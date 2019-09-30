Charlotte Observer boys and girls athlete of the week nominees

Riding with Recruits: Kelley Topiwala The Charlotte Observer’s Riding With Recruits series returns with a ride with Carmel Christian girls golfer Kelley Topiwala, a Division I college recruit and a serious threat to win the NC Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Charlotte Observer’s Riding With Recruits series returns with a ride with Carmel Christian girls golfer Kelley Topiwala, a Division I college recruit and a serious threat to win the NC Independent Schools Athletic Association state championship.

Last week, South Caldwell’s Isaiah Kirby became the first Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week.

Instead of naming a #BIG5 list of winners, the Observer made the #BIG5 a list of finalist and allowed fans to vote on one winner. Kirby won after more than 40,000 votes were cast.

This week, the newspaper is doing the same thing for its athlete of the week. So for the first time, fans will get to vote on a winner. At 6:30 p.m., a list of #BIG5 finalists will be named and fans can vote on one overall winner.

Here are the nominees

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Boys’ Soccer

Austin Alexander, R.S. Central Soccer: The R.S. Central senior had four goals to lead the Hilltoppers to a 7-2 win over East Gaston, Sept. 23. Alexander has threegoals or more in seven of R.S. Central’s (10-1) 11 games. Alexander leads the state with 34 goals this season, according to maxpreps.com.

Richie Cano, Hough Soccer: The Hough sophomore forward had two goals and three assists in wins over Lake Norman and North Mecklenburg to help the Huskies (8-3-2, 4-0 in the I-Meck 4A conference) stay in first-place in the league standings. Cano had a goal and two assists in Hough’s 5-1 win at Lake Norman Sept. 23. Two days later, Cano had another goal and assists in a 4-2 victory over North Mecklenburg.

Cano had seven goals and eight assists for Hough this season.

Joe Dalrymple, Providence Soccer: The Providence senior midfielder scored both goals in a 2-1 win over rival, Ardrey Kell (Sept. 24) to help the Panthers (9-2-2, 4-0 in the SoMeck7 conference) stay on top of the SoMeck7 conference standings. Dalrymple also had a goal and two assists in Providence’s 9-0 victory at West Mecklenburg, Sept. 25.

Dalrymple has nine goals and eight assists for the Panthers this season.

Chase Gilley, East Lincoln Soccer: The East Lincoln senior had a historicweek with four more goals and two assists in wins at North Lincoln and Bandysto help the Mustangs remain unbeaten at 11-0.

Gilley had three goals and one assist in a 6-0 win at Bandys, Sept. 25, netting the 100th goalof East Lincoln soccer career on his final goal of the night.

Gilley, an Appalachian State commit, had 27 goals and 12 assists for East Lincoln this season.

Braden Panther, Charlotte Latin Soccer:The Charlotte Latin senior forward hadfour goals and one assist to help the Hawks remain unbeaten at 13-0 thisseason.

Panther, a co-captain, had two goals and one assist in 8-0 win over Charlotte Christian, Sept. 24.

Two days later, Panther had two more goals in a 3-1 win over Cannon School.

Panther has 10 goals and six assists this season.

Harrison Wagner, Charlotte Christian soccer: The Charlotte Christian senior scored two, big goals last week to help the Knights to their first two wins of the season.

Wagner started his week with a bang scoring the game winning goal in overtime to help Charlotte Christian to a 2-1 win at Charlotte Country Day, Sept. 26.

The next day, Wagner another goal in a 3-1 win over Cannon School

Wagner has two goals for Charlotte Christian (2-6) this season.

Luke Engstrom, Covenant Day Soccer: After missing all but 20 minutes of the season with an injury, the Covenant Day junior returned with a bang, scoring four goals and dishing out one assist in win over Cannon School and Providence Day last week.

Engstrom had a hat trick (three goals) in a 4-2 win over Cannon School, Sept. 24.

Two days later, Engstrom was even better with an assist and the game-winning goal in a 2-1 win at Providence Day.

Engstrom has four goals and two assists for Covenant Day (3-6) this season.

Drake Bowen, Woodlawn School Soccer: The Woodlawn School junior had ninegoals in two wins last week to help the Trailblazers improve to 5-3 on the season.

Bowen scored three goals in a 6-3 win over North Hills Christian, Sept. 24

Bowen had six of his team’s seven goals in the previous victory over at Sugar Creek Charter, Sept.20.

Bowen had 23 goals this season.

