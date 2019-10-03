Prep Insider Blog
Observer Exclusive: regional conference football standings; Friday’s schedule by league
I-Meck 4A
Conference
All
Mallard Creek
1-0
17
7
4-0-1
167
92
Lake Norman
1-0
19
12
4-1
143
91
Mooresville
1-0
20
17
3-2
97
99
Hough
1-0
54
0
2-3
130
147
Vance
0-1
7
17
3-1
126
31
West Charlotte
0-1
12
19
3-2
174
105
Hopewell
0-1
0
54
2-3
108
164
North Mecklenburg
0-1
17
20
1-4
94
170
Friday’s games
Hopewell at Vance, 7
Hough at Mooresville, 7:30
Lake Norman at Mallard Creek, 7
North Mecklenburg at West Charlotte, 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Conference
All
Ardrey Kell
1-0
34
13
4-1
162
110
Olympic
1-0
28
7
4-2
154
142
West Mecklenburg
1-0
34
23
3-2
103
105
Berry Academy
0-0
0
0
1-3
68
137
Harding
0-1
7
28
3-3
188
110
Providence
0-1
23
34
1-5
68
199
South Mecklenburg
0-1
13
34
0-6
34
256
Friday’s games
Berry Academy at Providence, 7
Harding at Ardrey Kell, 7
South Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7
Bye: West Mecklenburg
Southwestern 4A
Conference
All
Myers Park
1-0
59
0
5-0
279
24
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
1-0
42
6
4-1
199
88
Indian Trail Porter Ridge
1-0
28
7
4-1
143
56
Butler
1-0
14
7
3-2
100
95
Independence
0-1
6
42
2-3
153
147
East Mecklenburg
0-1
7
28
1-4
40
106
Rocky River
0-1
7
14
0-4
45
104
Garinger
0-1
0
59
0-5
34
244
Friday’s games
Garinger at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 7:30
Independence at East Mecklenburg, 7
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Butler, 7
Myers Park at Rocky River, 7
Sandhills 4A
Conference
All
Richmond Senior
1-0
35
0
5-0
203
44
Scotland County
1-0
52
36
5-0
182
76
Southern Pines Pinecrest
1-0
20
6
5-0
205
49
Raeford Hoke County
1-0
45
0
4-1
132
79
Fayetteville Britt
0-1
36
52
4-1
156
96
Fayetteville Seventy-First
0-1
6
20
3-2
118
68
Lumberton
0-1
0
45
2-3
51
156
Pembroke Purnell Swett
0-1
0
35
0-5
19
138
Friday’s games
Fayetteville Britt at Lumberton, 7:30
Fayetteville Seventy-First at Raeford Hoke County, 7:30
Scotland County at Pembroke Purnell Swett, 7:30
Southern Pines Pinecrest at Richmond Senior, 7:30
Northwestern 3A-4A
Conference
All
Boone Watauga
1-0
56
12
5-1
308
123
Morganton Freedom
1-0
48
12
4-2
273
137
Hickory
1-0
20
14
1-5
72
206
Alexander Central
0-0
0
0
4-1
194
115
South Caldwell
0-1
12
56
3-3
162
188
Hickory St. Stephens
0-1
12
48
2-3
88
159
Marion McDowell
0-1
14
20
1-4
75
126
Friday’s games
Boone Watauga at Alexander Central, 7:30
Marion McDowell at Hickory St. Stephens, 7:30
Morganton Freedom at Hickory, 7:30
Bye: South Caldwell
Big South 3A
Conference
All
Kings Mountain
1-0
69
16
6-0
267
65
Gastonia Huss
1-0
56
0
4-1
130
66
Boiling Springs Crest
1-0
35
28
4-2
181
169
Gastonia Ashbrook
0-0
0
0
0-4
27
142
Gastonia Forestview
0-1
28
35
2-3
143
155
Cramerton Stuart Cramer
0-1
16
69
2-4
74
148
North Gaston
0-1
0
56
1-4
56
167
Friday’s games
Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Boiling Springs Crest, 7:30
Gastonia Forestview at Gastonia Ashbrook, 7:30
North Gaston at Kings Mountain, 7:30
Bye: Gastonia Huss
North Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
