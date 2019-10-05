Thursday’s roundup: Country Day soccer comeback hands Latin its first loss

SHARE COPY LINK

It would take a special effort to hand Charlotte Latin its first boys’ soccer loss.

That’s exactly what Charlotte Country Day did Thursday evening.

The Buccaneers rallied from a 4-2 deficit with three goals in the final 15 minutes for a 5-4 victory.

The winning goal came in the final minute of regulation.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Charlotte Latin (14-1, 7-1 CISAA) jumped to a 3-0 halftime lead, with Julian Evans scoring in the eighth minute, Daniel Derraik adding a goal seven minutes later, and Ben McCarter scoring just three minutes before halftime.

Tyler Swinehart’s goal in the 52nd minute cut the Hawks’ lead to 3-1, and Johnny Bingham made it 3-2 with a goal in the 62nd minute.

The Hawks went back in front 4-2 in the 65th minute, on Derraik’s second goal of the game.

Swinehart scored goals in the 77th and 78th minutes, tying the score. Phillip Scheurer scored in the final minute for the victory.

Charlotte Country Day improved to 10-6, 5-3.

Outstanding performers

Adam Charlton (South Mecklenburg boys’ soccer): Charlton’s goal lifted the Sabres to a 1-0 victory over Providence, in a key SoMeck 7 4A match.

Emmanuel Konneh (Concord boys’ soccer): Konneh recorded a shutout as the Spiders edged Kannapolis Brown 1-0 in a South Piedmont 3A Conference battle for first place.

Gabby LaPata (Providence girls’ volleyball): LaPata’s nine kills, five aces and eight digs helped the Panthers beat South Mecklenburg 3-0.

Carolina Rodriguez (Charlotte Catholic girls’ volleyball): A freshman, Rodriguez had 17 kills and three aces as the Cougars outlasted Monroe Parkwood 3-2.

Sydney Schulze (Charlotte Country Day girls’ volleyball): Schulze, a sophomore, had 19 kills in her team’s 3-0 sweep of Covenant Day.

Tyler Swinehart (Charlotte Country Day boys’ soccer): Swinehart scored three goals, including two within a one-minute span near the end of regulation, as the Buccaneers beat previously undefeated Charlotte Latin 5-4.

Baylee Vought (Indian Land girls’ volleyball): Vought, a junior, led her team to a 3-0 sweep of Chester. She had 10 kills, 12 aces and 12 assists.

JV football

I-Meck 4A

Hough 19, Mooresville 12

Mallard Creek def. Lake Norman, score NA

North Mecklenburg 35, West Charlotte 14

Vance 35, Hopewell 8

SoMeck 7 4A

Olympic 22, South Mecklenburg 14

Ardrey Kell-Harding … no JV game

Southwestern 4A

Independence 40, East Mecklenburg 6

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 7, Butler 6

Myers Park 13, Rocky River 2

Sandhills 4A

Southern Pines Pinecrest 9, Richmond Senior 6

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central 46, Boone Watauga 0: Harrison Brashear ran for two touchdowns and passed for another.

Hickory 28, Morganton Freedom 20

Marion McDowell 36, Hickory St. Stephens 8

Big South 3A

Boiling Springs Crest at Cramerton Stuart Cramer, cancelled

Gastonia Ashbrook 20, Gastonia Forestview 13

Southern Carolina 3A

Monroe Parkwood 31, Indian Trail Sun Valley 15

Weddington 31, Charlotte Catholic 0

Piedmont Athletic (NCISAA)

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 30, Covenant Day 8

Central Carolina 2A

Midway Oak Grove 49, South Rowan 14

Salisbory 30, Central Davidson 8: Reed Fugle passed for two touchdowns and ran for another in leading the Hornets.

Foothills 2A

Valdese Draughn 14, Morganton Patton 12

Southwestern 2A

Lawndale Burns 42, Forest City Chase 0

S.C. Region 3 5A

Clover 20, Fort Mill Nation Ford 14 (OT)

Fort Mill 23, Rock Hill 17 (OT): Fort Mill rallied from a 17-0 deficit after three quarters.

S.C. Region 4 3A

Chester 38, Indian Land 6

S.C. Region 3 2A

Kershaw Andrew Jackson 49, Chesterfield 0

Nonconference

Charlotte Christian 28, Monroe Central Academy 6

Charlotte Latin 25, Cabarrus Warriors 22 (OT): Alex Beldecchi’s field goal won it for the Hawks.

Kannapolis Brown 22, China Grove Carson 0

West Rowan 28, Concord 0: Akin Robinson ran for two touchdowns.