Calvin Brownewell, Pine Lake PrepSoccer: The Pine Lake Prep sophomore forward had two goals in a 6-0 win over Union Academy, Sept. 25.

Brownewell also had a goal in the Pride’s tough 3-2 loss at Queens Grant, Sept. 23.

Brownewell has six goals and two assists for Pine Lake Prep (6-3-2) this season.

Carter Beck, East Gaston Soccer: The East Gaston had all three goals inthe Warriors’ first win of the season, a 3-2 victory over Chase, Sept. 25.

Beck also had both of East Gaston’s goals in a 7-2 loss to R.S. Central, Sept. 23.

Beck has six goals and two assists for East Gaston (1-9) this season.

Trenton Drake, South Stanly Soccer: The South Stanly junior goalkeeper had another big week with 53 saves in two games.

Drake had 37 saves in a 6-1 loss at North Moore Sept. 23.

Two days later, Drake had 16 saves, including two on penalty kicks, in a 3-1 loss to Albemarle.

Drake has 139 saves for South Stanly (3-4-1) this season.

Volleyball

Katie Cruise, Providence Volleyball: The Providence sophomore setter had 60 assists in two big wins over rivals Ardrey Kell and Charlotte Catholic to help the Panthers (14-2, 7-0 in the SoMeck7 conference) stay on top of the SoMeck7 conference standings.

Cruise, an Appalachian State commit, had 32 assists and 14 digs in Providence 3-0 sweep of Ardrey Kell, Sept. 24.

The next day Cruise had 28 assists in a 3-0 victory over Charlotte Catholic.

Cruise has 391 assists, 115 digs, 35 kills and 33 aces for Providence this season.

Allison Ennis, West Rowan: The West Rowan junior setter had a big week, with 116 assists in two road wins at Carson and North Iredell to help the Falcons remain unbeaten at 15-0 this season.

Ennis had 63 assists and 16 digs in a 3-2 win at North Iredell, Sept. 24.

Two days later, Ennis had another big day with 53 assists and 22 digs in a 3-1 victory at Carson.

Ennis has 512 assists and 135 digs for West Rowan this season.

Nation Ford Volleyball Team: The Nation Ford volleyball team was a perfect 6-0 in winning the Southern Volleyball Invitational in Atlanta last weekend.

Nation Ford, led by coach Carrie Christian, beat Florida State University High, Harrison (GA),Baylor (TN), T.L. Hanna (SC), Pace (GA) and Briarcrest Christian (TN) to win the event.

The Falcons (30-5)have won nine straight matches.

Estella Sawyer, Davidson Day Volleyball: The Davidson Day sophomore setter had another big week with 96 assists in three wins to help the Patriots improve to 12-1 this season.

Sawyer had her best match of the week with 41 assists in a 3-0 sweep at Statesville Christian Sept. 23.

She also had 35 assists in a 3-0 win at Trinity School, Sept. 26.

Sawyer, who already has over 1,000 career assists, has 508 assists, 54 digs and 36 aces for Davidson Day this season.

Cecilia Chavez, Myers Park Volleyball: The Myers Park junior setter had 57 assists, 30 digs and three aces in three wins last week to help the Mustangs stay on top of the Southwestern 4A conference standings.

Chavez had her best match of the week with 38 assists, 15 digs and two aces in a 3-0 win at North Mecklenburg, Sept. 25.

Chavez has 318 assists, 95 digs and 19 aces for Myers Park (11-2) this season.

Kaylee Spees, East Lincoln Volleyball: The East Lincoln junior earned the 1,000th-career dig in her career last week with 61 digs in two matches.

Spees reach the milestone with 40 digs in a tight, 3-2 loss at Lake Norman Charter, Sept. 26.

Two days earlier, Spees had 21 digs in a 3-1 win at Newton Conover.

Spees has 262 digs and 22 aces for East Lincoln (10-2) this season.

Demarzia Johnson, Jay M. Robinson Volleyball: The Jay M. Robinson junior had a season-high 16 kills to lead the Bulldogs to a 3-1 winover A.L. Brown, Sept. 26.

Johnson has 108 kills for Jay M. Robinson (10-5) this season.

Girls’ Golf

Amanda Sambach, Cannon School Golf: The Cannon School junior earned medalist honors shooting a 33 at Cedarwood Country Club to lead the Cougars to victory over Carmel Christian, Charlotte Country Day and Charlotte Latin Sept. 25.

