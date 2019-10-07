Butler-Myers Park among Observer top games this week, plus standings, schedules

SHARE COPY LINK

The week’s top high school football games, plus league standings and schedules for all Observer-area conferences.

Butler (4-2, 2-0 Southwestern 4A) at Myers Park (6-0, 2-0), Fri, 7: Myers Park has outscored opponents 341-31 but hasn’t played anyone as good as Butler, which is finally getting healthy and looking like a contender again. Myers Park hasn’t beaten Butler in a regular-season game since 1999. This year, the teams are tied with Hickory Ridge for first place in the Southwestern 4A.

Lake Norman (4-2, 1-1 I-MECK) at Hough (3-3, 2-0), Fri, 7: Well, after a rough start to the season that included blowout losses to Myers Park and Byrnes (SC), Hough has recovered and is tied with Mallard Creek for first place in the league. Lake Norman, shut out by Mallard Creek, must win to stay in the title race. Hough needs to beat another good team, like it did with Mooresville last week, to prove it’s back.

Ardrey Kell (5-1, 2-0 SoMECK) at West Mecklenburg (3-2, 1-0), Fri, 7: Winners of five straight games, Ardrey Kell is tied with Olympic for first place in the league, just behind West. Two first-year coaches — Kell’s Greg Jachym and West’s Nick Mata — find themselves in the middle of the league title race, and this game will go a long way to determining who wins it.

Kings Mountain (7-0, 2-0 Big South 3A) at Gastonia Huss (4-1, 1-0), Fri, 7:30: Huss has won three straight and has a healthy QB in Zo Wallace. Kings Mountain has pounded opponents this year, 337-65.

East Lincoln (6-0, 2-0 South Fork 2A) at North Lincoln (5-1, 2-0), Fri, 7:30: Both teams are tied for the league lead with Newton-Conover (4-2, 2-0). Newton plays West Lincoln (5-1, 1-1) in another huge league game.

Standings/Schedules

I-Meck 4A





Conference All Mallard Creek 2-0 53 7



5-0-1 203 92 Hough 2-0 92 21



3-3 168 168 Vance 1-1 63 17



4-1 182 31 Lake Norman 1-1 19 48



4-2 143 127 West Charlotte 1-1 37 26



4-2 199 112 Mooresville 1-1 41 48



3-3 118 137 Hopewell 0-2 0 110



2-4 108 220 North Mecklenburg 0-2 24 45



1-5 101 195

Friday’s games

Lake Norman at Hough, 7

North Mecklenburg at Hopewell, 7

West Charlotte at Mallard Creek, 7

Saturday’s game

Vance vs. Mooresville, at UNC Charlotte’s Richardson Stadium, 8 p.m.

SoMeck 7 4A





Conference All Ardrey Kell 2-0 63 41



5-1 191 138 Olympic 2-0 55 15



5-2 181 150 West Mecklenburg 1-0 34 23



3-2 103 105 Providence 1-1 68 40



2-5 113 205 Berry Academy 0-1 6 45



1-4 74 182 Harding 0-2 35 57



3-4 216 139 South Mecklenburg 0-2 21 61



0-7 42 283

Friday’s games

Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg, 7

Olympic at Berry Academy, 7

Providence at South Mecklenburg, 7

Bye: Harding

Southwestern 4A





Conference All Myers Park 2-0 121 7



6-0 341 31 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 2-0 92 6



5-1 249 88 Butler 2-0 49 21



4-2 135 116 Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1-1 42 42



4-2 157 91 Independence 1-1 39 42



3-3 186 147 East Mecklenburg 0-2 7 61



1-5 40 193 Rocky River 0-2 14 76



0-5 52 166 Garinger 0-2 0 109



0-6 34 294

Friday’s games

Butler at Myers Park, 7

Garinger at East Mecklenburg, 7

Independence at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 7:30

Saturday’s game

Rocky River vs. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, at UNC Charlotte’s Richardson Stadium, 5 p.m.

