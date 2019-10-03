PICK 7: media personalties pick Friday’s prep football games

SHARE COPY LINK

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.





Langston Wertz Jay Edwards Sam Greiner Nate Wimberly No Limit Larry Last week 6-1 6-1 7-0 7-0 6-1 Season total 33-6 32-7 34-5 33-6 29-10























Lake Norman at Mallard Creek Mallard Creek Mallard Creek Mallard Creek Mallard Creek Mallard Creek Harding at Ardrey Kell Ardrey Kell Ardrey Kell Ardrey Kell Ardrey Kell Ardrey Kell Porter Ridge at Butler Butler Butler Porter Ridge Porter Ridge Porter Ridge Charlotte Catholic at Weddington Catholic Catholic Catholic Catholic Weddington Boone Watauga at Alexander Cent. Alexander Watauga Alexander Alexander Watauga Maiden at West Lincoln Maiden Maiden Maiden West Lincoln Maiden Nation Ford at Clover Clover Clover Clover Clover Clover