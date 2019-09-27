Myers Park, QB Drake Maye, whip Garinger 59-0

No. 2 Myers Park whips Garinger 59-0 Myers Park beat Southwestern 4A rival Garinger 59-0 Friday to improve to 5-0. Coach Scott Chadwick reacts Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Myers Park beat Southwestern 4A rival Garinger 59-0 Friday to improve to 5-0. Coach Scott Chadwick reacts

Myers Park, No. 2 in the Sweet 16, got off to a slow start against winless Garinger Friday night on the road.

The Mustangs scored one time in the first quarter, but they had little problem after that.

Myers Park won 59-0 and scored 28 points in less than nine minutes in the second quarter. That 7-0 first quarter lead quickly became a comfortable 35-0 halftime advantage.

Mustangs’ junior quarterback Drake Maye led the way again, going 12-for-18 passing for 178 yards and four touchdown throws.

Maye found Jordan Bly on touchdown throws of 6- and 21-yards, Muhsin Muhammad on a 1-yarder and Twan Flip on a 50-yard score.

Flip also scored on a 19-yard touchdown run, with Tim Newman adding a 12-yard touchdown rush.

The 5-foot-6, 140-pound Flip again proved he can impact the game in multiple ways with 55 yards receiving and a touchdown on two catches, a 19-yard touchdown run and multiple punt returns.

Newman rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown.

“We didn’t have our usual intensity at the start of the game,” Flip said. “It just proves that you’re never too good and there’s always room to get better. Even though we were playing Garinger, in a sense we are also playing against ourselves. We have to be better. But give Garinger credit they really played hard all night.”

The Myers Park defense, which has allowed only 24 points all season, continued to dominate holding Garinger to minus-26 yards (minus-47 yards rushing, 21 yards passing) of total offense and just three first downs for the game.

The Mustangs defense also earned its third shutout of the season.

Garinger (0-5) was led by quarterback, Elias Bethea, who was 4-for-6 for 21 yards passing.

Three Who Mattered

· Drake Maye, Myers Park: Even on an average night for him, the Myers Park quarterback was 12 of 18 for 178 yards and four touchdown passes.

· Twan Flip, Myers Park: The Mustangs’ receiver continues to make big plays with a 50-yard touchdown catch, and a 19-yard touchdown run.

· Matthew Dennis, Myers Park: The Mustangs’ kicker also quietly makes big plays with touchbacks on almost every kickoff. He had four more extra points and a 34-yard field goal in the victory.

Worth Mentioning

· Myers Park has dominated this series with Garinger of late winning the last four games over the Wildcats by a combined 206-7.

· Speaking of dominant, Myers Park has also outscored their opponents 279-24 this season, averaging 56 points per game to date.

· In a show of class by both teams, Myers Park and Garinger held a group team prayer on the 50-yard line after the game with multiple players from each squad sharing hugs and a few laughs.

What’s Next?

Myers Park travels to Rocky River Friday night (Oct. 4), while Garinger also goes on the road to Hickory the same night.

1 2 3 4 - Final

Myers Park 7 28 17 14 - 59

Garinger 0 0 0 0 - 0







Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

MP – Jordan Bly 6-yard pass from Drake Maye(Matthew Dennis kick)

2nd Quarter

MP – Muhsin Muhammad 1-yard pass from Maye (Dennis kick)

MP – Bly 21-yard pass from Maye (Dennis kick)

MP – Twan Flip 19-yard run (Dennis kick)

MP – Tim Newman 12-yard run (Dennis kick)

3rd Quarter

MP – Matthew Dennis 34-yard field goal

MP – Flip 50-yard pass from Maye (Marshall Roberts kick)

4th Quarter

MP – Kalvin Lehman 21-yard pass from Denney Thompson (Roberts kick)

MP – K’Daron Redfearn 12-yard run (Roberts kick)

Records: Myers Park 5-0; Garinger 0-5.