Sandhills 4A





Conference All Richmond Senior 2-0 71 0



6-0 239 44 Scotland County 2-0 101 42



6-0 231 82 Raeford Hoke County 2-0 66 14



5-1 153 93 Fayetteville Britt 1-1 84 59



5-1 204 103 Southern Pines Pinecrest 1-1 20 42



5-1 205 85 Fayetteville Seventy-First 0-2 20 41



3-3 132 89 Lumberton 0-2 7 93



2-4 58 204 Pembroke Purnell Swett 0-2 6 84



0-6 25 187

Friday’s games

Lumberton at Fayetteville Seventy-First, 7:30

Pembroke Purnell Swett at Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7:30

Raeford Hoke County at Scotland County, 7:30

Richmond Senior at Fayetteville Britt, 7:30

Northwestern 3A-4A





Conference All Boone Watauga 2-0 98 22



6-1 350 133 Hickory 2-0 43 36



2-5 95 228 Morganton Freedom 1-1 70 35



4-3 295 172 Hickory St. Stephens 1-1 40 55



3-3 116 166 Alexander Central 0-1 10 42



4-2 204 157 South Caldwell 0-1 12 56



3-3 162 188 Marion McDowell 0-2 21 48



1-5 82 154

Friday’s games

Alexander Central at Morganton Freedom, 7:30

Hickory at Boone Watauga, 7:30

South Caldwell at Marion McDowell, 7:30

Hickory St. Stephens at North Iredell, 7:30

Big South 3A





Conference All Kings Mountain 2-0 139 16



7-0 337 65 Boiling Springs Crest 2-0 83 28



5-2 229 169 Gastonia Huss 1-0 56 0



4-1 130 66 Gastonia Forestview 1-1 70 70



3-3 185 190 Gastonia Ashbrook 0-1 35 42



0-5 62 184 Cramerton Stuart Cramer 0-2 16 117



2-5 74 196 North Gaston 0-2 0 126



1-5 56 237

Friday’s games

Boiling Springs Crest at Gastonia Ashbrook, 7:30

Gastonia Forestview at North Gaston, 7:30

Kings Mountain at Gastonia Huss, 7:30

Bye: Cramerton Stuart Cramer

North Piedmont 3A





Conference All China Grove Carson 1-0 35 14



2-5 115 216 Statesville 0-0 0 0



6-0 269 114 West Rowan 0-0 0 0



3-3 129 109 East Rowan 0-0 0 0



2-4 175 198 South Iredell 0-0 0 0



2-4 110 199 North Iredell 0-1 14 35



0-6 52 207

Friday’s games

Statesville at South Iredell, 7:30

West Rowan at East Rowan, 7:30

Hickory St. Stephens at North Iredell, 7:30

Bye: China Grove Carson

South Piedmont 3A





Conference All Northwest Cabarrus 1-0 37 7



6-0 247 64 Kannapolis Brown 0-0 0 0



4-1 153 96 Central Cabarrus 0-0 0 0



4-2 173 88 Concord Jay M. Robinson 0-0 0 0



1-5 58 220 Concord 0-0 0 0



0-6 64 250 Concord Cox Mill 0-1 7 37



3-3 157 156

Friday’s games

Central Cabarrus at Kannapolis Brown, 7:30

Concord at Concord Cox Mill, 7:30

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord Jay M. Robinson, 7:30

Southern Carolina 3A





Conference All Weddington 2-0 92 0



6-0 240 40 Monroe Parkwood 2-0 75 27



5-1 219 87 Marvin Ridge 2-0 79 21



3-3 188 117 Waxhaw Cuthbertson 1-1 56 42 4-2 176 138 Charlotte Catholic 1-1 41 55



