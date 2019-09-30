Observer’s prep football player of the week nominees 09.30.19

South Caldwell High’s Isaiah Kirby is the first Observer prep football player of the week After a monster game in a win over R-S Central last week, Kirby got more than 40 percent of the fan vote in the Observer's first prep football player of the week voting. A new poll drops Monday, September 30. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After a monster game in a win over R-S Central last week, Kirby got more than 40 percent of the fan vote in the Observer's first prep football player of the week voting. A new poll drops Monday, September 30.

After readers voted more than 40,000 times for the first Observer high school football player of the week, the we’re offering candidates for Week 2.

At 7 p.m. Monday, the #BIG5 finalists will be named and a fan vote will begin.

The candidates are ...

O’MEGA BLAKE, ROCK HILL SOUTH POINTE, WR: Three catches for 175 yards and two scores in a 56-7 win over Indian Land. He was 2-for-2 passing and ran one time for 89 yards and a score.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

CODY CATER, PROVIDENCE DAY, QB, SR: All-state QB had 271 total offensive yards and four touchdowns in a 42-10 win over Metrolina Christian.

TRAVIS COLLINS, ARDREY KELL, DB, JR: Had a blocked punt, two sacks and two other tackles for losses in a 34-13 win over South Mecklenburg.

TRENT CORN, VALDESE DRAUGHN, RB: Ran 27 times for 235 yards in a 38-28 win over West Iredell.

JAHEIM COVINGTON, RICHMOND SENIOR, RB: Six carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-0 win over Purnell Swett. The game was called early due to weather. Covington averaged 22.5 yards per attempt.

VARNEY FARHNBULLAH, CONCORD COX MILL, QB: Led his team to a 42-21 come-from-behind win over Mount Pleasant. After trailing 21-7, Farhnbullah had the bulk of his 312 yards passing and five touchdowns. For the game, he completed 15-of-19 passes.

ISSAC KING, UNION ACADEMY: In a 60-0 win over Christ The King Friday, King ran seven (7) times for 378 yards and six touchdowns. That’s the 51st highest total in N.C. history. Sun Valley’s Albert Funderburk has the Union County record with 456 yards in 2010.

CAM KROMAH, KANNAPOLIS BROWN, QB: Completed 23-of-34 passing for 311 yards and a touchdown in a 43-40 win for 3A Brown over 4A Davie County. The game began Friday and was suspended for lighting. It was finished Saturday.

LUCA LUTZEL, SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN, WR/FS, SR: Had four interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown against VC/NC Royals. Had six tackles and three catches for 55 yards and a touchdown.

DRAKE MAYE, MYERS PARK, QB, JR: In a 59-0 win over Garinger, Maye connected on 12-of-19 passes for 178 yards and four touchdowns.

WYATT PAINER, NORTH LINCOLN, OL, SR: had eight pancake blocks and graded 87 percent against West Lincoln Friday. Painter had five tackles on defense.

JOHN PARK, BUTLER, SR, RB: Scored both touchdowns, including the game-winner in a 14-7 win over Rocky RIver. Butler also had nine tackles on defense, including a sack and another tackle for loss.

JORDAN POOLE, WEST STANLY, RB: Major college recruit ran for 256 yards on 14 carries against West Rowan. He had scoring runs of 85-, 56-, 45- and 2-yards.

KUJUAN PRYOR, LAWNDALE BURNS, RB: Ran 26 times for 255 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-28 win over South Point. Zach Benfield’s kick with less than 30 seconds to play was the difference.

ETHAN RHODES, MAIDEN, QB: In a 30-23 win over Catawba Bandys, Rhodes completed 10-of-16 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns. He also 10 times for 18 yards.

COREY SIEMER, NEWTON FOARD, RB, SR: Ran 25 times for 198 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-14 win over Morganton Patton. On defense, he had eight tackles including a sack.

TRENTON SIMPSON, MALLARD CREEK, LB, SR: The Auburn recruit at linebacker starred on both sides of the ball in a 17-7 win over Vance. Simpson had a one-handed catch for 22 yards plus a 1-yard scoring run on back-to-back plays to give his team an insurmountable 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

RUSSELL TABOR, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY, QB, JR: In a 26-14 win over Charlotte Christian, Tabor threw for 163 yards and a score. He ran for another. Country Day ended a nine-game conference losing streak, beating the defending Division I state champions.

J’MARI TAYLOR, WEST MECKLENBURG, SR, ATH: In last week’s 34-23 win over Providence, Taylor ran 27 times for 336 yards and five touchdowns. He completed 6-of-14 passes for 60 yards. His rushing yards is a new school-record the 13th best single-game performance in Mecklenburg County history.

MOOKIE WILLIAMS, HARRISBURG HICKORY RIDGE, RB: Playing for a family relative in intensive care, Williams ran 17 times for 120 yards in a 42-6 win over Independence.

CODY YOUNG, HICKORY, RB: Ran 20 times for 153 yards in a 20-14 win over Marion McDowell. Young caught four passes for 112 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown.