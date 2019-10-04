Prep Insider Blog
Friday’s NC, SC scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule
How The Sweet 16 fared
|Rk.
|School (Class)
|This Week
|Rec
|Next Week
|1.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|d. Lake Norman 36-0
|5-0-1
|at Hopewell
|2.
|Myers Park (4A)
|d. Rocky River 62-7
|6-0
|Butler
|3.
|Vance (4A)
|d. Hopewell 52-0
|4-1
|at Mooresville
|4.
|Richmond Senior (4A)
|d. Pinecrest 36-0
|6-0
|at Jack Britt
|5.
|Weddington (3A)
|d. Charlotte Catholic 45-0
|6-0
|at Piedmont
|6.
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|d. North Gaston 70-0
|7-0
|at Hunter Huss
|7.
|Charlotte Catholic (3A)
|lost 45-0 to Weddington
|2-3
|at Sun Valley
|8.
|Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
|d. Westwood 31-20
|6-0
|Lancaster
|9.
|Butler (4A)
|d. Porter Ridge 35-14
|4-2
|at Myers Park
|10.
|NW Cabarrus (3A)
|d. Cox Mill 37-17
|6-0
|at Jay M Robinson
|11.
|Shelby (2A)
|d. R-S Central 51-0
|5-1
|at Chase
|12.
|Chester, SC (3A)
|d. Indian Land 51-50
|6-1
|Keenan
|13.
|Providence Day (IND)
|lost 14-13 to Christ School
|5-1
|at Charlotte Latin
|14.
|Clover, SC (5A)
|d. Nation Ford 42-27
|6-0
|at Northwestern
|15.
|Statesville (3A)
|bye
|6-0
|at South Iredell
|16.
|Indian Trail Porter Ridge
|lost 35-14 to Butler
|4-2
|at Independence
NORTH CAROLINA
Friday’s Scores
Albemarle 21, North Moore 7
Alleghany County 14, Boonville Starmount 7
Apex Middle Creek 48, Apex 10
Arden Christ School 14, Charlotte Providence Day 13
Ashe County 28, Elkin 26
Asheville Reynolds 51, Waynesville Tuscola 0
Asheville School 34, Hickory Grove Christian 14
Bartlett Yancey 34, Winston-Salem Prep 28
Belmont South Point 54, East Gaston 6
Burlington Williams 28, Southern Guilford 12
Camden County 34, Bear Grass 8
Cameron Union Pines 42, Burlington Cummings 26
Cape Fear 42, Gray’s Creek 14
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 29, Charlotte Harding 28
Charlotte Country Day 28, Catawba Ridge, S.C. 21
Charlotte Independence 33, East Mecklenburg 0
Charlotte Latin 28, High Point Christian Academy 14
Charlotte Mallard Creek 36, Lake Norman 0
Charlotte Myers Park 62, Mint Hill Rocky River 7
Charlotte Olympic 27, South Mecklenburg 8
Charlotte Providence 45, Charlotte Berry Tech 6
Cherokee 42, Rosman 21
Chocowinity Southside 58, Perquimans 52
Claremont Bunker Hill 16, Newton Foard 14
Clinton 28, Jacksonville Northside 14
Cornelius Hough 38, Mooresville 21
Croatan 26, West Carteret 20
Currituck County 48, Bruton, Va. 0
Durham Riverside 29, Cary 27
East Bend Forbush 20, Surry Central 14
East Bladen 48, West Columbus 6
East Forsyth 21, Greensboro Grimsley 20
East Lincoln 10, Lincolnton 7
East Wilkes 41, West Wilkes 36
Eastern Alamance 42, Person 14
Eastern Guilford 42, Southwestern Randolph 13
Eastern Randolph 66, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 6
Fayetteville Britt 48, Lumberton 7
Fayetteville Pine Forest 33, Fayetteville Westover 30
Fayetteville Sanford 49, Spring Lake Overhills 27
Fayetteville Smith 27, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Friendship 49, South Garner 0
Gaston KIPP Pride 32, Southeast Halifax 12
Greenville Conley 41, New Bern 15
Harrells Christian 38, Carolina Pride 27
Havelock 29, Elizabeth City Northeastern 3
Hickory 23, Morganton Freedom 22
Hickory Ridge 50, Charlotte Garinger 0
