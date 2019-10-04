Prep Insider Blog

Friday’s NC, SC scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule

How The Sweet 16 fared

Rk.School (Class)This WeekRecNext Week
1.Mallard Creek (4A)d. Lake Norman 36-05-0-1at Hopewell
2.Myers Park (4A)d. Rocky River 62-76-0Butler
3.Vance (4A)d. Hopewell 52-04-1at Mooresville
4.Richmond Senior (4A)d. Pinecrest 36-06-0at Jack Britt
5.Weddington (3A)d. Charlotte Catholic 45-06-0at Piedmont
6.Kings Mountain (3A)d. North Gaston 70-07-0at Hunter Huss
7.Charlotte Catholic (3A)lost 45-0 to Weddington2-3at Sun Valley
8.Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)d. Westwood 31-206-0Lancaster
9.Butler (4A)d. Porter Ridge 35-144-2at Myers Park
10.NW Cabarrus (3A)d. Cox Mill 37-176-0at Jay M Robinson
11.Shelby (2A)d. R-S Central 51-05-1at Chase
12.Chester, SC (3A)d. Indian Land 51-506-1Keenan
13.Providence Day (IND)lost 14-13 to Christ School5-1at Charlotte Latin
14.Clover, SC (5A)d. Nation Ford 42-276-0at Northwestern
15.Statesville (3A)bye6-0at South Iredell
16.Indian Trail Porter Ridgelost 35-14 to Butler4-2at Independence

