Monday’s Roundup: East Lincoln, Shelby win 1st-place soccer battles

SHARE COPY LINK

East Lincoln and Shelby won, while Myers Park fell in a trio of first-place high school boys’ soccer showdowns Monday evening.

East Lincoln, ranked No. 1 in 2A statewide by Maxpreps, cruised past Newton-Conover 4-0 in a meeting of South Fork 2A Conference leaders.

Shelby outscored Belmont South Point 5-3 and remained undefeated in the Southwestern 2A Conference.

But Myers Park, which suffered its first Southwestern 4A loss last week, fell again. This time, the Mustangs were beaten 2-1 by Independence. That helped create a logjam atop the conference standings.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

And the CISAA race tightened, as first-place Charlotte Latin was handed a 4-1 defeat by Providence Day.

Details on all these matches are below.

Outstanding performers

Kate Coppage (Charlotte Latin girls’ tennis): Coppage downed Michelle Yang 6-4, 6-4 in No. 1 singles, leading the Hawks to a 7-1 victory over Providence Day. That triumph gave Latin the CISAA championship.

Robbie Janiczek (Mooresville Pine Lake Prep boys’ soccer): Janiczek scored five goals and added an assist in his team’s 8-1 romp over Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter.

Sullivan Lewis (Butler boys’ soccer): Lewis, a senior who is also the football team’s kicker, made seven saves in goal as the Bulldogs shut out East Mecklenburg 2-0.

Tennis coach honored

Charlotte Catholic’s Jo Cabana has been girls’ tennis coach of the year in North Carolina by the National Federal of State High School Associations. Under her direction, the Cougars compiled a 24-0 record last fall and won the 3A dual team state championship. Charlotte Catholic is unbeaten again this season.

Boys’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Hough 5, Vance 0: The Huskies (7-0) outscored the Cougars 4-0 in the second half. Richie Cano and Dillon Hull each had two goals, and Evan Smith added a goal and an assist.

SO MECK 7 4A

Providence 8, Harding 1: The Panthers improved to 5-1 in the conference.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Butler 2, East Mecklenburg 0: Jordani Martinez had a goal and an assist, and Yoguin Arugeta-Jimenez added a goal for the Bulldogs. Martinez has three goals and 13 assists on the season.

Independence 2, Myers Park 1: David Martinez scored in the first half for the Patriots (5-2 in conference), but Myers Park (5-2) evened the score when Davis Bennett got a goal on a 40-yard shot with 8:21 left. Independence got the game-winner with 1:49 left, on a goal by Ryan Howe.

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 1, Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 0: The Pirates pulled into a first-place tie with Independence and Myers Park.

CISAA

Charlotte Christian 3, Concord Cannon School 2: Cannon School led 2-1 at halftime. The Knights got two goals from Noah Behrmann and one goal from Arden Truax.

Covenant Day 3, Charlotte Country Day 1: Luke Engstrom scored two goals, and Stuart Dvis added a goal, as the Lions improved to 6-3 and moved one game behind first-place Charlotte Latin. The Buccaneers fell to 5-4.

Providence Day 4, Charlotte Latin 1: The Chargers (5-4) tightened the CISAA race by downing the Hawks (7-2). Ben McCarter scored for Charlotte Latin, while John Morris Byrne (one goal, one assist) led Providence Day. Charlie Moore, Griffin Weidner and Davis Fagan each scored a goal.

SANDHILLS 4A

Southern Pines Pinecrest 5, Richmond Senior 0

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Hickory 4, Hickory St. Stephens 0: The Red Tornadoes outscored St. Stephens 3-0 in the second half.

Morganton Freedom 7, Marion McDowell 1

BIG SOUTH 3A

Gastonia Ashbrook 4, Gastonia Huss 3

Gastonia Forestview 5, Cramerton Stuart Cramer 1: The Jaguars ran their conference record to 6-0.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

North Iredell 2, West Rowan 0

South Iredell 8, East Rowan 0

Statesville 3, China Grove Carson 1: This was a 1-1 match at halftime. Jamie Woodard and Tanner Davis each had a goal and an assist, and Doriah McCullough added a goal.

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Charlotte Catholic 9, Unionville Piedmont 0: The Cougars, top-ranked in 3A by Maxpreps, improved to 13-0-2 overall and 9-0 in the conference.

Marvin Ridge 4, Monroe 1: The Mavericks (7-1) bounced back from their loss last week to Charlotte Catholic.

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 4, Indian Trail Sun Valley 1

METROLINA ATHLETIC (NCISAA)

Concord First Assembly 9, Southlake Christian 0: This was a quarterfinal match in the conference tournament.

Rock Hill Westminster Catawba 3, Hickory Grove Christian 2: Westminster Catawba built a 3-0 lead and won this tournament quarterfinal.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 4, South Rowan 1

Midway Oak Grove 6, Lexington 0

North Davidson 3, East Davidson 1

Salisbury 5, West Davidson 1: The Hornets outscored West Davidson 4-0 in the second half.

FOOTHILLS 2A

East Burke 3, Claremont Bunker Hill 0: Goalkeeper Garrett Pitts made five saves in earning the shutout. Goal-scorers for the Cavaliers were Anthony Thao, Micah Chrisco and Josue Aguirre-Escobar.

ROCKY RIVER 2A

Marshville Forest Hills 9, Anson County 0: The Yellow Jackets, ranked fifth in 2A statewide, improved to 5-0 in the conference.

West Stanly 2, Mount Pleasant 0

SOUTH FORK 2A

Catawba Bandys 2, North Lincoln 0

East Lincoln 4, Newton-Conover 0: The Mustangs (15-0, 7-0) blanked the Red Devils (11-2-1, 6-1) in a meeting of state 2A powers. Chase Gilley and Logan Gilley each scored a pair of goals, and Will White got a clean sheet in goal. Pearson Cunningham, Chase Gilley and Blake Swanson each had an assist.

Lake Norman Charter 3, West Lincoln 0

Lincolnton 6, Maiden 0

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

East Gaston 3, East Rutherford 2: Carter Beck, Caleb Cassada and Deshaun Corry each scored once for East Gaston.

Shelby 5, Belmont South Point 3: Lane Allen’s goal with 4:42 left in the first half broke a 3-3 tie, and the Golden Lions shut out South Point in the second half. Shelby got a fifth goal on a South Point own-goal midway in the second half.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Boonville Starmount 3, