The Observer’s Sweet 16 poll: a little change at top, but Creek’s still rising

There are no new high school football teams in the Observer’s Sweet 16 this week, but no shortage of qualified applicants ready to jump in should someone falter.

After No. 1 Mallard Creek beat No. 2 Vance 17-7 last week, there is a little change near the top of the rankings. Mallard Creek remained at No. 1. Vance, which had been tied at No. 2 with Myers Park, fell one spot.

Mallard Creek’s win also improved the Mavericks’ national profile. Mallard Creek jumped two spots to No. 15 in the National Prep Poll and is now the highest ranked team from North or South Carolina. Dutch Fork (SC) remained at No. 16. In the same national poll, Myers Park jumped six spots to No. 56.

As for the Sweet 16, this week could bring some big changes due to upcoming games between ranked teams, including Butler-Porter Ridge and Charlotte Catholic-Weddington.

Rk. School (Class) Rec Prvs. 1. Mallard Creek (4A) 4-0-1 1 2. Myers Park (4A) 5-0 2 3. Vance (4A) 3-1 T2 4. Richmond Senior (4A) 5-0 4 5. Weddington (3A) 4-0 5 6. Kings Mountain (3A) 6-0 6 7. Charlotte Catholic (3A) 2-2 7 8. Rock Hill South Pointe (4A) 5-0 8 9. Butler (4A) 3-2 9 10. NW Cabarrus (3A) 5-0 10 11. Shelby (2A) 4-1 11 12. Chester, SC (3A) 5-1 12 13. Providence Day (IND) 5-0 13 14. Clover, SC (5A) 5-0 14 15. Statesville (3A) 6-0 15 16. Indian Trail Porter Ridge 4-1 16

Dropped Out: None. Also receiving consideration: Alexander Central (3A, 4-1); Ardrey Kell (4A, 4-1); Forest City Chase (2A, 5-0); Gastonia Huss (3A, 4-1); Lake Norman (4A, 4-1); Monroe Parkwood (3A, 4-1); Salisbury (2A, 5-0); Watauga (3A, 5-1)