NORTH CAROLINA

Friday’s Scores

Albemarle 21, North Moore 7

Alleghany County 14, Boonville Starmount 7

Apex Middle Creek 48, Apex 10

Arden Christ School 14, Charlotte Providence Day 13

Ashe County 28, Elkin 26

Asheville Reynolds 51, Waynesville Tuscola 0

Asheville School 34, Hickory Grove Christian 14

Bartlett Yancey 34, Winston-Salem Prep 28

Belmont South Point 54, East Gaston 6

Burlington Williams 28, Southern Guilford 12

Camden County 34, Bear Grass 8

Cameron Union Pines 42, Burlington Cummings 26

Cape Fear 42, Gray’s Creek 14

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 29, Charlotte Harding 28

Charlotte Country Day 28, Catawba Ridge, S.C. 21

Charlotte Independence 33, East Mecklenburg 0

Charlotte Latin 28, High Point Christian Academy 14

Charlotte Mallard Creek 36, Lake Norman 0

Charlotte Myers Park 62, Mint Hill Rocky River 7

Charlotte Olympic 27, South Mecklenburg 8

Charlotte Providence 45, Charlotte Berry Tech 6

Cherokee 42, Rosman 21

Chocowinity Southside 58, Perquimans 52

Claremont Bunker Hill 16, Newton Foard 14

Clinton 28, Jacksonville Northside 14

Cornelius Hough 38, Mooresville 21

Croatan 26, West Carteret 20

Currituck County 48, Bruton, Va. 0

Durham Riverside 29, Cary 27

East Bend Forbush 20, Surry Central 14

East Bladen 48, West Columbus 6

East Forsyth 21, Greensboro Grimsley 20

East Lincoln 10, Lincolnton 7

East Wilkes 41, West Wilkes 36

Eastern Alamance 42, Person 14

Eastern Guilford 42, Southwestern Randolph 13

Eastern Randolph 66, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 6

Fayetteville Britt 48, Lumberton 7

Fayetteville Pine Forest 33, Fayetteville Westover 30

Fayetteville Sanford 49, Spring Lake Overhills 27

Fayetteville Smith 27, Fayetteville Byrd 0

Friendship 49, South Garner 0

Gaston KIPP Pride 32, Southeast Halifax 12

Greenville Conley 41, New Bern 15

Harrells Christian 38, Carolina Pride 27

Havelock 29, Elizabeth City Northeastern 3

Hickory 23, Morganton Freedom 22

Hickory Ridge 50, Charlotte Garinger 0

Hickory St. Stephens 28, McDowell County 7

Hoke County 21, Fayetteville Seventy-First 14

Holly Ridge Dixon 46, Lejeune 6

Holly Springs 27, Garner 6

Kannapolis Brown 28, China Grove Carson 0

Kernersville Glenn 26, Jamestown Ragsdale 6

Kings Mountain 70, North Gaston 0

Kinston Parrott Academy 51, Grace Christian-Raleigh 36

Kinston 53, South Lenoir 0

Lawndale Burns 41, Forest City Chase 6

Lenoir Hibriten 52, West Caldwell 0

Louisburg 33, Roanoke Rapids 14

Manteo 16, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 6

Matthews Butler 35, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 14

Matthews Weddington 45, Charlotte Catholic 0

Mooresboro Jefferson 70, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 16

Morrisville Green Hope 9, Cary Panther Creek 5

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 50, Monroe Union Academy 0

New Hanover County 51, Topsail 7

Newton Grove Midway 31, Harnett Central 14

Newton-Conover 36, Catawba Bandys 13

North Brunswick 11, South Brunswick 6

North Buncombe 48, Enka 7

North Davidson 35, West Davidson 22

North Duplin 55, Seven Springs Spring Creek 18

North Edgecombe 46, Northampton County 28

North Lincoln 63, Lake Norman Charter 0

North Raleigh Christian 55, Word of God Christian Academy 0

North Rowan 53, South Stanly 6

North Stanly 74, Chatham Central 0

Northeast Guilford 35, Northern Guilford 21

Northern Durham 47, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 12

Northwest Cabarrus 37, Concord Cox Mill 7

Oak Grove 50, South Rowan 6

Oxford Webb 22, Granville Central 16

Pamlico County 38, Pinetown Northside 34

Pender County 16, Rocky Point Trask 14

Pikeville Aycock 55, Southern Wayne 13

Polk County 35, East Rutherford 19

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. def. Victory Christian Center, forfeit

Raleigh Leesville Road 42, Raleigh Sanderson 10

Raleigh Ravenscroft 38, Raleigh Wake Christian 7

Randleman 55, Providence Grove 27

Red Springs def. East Columbus, forfeit

Reidsville 45, Mount Airy 14

Richlands 49, East Carteret 13

Richmond County 36, Southern Pines Pinecrest 0

Robbinsville 55, Hayesville 10

Rocky Mount Prep 50, Northwest Halifax 34

Salisbury 10, Central Davidson 0

Scotland 49, Pembroke Swett 6

Shelby 51, R-S Central 0

Shelby Crest 48, Belmont Cramer 0

South Central Pitt 28, Eastern Wayne 14

South Granville 47, Warren County 6

SouthWest Edgecombe 20, Wendell Corinth Holders 13

Southern Alamance 27, Asheboro 26

Southwest Onslow 45, Jacksonville White Oak 6

Swain County 48, Andrews 15

Tarboro 42, Robersonville South Creek 0

Thomasville 51, East Davidson 19

Thomasville Ledford 52, Lexington 6

Trinity Wheatmore 50, Trinity 0

Valdese Draughn 44, Morganton Patton 6

Vance County 32, East Chapel Hill 13

Washington 33, North Lenoir 6

Washington County 40, Pasquotank County 0

Watauga County 42, Alexander Central 10

West Brunswick 20, Wilmington Laney 0

West Charlotte 25, North Mecklenburg 7

West Craven 34, Ayden-Grifton 21

West Forsyth 26, Greensboro Page 7

West Henderson 21, Asheville Erwin 0

West Lincoln 28, Maiden 27

West Rowan 38, Concord 16

Western Alamance 30, Eden Morehead 14

Western Guilford 44, Graham 0

Whiteville 58, Fairmont 16

Wilmington Hoggard 14, Wilmington Ashley 0

Winston-Salem Reynolds 26, High Point Central 21

Zebulon B. Vance 56, Huntersville Hopewell 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Jones County vs. Riverside Martin, ppd.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Friday’s scores