Boys’ soccer

SO MECK 7 4A

Olympic 7, Berry Academy 4

South Mecklenburg 1, Providence 0: Adam Charlton scored on an assist from Bassidy Sylla in the second half, lifting the Sabres to victory in a first-place showdown. Goalkeeper Davis Mitchell made six saves for the Sabres. South Mecklenburg is 10-2-1 overall, 5-0 in conference. Providence falls to 9-3-2, 4-1.

CISAA

Concord Cannon School 3, Providence Day 2: Cannon School won for the first time in eight conference matches.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Gastonia Forestview 2, Kings Mountain 1: The Jaguars improved to 5-0 in the conference.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Central Cabarrus 6, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1

Concord 1, Kannapolis Brown 0: The first-place showdown went to the Spiders, who scored in the 32nd minute on a goal by Alexander Mondragon. Nate Scardina got the assist. Goalkeeper Emmanuel Konneh made six saves. The victory helped the Spider (14-1-2, 7-1) avenge a loss last month to the Wonders (17-2-1, 5-2). In that game, A.L. Brown won an epic 10-9 penalty-kick shootout.

Northwest Cabarrus 2, Concord Cox Mill 1 (OT): The Trojans won with a second-overtime goal.

METROLINA ATHLETIC (NCISAA)

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 5, Northside Christian 2: Mason Harris, Corban Bruce, Andrey Babiy, Zack Gotro and Gabe Perez scored for Metrolina. Chan Park and Eric Yoon got the Northside goals.

NONCONFERENCE

Boone Watauga 4, Enka 0: The Pioneers broke it open with three second-half goals.

Concord First Assembly 9, Sugar Creek Charter 0

East Lincoln 7, Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 0: Logan Gilley scored three goals, Chase Gilley had a goal and two assists, Pearson Cunningham had three assists, and Blake Swanson added a goal and an assist. Goalkeeper William White had nine saves in the shutout.

Marshville Forest Hills 7, Monroe Parkwood 1: The Yellow Jackets, ranked 10th in 2A by Maxpreps, improved to 11-3 overall.

Montgomery Central 10, North Stanly 0

Salisbury 7, West Stanly 2

Girls’ golf

Ardrey Kell 110, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 130 (at Providence Country Club)

Girls’ tennis

Ardrey Kell 5, South Mecklenburg 1: The Knights finished 12-0 in the SoMeck 7 4A.

Charlotte Catholic 9, Marvin Ridge 0

Charlotte Christian 5, Covenant Day 3

Charlotte Latin 5, Charlotte Country Day 4: The No. 1 singles match went to Latin’s Chloe Floyd, by a 6-4, 6-2 score over Linde Fonville. The Hawks wrapped up victory when Kate Coppage and Samantha DeWesse edged Lulu Sasz and Sarah Swank 8-5 in No. 2 doubles. Sasz and Julia McDonnell won in both singles and doubles for Country Day.

China Grove Carson 8, South Iredell 1: The Chargers completed a 10-0 North Piedmont 3A Conference season.

East Mecklenburg 9, Butler 0: Helen Mehreteab (No. 1 singles), Saga Mohamed (No. 2), Akira Jackson (No. 5) and Lucy Smithwick (No. 6) won by 8-0 set scores.

East Rowan 9, Statesville 0

Montgomery Central 8, Monroe Central Academy 1

Myers Park 9, Independence 0: The Mustangs finished as Southwestern 4A champs.

North Lincoln 6, Newton-Conover 3

West Rowan 8, North Iredell 1

Girls’ volleyball

I-MECK 4A

Hough 3, Lake Norman 2 (22-25, 25-23, 25-20, 24-26, 19-17): The Huskies remained atop the conference at 10-0, but not before surviving a tough test from Lake Norman (6-4).

Mallard Creek 3, West Charlotte 0 (25-4, 25-5, 25-2): The Mavericks are 9-1 in the conference.

North Mecklenburg 3, Hopewell 2 (17-25, 25-15, 21-25, 25-18, 15-13)

SO MECK 7 4A

Providence 3, South Mecklenburg 0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-10): The Panthers’ Gabby LaPata had nine kills, five aces and eight digs, and Madison Call added nine kills and three blocks.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

East Mecklenburg 3, Garinger 0

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, Rocky River 1 (25-13, 25-17, 25-5): The Ragin’ Bulls improved to 9-1 in the conference, remaining one game behind Myers Park.

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, Independence 0 (25-18, 25-9, 25-21): Savannah McIntosh led the Pirates with eight kills, 14 digs and 19 assists.

