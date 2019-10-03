Prep Insider Blog

Observer Exclusive: regional conference football standings; Friday’s schedule by league

I-Meck 4A



Conference

All

Mallard Creek

1-0

17

7



4-0-1

167

92

Lake Norman

1-0

19

12



4-1

143

91

Mooresville

1-0

20

17



3-2

97

99

Hough

1-0

54

0



2-3

130

147

Vance

0-1

7

17



3-1

126

31

West Charlotte

0-1

12

19



3-2

174

105

Hopewell

0-1

0

54



2-3

108

164

North Mecklenburg

0-1

17

20



1-4

94

170

Friday’s games

Hopewell at Vance, 7

Hough at Mooresville, 7:30

Lake Norman at Mallard Creek, 7

North Mecklenburg at West Charlotte, 7

SoMeck 7 4A



Conference

All

Ardrey Kell

1-0

34

13



4-1

162

110

Olympic

1-0

28

7



4-2

154

142

West Mecklenburg

1-0

34

23



3-2

103

105

Berry Academy

0-0

0

0



1-3

68

137

Harding

0-1

7

28



3-3

188

110

Providence

0-1

23

34



1-5

68

199

South Mecklenburg

0-1

13

34



0-6

34

256

Friday’s games

Berry Academy at Providence, 7

Harding at Ardrey Kell, 7

South Mecklenburg at Olympic, 7

Bye: West Mecklenburg

Southwestern 4A



Conference

All

Myers Park

1-0

59

0



5-0

279

24

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

1-0

42

6



4-1

199

88

Indian Trail Porter Ridge

1-0

28

7



4-1

143

56

Butler

1-0

14

7



3-2

100

95

Independence

0-1

6

42



2-3

153

147

East Mecklenburg

0-1

7

28



1-4

40

106

Rocky River

0-1

7

14



0-4

45

104

Garinger

0-1

0

59



0-5

34

244

Friday’s games

Garinger at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, 7:30

Independence at East Mecklenburg, 7

Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Butler, 7

Myers Park at Rocky River, 7

Sandhills 4A



Conference

All

Richmond Senior

1-0

35

0



5-0

203

44

Scotland County

1-0

52

36



5-0

182

76

Southern Pines Pinecrest

1-0

20

6



5-0

205

49

Raeford Hoke County

1-0

45

0



4-1

132

79

Fayetteville Britt

0-1

36

52



4-1

156

96

Fayetteville Seventy-First

0-1

6

20



3-2

118

68

Lumberton

0-1

0

45



2-3

51

156

Pembroke Purnell Swett

0-1

0

35



0-5

19

138

Friday’s games

Fayetteville Britt at Lumberton, 7:30

Fayetteville Seventy-First at Raeford Hoke County, 7:30

Scotland County at Pembroke Purnell Swett, 7:30

Southern Pines Pinecrest at Richmond Senior, 7:30

Northwestern 3A-4A



Conference

All

Boone Watauga

1-0

56

12



5-1

308

123

Morganton Freedom

1-0

48

12



4-2

273

137

Hickory

1-0

20

14



1-5

72

206

Alexander Central

0-0

0

0



4-1

194

115

South Caldwell

0-1

12

56



3-3

162

188

Hickory St. Stephens

0-1

12

48



2-3

88

159

Marion McDowell

0-1

14

20



1-4

75

126

Friday’s games

Boone Watauga at Alexander Central, 7:30

Marion McDowell at Hickory St. Stephens, 7:30

Morganton Freedom at Hickory, 7:30

Bye: South Caldwell

Big South 3A



Conference

All

Kings Mountain

1-0

69

16



6-0

267

65

Gastonia Huss

1-0

56

0



4-1

130

66

Boiling Springs Crest

1-0

35

28



4-2

181

169

Gastonia Ashbrook

0-0

0

0



0-4

27

142

Gastonia Forestview

0-1

28

35



2-3

143

155

Cramerton Stuart Cramer

0-1

16

69



2-4

74

148

North Gaston

0-1

0

56



1-4

56

167

Friday’s games

Cramerton Stuart Cramer at Boiling Springs Crest, 7:30

Gastonia Forestview at Gastonia Ashbrook, 7:30

North Gaston at Kings Mountain, 7:30

Bye: Gastonia Huss

North Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

China Grove Carson

1-0

35

14



2-4

115

188

Statesville