2-3 86 76 Monroe 0-2 24 75



3-3 181 155 Unionville Piedmont 0-2 14 80



1-4 51 152 Indian Trail Sun Valley 0-2 6 87



1-5 68 207

Friday’s games

Charlotte Catholic at Indian Trail Sun Valley, 7:30

Marvin Ridge at Monroe Parkwood, 7:30

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Monroe, 7:30

Weddington at Unionville Piedmont, 7:30

Central Carolina 2A





Conference All Midway Oak Grove 4-0 180 45



6-0 290 45 Salisbury 4-0 80 11



6-0 115 18 Ledford 4-0 148 35



4-2 160 73 North Davidson 3-1 142 66



3-3 190 132 Thomasville 2-2 95 101



3-3 126 122 Central Davidson 1-3 61 91



3-3 178 118 West Davidson 1-3 67 83



2-4 129 126 South Rowan 1-3 69 146



1-5 103 242 Lexington 0-4 14 159



1-5 37 171 East Davidson 0-4 26 148



0-6 41 181

Friday’s games

East Davidson at Lexington, 7:30

Ledford at Central Davidson, 7:30

North Davidson at Thomasville, 7:30

Salisbury at Midway Oak Grove, 7:30

South Rowan at West Davidson, 7:30

Foothills 2A





Conference All Valdese Draughn 3-0 137 86



5-2 273 220 Lenoir Hibriten 2-0 80 6



5-1 21 72 West Iredell 1-1 71 58



3-3 177 133 Claremont Bunker Hill 1-1 22 42



2-4 74 156 East Burke 1-1 55 55



2-4 142 227 Newton Foard 1-2 92 85



1-6 144 227 Morganton Patton 0-2 20 70



1-5 68 221 West Caldwell 0-2 12 87



0-6 48 296

Friday’s games

East Burke at Morganton Patton, 7:30

Newton Foard at Lenoir Hibriten, 7:30

Valdese Draughn at Claremont Bunker Hill, 7:30

West Caldwell at West Iredell, 7:30







Rocky River 2A





Conference All West Stanly 0-0 0 0



5-0 223 45 Anson County 0-0 0 0



3-3 176 123 Marshville Forest Hills 0-0 0 0



3-3 123 213 Mount Pleasant 0-0 0 0



3-4 161 245 Montgomery Central 0-0 0 0



2-4 95 140

Friday’s games

Montgomery Central at Anson County, 7:30

West Stanly at Marshville Forest Hills, 7:30

Bye: Mount Pleasant







South Fork 2A





Conference All East Lincoln 2-0 58 13



6-0 216 55 North Lincoln 2-0 87 14



5-1 235 88 Newton-Conover 2-0 70 24



4-2 188 131 West Lincoln 1-1 42 51



5-1 273 91 Maiden 1-1 57 51



4-2 199 116 Catawba Bandys 0-2 35 66



3-3 141 124 Lincolnton 0-2 19 44



2-4 72 85 Lake Norman Charter 0-2 6 111



1-5 94 245

Friday’s games

Catawba Bandys at Lincolnton, 7:30

East Lincoln at North Lincoln, 7:30

Lake Norman Charter at Maiden, 7:30

West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 7:30







Southwestern 2A





Conference All Lawndale Burns 2-0 71 34



5-1 215 116 Shelby 2-0 101 0



5-1 268 97 R-S Central 1-1 35 79



4-3 174 211 Belmont South Point 1-1 82 36



3-4 166 124 Forest City Chase 0-1 6 41



5-1 233 65 East Rutherford 0-1 28 35



1-5 160 227 East Gaston 0-2 6 104



0-6 30 229

Friday’s games

East Gaston at R-S Central, 7:30

Lawndale Burns at East Rutherford, 7:30

Shelby at Forest City Chase, 7:30

Bye: Belmont South Point

Mountain Valley 1A-2A





Conference All Wilkes Central 2-0 75 44



4-2 146 158 Ashe County 2-0 70 40



3-3 174 185 Elkin 1-1 49 45



4-2 147 104 North Wilkes 1-1 88 77



4-2 210 157 Alleghany 1-1 28 49



2-4 75 169 East Wilkes 1-1 77 86



2-4 150 261 Boonville Starmount 0-2 24 37



3-3 139 159 West Wilkes 0-2 42 75



1-5 114 187

Friday’s games

Alleghany County at West Wilkes, 7:30

East Wilkes at Boonville Starmount, 7:30

Elkin at Wilkes Central, 7:30

North Wilkes at Ashe County, 7:30

Western Highlands 1A-2A





Conference All Bakersville Mitchell County 0-0 0 0