Myers Park 3, Butler 0 (25-19, 25-14, 25-9): The Mustangs got 10 kills, four aces and three blocks from Cleo Shannon, and Ashlyn Hanson had nine kills and 15 digs.

CISAA

Charlotte Christian 3, Covenant Day 2 (28-30, 28-26, 25-19, 18-25, 15-13): Olivia Futch’s 21 kills and three aces led the Knights’ attack, while SAvannah deCarlo had 42 assists and Morgan Stophel added 38 digs.

Charlotte Country Day 3, Charlotte Latin 0 (25-13, 25-23, 25-9): Kayla Spangler’s 33 assists and 11 digs led the Buccaneers’ defense.

SANDHILLS 4A

Fayetteville Britt 3, Richmond Senior 1

Fayetteville Seventy-First 3, Lumberton 0

Scotland County 3, Raeford Hoke County 0

Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, Pembroke Purnell Swett 0

BIG SOUTH 3A

North Gaston 3, Gastonia Forestview 2 (21-25, 25-22, 28-26, 20-25, 15-9)

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

China Grove Carson 3, North Iredell 0 (25-9, 25-21, 25-23)

South Iredell 3, Statesville 0 (25-18, 25-10, 25-17)

West Rowan 3, East Rowan 0 (25-7, 25-12, 25-19)

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord 3, Kannapolis Brown 0

Cocnord Jay M. Robinson 3, Central Cabarrus 0 (25-23, 25-18, 25-18): The Bulldogs’ Abbey Redding had 10 assists and five digs.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Charlotte Catholic 3, Monroe Parkwood 2 (10-25, 25-23, 25-22, 17-25, 15-13): The Cougars prevailed, behind Emma Bryson (22 assists) and Grace Painter (27 digs).

Marvin Ridge 3, Waxhaw Cuthbertson 0: The Mavericks improved to 10-0 in the conference. Alicia Davis and Mac Russ each had 11 kills, and Katie Jamerson totaled 25 assists.

Weddington 3, Indian Trail Sun Valley 1 (26-24, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17): The Warriors (13-4, 8-2) tied the Spartans (14-2, 8-2) for second place. Both teams are two games behind Marvin Ridge.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

East Davidson 3, Lexington 0

Ledford 3, Central Davidson 0

Midway Oak Grove 3, Salisbury 0 (33-31, 25-13, 25-13)

South Rowan 3, West Davidson 0: The Raiders (17-1, 14-0) got 28 digs from Payton Black.

Thomasville 3, North Davidson 0

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Montgomery Central 3, Anson County 0 (25-18, 25-11, 29-27): The Bearcats suffered their first home loss in seven matches.

Mount Pleasant 3, Monroe Central Academy 1

West Stanly 3, Marshville Forest Hills 0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-12)

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 3, North Lincoln 0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-22): East Lincoln’s Gabby Leach had 11 kills, and Kaylee Speed added 29 digs.

Lake Norman Charter 3, Maiden 2 (15-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-14, 15-10): The host Knights (7-3) upset the Blue Devils (9-1), as Liberty Harris totaled 33 kills, four aces and 32 digs.

Newton-Conover 3, West Lincoln 2 (25-19, 21-25, 25-15, 24-26, 15-9)

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Alleghany 3, Boonville Starmount 0

West Wilkes 3, East Wilkes 0

Wilkes Central 3, North Wilkes 0

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 3, Cherryville 0 (25-14, 25-10, 25-18): Peyton Hamlin had nine kills for the victors, while Rileigh Kiser had eight assists for Cherryville.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Chatham Central 3, Albemarle 0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-14)

North Moore 3, North Rowan 0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-22)

North Stanly 3, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-20): The Comets (17-0, 11-0) prevailed in this first-place battle, dropping Uwharrie Charter to 11-5, 10-2.

South Stanly 3, South Davidson 0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-12)

S.C. REGION 3 4A

Camden 3, Fort Mill Catawba Ridge 2 (25-19, 15-25, 21-25, 25-12, 15-11)

S.C. REGION 4 3A

Indian Land 3, Chester 0 (25-7, 25-9, 25-10): Olivia Kerna had 11 assists for the Warriors.

S.C. REGION 6 3A

Aynor 3, Cheraw 0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-11)

NONCONFERENCE

Hickory 3, Asheville Christian 1 (15-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-20)

Marion McDowell 3, R-S Central 0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-21)

Valdese Draughn 3, Morganton Freedom 0 (25-6, 25-21, 25-16)

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.