A.C. Flora 49, Crestwood 7

Abbeville 30, Batesburg-Leesville 6

Airport 24, Midland Valley 21

Andrews 49, Carvers Bay 6

Aynor 45, Cheraw 28

Barnwell 35, Allendale-Fairfax 0

Battery Creek 31, Creekside Christian Academy, Ga. 6

Belton-Honea Path 41, Walhalla 20

Ben Lippen 28, Wilson Hall 14

Berkeley 43, Wando 13

Bishop England 35, Hanahan 3

Blacksburg 41, Christ Church Episcopal 27

Blackville-Hilda 38, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 12

Blue Ridge 49, Berea 13

Calhoun County 44, Eau Claire 6

Calvary Day, Ga. 48, St. John’s 12

Cardinal Newman 28, Pinewood Prep 6

Carolina Forest 63, Socastee 0

Central 39, North Central 17

Chapman 49, Broome 7

Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 28, Catawba Ridge 21

Chesnee 35, Southside 7

Conway 41, West Florence 38

Dillon 44, Marion 13

Dorman 56, Spartanburg 7

Dutch Fork 55, Chapin 10

Easley 28, Wade Hampton (G) 13

Estill 57, North 0

Florence Christian 46, Oakbrook Prep 19

Fort Dorchester 28, West Ashley 0

Fort Dorchester 28, West Ashley 0

Fox Creek 17, Ninety Six 7

Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 36, Calhoun Academy 0

Gaffney 41, Hillcrest 7

Gilbert 47, Swansea 0

Goose Creek 49, Cane Bay 7

Gray Collegiate Academy 28, Lamar 26

Greenwood Christian 28, Spartanburg Christian 24

Hilton Head Christian Academy 42, Northwood Academy 7

Holly Hill Academy 48, Patrick Henry Academy 6

James F. Byrnes 54, Riverside 0

Johnsonville 42, Latta 0

Lake City 21, Loris 14

Lake View 48, McBee 3

Laurens 20, Westside 17

Lexington 45, White Knoll 27

Manning 51, Academic Magnet 0

May River 54, Lake Marion 0

McCormick 41, Dixie 14

Mid-Carolina 13, Emerald 12

Myrtle Beach 42, Hartsville 21

North Myrtle Beach 28, Marlboro County 7

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 61, North Charleston 6

Orangeburg Prep 53, John Paul II 19

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21, Lakewood 7

Pee Dee Academy 44, King’s Academy 21

Pendleton 49, West Oak 14

Powdersville 12, Crescent 7

Richard Winn Academy 55, Newberry Academy 6

Richmond Hill, Ga. 49, Bluffton 17

Ridge Spring-Monetta 30, Denmark-Olar 20

Ridge View 27, York Comprehensive 7

Rock Hill 30, Fort Mill 0

Saluda 55, Silver Bluff 0

Seneca 34, Liberty 13

South Aiken 42, Aiken 0

South Florence 35, St. James 7

South Pointe 31, Westwood 20

Southside Christian 42, St. Joseph 21

St. John’s Christian Academy 30, Beaufort Academy 14

Strom Thurmond 34, Edisto 0

Sumter 58, Lugoff-Elgin 6

Timberland 48, Philip Simmons 14

Trinity Byrnes School 55, Thomas Heyward Academy 14

Union County 54, Clinton 21

Waccamaw 28, Georgetown 7

Wade Hampton (H) 35, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28

Wagener-Salley 54, Williston-Elko 16

Whitmire 32, Ware Shoals 3

Williamsburg Academy 19, Dillon Christian 6

Wilson 55, Darlington 15

Woodmont 51, J.L. Mann 0

Woodruff 38, Newberry 14

Wren 64, Pickens 14

Next week’s schedule

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

I-Meck 4A

Lake Norman at Hough, 7

North Mecklenburg at Hopewell, 7

Vance at Mooresville

West Charlotte at Mallard Creek, 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg, 7

Olympic at Berry Academy, 7

Providence at South Mecklenburg, 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler at Myers Park, 7

Garinger at East Mecklenburg, 7

Independence at Indian Trail Porter Ridge

Rocky River at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

Big South (NCISAA)

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin, 7

Mecklenburg nonconference

Charlotte Christian at Arden Christ School

Charlotte Country Day at Raleigh Ravenscroft

Commonwealth Charter vs. Carolina Bearcats, at Weddington Optimist Park

Southlake Christian vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.

