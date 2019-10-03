Prep Insider Blog

PICK 7: media personalties pick Friday’s prep football games

Each week during the 2019 high school football season, the Observer’s five-man panel will pick the winners of seven top games in the region. Panel members this year are Observer prep sportswriter Langston Wertz; Observer high school correspondent Jay Edwards; former high school football coach Sam Greiner; WBTV sportscaster Nate Wimberly; and WPEG-FM morning personality No Limit Larry.



Langston

Wertz

Jay Edwards

Sam

Greiner

Nate

Wimberly

No Limit

Larry

Last week

6-1

6-1

7-0

7-0

6-1

Season total

33-6

32-7

34-5

33-6

29-10













Lake Norman

at Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Mallard Creek

Harding

at Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Ardrey Kell

Porter Ridge

at Butler

Butler

Butler

Porter Ridge

Porter Ridge

Porter Ridge

Charlotte Catholic

at Weddington

Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Catholic

Weddington

Boone Watauga

at Alexander Cent.

Alexander

Watauga

Alexander

Alexander

Watauga

Maiden

at West Lincoln

Maiden

Maiden

Maiden

West Lincoln

Maiden

Nation Ford

at Clover

Clover

Clover

Clover

Clover

Clover

