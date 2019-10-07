Prep Insider Blog
Butler-Myers Park among Observer top games this week, plus standings, schedules
The week’s top high school football games, plus league standings and schedules for all Observer-area conferences.
Butler (4-2, 2-0 Southwestern 4A) at Myers Park (6-0, 2-0), Fri, 7: Myers Park has outscored opponents 341-31 but hasn’t played anyone as good as Butler, which is finally getting healthy and looking like a contender again. Myers Park hasn’t beaten Butler in a regular-season game since 1999. This year, the teams are tied with Hickory Ridge for first place in the Southwestern 4A.
Lake Norman (4-2, 1-1 I-MECK) at Hough (3-3, 2-0), Fri, 7: Well, after a rough start to the season that included blowout losses to Myers Park and Byrnes (SC), Hough has recovered and is tied with Mallard Creek for first place in the league. Lake Norman, shut out by Mallard Creek, must win to stay in the title race. Hough needs to beat another good team, like it did with Mooresville last week, to prove it’s back.
Ardrey Kell (5-1, 2-0 SoMECK) at West Mecklenburg (3-2, 1-0), Fri, 7: Winners of five straight games, Ardrey Kell is tied with Olympic for first place in the league, just behind West. Two first-year coaches — Kell’s Greg Jachym and West’s Nick Mata — find themselves in the middle of the league title race, and this game will go a long way to determining who wins it.
Kings Mountain (7-0, 2-0 Big South 3A) at Gastonia Huss (4-1, 1-0), Fri, 7:30: Huss has won three straight and has a healthy QB in Zo Wallace. Kings Mountain has pounded opponents this year, 337-65.
East Lincoln (6-0, 2-0 South Fork 2A) at North Lincoln (5-1, 2-0), Fri, 7:30: Both teams are tied for the league lead with Newton-Conover (4-2, 2-0). Newton plays West Lincoln (5-1, 1-1) in another huge league game.
Standings/Schedules
I-Meck 4A
Conference
All
Mallard Creek
2-0
53
7
5-0-1
203
92
Hough
2-0
92
21
3-3
168
168
Vance
1-1
63
17
4-1
182
31
Lake Norman
1-1
19
48
4-2
143
127
West Charlotte
1-1
37
26
4-2
199
112
Mooresville
1-1
41
48
3-3
118
137
Hopewell
0-2
0
110
2-4
108
220
North Mecklenburg
0-2
24
45
1-5
101
195
Friday’s games
Lake Norman at Hough, 7
North Mecklenburg at Hopewell, 7
West Charlotte at Mallard Creek, 7
Saturday’s game
Vance vs. Mooresville, at UNC Charlotte’s Richardson Stadium, 8 p.m.
SoMeck 7 4A
Conference
All
Ardrey Kell
2-0
63
41
5-1
191
138
Olympic
2-0
55
15
5-2
181
150
West Mecklenburg
1-0
34
23
3-2
103
105
Providence
1-1
68
40
2-5
113
205
Berry Academy
0-1
6
45
1-4
74
182
Harding
0-2
35
57
3-4
216
139
South Mecklenburg
0-2
21
61
0-7
42
283
Friday’s games
Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg, 7
Olympic at Berry Academy, 7
Providence at South Mecklenburg, 7
Bye: Harding
Southwestern 4A
Conference
All
Myers Park
2-0
121
7
6-0
341
31
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
2-0
92
6
5-1
249
88
Butler
2-0
49
21
4-2
135
116
Indian Trail Porter Ridge
1-1
42
42
4-2
157
91
Independence
1-1
39
42
3-3
186
147
East Mecklenburg
0-2
7
61
1-5
40
193
Rocky River
0-2
14
76
0-5
52
166
Garinger
0-2
0
109
0-6
34
294
Friday’s games
Butler at Myers Park, 7
Garinger at East Mecklenburg, 7
Independence at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 7:30
Saturday’s game
Rocky River vs. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, at UNC Charlotte’s Richardson Stadium, 5 p.m.
