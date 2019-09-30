Charlotte Observer #BIG5 athlete of the week finalists

With some help from candy, Providence High draws big crowd stops rival Ardrey Kell volleyball Providence High's volleyball team gave students candy Tuesday, urging them to come out for a big volleyball game with rival Ardrey Kell. Sweets worked. A big crowd saw Providence win 3-0 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Providence High's volleyball team gave students candy Tuesday, urging them to come out for a big volleyball game with rival Ardrey Kell. Sweets worked. A big crowd saw Providence win 3-0

Here are finalists for the first Charlotte Observer Athlete of the Week.

Austin Alexander, R.S. Central soccer: The R.S. Central senior had four goals on Sept. 23 to lead the Hilltoppers to a 7-2 win over East Gaston. Alexander has three goals or more in seven of R.S. Central’s (10-1) 11 games. He leads the state with 34 goals this season, according to maxpreps.com.

Katie Cruise, Providence volleyball: The Providence sophomore setter had 60 assists in two big wins over rivals Ardrey Kell and Charlotte Catholic to help the Panthers (14-2, 7-0 in the SoMeck7 conference) stay on top of the conference standings. Cruise, an Appalachian State commit, had 32 assists and 14 digs in Providence 3-0 sweep of Ardrey Kell on Sept. 24. The next day Cruise had 28 assists in a 3-0 victory over Charlotte Catholic. For the season, Cruise has 391 assists, 115 digs, 35 kills and 33 aces.

Chase Gilley, East Lincoln soccer: The East Lincoln senior had a historic week with four more goals and two assists in wins at North Lincoln and Bandys to help the Mustangs remain unbeaten at 11-0. Gilley had three goals and one assist on Sept. 25 in a 6-0 win at Bandys, netting the 100th goal of his East Lincoln soccer career on his final goal of the night. Gilley, an Appalachian State commit, has 27 goals and 12 assists for East Lincoln this season.

Amanda Sambach, Cannon School golf: The Cannon junior earned medalist honors by shooting a 33 at Cedarwood Country Club to lead the Cougars to victory over Carmel Christian, Charlotte Country Day and Charlotte Latin on Sept. 25. Sambach, a University of Virginia commit, is the defending NCISAA state individual champion and is ranked No. 3 in the nation, according to the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA). Sambach also helped Team USA win the Junior Solheim Cup last month in Scotland.

Jake Toomey, Weddington cross country: The Weddington senior won the Union County cross country championships by 37 seconds, running a 16:40. 30 at Weddington on Sept. 25. Toomey also led the Warriors’ boys to a Union County title at the same meet. Toomey ran a personal-best 15:25.20 to finish seventh in a loaded field at Adidas Cross Country Challenge in Cary on Sept. 21.