Hickory St. Stephens 28, McDowell County 7
Hoke County 21, Fayetteville Seventy-First 14
Holly Ridge Dixon 46, Lejeune 6
Holly Springs 27, Garner 6
Kannapolis Brown 28, China Grove Carson 0
Kernersville Glenn 26, Jamestown Ragsdale 6
Kings Mountain 70, North Gaston 0
Kinston Parrott Academy 51, Grace Christian-Raleigh 36
Kinston 53, South Lenoir 0
Lawndale Burns 41, Forest City Chase 6
Lenoir Hibriten 52, West Caldwell 0
Louisburg 33, Roanoke Rapids 14
Manteo 16, Kill Devil Hills First Flight 6
Matthews Butler 35, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 14
Matthews Weddington 45, Charlotte Catholic 0
Mooresboro Jefferson 70, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 16
Morrisville Green Hope 9, Cary Panther Creek 5
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 50, Monroe Union Academy 0
New Hanover County 51, Topsail 7
Newton Grove Midway 31, Harnett Central 14
Newton-Conover 36, Catawba Bandys 13
North Brunswick 11, South Brunswick 6
North Buncombe 48, Enka 7
North Davidson 35, West Davidson 22
North Duplin 55, Seven Springs Spring Creek 18
North Edgecombe 46, Northampton County 28
North Lincoln 63, Lake Norman Charter 0
North Raleigh Christian 55, Word of God Christian Academy 0
North Rowan 53, South Stanly 6
North Stanly 74, Chatham Central 0
Northeast Guilford 35, Northern Guilford 21
Northern Durham 47, Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 12
Northwest Cabarrus 37, Concord Cox Mill 7
Oak Grove 50, South Rowan 6
Oxford Webb 22, Granville Central 16
Pamlico County 38, Pinetown Northside 34
Pender County 16, Rocky Point Trask 14
Pikeville Aycock 55, Southern Wayne 13
Polk County 35, East Rutherford 19
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. def. Victory Christian Center, forfeit
Raleigh Leesville Road 42, Raleigh Sanderson 10
Raleigh Ravenscroft 38, Raleigh Wake Christian 7
Randleman 55, Providence Grove 27
Red Springs def. East Columbus, forfeit
Reidsville 45, Mount Airy 14
Richlands 49, East Carteret 13
Richmond County 36, Southern Pines Pinecrest 0
Robbinsville 55, Hayesville 10
Rocky Mount Prep 50, Northwest Halifax 34
Salisbury 10, Central Davidson 0
Scotland 49, Pembroke Swett 6
Shelby 51, R-S Central 0
Shelby Crest 48, Belmont Cramer 0
South Central Pitt 28, Eastern Wayne 14
South Granville 47, Warren County 6
SouthWest Edgecombe 20, Wendell Corinth Holders 13
Southern Alamance 27, Asheboro 26
Southwest Onslow 45, Jacksonville White Oak 6
Swain County 48, Andrews 15
Tarboro 42, Robersonville South Creek 0
Thomasville 51, East Davidson 19
Thomasville Ledford 52, Lexington 6
Trinity Wheatmore 50, Trinity 0
Valdese Draughn 44, Morganton Patton 6
Vance County 32, East Chapel Hill 13
Washington 33, North Lenoir 6
Washington County 40, Pasquotank County 0
Watauga County 42, Alexander Central 10
West Brunswick 20, Wilmington Laney 0
West Charlotte 25, North Mecklenburg 7
West Craven 34, Ayden-Grifton 21
West Forsyth 26, Greensboro Page 7
West Henderson 21, Asheville Erwin 0
West Lincoln 28, Maiden 27
West Rowan 38, Concord 16
Western Alamance 30, Eden Morehead 14
Western Guilford 44, Graham 0
Whiteville 58, Fairmont 16
Wilmington Hoggard 14, Wilmington Ashley 0
Winston-Salem Reynolds 26, High Point Central 21
Zebulon B. Vance 56, Huntersville Hopewell 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Jones County vs. Riverside Martin, ppd.