Sandhills 4A
Conference
All
Richmond Senior
2-0
71
0
6-0
239
44
Scotland County
2-0
101
42
6-0
231
82
Raeford Hoke County
2-0
66
14
5-1
153
93
Fayetteville Britt
1-1
84
59
5-1
204
103
Southern Pines Pinecrest
1-1
20
42
5-1
205
85
Fayetteville Seventy-First
0-2
20
41
3-3
132
89
Lumberton
0-2
7
93
2-4
58
204
Pembroke Purnell Swett
0-2
6
84
0-6
25
187
Friday’s games
Lumberton at Fayetteville Seventy-First, 7:30
Pembroke Purnell Swett at Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7:30
Raeford Hoke County at Scotland County, 7:30
Richmond Senior at Fayetteville Britt, 7:30
Northwestern 3A-4A
Conference
All
Boone Watauga
2-0
98
22
6-1
350
133
Hickory
2-0
43
36
2-5
95
228
Morganton Freedom
1-1
70
35
4-3
295
172
Hickory St. Stephens
1-1
40
55
3-3
116
166
Alexander Central
0-1
10
42
4-2
204
157
South Caldwell
0-1
12
56
3-3
162
188
Marion McDowell
0-2
21
48
1-5
82
154
Friday’s games
Alexander Central at Morganton Freedom, 7:30
Hickory at Boone Watauga, 7:30
South Caldwell at Marion McDowell, 7:30
Hickory St. Stephens at North Iredell, 7:30
Big South 3A
Conference
All
Kings Mountain
2-0
139
16
7-0
337
65
Boiling Springs Crest
2-0
83
28
5-2
229
169
Gastonia Huss
1-0
56
0
4-1
130
66
Gastonia Forestview
1-1
70
70
3-3
185
190
Gastonia Ashbrook
0-1
35
42
0-5
62
184
Cramerton Stuart Cramer
0-2
16
117
2-5
74
196
North Gaston
0-2
0
126
1-5
56
237
Friday’s games
Boiling Springs Crest at Gastonia Ashbrook, 7:30
Gastonia Forestview at North Gaston, 7:30
Kings Mountain at Gastonia Huss, 7:30
Bye: Cramerton Stuart Cramer
North Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
China Grove Carson
1-0
35
14
2-5
115
216
Statesville
0-0
0
0
6-0
269
114
West Rowan
0-0
0
0
3-3
129
109
East Rowan
0-0
0
0
2-4
175
198
South Iredell
0-0
0
0
2-4
110
199
North Iredell
0-1
14
35
0-6
52
207
Friday’s games
Statesville at South Iredell, 7:30
West Rowan at East Rowan, 7:30
Hickory St. Stephens at North Iredell, 7:30
Bye: China Grove Carson
South Piedmont 3A
Conference
All
Northwest Cabarrus
1-0
37
7
6-0
247
64
Kannapolis Brown
0-0
0
0
4-1
153
96
Central Cabarrus
0-0
0
0
4-2
173
88
Concord Jay M. Robinson
0-0
0
0
1-5
58
220
Concord
0-0
0
0
0-6
64
250
Concord Cox Mill
0-1
7
37
3-3
157
156
Friday’s games
Central Cabarrus at Kannapolis Brown, 7:30
Concord at Concord Cox Mill, 7:30
Northwest Cabarrus at Concord Jay M. Robinson, 7:30
Southern Carolina 3A
Conference
All
Weddington
2-0
92
0
6-0
240
40
Monroe Parkwood
2-0
75
27
5-1
219
87
Marvin Ridge
2-0
79
21
3-3
188
117
Waxhaw Cuthbertson
1-1
56
42
4-2
176
138
Charlotte Catholic
1-1
41
55
2-3
86
76
Monroe
0-2
24
75
3-3
181
155
Unionville Piedmont
0-2
14
80
1-4
51
152
Indian Trail Sun Valley
0-2
6
87
1-5
68
207
Friday’s games
Charlotte Catholic at Indian Trail Sun Valley, 7:30
Marvin Ridge at Monroe Parkwood, 7:30
Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Monroe, 7:30
Weddington at Unionville Piedmont, 7:30
Central Carolina 2A
Conference
All
Midway Oak Grove
4-0
180
45
6-0
290
45
Salisbury
4-0
80
11
6-0
115
18
Ledford
4-0
148
35
4-2
160
73
North Davidson
3-1
142
66
3-3
190
132
Thomasville
2-2
95
101
3-3
126
122
Central Davidson
1-3
61
91
3-3
178
118
West Davidson
1-3
67
83
2-4
129
126
South Rowan
1-3
69
146
1-5
103
242
Lexington
