Hough stops Mooresville (again) in Iredell-Meck rivalry game

Those folks that counted the Hough Huskies out after a 1-3 start may need to look again.

Hough went into Mooresville Friday night and blitzed the Blue Devils 38-21, behind a big night from quarterback Darius Ocean. Hough won its second straight I-MECK 4A game and remained in first place.

Hough beat Mooresville for the fifth straight season.

Hough found the scoreboard less than a minute into the game when Ocean threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Devin Chandler on the game’s third play for an early 6-0 lead.

Early in the second quarter Mooresville drove to the Hough 3 but a bad snap and Hough recovery stopped the drive. A 63-yard pass from Ocean to Chandler put Hough in Mooresville territory, then Ocean threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Hoff and the lead was 13-0.

Mooresville would answer three minutes later on a 52-yard scoring pass from Tyler DeBerardino to Ryan Jackson to cut the lead to 13-7 and a Hough field goal would make the score 16-7 at half.

The second half started like the first, as Hough scored less than two minutes in when Ocean threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Coen Sutton to push the lead to 23-7. The DeBerardino to Jackson combination struck again for Mooresville five minutes later for a 26-yard score, and the third quarter ended with Hough ahead 23-14.

In the fourth, Ocean threw his fourth touchdown pass, this one to Evan Pryor for 50 yards, but Mooresville answered again on a DeBerardino 39-yard scoring strike to Keshaun Black to close to 29-21 with 3:59 left.

But Mooresville failed on an onside attempt and Pryor would score on a 32-yard run on the next play to ice the game.

“We’re getting better each week,” Hough head coach Matthew Jenkins said. “The kids are believing in what we’re trying to do and it’s starting to pay off on the field.”

Records: Hough moves to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in the I-Meck 4A while Mooresville falls to 3-3 and 1-1 in conference play.

Three Who Mattered

Darius Ocean (Hough)- Was 14-18 passing on the night for 341 yards and 4 touchdowns. The Western Kentucky recruit also had a key scramble late on a third down that kept a drive alive and led to the Huskies last touchdown.

Evan Pryor (Hough)- Got off to a slow start but had 151 of his 158 total yards (82 rushing, 76 receiving) in the second half and scored two touchdowns, one running and one on a scoring reception.

Hunter DeBerardino (Mooresville)- His first seven passes were incomplete but from there he threw for 134 yards and 3 touchdowns to keep Mooresville in the game.

What’s Next

Mooresville will face Vance at UNCC’s Richardson Stadium next Saturday while Hough will host Lake Norman on Friday.

Worth Mentioning:

Ocean threw incomplete on his first pass of the game but then hit on his next nine attempts for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

He finished the game 14 for 18 for 341 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers.

Hough had 482 yards total offense but lost four fumbles and was penalized for 90 yards on the night.

Prior to kickoff the 2019 Mooresville baseball team was honored and players were given their state championship rings. At the end of the ceremony a special commemorative championship ring was given to the family of Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Sheldon, who was killed in the line of duty back in May.

Hough 6 10 7 15 38

Mooresville 0 7 7 7 21

First Quarter

H- Devin Chandler 79 pass from Darius Ocean (kick failed)

Second Quarter

H- Tyler Hoff 26 pass from Ocean (Cole Maynard kick)

M- Ryan Jackson 52 pass from Tyler DeBerardino (Isaac Riffle kick)

H- Maynard 25fg

Third Quarter

H- Coen Sutton 21 pass from Ocean (Maynard kick)

M- Jackson 26 pass from DeBerardino (Riffle kick)

Fourth Quarter

H- Evan Pryor 50 pass from Ocean (kick blocked)

M- Keshaun Black 39 pass from DeBerardino (Riffle kick)

H- Pryor 32 run (Maynard kick)

H- Safety, grounding in end zone