Tuesday’s Fall Sports roundup: MAC soccer, volleyball finals set

SHARE COPY LINK

Gaston Day and Concord First Assembly will meet in the Metrolina Athletic Conference boys’ soccer tournament championship match.

Gaston Day, the regular-season champion, advanced with a 1-0 victory Tuesday over Rock Hill Westminster Catawba.

Davis Spencer scored on an assist from Marco Wright for the Spartans.

In the other semifinal, Concord First Assembly downed Gaston Christian 4-2. Concord First Assembly built a 3-0 halftime lead and held on.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The MAC soccer title match is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Westminster Catawba School.

The MAC girls’ volleyball championship also will be decided at 6 p.m. Thursday. Gaston Day will host Hickory Grove Christian in the finals.

Outstanding performers

Rileigh Kiser (Cherryville girls’ volleyball): Kiser, a freshman, had six aces, nine digs and 24 assists in her team’s 3-0 victory over Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy.

Jordani Martinez (Butler boys’ soccer): Martinez scored a pair of goals in the Bulldogs’ 4-1 victory at Rocky River.

Sarah Perkinson (Myers Park girls’ field hockey): Perkinson’s two goals led the Mustangs past Charlotte Catholic 3-1.

Sydney Rutledge (Indian Trail Porter Ridge girls’ volleyball): Rutledge had 10 kills as the Pirates swept Garinger 3-0

Boys’ soccer

SO MECK 7 4A

Ardrey Kell 2, Olympic 0

South Mecklenburg 9, Harding 0: Zack Nnaji, Adam Charlton and Davis Sandoval each scored twice for the Sabres.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler 4, Rocky River 1: Jordani Martinez scored twice, and Ian Shepherd and Erick Rivas each added single goals for the Bulldogs. Shepherd also had an assist.

SANDHILLS 4A

Raeford Hoke County 2, Fayetteville Seventy-First 1

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord 2, Central Cabarrus 1: The Spiders remained tied with Kannapolis Brown for first place, as Oliver Coreas and Alexander Mondragon scored goals.

Concord Jay M. Robinson 6, Concord Cox Mill 2

Northwest Cabarrus 3, Kannapolis Brown 3 (A.L. Brown won 4-2 on PK’s): The Wonders improved to 6-2 in the conference with their shootout victory.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT (NCISAA)

Hickory Christian 2, Statesville Christian 1: Braden Runyon and Dylan Morrison each scored for Hickory Christian.

NONCONFERENCE

Davidson Day 2, Hickory University Christian 1

Gastonia Highland Tech 4, Lawndale Burns 3

Statesville 2, Alexander Central 0: Goalkeeper Sam Buckner got the clean sheet for the Greyhounds. Adam Cordova and Landon Wilhelm each scored a goal.

Girls’ field hockey

Charlotte Latin 3, Covenant Day 2: Abby Matthews had a goal and an assist for the Hawks, who also got goals from Gracie Colombo and Elizabeth Hunter.

Myers Park 3, Charlotte Catholic 1: The Mustangs ran their season record to 15-1, as Sarah Perkinson scored twice and Branson Walters added a goal.

Girls’ golf

Charlotte Country Day had a team score of 161 in a two-team match at Providence Country Club. Its opponent, Charlotte Latin, did not have enough players for a team score. Sarah Blair Warner led Country Day with a 48, and Sarah Picciola shot a 48 for the Hawks.

Girls’ volleyball

I-MECK 4A

Mallard Creek 3, Hopewell 2 (18-25, 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 15-7)

Vance 3, West Charlotte 0

SO MECK 7 4A

Ardrey Kell 3, Olympic 0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-17): The Knights are 9-1 in conference play.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, Garinger 0 (25-8, 25-8, 25-7): Sydney Rutledge had 10 kills for the Pirates.

Myers Park 3, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-10): Myers Park swept the Ragin’ Bulls and are 10-0 in the conference. Hickory Ridge fell to 9-2.

CISAA

Concord Cannon School 3, Charlotte Christian 1 (25-21, 17-25, 25-18, 25-16): Elinor Langdon’s 25 digs led the Knights, but Cannon School dominated.

SANDHILLS 4A

Richmond Senior 3, Raeford Hoke County 0 (25-14, 25-14, 25-11): Georgia Grace Anderson’s seven kills led the Raiders.

Scotland County 3, Fayetteville Seventy-First 0

Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, Lumberton 0

BIG SOUTH 3A

Kings Mountain 3, Gastonia Ashbrook 0 (25-10, 25-15, 25-13)

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord Cox Mill 3, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1 (25-12, 25-11, 24-26, 25-13): The Chargers remained unbeaten in conference play (12-0).

METROLINA ATHLETIC (NCISAA)

Hickory Grove Christian 3, Indian Trail Metrolina Christian 2 (17-25, 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 15-11)

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT (NCISAA)

Statesville Christian 3, Hickory Christian 1 (25-21, 25-16, 15-25, 25-21): Alessandra Sendler had 19 kills and four aces for the victors.

United Faith Chritian 3, Woodlawn School 2

Victory Christian 3, Salisbury North Hills Christian 1 (17-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-13)

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 3, East Davidson 0

Ledford 3, Salisbury 1 (25-15, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22)

Midway Oak Grove 3, West Davidson 0

North Davidson 3, Lexington 0

South Rowan 3, Thomasville 0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-17)

SOUTH FORK 2A

East Lincoln 3, Catawba Bandys 2 (25-15, 19-25, 13-25, 25-17, 15-13): The Mustangs are 9-2 in conference play.

Lake Norman Charter 3, Newton-Conover 1 (25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-13): The Knights improved to 8-3 in the conference.

Maiden 3, North Lincoln 1 (25-19, 25-15, 23-25, 25-14): The Blue Devils won their 10th conference match in 11 tries.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Boonville Starmount 3, East Wilkes 2

West Wilkes 3, Alleghany 1

Wilkes Central 3, Elkin 0

PAC 1A

Concord Carolina International 3, Queens Grant Charter 1

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Cherryville 3, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 1 (25-22, 26-24, 26-24): Addie Leaker’s 11 kills led the Ironmen.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 3, North Moore 0

Chatham Central 3, North Rowan 0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-23)

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 3, Albemarle 0 (25-6, 25-7, 25-12): Gray Stone Day improved to 10-3 in conference play.

North Stanly 3, South Stanly 0 (25-6, 25-17, 25-15): The Comets, coming off a weekend loss to West Stanly, are 12-0 in the conference and 18-1 overall.

S.C. REGION 3 5A

Fort Mill Nation Ford 3, Rock Hill 0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-22)

S.C. REGION 3 4A

Columbia Ridge View 3, Lancaster 0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-19)

S.C. REGION 4 3A

Camden 3, Winnsboro Fairfield Central 0

Indian Land 3, Fort Mill Catawba Ridge 0 (25-23, 25-9, 25-13): Baylee Voight’s 13 kills and 15 assists led the Warriors. Leah Lockman added 10 digs.

NONCONFERENCE

Gastonia Forestview 3, East Rutherford 0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-14)

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.