China Grove Carson
1-0
35
14
2-4
115
188
Statesville
0-0
0
0
6-0
269
114
East Rowan
0-0
0
0
2-3
112
134
West Rowan
0-0
0
0
2-3
91
93
South Iredell
0-0
0
0
2-4
110
199
North Iredell
0-1
14
35
0-6
52
207
Friday’s games
China Grove Carson at Kannapolis Brown, 7:30
Mount Pleasant at East Rowan, 7:30
West Rowan at Concord, 7:30
Bye: North Iredell, South Iredell, Statesville
South Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Northwest Cabarrus
0-0
0
0
5-0
210
57
Kannapolis Brown
0-0
0
0
3-1
105
96
Central Cabarrus
0-0
0
0
4-2
173
88
Concord Cox Mill
0-0
0
0
3-2
150
119
Concord Jay M. Robinson
0-0
0
0
1-5
58
220
Concord
0-0
0
0
0-5
48
212
Friday’s games
Northwest Cabarrus at Concord Cox Mill, 7:30
China Grove Carson at Kannapolis Brown, 7:30
West Rowan at Concord, 7:30
Bye: Central Cabarrus, Concord Jay M. Robinson
Southern Carolina 3A
Conference
All
Weddington
1-0
47
0
5-0
195
40
Monroe Parkwood
1-0
35
21
4-1
179
81
Charlotte Catholic
1-0
41
10
2-2
86
31
Marvin Ridge
1-0
45
7
2-3
154
103
Monroe
0-1
10
41
3-2
167
121
Waxhaw Cuthbertson
0-1
21
35
3-2
141
131
Unionville Piedmont
0-1
7
45
1-3
44
117
Indian Trail Sun Valley
0-1
0
47
1-4
62
167
Friday’s games
Charlotte Catholic at Weddington, 7:30
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Monroe Parkwood, 7:30
Monroe at Marvin Ridge, 7:30
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Unionville Piedmont, 7:30
Central Carolina 2A
Conference
All
Midway Oak Grove
3-0
131
39
5-0
240
39
Salisbury
3-0
70
11
5-0
105
18
Ledford
3-0
96
29
3-2
108
67
North Davidson
2-1
107
44
2-3
155
110
Central Davidson
1-2
61
81
3-2
178
108
Thomasville
1-2
44
82
2-3
75
103
West Davidson
1-2
45
48
2-3
107
91
South Rowan
1-2
63
96
1-4
97
192
Lexington
0-3
8
107
1-4
31
129
East Davidson
0-3
7
97
0-5
22
130
Friday’s games
Central Davidson at Salisbury, 7:30
Lexington at Ledford, 7:30
South Rowan at Midway Oak Grove, 7
Thomasville at East Davidson, 7:30
West Davidson at North Davidson, 7:30
Foothills 2A
Conference
All
Valdese Draughn
2-0
93
80
4-2
229
214
Lenoir Hibriten
1-0
28
6
4-1
160
72
East Burke
1-0
35
12
2-3
122
184
Newton Foard
1-1
78
69
1-5
130
211
West Iredell
0-1
28
38
2-3
134
113
Claremont Bunker Hill
0-1
6
28
1-4
58
142
Morganton Patton
0-1
14
26
1-4
62
177
West Caldwell
0-1
12
35
0-5
40
244
Friday’s games
Claremont Bunker Hill at Newton Foard, 7:30
Lenoir Hibriten at West Caldwell, 7:30
Morganton Patton at Valdese Draughn, 7:30
West Iredell at East Burke, 7:30
Rocky River 2A
Conference
All
West Stanly
0-0
0
0
5-0
223
45
Anson County
0-0
0
0
3-3
176
123
Marshville Forest Hills
0-0
0
0
3-3
123
213
Montgomery Central
0-0
0
0
2-4
95
140
Mount Pleasant
0-0
0
0
2-4
97
182
Friday’s games
Mount Pleasant at East Rowan, 7:30
Bye: Anson County, Marshville Forest Hills, Montgomery Central, West Stanly
South Fork 2A
Conference
All
East Lincoln
1-0
48
6
5-0
206
48
Maiden
1-0
30
23
4-1
172
88
North Lincoln
1-0
24
14
4-1
172
88
Newton-Conover
1-0
34
12
3-2
152
119
West Lincoln
0-1
14
24
4-1
245
64
Catawba Bandys
0-1
23
30
3-2
129
88
Lincolnton
0-1
12
34
2-3
65
75
Lake Norman Charter
0-1
6
48
1-4
94
192
Friday’s games
Lincolnton at East Lincoln, 7:30
Maiden at West Lincoln, 7:30
Newton-Conover at Catawba Bandys, 7:30
