, Sept. 18.

Lohbauer also led her Chargers’ team to a two-shot victory over Pinecrest in the same event as she was the only player to shoot under par.

Lohbauer is also a top junior golf, ranked No. 45 in the state by the Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA).

Layla Meric, Cuthbertson Golf: The Cuthbertson junior was medalist in both Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC) matches last week.

Meric started her week with an even par 36 at Charlotte National Sept. 16.

The next day she shot a three-under par 33 to win individually at Firethorne Country Club.

Cuthbertson finished fourth overall as a team in both SCC matches.

Meric, who averages a 37.0 per round in high school play, is currently ranked No. 28 in the state, according to the TYGA.

“Buggy” Reinke, Legion Collegiate Golf: The Legion Collegiate junior made history as she shot a 74 to finish 4th-place at the Blythewood Invitational in the Lancers’ first golf match ever, Sept. 19.

Reinke led the Legion Collegiate team a seventh-place finish in the same event.

Reinke, who is ranked No. 6 in the state according to the South Carolina Junior Golf Association, is being recruited by High Point, James Madison, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to Legion Collegiate golf coach, Kimberly Case.

Kira Rymer, South Rowan Volleyball: The South Rowan senior middle hitter/setter had 49 kills in wins over Salisbury and East Davidson, notching her 1,000th career kill in the process.

Rymer, who now has 1,041 career kills, had 21 kills in a 3-0 sweep at Salisbury, Sept. 17.

She added 28 kills and 23 assists in 3-1 win over East Davidson two days later.

Rymer has a chance to also eclipse 1,000 career assists as she is currently 105 assists short of that career milestone.

Rymer has 242 kills, 153 assists, 116 digs, 27 blocks and 22 aces for a South Rowan team (12-1) that has won nine straight games.

Haley Johnston, Fred T. Foard Volleyball: The Fred T. Foard sophomore setter had 67 assists, 22 digs and five aces to help the Tigers beat Draughn and East Burke to remain undefeated at 14-0 overall.

Johnston had 28 assists, 12 digs and four aces in a 3-0 sweep at Draughn, Sept. 16.

She had 39 assists, 10 digs and an ace in the 3-1 win over East Burke, Sept. 18.

Johnston has 263 assists, 101 digs and 28 aces for Fred T. Foard this season.

Alicia Davis, Marvin Ridge Volleyball: The Marvin Ridge senior outside hitter had 32 kills and 26 in two key, SCC wins over rivals, Weddington and Sun Valley to help the Mavericks (12-2, 6-0) remain atop the league standings.

Davis had 20 kills, 11 digs and three blocks in a 3-0 sweep of Weddington, Sept. 17.

Davis came up with 12 kills and 15 digs in a 3-1 win of previously, undefeated, Sun Valley, Sept. 19.

Davis has 152 kills, 153 digs, 18 blocks and 16 aces for Marvin Ridge this season.

Caroline Prendiville, Charlotte Catholic Tennis: The Charlotte Catholic senior is a perfect 11-0 in both singles and doubles’ play for the Cougars this season.

Prendiville, who plays No. 5 singles and No. 2 doubles (with sophomore, Maggie Gehrig), won all six of her matches last week as Catholic beat Cuthbertson 8-1, won at Marvin Ridge 9-0 (Sept. 18) and at Parkwood 9-0 (Sept. 19).

Prendiville has helped defending, 3A state champion, Charlotte Catholic to 11-0 record this season with Cougars winning 96 of the 99 matches played to date.

Katie Pou, Nation Ford Cross Country: The Nation Ford junior ran a personal-best 17:49.90 to finish as runner-up in the Hare and the Hounds Invitational at McAlpine Park, Sept. 21.

Pou’s time was also the No. 2 time run by a South Carolina runner so far this season.

Pou led her Nation Ford team to a 4th-place finish at the same meet as teammate, senior, Morgan Werner finished in 5th-place (18:14.20).

** Information published today includes statistics through September 2.

NOTE: Next week, the Observer will recognize one athlete as its athlete of the week via a fan vote. Coaches should nominate athletes to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information. A list of compelling nominees will be published Monday along with a #BIG5 to vote on later in the day.