SOUTH CAROLINA
Friday’s scores
A.C. Flora 49, Crestwood 7
Abbeville 30, Batesburg-Leesville 6
Airport 24, Midland Valley 21
Andrews 49, Carvers Bay 6
Aynor 45, Cheraw 28
Barnwell 35, Allendale-Fairfax 0
Battery Creek 31, Creekside Christian Academy, Ga. 6
Belton-Honea Path 41, Walhalla 20
Ben Lippen 28, Wilson Hall 14
Berkeley 43, Wando 13
Bishop England 35, Hanahan 3
Blacksburg 41, Christ Church Episcopal 27
Blackville-Hilda 38, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 12
Blue Ridge 49, Berea 13
Calhoun County 44, Eau Claire 6
Calvary Day, Ga. 48, St. John’s 12
Cardinal Newman 28, Pinewood Prep 6
Carolina Forest 63, Socastee 0
Central 39, North Central 17
Chapman 49, Broome 7
Charlotte Country Day, N.C. 28, Catawba Ridge 21
Chesnee 35, Southside 7
Conway 41, West Florence 38
Dillon 44, Marion 13
Dorman 56, Spartanburg 7
Dutch Fork 55, Chapin 10
Easley 28, Wade Hampton (G) 13
Estill 57, North 0
Florence Christian 46, Oakbrook Prep 19
Fort Dorchester 28, West Ashley 0
Fort Dorchester 28, West Ashley 0
Fox Creek 17, Ninety Six 7
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 36, Calhoun Academy 0
Gaffney 41, Hillcrest 7
Gilbert 47, Swansea 0
Goose Creek 49, Cane Bay 7
Gray Collegiate Academy 28, Lamar 26
Greenwood Christian 28, Spartanburg Christian 24
Hilton Head Christian Academy 42, Northwood Academy 7
Holly Hill Academy 48, Patrick Henry Academy 6
James F. Byrnes 54, Riverside 0
Johnsonville 42, Latta 0
Lake City 21, Loris 14
Lake View 48, McBee 3
Laurens 20, Westside 17
Lexington 45, White Knoll 27
Manning 51, Academic Magnet 0
May River 54, Lake Marion 0
McCormick 41, Dixie 14
Mid-Carolina 13, Emerald 12
Myrtle Beach 42, Hartsville 21
North Myrtle Beach 28, Marlboro County 7
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 61, North Charleston 6
Orangeburg Prep 53, John Paul II 19
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 21, Lakewood 7
Pee Dee Academy 44, King’s Academy 21
Pendleton 49, West Oak 14
Powdersville 12, Crescent 7
Richard Winn Academy 55, Newberry Academy 6
Richmond Hill, Ga. 49, Bluffton 17
Ridge Spring-Monetta 30, Denmark-Olar 20
Ridge View 27, York Comprehensive 7
Rock Hill 30, Fort Mill 0
Saluda 55, Silver Bluff 0
Seneca 34, Liberty 13
South Aiken 42, Aiken 0
South Florence 35, St. James 7
South Pointe 31, Westwood 20
Southside Christian 42, St. Joseph 21
St. John’s Christian Academy 30, Beaufort Academy 14
Strom Thurmond 34, Edisto 0
Sumter 58, Lugoff-Elgin 6
Timberland 48, Philip Simmons 14
Trinity Byrnes School 55, Thomas Heyward Academy 14
Union County 54, Clinton 21
Waccamaw 28, Georgetown 7
Wade Hampton (H) 35, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 28
Wagener-Salley 54, Williston-Elko 16
Whitmire 32, Ware Shoals 3
Williamsburg Academy 19, Dillon Christian 6
Wilson 55, Darlington 15
Woodmont 51, J.L. Mann 0
Woodruff 38, Newberry 14
Wren 64, Pickens 14
Next week’s schedule
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
I-Meck 4A
Lake Norman at Hough, 7
North Mecklenburg at Hopewell, 7
Vance at Mooresville
West Charlotte at Mallard Creek, 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg, 7
Olympic at Berry Academy, 7
Providence at South Mecklenburg, 7
Southwestern 4A
Butler at Myers Park, 7
Garinger at East Mecklenburg, 7
Independence at Indian Trail Porter Ridge
Rocky River at Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
Big South (NCISAA)
Providence Day at Charlotte Latin, 7
Mecklenburg nonconference
Charlotte Christian at Arden Christ School
Charlotte Country Day at Raleigh Ravenscroft
Commonwealth Charter vs. Carolina Bearcats, at Weddington Optimist Park
Southlake Christian vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.