North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter, 7
Southwestern 2A
Conference
All
Lawndale Burns
1-0
30
28
4-1
174
110
Shelby
1-0
50
0
4-1
217
97
R-S Central
1-0
35
28
4-2
174
160
Forest City Chase
0-0
0
0
5-0
227
24
Belmont South Point
0-1
28
30
2-4
112
118
East Rutherford
0-1
28
35
1-4
141
192
East Gaston
0-1
0
50
0-5
24
175
Friday’s games
Belmont South Point at East Gaston, 7:30
Forest City Chase at Lawndale Burns, 7:30
R-S Central at Shelby, 7:30
Polk County at East Rutherford, 7:30
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Conference
All
Elkin
1-0
23
17
4-1
121
76
North Wilkes
1-0
50
36
4-1
172
116
Wilkes Central
1-0
34
6
3-2
105
120
Ashe County
1-0
42
14
2-3
146
159
Boonville Starmount
0-1
17
23
3-2
132
145
Alleghany
0-1
14
42
1-4
61
162
East Wilkes
0-1
36
50
1-4
109
225
West Wilkes
0-1
6
34
1-4
78
146
Friday’s games
Ashe County at Elkin, 7:30
Boonville Starmount at Alleghany, 7:30
West Wilkes at East Wilkes, 7:30
Wilkes Central at North Wilkes, 7:30
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Conference
All
Bakersville Mitchell County
0-0
0
0
6-0
270
34
Polk County
0-0
0
0
5-0
179
29
Burnsville Mtn. Heritage
0-0
0
0
4-1
114
31
Avery County
0-0
0
0
4-2
237
154
Black Mountain Owen
0-0
0
0
3-2
72
84
Marshall Madison County
0-0
0
0
0-6
26
307
Friday’s games
Polk County at East Rutherford, 7:30
Bye: Avery County, Bakersville Mitchell County, Black Mountain Owen, Burnsville Mountain Heritage, Marshall Madison County
Southern Piedmont 1A
Conference
All
Mooresboro Thom. Jefferson
2-0
66
0
5-0
211
6
Monroe Union Academy
2-0
93
18
3-1
146
70
Bessemer City
2-0
58
26
2-3
68
160
Commy. School of Davidson
2-1
102
50
3-2
156
103
Cherryville
2-1
76
85
2-4
82
275
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
1-1
82
33
3-2
146
91
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Ch.
1-1
99
26
3-2
191
63
Gastonia Highland Tech
0-2
27
80
0-4
60
163
Christ the King
0-6
26
297
0-6
26
297
Friday’s games
Bessemer City at Gastonia Highland Tech, 7:30
Cherryville vs. Community School of Davidson, at Hopewell High, 7
Monroe Union Academy at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7:30
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:30
Statesville Christian at Christ the King, 7
Yadkin Valley 1A
Conference
All
North Rowan
1-0
39
0
4-2
125
77
South Stanly
1-0
20
14
3-2
164
118
Albemarle
1-0
55
9
1-4
84
135
North Stanly
0-0
0
0
1-4
74
155
North Moore
0-1
0
39
1-3
37
110
South Davidson
0-1
14
20
0-5
67
169
Chatham Central
0-1
9
55
0-6
124
298
Friday’s games
Albemarle at North Moore, 7
Chatham Central at North Stanly, 7:30
South Stanly at North Rowan, 7:30
South Stokes at South Davidson, 7:30
Big South 4A (CISAA)
Conference
All
Providence Day
1-0
28
16
5-0
155
39
Charlotte Country Day
1-1
42
42
5-1
179
97
Charlotte Latin
0-0
0
0
5-0
188
26
Charlotte Christian
0-1
14
26
2-2
90
98
Friday’s games
Arden Christ School at Providence Day, 7
Charlotte Latin at High Point Christian, 7
Fayetteville Trinity Christian at Charlotte Christian, 7
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Piedmont Athletic
Conference
All
High Point Christian
1-0
55
6
5-1
242
55
Indian Trail Metrolina Chr.