6-0 270 34 Polk County 0-0 0 0



6-0 214 48 Burnsville Mtn. Heritage 0-0 0 0



4-1 114 31 Avery County 0-0 0 0



4-2 237 154 Black Mountain Owen 0-0 0 0



3-2 72 84 Marshall Madison County 0-0 0 0



0-6 26 307

Friday’s games

Bakersville Mitchell County at Black Mountain Owen, 7:30

Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Avery County, 7:30

Marshall Madison County at Polk County, 7:30

Southern Piedmont 1A





Conference All Mooresboro Thom. Jefferson 3-0 136 16



6-0 281 22 Bessemer City 3-0 94 42



3-3 104 176 Commy. School of Davidson 3-1 128 67



4-2 182 120 Mt. Holly Mountain Island Ch. 2-1 149 26



4-2 241 63 Monroe Union Academy 2-1 93 68



3-2 146 120 Cherryville 2-2 93 111



2-5 99 301 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 1-2 98 103



3-3 162 161 Gastonia Highland Tech 0-3 43 116



0-5 76 199 Christ the King 0-6 26 297



0-7 32 332

Friday’s games

Community School of Davidson at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:30

Gastonia Highland Tech at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7:30

Monroe Union Academy at Bessemer City, 7:30

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Cherryville, 7:30

Bye: Christ the King

Yadkin Valley 1A





Conference All North Rowan 2-0 92 6



5-2 178 43 Albemarle 2-0 76 16



2-4 105 142 North Stanly 1-0 74 0



2-4 148 155 South Stanly 1-1 26 67



3-3 170 171 South Davidson 0-1 14 20



0-6 100 216 North Moore 0-2 7 60



1-4 44 131 Chatham Central 0-2 9 129



0-7 124 372

Friday’s games

North Moore at South Stanly, 7:30

North Rowan at Albemarle, 7:30

North Stanly at South Davidson, 7:30

Bye: Chatham Central

Big South 4A (CISAA)





Conference All Providence Day 1-0 28 16



5-1 168 53 Charlotte Country Day 1-1 42 42



6-1 207 118 Charlotte Latin 0-0 0 0



6-0 216 40 Charlotte Christian 0-1 14 26



3-2 118 118

Friday’s games

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin, 7

Charlotte Christian at Arden Christ School, 7

Charlotte Country Day at Raleigh Ravenscroft, 7

Piedmont Athletic





Conference All Indian Trail Metrolina Chr. 2-0 83 23



4-3 249 180 High Point Christian 1-0 55 6



5-2 256 83 Southlake Christian 1-1 49 76



5-2 233 190 Covenant Day 1-1 65 70



2-5 127 202 Cabarrus Warriors 0-3 69 146



1-5 108 275

Friday’s games

Covenant Day at High Point Christian, 7

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Cabarrus Warriors, 7

Southlake Christian vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 7:30







Western Piedmont





Conference All Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 2-0 62 0



5-2 242 147 Asheville School 1-0 34 14



2-5 137 227 VC/NC Royals 1-1 20 7



2-3 77 106 Hickory Grove Christian 0-3 14 109



0-5 22 195

Friday’s games

Asheville School at VC/NC Royals, 7

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Cabarrus Warriors, 7

Pioneer Football League





Conference All Asheville Saints 5-0 168 32



6-0 193 52 Anderson (SC) Cavaliers 4-1 135 34



4-2 135 56 Cabarrus Stallions 3-2 72 89



3-3 84 109 Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders 1-5 36 158



1-6 36 160 Tennessee Silverbacks 0-6 20 132



1-6 34 160

Saturday’s games

Asheville Saints at Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks, 4:30

Anderson Cavaliers vs. Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders, at York High, 7