0-0

0

0



6-0

269

114

East Rowan

0-0

0

0



2-3

112

134

West Rowan

0-0

0

0



2-3

91

93

South Iredell

0-0

0

0



2-4

110

199

North Iredell

0-1

14

35



0-6

52

207

Friday’s games

China Grove Carson at Kannapolis Brown, 7:30

Mount Pleasant at East Rowan, 7:30

West Rowan at Concord, 7:30

Bye: North Iredell, South Iredell, Statesville

South Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

Northwest Cabarrus

0-0

0

0



5-0

210

57

Kannapolis Brown

0-0

0

0



3-1

105

96

Central Cabarrus

0-0

0

0



4-2

173

88

Concord Cox Mill

0-0

0

0



3-2

150

119

Concord Jay M. Robinson

0-0

0

0



1-5

58

220

Concord

0-0

0

0



0-5

48

212

Friday’s games

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord Cox Mill, 7:30

China Grove Carson at Kannapolis Brown, 7:30

West Rowan at Concord, 7:30

Bye: Central Cabarrus, Concord Jay M. Robinson

Southern Carolina 3A



Conference

All

Weddington

1-0

47

0



5-0

195

40

Monroe Parkwood

1-0

35

21



4-1

179

81

Charlotte Catholic

1-0

41

10



2-2

86

31

Marvin Ridge

1-0

45

7

2-3

154

103

Monroe

0-1

10

41



3-2

167

121

Waxhaw Cuthbertson

0-1

21

35



3-2

141

131

Unionville Piedmont

0-1

7

45



1-3

44

117

Indian Trail Sun Valley

0-1

0

47



1-4

62

167

Friday’s games

Charlotte Catholic at Weddington, 7:30

Indian Trail Sun Valley at Monroe Parkwood, 7:30

Monroe at Marvin Ridge, 7:30

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Unionville Piedmont, 7:30

Central Carolina 2A



Conference

All

Midway Oak Grove

3-0

131

39



5-0

240

39

Salisbury

3-0

70

11



5-0

105

18

Ledford

3-0

96

29



3-2

108

67

North Davidson

2-1

107

44



2-3

155

110

Central Davidson

1-2

61

81



3-2

178

108

Thomasville

1-2

44

82



2-3

75

103

West Davidson

1-2

45

48



2-3

107

91

South Rowan

1-2

63

96



1-4

97

192

Lexington

0-3

8

107



1-4

31

129

East Davidson

0-3

7

97



0-5

22

130

Friday’s games

Central Davidson at Salisbury, 7:30

Lexington at Ledford, 7:30

South Rowan at Midway Oak Grove, 7

Thomasville at East Davidson, 7:30

West Davidson at North Davidson, 7:30

Foothills 2A



Conference

All

Valdese Draughn

2-0

93

80



4-2

229

214

Lenoir Hibriten

1-0

28

6



4-1

160

72

East Burke

1-0

35

12



2-3

122

184

Newton Foard

1-1

78

69



1-5

130

211

West Iredell

0-1

28

38



2-3

134

113

Claremont Bunker Hill

0-1

6

28



1-4

58

142

Morganton Patton

0-1

14

26



1-4

62

177

West Caldwell

0-1

12

35



0-5

40

244

Friday’s games

Claremont Bunker Hill at Newton Foard, 7:30

Lenoir Hibriten at West Caldwell, 7:30

Morganton Patton at Valdese Draughn, 7:30

West Iredell at East Burke, 7:30

Rocky River 2A



Conference

All

West Stanly

0-0

0

0



5-0

223

45

Anson County

0-0

0

0



3-3

176

123

Marshville Forest Hills

0-0

0

0



3-3

123

213

Montgomery Central

0-0

0

0



2-4

95

140

Mount Pleasant

0-0

0

0



2-4

97

182

Friday’s games

Mount Pleasant at East Rowan, 7:30

Bye: Anson County, Marshville Forest Hills, Montgomery Central, West Stanly

South Fork 2A



Conference

All

East Lincoln

1-0

48

6



5-0

206

48

Maiden

1-0

30

23



4-1

172

88

North Lincoln

1-0

24

14



4-1

172

88

Newton-Conover

1-0

34

12



3-2

152

119

West Lincoln

0-1

14

24



4-1

245

64

Catawba Bandys

0-1

23

30



3-2

129

88

Lincolnton

0-1

12

34



2-3

65

75

Lake Norman Charter

0-1

6

48



1-4

94

192

Friday’s games

Lincolnton at East Lincoln, 7:30

Maiden at West Lincoln, 7:30

