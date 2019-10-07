Prep Insider Blog

Butler-Myers Park among Observer top games this week, plus standings, schedules

The week’s top high school football games, plus league standings and schedules for all Observer-area conferences.

Butler (4-2, 2-0 Southwestern 4A) at Myers Park (6-0, 2-0), Fri, 7: Myers Park has outscored opponents 341-31 but hasn’t played anyone as good as Butler, which is finally getting healthy and looking like a contender again. Myers Park hasn’t beaten Butler in a regular-season game since 1999. This year, the teams are tied with Hickory Ridge for first place in the Southwestern 4A.

Lake Norman (4-2, 1-1 I-MECK) at Hough (3-3, 2-0), Fri, 7: Well, after a rough start to the season that included blowout losses to Myers Park and Byrnes (SC), Hough has recovered and is tied with Mallard Creek for first place in the league. Lake Norman, shut out by Mallard Creek, must win to stay in the title race. Hough needs to beat another good team, like it did with Mooresville last week, to prove it’s back.

Ardrey Kell (5-1, 2-0 SoMECK) at West Mecklenburg (3-2, 1-0), Fri, 7: Winners of five straight games, Ardrey Kell is tied with Olympic for first place in the league, just behind West. Two first-year coaches — Kell’s Greg Jachym and West’s Nick Mata — find themselves in the middle of the league title race, and this game will go a long way to determining who wins it.

Kings Mountain (7-0, 2-0 Big South 3A) at Gastonia Huss (4-1, 1-0), Fri, 7:30: Huss has won three straight and has a healthy QB in Zo Wallace. Kings Mountain has pounded opponents this year, 337-65.

East Lincoln (6-0, 2-0 South Fork 2A) at North Lincoln (5-1, 2-0), Fri, 7:30: Both teams are tied for the league lead with Newton-Conover (4-2, 2-0). Newton plays West Lincoln (5-1, 1-1) in another huge league game.

Standings/Schedules

I-Meck 4A



Conference

All

Mallard Creek

2-0

53

7



5-0-1

203

92

Hough

2-0

92

21



3-3

168

168

Vance

1-1

63

17



4-1

182

31

Lake Norman

1-1

19

48



4-2

143

127

West Charlotte

1-1

37

26



4-2

199

112

Mooresville

1-1

41

48



3-3

118

137

Hopewell

0-2

0

110



2-4

108

220

North Mecklenburg

0-2

24

45



1-5

101

195

Friday’s games

Lake Norman at Hough, 7

North Mecklenburg at Hopewell, 7

West Charlotte at Mallard Creek, 7

Saturday’s game

Vance vs. Mooresville, at UNC Charlotte’s Richardson Stadium, 8 p.m.

SoMeck 7 4A



Conference

All

Ardrey Kell

2-0

63

41



5-1

191

138

Olympic

2-0

55

15



5-2

181

150

West Mecklenburg

1-0

34

23



3-2

103

105

Providence

1-1

68

40



2-5

113

205

Berry Academy

0-1

6

45



1-4

74

182

Harding

0-2

35

57



3-4

216

139

South Mecklenburg

0-2

21

61



0-7

42

283

Friday’s games

Ardrey Kell at West Mecklenburg, 7

Olympic at Berry Academy, 7

Providence at South Mecklenburg, 7

Bye: Harding

Southwestern 4A



Conference

All

Myers Park

2-0

121

7



6-0

341

31

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge

2-0

92

6



5-1

249

88

Butler

2-0

49

21



4-2

135

116

Indian Trail Porter Ridge

1-1

42

42



4-2

157

91

Independence

1-1

39

42



3-3

186

147

East Mecklenburg

0-2

7

61



1-5

40

193

Rocky River

0-2

14

76



0-5

52

166

Garinger

0-2

0

109



0-6

34

294

Friday’s games

Butler at Myers Park, 7

Garinger at East Mecklenburg, 7

Independence at Indian Trail Porter Ridge, 7:30

Saturday’s game

Rocky River vs. Harrisburg Hickory Ridge, at UNC Charlotte’s Richardson Stadium, 5 p.m.

