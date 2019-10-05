Christ School ruins big day at Providence Day

SHARE COPY LINK

The Christ School Greenies put a little bit of a damper on the Providence Day Chargers homecoming Friday, squeaking out a 14-13 victory at Overcash Stadium. The Greenies gave the Chargers their first loss of the season, as they moved to 4-1 on the season while Providence Day dropped to 5-1.

Cade Mintz caught an 11-yard touchdown in the third quarter that gave the Greenies a lead they would hold on for the rest of the contest. Special teams also played a huge part in the Greenies gaining a road victory, as Aydan White returned the second-half kickoff 90 yards to open the second half. That tied the score at 7.

Later, Reed Sunn contributed some huge defensive plays in the fourth quarter, recording a strip-sack and an interception that helped lead the Greenies to victory.

The lone score for Providence Day came late in the first quarter when Kedrick Bingley-Jones blocked a punt and Spencer Wood recovered for it for the touchdown. Wood had a fine game individually, recording a strip-sack in the contest too.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The main event of the night, however, was senior defensive end Jacolbe Cowan announcing where he plans on attending college next fall. After a brief hype video, Cowan announced at the end of it that he will be taking his talents to Ohio State for the next four years.

“They (Ohio State) had my best interests at heart, I was always looking for a place that felt like home during my recruiting process and I believe Ohio State did that for me. “I have learned so much at Providence Day. I had a long career and had to work through some troubling times, so perseverance is something I learned a lot about. I have learned time management skills and how to balance sports and academics”.

RECORDS: Providence Day (5-1, 1-1 conference) Christ School (4-1, 1-0 conference)

THREE WHO MATTERED

Aydan White (Christ School): The senior WR/DB blocked a punt and returned the second-half kickoff 90 yards for the deciding touchdown

Reed Sunn (Christ School): Sunn made some huge plays in the fourth quarter, recording a strip-sack and an interception that helped decide the game

Spencer Wood (Providence Day): Wood had a happy homecoming game individually, recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown and recording a strip-sack.

WORTH MENTIONING

Christ School has put a damper on back-to-back Providence Day homecomings with back-to-back victories

WHAT’S NEXT?

Christ School will host Charlotte Christian next Friday (10/11); Providence Day will look to rebound when they travel to play Charlotte Latin the same day.

Christ School 0 0 14 0 -- 14

Providence Day 7 0 6 0 -- 13

1st Quarter

PD - Spencer Wood recovered block punt for TD (William Wallace kick)

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

CS - Aydan White 90 yard kickoff return (Henry Duggins kick)

PD - Nickel Fields 3 yard run (2pt conversion failed)

CS - Cade Mintz 11 yard catch (Duggins kick)

4th Quarter