Monday’s Roundup: Myers Park soccer opens up conference lead

SHARE COPY LINK

Myers Park opened a two-game lead Monday evening in the Southwestern 4A Conference boys’ soccer race with its 2-0 shutout of host East Mecklenburg.

In a foul-filled game, the Mustangs scored a goal in each half and improved to 5-0 in the conference. They are 9-0-1 overall.

The loss dropped East Mecklenburg (8-3, 3-2) into a four-way logjam for second place. The Eagles are tied with Butler, Independence and Indian Trail Porter Ridge. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge is just behind, at 2-3.

Myers Park took a 1-0 lead when Cam Peterson scored about 20 minutes into the match. Their second goal came around the 65th minute, when Jack Tinkey scored on a rebound of a Peterson shot.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Meanwhile, Martin Godwin and Jacob Hall split time in goal, recording the shutout.

Outstanding performers

Parker Anderson (South Rowan boys’ soccer): Anderson, a senior, stopped all but one of Salisbury’s 14 shots and led his team to a 4-1 victory.

Micah Chabada (Community School of Davidson boys’ soccer): Chabada, a senior, scored three goals and added three assists in the Spartans’ 8-0 shutout of Queens Grant Charter.

Cam Peterson (Myers Park boys’ soccer): Peterson had a goal and an assist in the Mustangs’ big 2-0 victory over East Mecklenburg.

Boys’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Hough 9, West Charlotte 0: Bryce McMillen and Richie Cano each had three goals and an assist for the Huskies. Each player has 10 goals this season. Adam Jeffrey added a goal and three assists.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 1, Butler 1 (Butler won 4-2 on PK’s): Selvin Andino scored the regulation goal for Butler. Sulli Lewis made two saves in goal for Butler during the penalty-kick shootout, then scored his team’s fourth penalty kick. Other scorers were Edin Velagic, Mattheus Sadovsky and Jordan Martinez.

Independence 9, Garinger 0

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1, Rocky River 0: The Pirates’ victory moved them into the four-way tie for second place at 3-2.

CISAA

Covenant Day 4, Charlotte Christian 1: The Lions scored three times in the second half, breaking a 1-1 tie.

SANDHILLS 4A

Richmond Senior 2, Pembroke Purnell Swett 1

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Boone Watauga 9, Marion McDowell 0

BIG SOUTH 3A

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 2, Gastonia Ashbrook 1: The Storm is 3-1 in the conference.

Gastonia Forestview 5, Gastonia Huss 0

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

North Iredell 9, China Grove Carson 1: Spencer Morrison’s four-goal outburst led the Warriors. Froylan Luna (two goals, one assist) and David Hernandez (two goals) helped the victors.

South Iredell 6, Statesville 0

West Rowan 5, East Rowan 0: Aleksis Suarez scored two goals, and Chris Mercado recorded a shutout in goal for the Falcons. Luis Vasquez added a goal and an assist, and Michael Leon had two assists.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Charlotte Catholic 3, Monroe 1: The Cougars broke a 1-1 halftime tie for the victory. Patrick Booth added a goal. The Cougars, 11-0-2 and 6-0, travel to conference co-leader Marvin Ridge on Wednesday.

METROLINA ATHLETIC

Concord First Assembly 6, Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 0

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 3, North Davidson 1

Midway Oak Grove 6, East Davidson 2

South Rowan 4, Salisbury 1: Dalton Baxter scored three goals in support of Parker Anderson’s goalkeeping. Eber Tapia got the other South Rowan goal.

West Davidson 1, Central Davidson 0

FOOTHILLS 2A

Lenoir Hibriten 4, West Caldwell 2: Simon Hawkins’ two goals led the Panthers. Kevin Rios and Jonas Doll each added a goal and an assist. Francisco Gonzales had a goal and an assist for West Caldwell.

Morganton Patton 8, Valdese Draughn 0

Newton Foard 5, Claremont Bunker Hill 0: The Tigers are 9-1-3 overall and 5-0 in conference.