Sandhills 4A



Conference

All

Richmond Senior

2-0

71

0



6-0

239

44

Scotland County

2-0

101

42



6-0

231

82

Raeford Hoke County

2-0

66

14



5-1

153

93

Fayetteville Britt

1-1

84

59



5-1

204

103

Southern Pines Pinecrest

1-1

20

42



5-1

205

85

Fayetteville Seventy-First

0-2

20

41



3-3

132

89

Lumberton

0-2

7

93



2-4

58

204

Pembroke Purnell Swett

0-2

6

84



0-6

25

187

Friday’s games

Lumberton at Fayetteville Seventy-First, 7:30

Pembroke Purnell Swett at Southern Pines Pinecrest, 7:30

Raeford Hoke County at Scotland County, 7:30

Richmond Senior at Fayetteville Britt, 7:30

Northwestern 3A-4A



Conference

All

Boone Watauga

2-0

98

22



6-1

350

133

Hickory

2-0

43

36



2-5

95

228

Morganton Freedom

1-1

70

35



4-3

295

172

Hickory St. Stephens

1-1

40

55



3-3

116

166

Alexander Central

0-1

10

42



4-2

204

157

South Caldwell

0-1

12

56



3-3

162

188

Marion McDowell

0-2

21

48



1-5

82

154

Friday’s games

Alexander Central at Morganton Freedom, 7:30

Hickory at Boone Watauga, 7:30

South Caldwell at Marion McDowell, 7:30

Hickory St. Stephens at North Iredell, 7:30

Big South 3A



Conference

All

Kings Mountain

2-0

139

16



7-0

337

65

Boiling Springs Crest

2-0

83

28



5-2

229

169

Gastonia Huss

1-0

56

0



4-1

130

66

Gastonia Forestview

1-1

70

70



3-3

185

190

Gastonia Ashbrook

0-1

35

42



0-5

62

184

Cramerton Stuart Cramer

0-2

16

117



2-5

74

196

North Gaston

0-2

0

126



1-5

56

237

Friday’s games

Boiling Springs Crest at Gastonia Ashbrook, 7:30

Gastonia Forestview at North Gaston, 7:30

Kings Mountain at Gastonia Huss, 7:30

Bye: Cramerton Stuart Cramer

North Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

China Grove Carson

1-0

35

14



2-5

115

216

Statesville

0-0

0

0



6-0

269

114

West Rowan

0-0

0

0



3-3

129

109

East Rowan

0-0

0

0



2-4

175

198

South Iredell

0-0

0

0



2-4

110

199

North Iredell

0-1

14

35



0-6

52

207

Friday’s games

Statesville at South Iredell, 7:30

West Rowan at East Rowan, 7:30

Hickory St. Stephens at North Iredell, 7:30

Bye: China Grove Carson

South Piedmont 3A



Conference

All

Northwest Cabarrus

1-0

37

7



6-0

247

64

Kannapolis Brown

0-0

0

0



4-1

153

96

Central Cabarrus

0-0

0

0



4-2

173

88

Concord Jay M. Robinson

0-0

0

0



1-5

58

220

Concord

0-0

0

0



0-6

64

250

Concord Cox Mill

0-1

7

37



3-3

157

156

Friday’s games

Central Cabarrus at Kannapolis Brown, 7:30

Concord at Concord Cox Mill, 7:30

Northwest Cabarrus at Concord Jay M. Robinson, 7:30

Southern Carolina 3A



Conference

All

Weddington

2-0

92

0



6-0

240

40

Monroe Parkwood

2-0

75

27



5-1

219

87

Marvin Ridge

2-0

79

21



3-3

188

117

Waxhaw Cuthbertson

1-1

56

42

4-2

176

138

Charlotte Catholic

1-1

41

55



2-3

86

76

Monroe

0-2

24

75



3-3

181

155

Unionville Piedmont

0-2

14

80



1-4

51

152

Indian Trail Sun Valley

0-2

6

87



1-5

68

207

Friday’s games

Charlotte Catholic at Indian Trail Sun Valley, 7:30

Marvin Ridge at Monroe Parkwood, 7:30

Waxhaw Cuthbertson at Monroe, 7:30

Weddington at Unionville Piedmont, 7:30

Central Carolina 2A



Conference

All

Midway Oak Grove

4-0

180

45



6-0

290

45

Salisbury

4-0

80

11



6-0

115

18

Ledford

4-0

148

35



4-2

160

73

North Davidson

