BIG5 Charlotte Observer prep football player of the week finalists

Last week, the Charlotte Observer changed how it picked high school football players of the week. In the past, the newspaper would name a #BIG5 players of the week every Monday.

Now, the #BIG5 become finalists for the overall player of the week, which is determined by the readers.

Last week, nearly 43,000 votes were cast and South Caldwell’s Isaiah Kirby became the first fan-picked player of the week.

Here are nominees for this week’s award. Scroll down to vote. Vote as often as you like by refreshing the page. Voting ends Thursday morning.

VARNEY FARHNBULLAH, CONCORD COX MILL, QB: Led his team to a 42-21 come-from-behind win over Mount Pleasant. Farhnbullah had the bulk of his 312 yards passing and five touchdowns in leading his team back from a 21-7 deficit. For the game, he completed 15-of-19 passes.

ISAAC KING, UNION ACADEMY, RB: In a 60-0 win over Christ The King on Friday, King ran seven times for 378 yards and six touchdowns. That’s the 51st highest total in N.C. history. Sun Valley’s Albert Funderburk has the Union County record with 456 yards in 2010.

CAM KROMAH, KANNAPOLIS BROWN, QB: Completed 23-of-34 passing for 311 yards and a touchdown in a 43-40 win for 3A Brown over 4A Davie County. The game began Friday and was suspended for lighting. It was finished Saturday. Brown was down 19-0 before handing Davie its first loss in 73 games when it scored 40 points. With 23 seconds left, Kromah hit teammate Isaiah Black on a 55-yard score to win it.

COREY SIEMER, NEWTON FOARD, RB: Ran 25 times for 198 yards and three touchdowns in a 26-14 win over Morganton Patton. On defense, he had eight tackles including a sack.

J’MARI TAYLOR, WEST MECKLENBURG, ATH: In last week’s 34-23 win over Providence, Taylor ran 27 times for 336 yards and five touchdowns. He completed 6-of-14 passes for 60 yards. His rushing yards are a new school record and the 13th best single-game performance in Mecklenburg County history.