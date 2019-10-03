Prep Insider Blog
PICK 7: media personalties pick Friday’s prep football games
Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.
Langston
Wertz
Jay Edwards
Sam
Greiner
Nate
Wimberly
No Limit
Larry
Last week
6-1
6-1
7-0
7-0
6-1
Season total
33-6
32-7
34-5
33-6
29-10
Lake Norman
at Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Mallard Creek
Harding
at Ardrey Kell
Ardrey Kell
Ardrey Kell
Ardrey Kell
Ardrey Kell
Ardrey Kell
Porter Ridge
at Butler
Butler
Butler
Porter Ridge
Porter Ridge
Porter Ridge
Charlotte Catholic
at Weddington
Catholic
Catholic
Catholic
Catholic
Weddington
Boone Watauga
at Alexander Cent.
Alexander
Watauga
Alexander
Alexander
Watauga
Maiden
at West Lincoln
Maiden
Maiden
Maiden
West Lincoln
Maiden
Nation Ford
at Clover
Clover
Clover
Clover
Clover
Clover
