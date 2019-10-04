Wednesday’s roundup: Hough soccer coach gets milestone win

SHARE COPY LINK

Charlotte Catholic won its Southern Carolina 3A Conference showdown at Marvin Ridge, Myers Park suffered its first Southwestern 4A loss of the year, but perhaps the biggest high school soccer accomplishment Wednesday came at Mallard Creek High.

Visiting Hough blanked Mallard Creek 4-0 in an I-Meck 4A match, and it was the 500th career victory for Hough coach David Smith.

Smith has coached boys’ and girls’ soccer at Hough for a decade, earning several coach of the year awards and guiding the Huskies to multiple state championships and berths in state finals matches.

His current boys’ team improved to 10-3-2 overall and 6-0 in the conference, as Richie Cano scored two goals and assisted on another. Josh Hummel added a goal and an assist, and Bryce McMillen scored a goal.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Goalkeeper Caden Johnson played 60 minutes, and Jack Wills finished the shutout.

Catholic wins, Myers Park falls

The battle of Southern Carolina 3A unbeatens went to visiting Charlotte Catholic, which rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit for a 2-1 victory.

It left the Cougars (12-0-2, 7-0) alone atop the conference. Marvin Ridge (8-3-1, 6-1) is second.

The Mavericks, ranked 14th in 3A by MaxPreps, went ahead 1-0 in the 36th minute on a goal by Andres Marcos.

But Charlotte Catholic, the state’s top-ranked 3A team, tied the match in the 65th minute on a goal by Benjamin Booth. The Cougars got the winning goal in the 73rd minute, from Jackson Kirsch.

Meanwhile, Myers Park suffered a shootout loss to Indian Trail Porter Ridge. The teams tied 1-1 after 80 minutes of regulation and 10 minutes of overtime, but Porter Ridge won 5-4 in the penalty-kick shootout.

It was the first loss in six Southwestern 4A matches for Myers Park. Porter Ridge, Butler and Independence are tied for second at 4-2, with Harrisburg Hickory Ridge and East Mecklenburg at 3-3.

The winning goal in the shootout was scored by the Pirates’ Nate Ladimir.

Hammers honored

Marvin Ridge girls’ volleyball coach Brook Hammers has been named Volleyball Coach of the Year by the National Federation of High School Athletic Associations.

Hammers has a 209-24 record with the Mavericks in eight seasons. Marvin Ridge is 17-2 this season, including 8-0 in the Southern Carolina 3A conference.

She guided Marvin Ridge to the state 3A championship last season and into the state semifinals in 2014 and 2017.

The Mavericks were big winners Wednesday, sweeping Unionville Piedmont 3-0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-17). Alicia Davis had 17 digs and 12 kills, and Mac Russ had 13 kills.

Cross-country

CABARRUS COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIP

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge swept the boys’ and girls’ championships in the meet, held at Frank Liske Park in Concord.

Bryce Anderson led the Ragin’ Bulls’ boys, winning his race in a time of 17 minutes 39 seconds, over a 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) distance. Runner-up Alex Garcia of Concord Cox Mill was second. Hickory Ridge’s Julian Mendoza ran third.

Team scores: Hickory Ridge 33; Cox Mill 47; Northwest Cabarrus 108; Kannapolis Brown 109; Central Cabarrus 122; Mount Pleasant 155; Concord Jay M. Robinson 161; and Concord 216.

The girls’ individual winner was Cox Mill’s Jessie Connick, in 21:12. Teammate Kaitlyn Jones was second, with Hickory Ridge’s Elizabeth Ireland third.

Girls’ team scores: Hickory Ridge 35; Cox Mill 39; Central Cabarrus 71; Northwest Cabarrus 85; Mount Pleasant and Jay M. Robinson 135 each.

SOUTH FORK 2A

The East Lincoln boys and North Lincoln girls were team winners in a conference meet held in Denver.

Lincolnton senior Daniel Hopkins led the boys; race in a time of 18:07.61. Runner-up Noah Lesser of East Lincoln finished more than a minute behind.