Greenville (SC) Homeschool vs. Cabarrus Stallions, at Central Cabarrus High, 5

N.C. nonconference





All Hickory Hawks 4-3 149 112 Statesville Christian 2-4 112 151 Carolina Bearcats 2-5 156 228

Friday’s game

Southlake Christian vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 7:30

Bye: Carolina Bearcats, Statesville Christian

S.C. Region 3 5A





Conference All Clover 1-0 42 27



6-0 282 76 Rock Hill 1-0 30 0



5-2 180 92 Rock Hill Northwestern 0-0 0 0



4-2 44 201 Fort Mill Nation Ford 0-1 27 42



3-3 153 130 Fort Mill 0-1 0 30



1-6 78 226

Friday’s games

Clover at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7:30

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Fort Mill, 7:30

Bye: Rock Hill

S.C. Region 3 4A





Conference All Rock Hill South Pointe 1-0 31 20



6-0 183 84 Columbia Ridge View 1-0 27 7



3-3 138 90 Lancaster 1-0 24 21



2-4 83 134 Blythewood Westwood 0-1 20 31



4-2 142 85 York 0-1 7 27



2-4 97 187 Richland Northeast 0-1 21 24



0-6 61 256

Friday’s games

Blythewood Westwood at York, 7:30

Lancaster at Rock Hill South Pointe, 7:30

Richland Northeast at Columbia Ridge View, 7:30

S.C. Region 4 3A





Conference All Chester 1-0 51 50



6-1 273 138 Winnsboro Fairfield Central 1-0 39 0



3-4 116 130 Camden 0-0 0 0



6-0 265 124 Columbia Keenan 0-1 0 39



3-4 142 225 Indian Land 0-1 50 51



2-5 158 191 Fort Mill Catawba Ridge 0-0 0 0



2-4 74 134

NOTE: Catawba Ridge playing as an independent this season

Friday’s games

Camden at Winnsboro Fairfield Central, 7:30

Columbia Keenan at Chester, 7:30

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge, 7:30

Bye: Indian Land

S.C. Region 6 3A





Conference All Aynor 1-0 45 28



5-0 208 106 Dillon 1-0 44 14



5-0 202 40 Lake City 1-0 21 14



3-2 106 120 Marion 0-1 14 44



4-1 164 64 Cheraw 0-1 28 45



4-2 143 135 Loris 0-1 14 21



1-5 90 164

Friday’s games

Cheraw at Lake City, 7:30

Loris at Dillon, 7:30

Marion at Aynor, 7:30

S.C. Region 4 2A





Conference All Lancaster Buford 3-0 112 56



4-3 184 195 Kershaw Andrew Jackson 2-1 68 29



6-1 257 29 Pageland Central 2-1 99 39



4-3 176 99 Bishopville Lee Central 1-1 31 39



4-2 154 134 Chesterfield 1-2 40 78



2-4 94 179 Richburg Lewisville 0-2 53 107



2-4 197 215 Kershaw North Central 0-2 24 79



1-4 94 229

Friday’s games

Kershaw North Central at Chesterfield, 7:30

Pageland Central at Lancaster Buford, 7:30

Richburg Lewisville at Bishopville Lee Central, 7:30

Bye: Kershaw Andrew Jackson

S.C. Region 2 1A





Conference All Lamar 0-0 0 0



5-2 298 128 Great Falls 0-0 0 0



4-3 194 176 Timmonsville 0-0 0 0



2-4 62 177 McBee 0-0 0 0



0-5 50 171

Friday’s games

McBee at Blacksburg, 7:30

Timmonsville at Green Sea-Floyds, 7:30

Bye: Great Falls, Lamar

Other S.C.





All Rock Hill Legion Collegiate 2-2 159 26

Friday’s game

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge, 7:30