Sambach, a University of Virginia commit, is the defending NCISAA state individual champion and one of the top junior players in the country ranked No. 3 in the nation, according to the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA).

Sambach also helped Team USA win the Junior Solheim Cup last month in Scotland.

Kelley Topiwala, Carmel Christian Golf:The Carmel Christian senior shot a 37 to finish second individually and lead her Cougars’ team to a runner-up finish in a four-team match with Cannon School, Charlotte Country Day and Charlotte Latin at Cedarwood Country Club, Sept. 25.

Topiwala, a Samford University commit, is currently ranked No. 3 individually in NCISAA state rankings.

Kayleigh “Buggy” Reinke, Legion Collegiate Golf: The Legion Collegiate junior had another big week finishing third at the Powdersville Lady Patriot Invitational, Sept. 23.

Reinke also shot 73-79 at the WSCGA Junior Foundation High School Golf Invitational (Sept.28-29) to finish 13th out of 71 golfers.

Reinke is averaging a score of 36.25 per nine holes and a 74 per 18 holes this season.

Erica Boyd, Providence: The Providence senior earned medalist honors shooting a 37 to lead her Panthers’ team to a nine-shot victory over South Mecklenburg at Charles Sifford Golf Course Sept. 26.

Boyd, who is averaging 39.1 per nine holes this season, is ranked No. 50 in the state, according to Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA).

Georgia Chapman, Lake Norman CharterGolf: The Lake Norman Charter sophomore shot an 82 (39-43) to earn medalist honors at the South Fork 2A conference match at Lincoln Country Club Sept. 24.

Chapman, who has already qualified for regionals and played in states last year, has been playing golf for Lake Norman Charter since she was in 7th grade.

Jackie Burris, South Stanly Golf: The South Stanly junior shot a 43 at Piney Point Golf Club (in Norwood) to help her team clinch the Yadkin Valley 1A conference title.

South Stanly beat defending 1A state champion Gray Stone Day, in the same match to earn the victory.

Burris was nine shots better than her 52.0 average (per nine holes) in the win.

Shrika Renganathan, Mallard Creek Golf:The Mallard Creek sophomore has improved her score in each match this season, shooting a season-best 41 at MallardHead Country Club in Mooresville, Sept. 23.

Renganathan’s 41 was nine shots better than her season-opening match for the Mavericks this season.

Meredith Carson, Lake Norman: The Lake Norman senior shot a personal-best 42 to finish third individually in a match versus Cox Mill, Mooresville and South Iredell at Larkin Golf Club, Sept. Sept. 25.

Carson’s previous best score was 44.

Sarah Blair Harner, Charlotte Country Day Girls’ Golf: The Charlotte Country Day sophomore shot her second consecutive 48 at the quad meet with Cannon School, Carmel Christian and Charlotte Latin at Cedarwood Country Club, Sept. 25.

Harner finished sixth out of 16 golfers at the same match, playing with Cannon School’s Amanda Sambach (University of Virginia commit) and Carmel Christian’s Kelley Topiwala (Samford University commit).

Harner, who averages a 51.6 per nine holes this season, also shot a 48 at Oak Hollow Golf Club, Sept.16.

Girls’ Tennis

Brooke Cox/Dezi Kauer, South Point tennis: The South Point tennis duo won all six of their matches to help the Red Raiders stay on top of the Southwestern 2A conference standings at 9-2 overall and 4-0 in league play.

Cox and Kauer won both of their singles’ matches and teamed up in doubles to beat Clover 5-2 Sept. 23, and Shelby 9-0 Sept. 25.

Cox, a senior, is 8-3 in singles and 10-1 in doubles, while Kauer, a junior, is 11-0 in singles and 10-1 in doubles’ play this season.

Gracie Arrowood, Maiden Tennis: The Maiden senior won all four of her matches at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles (two each) this week to help the Blue Devils beat both Lake Norman Charter and West Lincoln last week.

Arrowood had her best match of the week, besting Lake Norman Charter’s Alicia Bush 7-5, 2-6, 10-8(tiebreaker) in singles’ while also winning her doubles’ match with freshman, Hannah Sherrill in the same match to help Maiden to a 5-4 victory, Sept. 26.

Arrowood also won in singles and doubles to lead the Blue Devils to a 5-4 win over West Lincoln,Sept. 24.

Arrowwood is 6-4 in singles, and 8-2 in doubles’ play for Maiden (8-2) this season.

