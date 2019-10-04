Friday’s top high school football performers l 10.04.19

SHARE COPY LINK

Isaiah Bess, Shelby: In a 51-0 win over R-S Central, Bess threw for 295 yards and five touchdowns.

Jaiden Bond, Watauga: ran 11 times for 146 yards and a touchdown in an emphatic 42-10 win over Alexander Central. Bond averaged 13.3 yards per carry and had five tackles on defense.

Jared Joseph, Ardrey Kell: 15-of-30 passing for 246 yards and three touchdowns in a 29-28 win over Harding. Joseph also ran for a score. He connected with UNC recruit Cedric Gray six times for 76 yards.

Drake Maye, Myers Park: Alabama recruit completed 15-of-20 passes for 345 yards and five touchdowns in a 62-7 win over Rocky River.

Dustin Noller, Mallard Creek: Senior quarterback was 21-of-28 passing for 320 yards and four touchdowns in a 36-0 win over Lake Norman.

Darius Ocean, Hough: Quarterback completed 14-of-18 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-21 win over Mooresville.

Will Shipley, Weddington: 16 carries, 94 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-0 win over Charlotte Catholic. Shipley also had a scoring catch. The Warriors ended Catholic’s 66-game conference win streak that dated to 2009.