Prep Football: Lake Norman holds off West Charlotte in conference opener

Both Lake Norman and West Charlotte have enjoyed a season full of offensive magic so far.

On Friday however, it all came down to defense.

Lake Norman had a big night on the defensive side of the ball and pulled out a 19-12 win, fighting off the Lions down the stretch with a late-game interception.

“We’ve got no seniors on that defense and they grew up tonight,” said Lake Norman coach Jonathan Oliphant. “They made play after play and bailed us out there at the end.”

Quarterback Anotnhy Limon was first to get the Wildcats on the board in the second quarter after leading the charge down the field. They would take that 7-0 lead into the half.

Lake Norman finally found its rhythm in the third quarter when Gradyon Morrow rushed the ball in from 12 yards. He ended the night with two touchdowns to lead the Wildcats in that category.

His second came from the eight-yard line and would end the scoring night for Lake Norman.

From there, it was all up to the Wildcat defense. After three scoreless quarters, West Charlotte quarterback Silas Cruse, who came into the game averaging 200 yards per game, finally got going.

He stuck with short screen passes and then found Chancellor Morrow for an 11-yard touchdown. Silas found Daniel Davis for another touchdown a few minutes later.

It appeared Silas was going to get three touchdowns on the night but the Lake Norman defense came to the rescue.

At the twenty-five yard line, Will Sauder intercepted a Silas pass with 30 seconds left and secured a Wildcat win.

“We knew we needed a big play and I just saw the ball and made the play,” Sauder. “We never quit and it really showed tonight.”

It’s all about fixing the little things for Lake Norman and Oliphant as they face conference foe, Mallard Creek.

“Just got to fix the little things, the week after week stuff,” Oliphant said.

Three Who Mattered

Gradyon Morrow, Lake Norman: The senior rushed for two touchdowns and played a big part in the running game throughout the night.

Will Sauder, Lake Norman: The cornerback had the play of the night as he intercepted the Lions as they were driving down the field with a minute left.

Silas Cruse, West Charlotte: After a slow start, the young slinger threw touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone and nearly had a third that would have completed a West Charlotte comeback.

Worth Mentioning

Lake Norman Defense: The Wildcat defense created four turnovers on the night and shutout West Charlotte in the first-half for only the second time this season.

Anotny Limon, Lake Norman: The quarterback rushed in for a touchdown to put his team on the board for the first time and leading the Wildcats down the field with multiple rushing plays.

What’s Next

Lake Norman (4-1) will play at powerhouse Mallard Creek this Friday (October 4th), while West Charlotte (3-2) will host North Mecklenburg.

West Charlotte 0 0 0 12- 12

Lake Norman 0 7 12 0- 19

Scoring Summary

2nd Quarter

LN- Anthony Limon 4-yard rush (Nick McCue kick)

3rd quarter

LN- Morrow 12-yard rush (Extra point no good)

LN- Morrow 8-yard rush (2-point play no good)

4th Quarter

WC- Chancellor Morrow 11-yard pass from Cruse (Two-point play no good)

WC- Daniel Davis 16-yard pass from Cruse (Two point play no-good)