Newton-Conover at Catawba Bandys, 7:30

North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter, 7

Southwestern 2A



Conference

All

Lawndale Burns

1-0

30

28



4-1

174

110

Shelby

1-0

50

0



4-1

217

97

R-S Central

1-0

35

28



4-2

174

160

Forest City Chase

0-0

0

0



5-0

227

24

Belmont South Point

0-1

28

30



2-4

112

118

East Rutherford

0-1

28

35



1-4

141

192

East Gaston

0-1

0

50



0-5

24

175

Friday’s games

Belmont South Point at East Gaston, 7:30

Forest City Chase at Lawndale Burns, 7:30

R-S Central at Shelby, 7:30

Polk County at East Rutherford, 7:30

Mountain Valley 1A-2A



Conference

All

Elkin

1-0

23

17



4-1

121

76

North Wilkes

1-0

50

36



4-1

172

116

Wilkes Central

1-0

34

6



3-2

105

120

Ashe County

1-0

42

14



2-3

146

159

Boonville Starmount

0-1

17

23



3-2

132

145

Alleghany

0-1

14

42



1-4

61

162

East Wilkes

0-1

36

50



1-4

109

225

West Wilkes

0-1

6

34



1-4

78

146

Friday’s games

Ashe County at Elkin, 7:30

Boonville Starmount at Alleghany, 7:30

West Wilkes at East Wilkes, 7:30

Wilkes Central at North Wilkes, 7:30

Western Highlands 1A-2A



Conference

All

Bakersville Mitchell County

0-0

0

0



6-0

270

34

Polk County

0-0

0

0



5-0

179

29

Burnsville Mtn. Heritage

0-0

0

0



4-1

114

31

Avery County

0-0

0

0



4-2

237

154

Black Mountain Owen

0-0

0

0



3-2

72

84

Marshall Madison County

0-0

0

0



0-6

26

307

Friday’s games

Polk County at East Rutherford, 7:30

Bye: Avery County, Bakersville Mitchell County, Black Mountain Owen, Burnsville Mountain Heritage, Marshall Madison County

Southern Piedmont 1A



Conference

All

Mooresboro Thom. Jefferson

2-0

66

0



5-0

211

6

Monroe Union Academy

2-0

93

18



3-1

146

70

Bessemer City

2-0

58

26



2-3

68

160

Commy. School of Davidson

2-1

102

50



3-2

156

103

Cherryville

2-1

76

85



2-4

82

275

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

1-1

82

33



3-2

146

91

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Ch.

1-1

99

26



3-2

191

63

Gastonia Highland Tech

0-2

27

80



0-4

60

163

Christ the King

0-6

26

297



0-6

26

297

Friday’s games

Bessemer City at Gastonia Highland Tech, 7:30

Cherryville vs. Community School of Davidson, at Hopewell High, 7

Monroe Union Academy at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7:30

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:30

Statesville Christian at Christ the King, 7

Yadkin Valley 1A



Conference

All

North Rowan

1-0

39

0



4-2

125

77

South Stanly

1-0

20

14



3-2

164

118

Albemarle

1-0

55

9



1-4

84

135

North Stanly

0-0

0

0



1-4

74

155

North Moore

0-1

0

39



1-3

37

110

South Davidson

0-1

14

20



0-5

67

169

Chatham Central

0-1

9

55



0-6

124

298

Friday’s games

Albemarle at North Moore, 7

Chatham Central at North Stanly, 7:30

South Stanly at North Rowan, 7:30

South Stokes at South Davidson, 7:30

Big South 4A (CISAA)



Conference

All

Providence Day

1-0

28

16



5-0

155

39

Charlotte Country Day

1-1

42

42



5-1

179

97

Charlotte Latin

0-0

0

0



5-0

188

26

Charlotte Christian

0-1

14

26



2-2

90

98

Friday’s games

Arden Christ School at Providence Day, 7

Charlotte Latin at High Point Christian, 7

Fayetteville Trinity Christian at Charlotte Christian, 7

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge at Charlotte Country Day, 7

Piedmont Athletic



Conference

All

High Point Christian

1-0

55

6



5-1

242

55

Indian Trail Metrolina Chr.

