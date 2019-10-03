Prep Insider Blog
Friday’s high school football schedules 10.04.19
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted).
Friday
I-Meck 4A
Hopewell (2-3, 0-1) at Vance (3-1, 0-1), 7
Hough (2-3, 1-0) at Mooresville (3-2, 1-0)
Lake Norman (4-1, 1-0) at Mallard Creek (4-0-1, 1-0), 7
North Mecklenburg (1-4, 0-1) at West Charlotte (3-2, 0-1), 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Berry Academy (1-3, 0-0) at Providence (1-5, 0-1), 7
Harding (3-3, 0-1) at Ardrey Kell (4-1, 1-0), 7
South Mecklenburg (0-6, 0-1) at Olympic (4-2, 1-0), 7
Southwestern 4A
Garinger (0-5, 0-1) at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (4-1, 1-0)
Independence (2-3, 0-1) at East Mecklenburg (1-4, 0-1), 7
Indian Trail Porter Ridge (4-1, 1-0) at Butler (3-2, 1-0), 7
Myers Park (5-0, 1-0) at Rocky River (0-5, 0-1), 7
Sandhills 4A
Fayetteville Britt (4-1, 0-1) at Lumberton (2-3, 0-1)
Fayetteville Seventy-First (3-2, 0-1) at Raeford Hoke County (4-1, 1-0)
Scotland County (5-0, 1-0) at Pembroke Purnell Swett (0-5, 0-1)
Southern Pines Pinecrest (5-0, 1-0) at Richmond Senior (5-0, 1-0)
Northwestern 3A-4A
Boone Watauga (5-1, 1-0) at Alexander Central (4-1, 0-0)
Marion McDowell (1-4, 0-1) at Hickory St. Stephens (2-3, 0-1)
Morganton Freedom (4-2, 1-0) at Hickory (1-5, 1-0)
Big South 3A
Cramerton Stuart Cramer (2-4, 0-1) at Boiling Springs Crest (4-2, 1-0)
Gastonia Forestview (2-3, 0-1) at Gastonia Ashbrook (0-4, 0-0)
North Gaston (1-4, 0-1) at Kings Mountain (6-0, 1-0)
South Piedmont 3A
Northwest Cabarrus (5-0, 0-0) at Concord Cox Mill (3-2, 0-0)
Southern Carolina 3A
Charlotte Catholic (2-2, 1-0) at Weddington (5-0, 1-0)
Indian Trail Sun Valley (1-4, 0-1) at Monroe Parkwood (4-1, 1-0)
Monroe (3-2, 0-1) at Marvin Ridge (2-3, 1-0)
Waxhaw Cuthbertson (3-2, 0-1) at Unionville Piedmont (1-3, 0-1)
Piedmont Athletic Conference
Southlake Christian (4-2, 0-1) at Cabarrus Warriors (1-4, 0-2), 7
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (3-3, 1-0) at Covenant Day (2-4, 1-0), 7
Western Piedmont
Hickory Grove Christian (0-4, 0-2) at Asheville School (1-5, 0-0), 7
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson (3-2, 1-2) at Salisbury (5-0, 3-0)
Lexington (1-4, 0-3) at Ledford (3-2, 3-0)
South Rowan (1-4, 1-2) at Midway Oak Grove (5-0, 3-0)
Thomasville (2-3, 1-2) at East Davidson (0-5, 0-3)
West Davidson (2-3, 1-2) at North Davidson (2-3, 2-1)
Foothills 2A
Claremont Bunker Hill (1-4, 0-1) at Newton Foard (1-5, 1-1)
Lenoir Hibriten (4-1, 1-0) at West Caldwell (0-5, 0-1)
Morganton Patton (1-4, 0-1) at Valdese Draughn (4-2, 2-0)
West Iredell (2-3, 0-1) at East Burke (2-3, 1-0)
South Fork 2A
Lincolnton (2-3, 0-1) at East Lincoln (5-0, 1-0)
Maiden (4-1, 1-0) at West Lincoln (4-1, 0-1)
Newton-Conover (3-2, 1-0) at Catawba Bandys (3-2, 0-1)