Sandhills 4A

Lumberton at Fayetteville Seventy-First

Pembroke Purnell Swett at Southern Pines Pinecrest

Raeford Hoke County at Scotland County

Richmond Senior at Fayetteville Britt

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central at Morganton Freedom

Hickory at Boone Watauga

South Caldwell at Marion McDowell

Big South 3A

Boiling Springs Crest at Gastonia Ashbrook

Gastonia Forestview at North Gaston

Kings Mountain at Gastonia Huss

North Piedmont 3A

Statesville at South Iredell

West Rowan at East Rowan

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus at Kannapolis Brown

Concord at Concord Cox Mill

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord Jay M. Robinson

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Indian Trail Sun Valley

Marvin Ridge at Monroe Parkwood

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Monroe

Weddington at Unionville Piedmont

Metrolina Athletic

Asheville School at Victory Christian

Covenant Day at High Point Christian

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Cabarrus Warriors, 7

Central Carolina 2A

East Davidson at Lexington

Ledford at Central Davidson

Salisbury at Midway Oak Grove

South Rowan at West Davidson

West Davidson at North Davidson

Foothills 2A

East Burke at Morganton Patton

Newton Foard at Lenoir Hibriten

Valdese Draughn at Claremont Bunker Hill

West Caldwell at West Iredell

Rocky River 2A

Montgomery Central at Anson County

West Stanly at Marshville Forest Hills

South Fork 2A

Catawba Bandys at Lincolnton

East Lincoln at North Lincoln

Lake Norman Charter at Maiden

West Lincoln at Newton-Conover

Southwestern 2A

East Gaston at R-S Central

Lawndale Burns at East Rutherford

Shelby at Forest City Chase

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Allegheny County at West Wilkes

East Wilkes at Boonville Starmount

Elkin at Wilkes Central

North Wilkes at Ashe County

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Bakersville Mitchell County at Black Mountain Owen

Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Avery County

Marshall Madison County at Polk County

Southern Piedmont 1A

Community School of Davidson at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy

Gastonia Highland Tech at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

Monroe Union Academy at Bessemer City

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Cherryville

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Moore at South Stanly

North Rowan at Albemarle

North Stanly at South Davidson

N.C. nonconference

Hickory St. Stephens at North Iredell

S.C. Region 3 5A

Clover at Rock Hill Northwestern

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Fort Mill

S.C. Region 3 4A

Blythewood Westwood at York

Lancaster at Rock Hill South Pointe

Richland Northeast at Columbia Ridge View

S.C. Region 4 3A

Camden at Winnsboro Fairfield Central

Columbia Keenan at Chester

S.C. Region 6 3A

Cheraw at Lake City

Loris at Dillon

Marion at Aynor

S.C. Region 4 2A

Kershaw North Central at Bishopville Lee Central

Pageland Central at Lancaster Buford

Richburg Lewisville at Bishopville Lee Central

S.C. nonconference

Columbia at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

McBee at Blacksburg

Timmonsville at Green Sea-Floyds

Byes

Belmont South Point, Chatham Central, China Grove Carson, Christ the King, Cramerton Stuart Cramer, Harding, Mount Pleasant, South Davidson, Statesville Christian,

Great Falls, Indian Land, Kershaw Andrew Jackson, Lamar, Rock Hill,

Saturday, Oct. 12

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions vs. Greenville (SC) Homeschool, at Central Cabarrus High, 5

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders vs. Anderson (SC) Saints, at York High, 7

  Comments  