Girls’ winner Lauren Buckminster, a Catawba Bandys senior, had a time of 22:05.14 -- 1:15 ahead of runner-up Alexa Bieberich of West Lincoln.

Boys’ team scores: East Lincoln 45; North Lincoln 53; Maiden 91; Bandys 97; Lake Norman Charter 134; Newton-Conover 156; Lincolnton 172; and West Lincoln 184.

Girls’ team scores: North Lincoln 43; Lake Norman Charter 60; Maiden 80; Bandys 85; East Lincoln 112; and West Lincoln 123.

Boys’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Lake Norman 2, Hopewell 0: Lake Norman scored both goals in the second half, improving its conference record to 5-2.

Vance 1, North Mecklenburg 0

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler 3, Garinger 1: Garinger led 1-0 at halftime, but Butler rallied with two goals from Ed Velagic and one from Owen LaVenture. The Bulldogs outshot Garinger 16-6. Velagic has 11 goals on the season.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 2, East Mecklenburg 0: Grayson Mathes and Sam Hagemann scored for the Ragin’ Bulls. The Eagles lost for the third straight time after opening with three conference victories.

Independence 4, Rocky River 0: Ro Lian’s two goals led the Patriots. David Martinez added a goal and an assist, and Ryan Howe scored a goal.

SANDHILLS 4A

Raeford Hoke County 4, Lumberton 1

Richmond Senior 2, Pembroke Purnell Swett 1

Southern Pines Pinecrest 6, Fayetteville Seventy-First 2

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Boone Watauga 4, Morganton Freedom 1: The visiting Pioneers scored three second-half goals in winning their fifth conference match in six tries.

Hickory 8, Alexander Central 0

BIG SOUTH 3A

Gastonia Ashbrook 5, North Gaston 2: The Green Wave outscored North Gaston 4-1 in the second half.

Gastonia Huss 3, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 2 (OT): Luis Echeverria scored all three Huskie goals, with the final coming in the second overtime.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 3, East Rowan 1: Osvaldo Ortiz and Christopher Contreras each had a goal and an assist, and Jaxon Wheeler scored a goal for Jesse Carson.

South Iredell 6, West Rowan 0: The Vikings improved to 9-2-2 overall and 2-0 in conference.

Statesville 1, North Iredell 0: Statesville goalkeeper Sam Buckner, a freshman, had a remarkable performance. He made 16 saves in notching a shutout, and Johnathan Marino scored the goal off an assist from Landon Wilhelm.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Monroe 3, Monroe Parkwood 2

Weddington 3, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0: Reid Stevens, Zach Belk and Colin Pendergrast each scored once for the Warriors.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 4, Lexington 2

Ledford 4, West Davidson 3

North Davidson 2, Midway Oak Grove 1

Salisbury 7, Thomasville 3

South Rowan 3, East Davidson 1: South Rowan trailed 1-0 at the half, but Eber Tapia, Nathan Bollinger and Dalton Baxter scored second-half goals.

FOOTHILLS 2A

Claremont Bunker Hill 8, Valdese Draughn 2

Newton Foard 2, Lenoir Hibriten 2 (Hibriten won 3-2 on PK’s): David Franquiz scored both Hibriten goals in regulation, and goalkeeper Mack Waters made three big saves in the shootout.

West Caldwell 3, West Iredell 2: Francesco Gonzales scored all three West Caldwell goals.

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Marshville Forest Hills 7, Monroe Central Academy 0: The Yellow Jackets improved to 4-0 in the league.

Montgomery Central 5, Mount Pleasant 4: The Grizzlies (3-1) remained a game behind Forest Hills.

West Stanly 8, Anson County 2

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 9, West Lincoln 0: Chase Gilley’s three goals and two assists led the way for the Mustangs, who improved to 6-0 in the conference, Pearson Cunningham had two goals and two assists, and Logan Gilley added two goals. Noah Graden and Landon Graden each had two assists.