0-4
14
159
1-5
37
171
East Davidson
0-4
26
148
0-6
41
181
Friday’s games
East Davidson at Lexington, 7:30
Ledford at Central Davidson, 7:30
North Davidson at Thomasville, 7:30
Salisbury at Midway Oak Grove, 7:30
South Rowan at West Davidson, 7:30
Foothills 2A
Conference
All
Valdese Draughn
3-0
137
86
5-2
273
220
Lenoir Hibriten
2-0
80
6
5-1
21
72
West Iredell
1-1
71
58
3-3
177
133
Claremont Bunker Hill
1-1
22
42
2-4
74
156
East Burke
1-1
55
55
2-4
142
227
Newton Foard
1-2
92
85
1-6
144
227
Morganton Patton
0-2
20
70
1-5
68
221
West Caldwell
0-2
12
87
0-6
48
296
Friday’s games
East Burke at Morganton Patton, 7:30
Newton Foard at Lenoir Hibriten, 7:30
Valdese Draughn at Claremont Bunker Hill, 7:30
West Caldwell at West Iredell, 7:30
Rocky River 2A
Conference
All
West Stanly
0-0
0
0
5-0
223
45
Anson County
0-0
0
0
3-3
176
123
Marshville Forest Hills
0-0
0
0
3-3
123
213
Mount Pleasant
0-0
0
0
3-4
161
245
Montgomery Central
0-0
0
0
2-4
95
140
Friday’s games
Montgomery Central at Anson County, 7:30
West Stanly at Marshville Forest Hills, 7:30
Bye: Mount Pleasant
South Fork 2A
Conference
All
East Lincoln
2-0
58
13
6-0
216
55
North Lincoln
2-0
87
14
5-1
235
88
Newton-Conover
2-0
70
24
4-2
188
131
West Lincoln
1-1
42
51
5-1
273
91
Maiden
1-1
57
51
4-2
199
116
Catawba Bandys
0-2
35
66
3-3
141
124
Lincolnton
0-2
19
44
2-4
72
85
Lake Norman Charter
0-2
6
111
1-5
94
245
Friday’s games
Catawba Bandys at Lincolnton, 7:30
East Lincoln at North Lincoln, 7:30
Lake Norman Charter at Maiden, 7:30
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 7:30
Southwestern 2A
Conference
All
Lawndale Burns
2-0
71
34
5-1
215
116
Shelby
2-0
101
0
5-1
268
97
R-S Central
1-1
35
79
4-3
174
211
Belmont South Point
1-1
82
36
3-4
166
124
Forest City Chase
0-1
6
41
5-1
233
65
East Rutherford
0-1
28
35
1-5
160
227
East Gaston
0-2
6
104
0-6
30
229
Friday’s games
East Gaston at R-S Central, 7:30
Lawndale Burns at East Rutherford, 7:30
Shelby at Forest City Chase, 7:30
Bye: Belmont South Point
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Conference
All
Wilkes Central
2-0
75
44
4-2
146
158
Ashe County
2-0
70
40
3-3
174
185
Elkin
1-1
49
45
4-2
147
104
North Wilkes
1-1
88
77
4-2
210
157
Alleghany
1-1
28
49
2-4
75
169
East Wilkes
1-1
77
86
2-4
150
261
Boonville Starmount
0-2
24
37
3-3
139
159
West Wilkes
0-2
42
75
1-5
114
187
Friday’s games
Alleghany County at West Wilkes, 7:30
East Wilkes at Boonville Starmount, 7:30
Elkin at Wilkes Central, 7:30
North Wilkes at Ashe County, 7:30
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Conference
All
Bakersville Mitchell County
0-0
0
0
6-0
270
34
Polk County
0-0
0
0
6-0
214
48
Burnsville Mtn. Heritage
0-0
0
0
4-1
114
31
Avery County
0-0
0
0
4-2
237
154
Black Mountain Owen
0-0
0
0
3-2
72
84
Marshall Madison County
0-0
0
0
0-6
26
307
Friday’s games
Bakersville Mitchell County at Black Mountain Owen, 7:30
Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Avery County, 7:30
Marshall Madison County at Polk County, 7:30
Southern Piedmont 1A
Conference
All
Mooresboro Thom. Jefferson
3-0
136
16
6-0
281
22
Bessemer City
3-0
94
42
3-3
104
176
Commy. School of Davidson
3-1
128
67
4-2
182
120
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Ch.
