Nominees for Charlotte Observer Athlete of the week

SHARE COPY LINK

Here are early nominees for the second Charlotte Observer Athlete Of the Week award.

R-S Central soccer star Austin Alexander was the first winner last week, getting nearly 21,000 of the nearly 50,000 votes cast.

Each week, the Observer will compile a list of nominees, publish them and then narrow down to a #BIG5 list of finalists. Readers can then vote on their favorite, beginning every Monday.

Boys’ Soccer

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Tyler Swinehart, Charlotte Country Day: The Charlotte Country Day junior defender had three second half goals, to lead the Bucs to a 5-4 victory over previously unbeaten Charlotte Latin, Oct. 3. Latin was No. 1 in the state.

Swinehart scored goals in the 52nd, 77th and 78th-minutes to help turn a 3-0 deficit into a 4-4 tie, before Country Day’s Philip Scheurer scored the game-winner in the 80th-minute.

Swinehart has four goals for Charlotte Country Day (10-8) this season.

Nathan Ladimir, Porter Ridge Soccer: The Porter Ridge sophomore midfielder had game-winning goals in wins over Rocky River and at Myers Park last week.

Ladimir scored the game’s lone goal in a 1-0 victory over Rocky River, Sept. 30.

Two days later, Ladimir had the Pirates’ lone goal in regulation (ended in 1-1 tie) and then converted the game-winning penalty kick in the shootout to give Porter Ridge the victory.

Ladimir has four goals for Porter Ridge this season

Chase Gilley, East Lincoln Soccer: The East Lincoln senior had seven goals and five assists in three wins to help his team remain perfect at 14-0 this season.

Gilley started his week with three goals and one assist in a 7-0 win at Maiden. Two days later, Gilley had three goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over West Lincoln. The following day, Gilley poured in one more goal and two assists in a 7-0 win at Pine Lake Prep.

Gilley, an Appalachian State commit, has 34 goals and 17 assists this season.

Micah Chrisco, East Burke Soccer: The East Burke senior captain had three second half goals to lead the Cavaliers to their first victory over Patton in school history (12 years) Oct. 2.

Chrisco’s hat trick gave East Burke a 4-2 win at Patton. Chrisco, who also had a goal in a 4-2 to West Iredell (Sept. 30), leads East Burke (3-8-1) with 11 goals and eight assists this season.

Griffin Nixdorf, Pine Lake Prep Soccer: The Pine Lake Prep sophomore midfielder has four goals and four assists to lead the Pride (8-4-2) to wins over Bradford Prep and Carolina International last week.

Nixdorf had 10 goals and 12 assists this season.

Carter Beck, East Gaston Soccer: The East Gaston senior midfielder had six goals and an assist to help the Warriors (2-9-1) to win and a tie last week. Beck started his week with all four goals in a 4-1 win over Burns, Sept. 30. The next day, Beck accounted for all three goals with two scores and an assist in a 3-3 tie with Highland Tech.

Beck has 12 goals for East Gaston this season.

Volleyball

Grace Scott, Nation Ford Volleyball: The Nation Ford senior setter dished out her 2,000th-career assist in a 3-0 win over Clover Oct. 3.

Scott, a St. Andrews University commit, is only the second player in Nation Ford history to accomplish this feat. Nation Ford, the defending S.C. 5A state champion, is 31-5 this season.

Girls’ Golf

Elizabeth Lohbauer, Cox Mill Golf: The Cox Mill junior shot a 5-under 31, to help the undefeated Chargers (9-0) win another South Piedmont conference match at Red Bridge Golf Club, Sept. 30.

Lohbauer had an eagle, three birdies and five pars in her round. Lohbauer is ranked No. 45 in the state in junior golf play, according to the Tarheel Youth Golf Association (TYGA).

Kelley Topiwala, Carmel Christian: The Carmel Christian senior helped the Cougars’ girls’ golf team celebrate their first senior night with a 21-shot victory over Charlotte Country Day and Hickory Christian at Emerald Lake Golf Club, Oct. 1.

Topiwala led the way with a 37, while teammates Bethany Welch and Annalise Dale shot a pair of 40s to help Carmel Christian shoot a school-record team score of 115.

Topiwala, a Samford University commit, is ranked No. 5 in the state, according to the TYGA.

The South Iredell Girls’ Golf Team: The South Iredell girls’ golf team won its first conference title in school history last week. The Vikings won the North Piedmont conference championship by 38 shots.

South Iredell was led by Maria Franco, Adamma Anukwuem, Maggie Jolly, Erin Kimmel and Olivia Brown. South Iredell girls’ golf coach, Michael Fisher, was also named NPC coach of the year for his efforts.

Molly Morrison, Cannon School Golf: The Cannon School junior shot 86, her best of the calendar year, to help the Cougars repeat as Forsyth Country Day Girls’ Golf Invitational champions at Tanglewood Golf Course, Oct. 3.

Girls’ Tennis

Halle Futch, Myers Park Tennis: The Myers Park senior won all three singles’ match to help the Mustangs win at Hough (Sept. 30), Porter Ridge (Oct. 1), and at Independence (Oct. 3) and remain unbeaten at 11-0 as a team.

Futch’s gutty comeback singles’ win at Hough (1-6, 7-5, 10-7) was crucial to Myers Park’s victory in their closest match of the season.

Futch is 9-2 in singles’ play this season and 7-2 in doubles with teammate Carson Weber.

Domenica Merino, Charlotte Catholic tennis: The Charlotte Catholic junior is a perfect 30-0 (16-0 singles, 14-0 doubles) this season.

Merino was 3-0 in singles’ play and 2-0 in doubles’ last week in victories over South Mecklenburg (Sept. 30), Monroe (Oct. 1) and Marvin Ridge (Oct. 3) to help her Charlotte Catholic team remain undefeated at 16-0.

Merino plays No. 3 or No. 4 singles and No. 1 to 3 in doubles.

Boys’ Cross Country

Bryce Anderson, Hickory Ridge Cross Country: The Hickory Ridge junior ran a 17:39 to win the Cabarrus County championships at Frank Liske Park in Concord, Oct. 1.

Anderson also the Ragin’ Bulls’ team to a 14-point victory at the Cabarrus County championships.

** Information published today includes statistics through October 6.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.