Maddie Cochrane, Covenant Day Tennis: The Covenant Day sophomore was a perfect 6-0 on the court at No. 5 singles and No. 2 doubles (with teammate, Lane Donathan) last week.

Cochrane won all three singles and all three doubles matches to help Covenant Day beat Cannon School, 5-4 (Sept. 24) and Wesleyan Christian, 9-0 (Sept. 27), while losing a tight 5-4 match to Providence Day (Sept. 26).

Cochrane is 7-2 in singles, and 6-3 in doubles’ play for Covenant Day (5-4) this season.

Alaina Muse, Watauga Tennis: The Watauga freshman won both of her singles’ matches last week to help the Pioneers stay unbeaten at 7-0.

Muse won at No. 3 singles in a 9-0 over McDowell, Sept. 23, then won at No. 2 singles in a 9-0 sweep of Freedom, Sept. 25.

Muse has “shown both her physical and mental toughness,” despite recovering from several injuries, according to Watauga tennis coach, Jennifer Pillow.

Ashlyn Glover, Northwestern Tennis: The Northwestern senior won three more matches this week to help the Trojans improve to 8-4 overall this season.

Glover won her No. 1singles and No. 1 doubles (with teammate, Emma Pope) to help Northwestern beat arch rival Rock Hill 5-1 Sept. 24.

Glover is 9-2 in singles’ play and 3-0 in doubles’ play this season.

Boys’ Cross Country

Jake Toomey, Weddington Cross Country: The Weddington senior won the Union County cross country championships by 37 seconds running a 16:40. 30 at Weddington, Sept. 25.

Toomey also led the Warriors’ boys’ team to a Union County title at the same meet.

Toomey ran a personal-best 15:25.20 to finish seventh in a loaded field at Adidas Cross Country Challenge in Cary Sept. 21.

Avery Cannon, Watauga Cross Country: The Watauga senior won the HighCountry Cross Country Classic in Boone, running a 16:47.81, to also help Pioneers’ team to victory, Sept. 28.

Cannon was also coming off a personal-best 15:27 to finish eighth overall at the Adidas Cross Country Challenge in Cary, Sept. 21.

Noah Julian, South Rowan Cross Country:The South Rowan junior ran a personal-best 16:47.19 to win the Rowan County Championships at Nicholas Parkin Salisbury, Sept. 26.

Julian, who beat the field by 46 seconds to win the Rowan County title, also led his Raiders’ teamto victory in the same meet.

Girls’ Cross Country

Madeline Hill, Cuthbertson Cross Country: The Cuthbertson junior won the Union County cross country championship for the second straight year, running a 19:05.73 to best teammate and runner-up Gabriella Castro by eight seconds at Weddington Sept. 25.

Angie Allen, North Lincoln Cross Country: The North Lincolnj unior won the 36th Annual Greensboro cross country at Hagan Stone Park running an 18:32.72 to beat the field by 10 seconds, Sept. 28.

Allen was coming off her personal-best last week when she ran an 18:27 at the Adidas Cross Country Challenge in Cary, Sept. 21.

Katie Pou, Nation Ford Cross Country: The Nation Ford junior won the High Country Classic in Boone running a 19:07.99, 46 seconds better than the rest of the field.

Pou, the defending S.C. AAAAA cross country state champion, ran a personal-best 17:49.40 the previous week at the Hare & Hounds’ Invitational to finish as runner-up in the state’s No. 2 time this season, according to scmilesplit.com.

Field Hockey

Margaret Moseley, Charlotte Country Day Field Hockey: The Charlotte Country Day senior center forward had five goals in wins over Providence Day, Ravenscroft and Cardinal Gibbons to help the Bucs improve to 10-3-2 this season.

Moseley had the lone goal in the Charlotte Country Day’s 1-0 victory at Providence Day, Sept. 25.

She added two goals in Bucs’ wins over Ravenscroft, 8-0 (Sept. 27) and Cardinal Gibbons, 5-1 (Sept.28).

Carolina Dancu, Covenant Day Field Hockey: The Covenant Day junior scored three goals and had one assist to lead the Lions to win overProvidence and Charlotte Latin last week.

Dancu had two goals in an 8-0 win over Providence, Sept. 24.

Two days later, Dancuhas one goal and one assist in Covenant Day’s first ever win over Charlotte Latin in 3-2 overtime victory.

Dancu has nine goals and 13 assists for Covenant Day (8-2) this season.