1-0
41
0
3-3
207
157
Covenant Day
1-0
42
28
2-4
104
160
Southlake Christian
0-1
0
41
4-2
184
155
Cabarrus Warriors
0-2
34
97
1-4
73
226
Friday’s games
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Covenant Day, 7
Southlake Christian at Cabarrus Warriors, 7
Charlotte Latin at High Point Christian, 7
Western Piedmont
Conference
All
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
1-0
55
0
4-2
235
147
VC/NC Royals
1-0
20
0
2-2
77
99
Asheville School
0-0
0
0
1-5
103
213
Hickory Grove Christian
0-2
0
75
0-4
8
161
Friday’s games
Hickory Grove Christian at Asheville School, 7
VC/NC Royals at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 4:30
Pioneer Football League
Conference
All
Asheville Saints
4-0
140
32
5-0
165
52
Anderson (SC) Cavaliers
3-1
115
34
3-2
115
56
Cabarrus Stallions
3-1
72
61
3-2
84
81
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders
1-5
36
158
1-5
36
158
Tennessee Silverbacks
0-5
20
132
1-5
34
140
Friday’s games
Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 7:30
Saturday’s games
Cabarrus Stallions at Asheville Saints, 7
Chapel Hill AHOP Christian at Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders, 2
N.C. nonconference
All
Hickory Hawks
3-3
133
98
Carolina Bearcats
2-4
129
190
Statesville Christian
1-4
77
145
Friday’s games
Harrells Christian vs. Carolina Bearcats, at Weddington Optimist Park, 7:30
Statesville Christian at Christ the King, 7
Saturday’s games
Hickory Hawks at North Wake Saints, 4
S.C. Region 3 5A
Conference
All
Clover
0-0
0
0
5-0
240
49
Rock Hill
0-0
0
0
4-2
150
92
Fort Mill Nation Ford
0-0
0
0
3-2
126
88
Fort Mill
0-0
0
0
1-5
78
196
Rock Hill Northwestern
0-0
0
0
1-5
44
201
Friday’s games
Fort Mill Nation Ford at Clover, 7:30
Rock Hill at Fort Mill, 7:30
Bye: Rock Hill Northwestern
S.C. Region 3 4A
Conference
All
Rock Hill South Pointe
0-0
0
0
5-0
152
64
Blythewood Westwood
0-0
0
0
3-1
84
48
Columbia Ridge View
0-0
0
0
2-3
111
83
York
0-0
0
0
2-3
90
160
Lancaster
0-0
0
0
1-4
59
113
Richland Northeast
0-0
0
0
0-5
40
232
Friday’s games
Columbia Ridge View at York, 7:30
Lancaster at Richland Northeast, 7
Rock Hill South Pointe at Blythewood Westwood, 7:30
S.C. Region 4 3A
Conference
All
Camden
0-0
0
0
6-0
265
124
Chester
0-0
0
0
5-1
222
88
Columbia Keenan
0-0
0
0
3-3
142
186
Indian Land
0-0
0
0
2-4
108
140
Winnsboro Fairfield Central
0-0
0
0
2-4
77
130
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
0-0
0
0
2-3
53
106
NOTE: Catawba Ridge playing as an independent this season
Friday’s games
Chester at Indian Land, 7:30
Winnsboro Fairfield Central at Columbia Keenan, 7
Bye: Camden
S.C. Region 6 3A
Conference
All
Aynor
0-0
0
0
4-0
163
78
Dillon
0-0
0
0
4-0
158
26
Marion
0-0
0
0
4-0
150
20
Cheraw
0-0
0
0
4-1
115
90
Lake City
0-0
0
0
2-2
85
106
Loris
0-0
0
0
1-4
76
143
Friday’s games
Aynor at Cheraw, 7:30
Lake City at Loris, 7:30
Marion at Dillon, 7:30
S.C. Region 4 2A
Conference
All
Lancaster Buford
2-0
47
6
3-3
119
145
Kershaw Andrew Jackson
1-1
40
16
5-1
229
16
Bishopville Lee Central
1-1
31
39
4-2
154
134
Pageland Central
1-1
60
22
3-3
139
82
Chesterfield
1-1
27
50
2-3
81
151
Richburg Lewisville
0-1
3
42
2-3
147
150
Kershaw North Central
0-1
7
40
1-3
77
190
Friday’s games
Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield, 7:30
Kershaw North Central at Pageland Central, 7:30
Lancaster Buford at Richburg Lewisville, 7:30
Bye: Bishopville Lee Central
S.C. Region 2 1A
Conference
All
Lamar
0-0
0
0
5-1
272
100
Great Falls
0-0
0
0
4-2
174
145
Timmonsville
0-0
0
0
1-4
52
171
McBee
0-0
0
0
0-4
47
123
Friday’s games
Great Falls at Camden Military, 4
Hemingway at Timmonsville, 7:30
Lake View at McBee, 7:30
West Columbia Gray Collegiate at Lamar, 7:30
Other S.C.
All
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate
1-2
100
26
Friday’s game
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Charleston Math & Science, 7