1-0

41

0



3-3

207

157

Covenant Day

1-0

42

28



2-4

104

160

Southlake Christian

0-1

0

41



4-2

184

155

Cabarrus Warriors

0-2

34

97



1-4

73

226

Friday’s games

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Covenant Day, 7

Southlake Christian at Cabarrus Warriors, 7

Charlotte Latin at High Point Christian, 7

Western Piedmont



Conference

All

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

1-0

55

0



4-2

235

147

VC/NC Royals

1-0

20

0



2-2

77

99

Asheville School

0-0

0

0



1-5

103

213

Hickory Grove Christian

0-2

0

75



0-4

8

161

Friday’s games

Hickory Grove Christian at Asheville School, 7

VC/NC Royals at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 4:30

Pioneer Football League



Conference

All

Asheville Saints

4-0

140

32



5-0

165

52

Anderson (SC) Cavaliers

3-1

115

34



3-2

115

56

Cabarrus Stallions

3-1

72

61



3-2

84

81

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders

1-5

36

158



1-5

36

158

Tennessee Silverbacks

0-5

20

132



1-5

34

140

Friday’s games

Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks at Anderson (SC) Cavaliers, 7:30

Saturday’s games

Cabarrus Stallions at Asheville Saints, 7

Chapel Hill AHOP Christian at Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders, 2

N.C. nonconference



All

Hickory Hawks

3-3

133

98

Carolina Bearcats

2-4

129

190

Statesville Christian

1-4

77

145

Friday’s games

Harrells Christian vs. Carolina Bearcats, at Weddington Optimist Park, 7:30

Statesville Christian at Christ the King, 7

Saturday’s games

Hickory Hawks at North Wake Saints, 4

S.C. Region 3 5A



Conference

All

Clover

0-0

0

0



5-0

240

49

Rock Hill

0-0

0

0



4-2

150

92

Fort Mill Nation Ford

0-0

0

0



3-2

126

88

Fort Mill

0-0

0

0



1-5

78

196

Rock Hill Northwestern

0-0

0

0



1-5

44

201

Friday’s games

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Clover, 7:30

Rock Hill at Fort Mill, 7:30

Bye: Rock Hill Northwestern

S.C. Region 3 4A



Conference

All

Rock Hill South Pointe

0-0

0

0



5-0

152

64

Blythewood Westwood

0-0

0

0



3-1

84

48

Columbia Ridge View

0-0

0

0



2-3

111

83

York

0-0

0

0



2-3

90

160

Lancaster

0-0

0

0



1-4

59

113

Richland Northeast

0-0

0

0



0-5

40

232

Friday’s games

Columbia Ridge View at York, 7:30

Lancaster at Richland Northeast, 7

Rock Hill South Pointe at Blythewood Westwood, 7:30

S.C. Region 4 3A



Conference

All

Camden

0-0

0

0



6-0

265

124

Chester

0-0

0

0



5-1

222

88

Columbia Keenan

0-0

0

0



3-3

142

186

Indian Land

0-0

0

0



2-4

108

140

Winnsboro Fairfield Central

0-0

0

0



2-4

77

130

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

0-0

0

0



2-3

53

106

NOTE: Catawba Ridge playing as an independent this season

Friday’s games

Chester at Indian Land, 7:30

Winnsboro Fairfield Central at Columbia Keenan, 7

Bye: Camden

S.C. Region 6 3A



Conference

All

Aynor

0-0

0

0



4-0

163

78

Dillon

0-0

0

0



4-0

158

26

Marion

0-0

0

0



4-0

150

20

Cheraw

0-0

0

0



4-1

115

90

Lake City

0-0

0

0



2-2

85

106

Loris

0-0

0

0



1-4

76

143

Friday’s games

Aynor at Cheraw, 7:30

Lake City at Loris, 7:30

Marion at Dillon, 7:30

S.C. Region 4 2A



Conference

All

Lancaster Buford

2-0

47

6



3-3

119

145

Kershaw Andrew Jackson

1-1

40

16



5-1

229

16

Bishopville Lee Central

1-1

31

39



4-2

154

134

Pageland Central

1-1

60

22



3-3

139

82

Chesterfield

1-1

27

50



2-3

81

151

Richburg Lewisville

0-1

3

42



2-3

147

150

Kershaw North Central

0-1

7

40



1-3

77

190

Friday’s games

Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Chesterfield, 7:30

Kershaw North Central at Pageland Central, 7:30

Lancaster Buford at Richburg Lewisville, 7:30

Bye: Bishopville Lee Central

S.C. Region 2 1A



Conference

All

Lamar

0-0

0

0



5-1

272

100

Great Falls

0-0

0

0



4-2

174

145

Timmonsville

0-0

0

0



1-4

52

171

McBee

0-0

0

0



0-4

47

123

Friday’s games

Great Falls at Camden Military, 4

Hemingway at Timmonsville, 7:30

Lake View at McBee, 7:30

West Columbia Gray Collegiate at Lamar, 7:30

Other S.C.



All

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate

1-2

100

26

Friday’s game

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Charleston Math & Science, 7