North Lincoln (4-1, 1-0) at Lake Norman Charter (1-4, 0-1), 7
Southwestern 2A
Belmont South Point (2-4, 0-1) at East Gaston (0-5, 0-1)
Forest City Chase (5-0, 0-0) at Lawndale Burns (4-1, 1-0)
R-S Central (4-2, 1-0) at Shelby (4-1, 1-0)
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Ashe County (2-3, 1-0) at Elkin (4-1, 1-0)
Boonville Starmount (3-2, 0-1) at Allegheny County (1-4, 0-1)
West Wilkes (1-4, 0-1) at East Wilkes (1-4, 0-1)
Wilkes Central (3-2, 1-0) at North Wilkes (4-1, 1-0)
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City (2-3, 2-0) at Gastonia Highland Tech (0-4, 0-2)
Cherryville (2-4, 2-1) vs. Community School of Davidson (3-2, 2-1), at Hopewell High, 7
Monroe Union Academy (3-1, 2-0) at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (3-2, 1-1)
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (3-2, 1-1) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (5-0, 2-0)
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle (1-4, 1-0) at North Moore (1-3, 0-1)
Chatham Central (0-6, 0-1) at North Stanly (1-4, 0-0)
South Stanly (3-2, 1-0) at North Rowan (4-2, 1-0)
N.C. nonconference
Arden Christ School (3-1) at Providence Day (5-0), 7
Charlotte Latin (5-0) at High Point Christian (5-1), 7
China Grove Carson (2-4) at Kannapolis Brown (3-1)
Fayetteville Trinity Christian (4-0) at Charlotte Christian (2-2), 7
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (2-3) at Charlotte Country Day (5-1)
Harrells Christian (4-2) vs. Carolina Bearcats (2-4), at Weddington Optimist Park
Mount Pleasant (2-4) at East Rowan (2-3)
Polk County (5-0) at East Rutherford (1-4)
Statesville Christian (1-4) at Christ the King (0-6), 7
West Rowan (2-3) at Concord (0-5)
S.C. Region 3 5A
Fort Mill Nation Ford (3-2, 0-0) at Clover (5-0, 0-0)
Rock Hill (4-2, 0-0) at Fort Mill (1-5, 0-0), 7
S.C. Region 3 4A
Columbia Ridge View (2-3, 0-0) at York (2-3, 0-0)
Lancaster (1-4, 0-0) at Richland Northeast (0-5, 0-0), 7
Rock Hill South Pointe (5-0, 0-0) at Blythewood Westwood (4-1, 0-0)
S.C. Region 4 3A
Chester (5-1, 0-0) at Indian Land (2-4, 0-0)
Winnsboro Fairfield Central (2-4, 0-0) at Columbia Keenan (3-3, 0-0)
S.C. Region 6 3A
Aynor (4-0, 0-0) at Cheraw (4-1, 0-0)
Lake City (2-2, 0-0) at Loris (1-4, 0-0), 7
Marion (4-0, 0-0) at Dillon (4-0, 0-0)
S.C. Region 4 2A
Kershaw Andrew Jackson (5-1, 1-1) at Chesterfield (2-3, 1-1)
Kershaw North Central (1-3, 0-1) at Pageland Central (3-3, 1-1)
Lancaster Buford (3-3, 2-0) at Richburg Lewisville (2-3, 0-1)
S.C. nonconference
Great Falls (4-2) at Camden Military (3-1), 4
Lake View (3-3) at McBee (0-4)
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate (1-2) at Charleston Math & Science (0-3)
Saturday
Pioneer Conference
Cabarrus Stallions (3-2, 3-1) at Asheville Saints (5-0, 4-0), 7
Nonconference
Chapel Hill AHOP Christian (4-2) at Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders (1-5), 2
Hickory Hawks (3-3) at North Wake Saints (3-2), 4