2-1
149
26
4-2
241
63
Monroe Union Academy
2-1
93
68
3-2
146
120
Cherryville
2-2
93
111
2-5
99
301
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
1-2
98
103
3-3
162
161
Gastonia Highland Tech
0-3
43
116
0-5
76
199
Christ the King
0-6
26
297
0-7
32
332
Friday’s games
Community School of Davidson at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:30
Gastonia Highland Tech at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7:30
Monroe Union Academy at Bessemer City, 7:30
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Cherryville, 7:30
Bye: Christ the King
Yadkin Valley 1A
Conference
All
North Rowan
2-0
92
6
5-2
178
43
Albemarle
2-0
76
16
2-4
105
142
North Stanly
1-0
74
0
2-4
148
155
South Stanly
1-1
26
67
3-3
170
171
South Davidson
0-1
14
20
0-6
100
216
North Moore
0-2
7
60
1-4
44
131
Chatham Central
0-2
9
129
0-7
124
372
Friday’s games
North Moore at South Stanly, 7:30
North Rowan at Albemarle, 7:30
North Stanly at South Davidson, 7:30
Bye: Chatham Central
Big South 4A (CISAA)
Conference
All
Providence Day
1-0
28
16
5-1
168
53
Charlotte Country Day
1-1
42
42
6-1
207
118
Charlotte Latin
0-0
0
0
6-0
216
40
Charlotte Christian
0-1
14
26
3-2
118
118
Friday’s games
Providence Day at Charlotte Latin, 7
Charlotte Christian at Arden Christ School, 7
Charlotte Country Day at Raleigh Ravenscroft, 7
Piedmont Athletic
Conference
All
Indian Trail Metrolina Chr.