3-1

142

66



3-3

190

132

Thomasville

2-2

95

101



3-3

126

122

Central Davidson

1-3

61

91



3-3

178

118

West Davidson

1-3

67

83



2-4

129

126

South Rowan

1-3

69

146



1-5

103

242

Lexington

0-4

14

159



1-5

37

171

East Davidson

0-4

26

148



0-6

41

181

Friday’s games

East Davidson at Lexington, 7:30

Ledford at Central Davidson, 7:30

North Davidson at Thomasville, 7:30

Salisbury at Midway Oak Grove, 7:30

South Rowan at West Davidson, 7:30

Foothills 2A



Conference

All

Valdese Draughn

3-0

137

86



5-2

273

220

Lenoir Hibriten

2-0

80

6



5-1

21

72

West Iredell

1-1

71

58



3-3

177

133

Claremont Bunker Hill

1-1

22

42



2-4

74

156

East Burke

1-1

55

55



2-4

142

227

Newton Foard

1-2

92

85



1-6

144

227

Morganton Patton

0-2

20

70



1-5

68

221

West Caldwell

0-2

12

87



0-6

48

296

Friday’s games

East Burke at Morganton Patton, 7:30

Newton Foard at Lenoir Hibriten, 7:30

Valdese Draughn at Claremont Bunker Hill, 7:30

West Caldwell at West Iredell, 7:30



Rocky River 2A



Conference

All

West Stanly

0-0

0

0



5-0

223

45

Anson County

0-0

0

0



3-3

176

123

Marshville Forest Hills

0-0

0

0



3-3

123

213

Mount Pleasant

0-0

0

0



3-4

161

245

Montgomery Central

0-0

0

0



2-4

95

140

Friday’s games

Montgomery Central at Anson County, 7:30

West Stanly at Marshville Forest Hills, 7:30

Bye: Mount Pleasant



South Fork 2A



Conference

All

East Lincoln

2-0

58

13



6-0

216

55

North Lincoln

2-0

87

14



5-1

235

88

Newton-Conover

2-0

70

24



4-2

188

131

West Lincoln

1-1

42

51



5-1

273

91

Maiden

1-1

57

51



4-2

199

116

Catawba Bandys

0-2

35

66



3-3

141

124

Lincolnton

0-2

19

44



2-4

72

85

Lake Norman Charter

0-2

6

111



1-5

94

245

Friday’s games

Catawba Bandys at Lincolnton, 7:30

East Lincoln at North Lincoln, 7:30

Lake Norman Charter at Maiden, 7:30

West Lincoln at Newton-Conover, 7:30



Southwestern 2A



Conference

All

Lawndale Burns

2-0

71

34



5-1

215

116

Shelby

2-0

101

0



5-1

268

97

R-S Central

1-1

35

79



4-3

174

211

Belmont South Point

1-1

82

36



3-4

166

124

Forest City Chase

0-1

6

41



5-1

233

65

East Rutherford

0-1

28

35



1-5

160

227

East Gaston

0-2

6

104



0-6

30

229

Friday’s games

East Gaston at R-S Central, 7:30

Lawndale Burns at East Rutherford, 7:30

Shelby at Forest City Chase, 7:30

Bye: Belmont South Point

Mountain Valley 1A-2A



Conference

All

Wilkes Central

2-0

75

44



4-2

146

158

Ashe County

2-0

70

40



3-3

174

185

Elkin

1-1

49

45



4-2

147

104

North Wilkes

1-1

88

77



4-2

210

157

Alleghany

1-1

28

49



2-4

75

169

East Wilkes

1-1

77

86



2-4

150

261

Boonville Starmount

0-2

24

37



3-3

139

159

West Wilkes

0-2

42

75



1-5

114

187

Friday’s games

Alleghany County at West Wilkes, 7:30

East Wilkes at Boonville Starmount, 7:30

Elkin at Wilkes Central, 7:30

North Wilkes at Ashe County, 7:30

Western Highlands 1A-2A



Conference

All

Bakersville Mitchell County

0-0

0

0



6-0

270

34

Polk County

0-0

0

0



6-0

214

48

Burnsville Mtn. Heritage

0-0

0

0



4-1

114

31

Avery County

0-0

0

0



4-2

237

154

Black Mountain Owen

0-0

0

0



3-2

72

84

Marshall Madison County

0-0

0

0



0-6

26

307

Friday’s games

Bakersville Mitchell County at Black Mountain Owen, 7:30