Thomasville 4, Lexington 2

West Iredell 4, East Burke 2

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 7, Maiden 0: Chase Gilley (three goals, one assist) and twin brother Logan (two goals, two assists) helped the Mustangs improve to 12-0 overall, 5-0 in conference. Pearson Cunningham also had two goals and two assists.

Newton-Conover 2, North Lincoln 0: The host Red Devils (10-1-1, 5-0) kept pace with unbeaten East Lincoln atop the South Fork 2A. The two teams play Monday at East Lincoln.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 3, R-S Central 2: South Point rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit and improved to 4-0 in the conference. The Hilltoppers fell to 10-2, 2-2.

East Gaston 4, Lawndale Burns 1: Carter Beck scored all of the Warriors’ goals.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Boonville Starmount 7, North Wilkes 1

West Wilkes 5, Elkin 3

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Burnsville Mountain Heritage 5, Bakersville Mitchell County 1

Marshall Madison County 3, Avery County 2: The host Vikings led 1-0 at halftime but faltered.

Polk County 3, Black Mountain Owen 0

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 8, Queens Grant Charter 0: The Spartans rolled to a road victory, as Micah Chabada and Cade Owens each scored three goals.

Mooresville Langtree Charter 9, Concord Carolina International 0

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 10, Bradford Prep 1: Calvin Bronewell’s three goals and two assists led the Pride. Griffin Nixdorf added two goals and two assists.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 6, Monroe Union Academy 3: Sebastian Penna and Alex Verastegul each had a goal and two assists for the Raptors. Union Academy’s Liam Mackinnon scored a goal and added an assist.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Christ the King 10, Cherryville 1: Drew Hanson scored two goals and added an assist, and Jacob Reis had two goals in the victory.

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 5, Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 0: The host Gryphons are 5-1 in the conference, a half-game behind first-place Christ the King.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 6, North Moore 0: The Knights ran their conference record to 7-0 and are 10-1-1 overall.

NONCONFERENCE

Cabarrus Stallions 2, Weddington Arborbrook Christian 2

Concord Covenant Classical 10, Cabarrus Charter 0: Sage Rudolph and Andrew Faircloth each scored a pair of goals for the victors.

High Point Westchester Country Day 2, Statesville Christian 1 (OT)

Mount Pleasant 5, South Stanly 1

Salisbury North Hills Christian 1, Locust Carolina Christian 0

Shelby 6, Kings Mountain 0: Silas Goss scored four goals, and Ian Greene assisted on two of those tallies for the Golden Lions.

Girls’ tennis

Myers Park 7, East Mecklenburg 2: Victoria Riobtseva and Vivian Vassilicki took No. 1 and 2 singles, then teamed to win No. 1 doubles for the Mustangs. Akira Jackson and Lucy Smithwick won No. 5 and 6 singles for East Mecklenburg.

Girls’ volleyball

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Boone Watauga 3, Marion McDowell 0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-12): Watauga’s Brelyn Sturgill had 27 assists.

Hickory 3, South Caldwell 0

Hickory St. Stephens 3, Alexander Central 0 (25-19, 25-11, 25-17)

METROLINA ATHLETIC

Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 3, Concord First Assembly 2

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

West Davidson 3, Salisbury (25-10, 26-24, 25-22)

FOOTHILLS 2A

Newton Foard 3, Claremont Bunker Hill 0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-7): The Tigers are 18-0 overall and 9-0 in the conference, leading second-place West Iredell by two matches.

West Iredell 3, East Burke 2 (16-25, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22, 15-8): Erica Clontz had 27 kills for the Cavaliers, but West Iredell rallied for the victory and is 7-2 in conference. East Burke falls to 6-3.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 3, East Gaston 0

R-S Central 3, Shelby 1

NONCONFERENCE

China Grove Carson 3, Kannapolis Brown 0 (25-15, 25-4, 25-7)

Gastonia Forestview 3, East Rutherford 1 (9-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-20)

Lincolnton 3, Cherryville 0 (25-18, 25-10, 25-21)

Statesville Christian 3, Winston-Salem Calvary Day 1 (15-25, 25-10, 25-10, 25-15): The Lions recovered from a slow start and won their 12th match in 14 starts.

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.