2-0
83
23
4-3
249
180
High Point Christian
1-0
55
6
5-2
256
83
Southlake Christian
1-1
49
76
5-2
233
190
Covenant Day
1-1
65
70
2-5
127
202
Cabarrus Warriors
0-3
69
146
1-5
108
275
Friday’s games
Covenant Day at High Point Christian, 7
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Cabarrus Warriors, 7
Southlake Christian vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 7:30
Western Piedmont
Conference
All
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee
2-0
62
0
5-2
242
147
Asheville School
1-0
34
14
2-5
137
227
VC/NC Royals
1-1
20
7
2-3
77
106
Hickory Grove Christian
0-3
14
109
0-5
22
195
Friday’s games
Asheville School at VC/NC Royals, 7
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Cabarrus Warriors, 7
Pioneer Football League
Conference
All
Asheville Saints
5-0
168
32
6-0
193
52
Anderson (SC) Cavaliers
4-1
135
34
4-2
135
56
Cabarrus Stallions
3-2
72
89
3-3
84
109
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders
1-5
36
158
1-6
36
160
Tennessee Silverbacks
0-6
20
132
1-6
34
160
Saturday’s games
Asheville Saints at Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks, 4:30
Anderson Cavaliers vs. Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders, at York High, 7
Greenville (SC) Homeschool vs. Cabarrus Stallions, at Central Cabarrus High, 5
N.C. nonconference
All
Hickory Hawks
4-3
149
112
Statesville Christian
2-4
112
151
Carolina Bearcats
2-5
156
228
Friday’s game
Southlake Christian vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 7:30
Bye: Carolina Bearcats, Statesville Christian
S.C. Region 3 5A
Conference
All
Clover
1-0
42
27
6-0
282
76
Rock Hill
1-0
30
0
5-2
180
92
Rock Hill Northwestern
0-0
0
0
4-2
44
201
Fort Mill Nation Ford
0-1
27
42
3-3
153
130
Fort Mill
0-1
0
30
1-6
78
226
Friday’s games
Clover at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7:30
Fort Mill Nation Ford at Fort Mill, 7:30
Bye: Rock Hill
S.C. Region 3 4A
Conference
All
Rock Hill South Pointe
1-0
31
20
6-0
183
84
Columbia Ridge View
1-0
27
7
3-3
138
90
Lancaster
1-0
24
21
2-4
83
134
Blythewood Westwood
0-1
20
31
4-2
142
85
York
0-1
7
27
2-4
97
187
Richland Northeast
0-1
21
24
0-6
61
256
Friday’s games
Blythewood Westwood at York, 7:30
Lancaster at Rock Hill South Pointe, 7:30
Richland Northeast at Columbia Ridge View, 7:30
S.C. Region 4 3A
Conference
All
Chester
1-0
51
50
6-1
273
138
Winnsboro Fairfield Central
1-0
39
0
3-4
116
130
Camden
0-0
0
0
6-0
265
124
Columbia Keenan
0-1
0
39
3-4
142
225
Indian Land
0-1
50
51
2-5
158
191
Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
0-0
0
0
2-4
74
134
NOTE: Catawba Ridge playing as an independent this season
Friday’s games
Camden at Winnsboro Fairfield Central, 7:30
Columbia Keenan at Chester, 7:30
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge, 7:30
Bye: Indian Land
S.C. Region 6 3A
Conference
All
Aynor
1-0
45
28
5-0
208
106
Dillon
1-0
44
14
5-0
202
40
Lake City
1-0
21
14
3-2
106
120
Marion
0-1
14
44
4-1
164
64
Cheraw
0-1
28
45
4-2
143
135
Loris
0-1
14
21
1-5
90
164
Friday’s games
Cheraw at Lake City, 7:30
Loris at Dillon, 7:30
Marion at Aynor, 7:30
S.C. Region 4 2A
Conference
All
Lancaster Buford
3-0
112
56
4-3
184
195
Kershaw Andrew Jackson
2-1
68
29
6-1
257
29
Pageland Central
2-1
99
39
4-3
176
99
Bishopville Lee Central
1-1
31
39
4-2
154
134
Chesterfield
1-2
40
78
2-4
94
179
Richburg Lewisville
0-2
53
107
2-4
197
215
Kershaw North Central
0-2
24
79
1-4
94
229
Friday’s games
Kershaw North Central at Chesterfield, 7:30
Pageland Central at Lancaster Buford, 7:30
Richburg Lewisville at Bishopville Lee Central, 7:30
Bye: Kershaw Andrew Jackson
S.C. Region 2 1A
Conference
All
Lamar
0-0
0
0
5-2
298
128
Great Falls
0-0
0
0
4-3
194
176
Timmonsville
0-0
0
0
2-4
62
177
McBee
0-0
0
0
0-5
50
171
Friday’s games
McBee at Blacksburg, 7:30
Timmonsville at Green Sea-Floyds, 7:30
Bye: Great Falls, Lamar
Other S.C.
All
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate
2-2
159
26
Friday’s game
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge, 7:30