Burnsville Mountain Heritage at Avery County, 7:30

Marshall Madison County at Polk County, 7:30

Southern Piedmont 1A



Conference

All

Mooresboro Thom. Jefferson

3-0

136

16



6-0

281

22

Bessemer City

3-0

94

42



3-3

104

176

Commy. School of Davidson

3-1

128

67



4-2

182

120

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Ch.

2-1

149

26



4-2

241

63

Monroe Union Academy

2-1

93

68



3-2

146

120

Cherryville

2-2

93

111



2-5

99

301

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

1-2

98

103



3-3

162

161

Gastonia Highland Tech

0-3

43

116



0-5

76

199

Christ the King

0-6

26

297



0-7

32

332

Friday’s games

Community School of Davidson at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy, 7:30

Gastonia Highland Tech at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7:30

Monroe Union Academy at Bessemer City, 7:30

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter at Cherryville, 7:30

Bye: Christ the King

Yadkin Valley 1A



Conference

All

North Rowan

2-0

92

6



5-2

178

43

Albemarle

2-0

76

16



2-4

105

142

North Stanly

1-0

74

0



2-4

148

155

South Stanly

1-1

26

67



3-3

170

171

South Davidson

0-1

14

20



0-6

100

216

North Moore

0-2

7

60



1-4

44

131

Chatham Central

0-2

9

129



0-7

124

372

Friday’s games

North Moore at South Stanly, 7:30

North Rowan at Albemarle, 7:30

North Stanly at South Davidson, 7:30

Bye: Chatham Central

Big South 4A (CISAA)



Conference

All

Providence Day

1-0

28

16



5-1

168

53

Charlotte Country Day

1-1

42

42



6-1

207

118

Charlotte Latin

0-0

0

0



6-0

216

40

Charlotte Christian

0-1

14

26



3-2

118

118

Friday’s games

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin, 7

Charlotte Christian at Arden Christ School, 7

Charlotte Country Day at Raleigh Ravenscroft, 7

Piedmont Athletic



Conference

All

Indian Trail Metrolina Chr.

2-0

83

23



4-3

249

180

High Point Christian

1-0

55

6



5-2

256

83

Southlake Christian

1-1

49

76



5-2

233

190

Covenant Day

1-1

65

70



2-5

127

202

Cabarrus Warriors

0-3

69

146



1-5

108

275

Friday’s games

Covenant Day at High Point Christian, 7

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Cabarrus Warriors, 7

Southlake Christian vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 7:30



Western Piedmont



Conference

All

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee

2-0

62

0



5-2

242

147

Asheville School

1-0

34

14



2-5

137

227

VC/NC Royals

1-1

20

7



2-3

77

106

Hickory Grove Christian

0-3

14

109



0-5

22

195

Friday’s games

Asheville School at VC/NC Royals, 7

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove Christian, 7

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee at Cabarrus Warriors, 7

Pioneer Football League



Conference

All

Asheville Saints

5-0

168

32



6-0

193

52

Anderson (SC) Cavaliers

4-1

135

34



4-2

135

56

Cabarrus Stallions

3-2

72

89



3-3

84

109

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders

1-5

36

158



1-6

36

160

Tennessee Silverbacks

0-6

20

132



1-6

34

160

Saturday’s games

Asheville Saints at Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks, 4:30

Anderson Cavaliers vs. Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders, at York High, 7