Lake Norman Charter 3, Catawba Bandys 2

Lincolnton 1, North Lincoln 0

Newton-Conover 9, Maiden 0: The Red Devils improved to 11-1-1 and 6-0 in conference. They face East Lincoln on Monday in a first-place showdown.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 3, Forest City Chase 0: The Red Raiders kept pace with Shelby for the lead, improving to 5-0.

Shelby 3, East Rutherford 0: The Golden Lions improved to 11-0-2 and 5-0. They led 1-0 at halftime but pulled away on goals by Caden Sheely and Ian Greene early in the second half.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Boonville Starmount 5, Wilkes Central 0

Elkin 5, East Wilkes 2

North Wilkes 7, Alleghany 1

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Marshall Madison County 6, Bakersville Mitchell County 0

Polk County 4, Avery County 2

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 9, Monroe Union Academy 0: The Spartans (5-1) won for the fifth straight time.

Mooresville Langtree Charter 5, Bradford Prep 3: The Lions built a 3-0 halftime lead.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 10, Concord Carolina International 0: Griffin Nixdorf’s two goals and two assists led the Pride. Calvin Brownewell added two goals, and Declan Finnin had a goal and three assists.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Christ the King 3, Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 0: The Crusaders are 6-0 in the conference.

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 2, Lincoln Charter 0: The Gryphons (6-1) remained second in the league standings.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 9, Albemarle 0

NONCONFERENCE

Cherryville 4, Sugar Creek Charter 3

Unionville Piedmont 4, South Stanly 1

Girls’ field hockey

Charlotte Country Day 4, Charlotte Latin 0: Zella Thomas got the shutout in goal, and the Buccaneers got two goals from Margaret Moseley. Katie So had a goal and an assist, and Cameron Park scored a goal. Latin goalkeeper Grace Crutchfield was kept busy, making 28 saves.

South Mecklenburg 2, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 2

Girls’ tennis

Mount Pleasant 6, West Stanly 3

Weddington 9, Unionville Piedmont 0

Girls’ volleyball

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

East Mecklenburg 3, Garinger 0

SANDHILLS 4A

Richmond Senior 3, Fayetteville Britt 2 (25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13)

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Boone Watauga 3, Morganton Freedom 0 (25-8, 25-12, 25-10): Watauga’s Brooke Byrd led the way with 13 kills and seven digs. Brelyn Strugill had 35 assists.

Hickory 3, Alexander Central 0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-19): the Red Tornadoes are 7-1 in league play.

Hickory St. Stephens 3, South Caldwell 0: St. Stephens is 6-3 in conference.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Weddington 3, Monroe 0 (25-7, 25-4, 25-5): The Warriors improved to 7-2 and trail Marvin Ridge by two games in the standings.

FOOTHILLS 2A

Morganton Patton 3, East Burke 2 (19-25, 25-9, 25-22, 13-25, 15-10)

Valdese Draughn 3, Claremont Bunker Hill 2 (26-28, 18-25, 25-20, 25-20, 15-9)

West Iredell 3, West Caldwell 0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-9): West Iredell is 8-2 in conference play.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

East Rutherford 3, Lawndale Burns 2 (16-25, 17-25, 25-17, 25-17, 18-16)

R-S Central 3, East Gaston 0 (26-24, 25-16, 25-19): The Hilltoppers remained unbeaten (9-0) in the conference.

Shelby 3, Forest City Chase 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-11)

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 3, Bradford Prep 0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-12): The Spartans are 9-1 in the league.

NONCONFERENCE

Belmont South Point 3, Gastonia Ashbrook 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-20)

Boiling Springs Crest 3, North Lincoln 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-17): The Chargers improved to 13-4 and are 8-0 at home.

Marshville Forest Hills 3, Albemarle 0 (25-6, 25-14, 25-4): Forest Hills’ Emma Baucom had eight kills and three blocks, and Ava Greene served 10 aces.

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.