Sandhills 4A
Lumberton at Fayetteville Seventy-First
Pembroke Purnell Swett at Southern Pines Pinecrest
Raeford Hoke County at Scotland County
Richmond Senior at Fayetteville Britt
Northwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central at Morganton Freedom
Hickory at Boone Watauga
South Caldwell at Marion McDowell
Big South 3A
Boiling Springs Crest at Gastonia Ashbrook
Gastonia Forestview at North Gaston
Kings Mountain at Gastonia Huss
North Piedmont 3A
Statesville at South Iredell
West Rowan at East Rowan
South Piedmont 3A
Central Cabarrus at Kannapolis Brown
Concord at Concord Cox Mill
Northwest Cabarrus at Concord Jay M. Robinson
Southern Carolina 3A
Charlotte Catholic at Indian Trail Sun Valley
Marvin Ridge at Monroe Parkwood
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Monroe
Weddington at Unionville Piedmont
Metrolina Athletic
Asheville School at Victory Christian
Covenant Day at High Point Christian
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Cabarrus Warriors, 7
Central Carolina 2A
East Davidson at Lexington
Ledford at Central Davidson
Salisbury at Midway Oak Grove
South Rowan at West Davidson
West Davidson at North Davidson
Foothills 2A
East Burke at Morganton Patton
Newton Foard at Lenoir Hibriten
Valdese Draughn at Claremont Bunker Hill
West Caldwell at West Iredell
Rocky River 2A
Montgomery Central at Anson County
West Stanly at Marshville Forest Hills
South Fork 2A
Catawba Bandys at Lincolnton
East Lincoln at North Lincoln
Lake Norman Charter at Maiden
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover
Southwestern 2A
East Gaston at R-S Central
Lawndale Burns at East Rutherford
Shelby at Forest City Chase
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Allegheny County at West Wilkes
East Wilkes at Boonville Starmount
Elkin at Wilkes Central
North Wilkes at Ashe County
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Bakersville Mitchell County at Black Mountain Owen
Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Avery County
Marshall Madison County at Polk County
Southern Piedmont 1A
Community School of Davidson at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy
Gastonia Highland Tech at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
Monroe Union Academy at Bessemer City
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Cherryville
Yadkin Valley 1A
North Moore at South Stanly
North Rowan at Albemarle
North Stanly at South Davidson
N.C. nonconference
Hickory St. Stephens at North Iredell
S.C. Region 3 5A
Clover at Rock Hill Northwestern
Fort Mill Nation Ford at Fort Mill
S.C. Region 3 4A
Blythewood Westwood at York
Lancaster at Rock Hill South Pointe
Richland Northeast at Columbia Ridge View
S.C. Region 4 3A
Camden at Winnsboro Fairfield Central
Columbia Keenan at Chester
S.C. Region 6 3A
Cheraw at Lake City
Loris at Dillon
Marion at Aynor
S.C. Region 4 2A
Kershaw North Central at Bishopville Lee Central
Pageland Central at Lancaster Buford
Richburg Lewisville at Bishopville Lee Central
S.C. nonconference
Columbia at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
McBee at Blacksburg
Timmonsville at Green Sea-Floyds
Byes
Belmont South Point, Chatham Central, China Grove Carson, Christ the King, Cramerton Stuart Cramer, Harding, Mount Pleasant, South Davidson, Statesville Christian,
Great Falls, Indian Land, Kershaw Andrew Jackson, Lamar, Rock Hill,
Saturday, Oct. 12
Nonconference
Cabarrus Stallions vs. Greenville (SC) Homeschool, at Central Cabarrus High, 5
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders vs. Anderson (SC) Saints, at York High, 7
Comments