Greenville (SC) Homeschool vs. Cabarrus Stallions, at Central Cabarrus High, 5

N.C. nonconference



All

Hickory Hawks

4-3

149

112

Statesville Christian

2-4

112

151

Carolina Bearcats

2-5

156

228

Friday’s game

Southlake Christian vs. Hickory Hawks, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ., 7:30

Bye: Carolina Bearcats, Statesville Christian

S.C. Region 3 5A



Conference

All

Clover

1-0

42

27



6-0

282

76

Rock Hill

1-0

30

0



5-2

180

92

Rock Hill Northwestern

0-0

0

0



4-2

44

201

Fort Mill Nation Ford

0-1

27

42



3-3

153

130

Fort Mill

0-1

0

30



1-6

78

226

Friday’s games

Clover at Rock Hill Northwestern, 7:30

Fort Mill Nation Ford at Fort Mill, 7:30

Bye: Rock Hill

S.C. Region 3 4A



Conference

All

Rock Hill South Pointe

1-0

31

20



6-0

183

84

Columbia Ridge View

1-0

27

7



3-3

138

90

Lancaster

1-0

24

21



2-4

83

134

Blythewood Westwood

0-1

20

31



4-2

142

85

York

0-1

7

27



2-4

97

187

Richland Northeast

0-1

21

24



0-6

61

256

Friday’s games

Blythewood Westwood at York, 7:30

Lancaster at Rock Hill South Pointe, 7:30

Richland Northeast at Columbia Ridge View, 7:30

S.C. Region 4 3A



Conference

All

Chester

1-0

51

50



6-1

273

138

Winnsboro Fairfield Central

1-0

39

0



3-4

116

130

Camden

0-0

0

0



6-0

265

124

Columbia Keenan

0-1

0

39



3-4

142

225

Indian Land

0-1

50

51



2-5

158

191

Fort Mill Catawba Ridge

0-0

0

0



2-4

74

134

NOTE: Catawba Ridge playing as an independent this season

Friday’s games

Camden at Winnsboro Fairfield Central, 7:30

Columbia Keenan at Chester, 7:30

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge, 7:30

Bye: Indian Land

S.C. Region 6 3A



Conference

All

Aynor

1-0

45

28



5-0

208

106

Dillon

1-0

44

14



5-0

202

40

Lake City

1-0

21

14



3-2

106

120

Marion

0-1

14

44



4-1

164

64

Cheraw

0-1

28

45



4-2

143

135

Loris

0-1

14

21



1-5

90

164

Friday’s games

Cheraw at Lake City, 7:30

Loris at Dillon, 7:30

Marion at Aynor, 7:30

S.C. Region 4 2A



Conference

All

Lancaster Buford

3-0

112

56



4-3

184

195

Kershaw Andrew Jackson

2-1

68

29



6-1

257

29

Pageland Central

2-1

99

39



4-3

176

99

Bishopville Lee Central

1-1

31

39



4-2

154

134

Chesterfield

1-2

40

78



2-4

94

179

Richburg Lewisville

0-2

53

107



2-4

197

215

Kershaw North Central

0-2

24

79



1-4

94

229

Friday’s games

Kershaw North Central at Chesterfield, 7:30

Pageland Central at Lancaster Buford, 7:30

Richburg Lewisville at Bishopville Lee Central, 7:30

Bye: Kershaw Andrew Jackson

S.C. Region 2 1A



Conference

All

Lamar

0-0

0

0



5-2

298

128

Great Falls

0-0

0

0



4-3

194

176

Timmonsville

0-0

0

0



2-4

62

177

McBee

0-0

0

0



0-5

50

171

Friday’s games

McBee at Blacksburg, 7:30

Timmonsville at Green Sea-Floyds, 7:30

Bye: Great Falls, Lamar

Other S.C.



All

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate

2-2

159

26

Friday’s game

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge, 7:30

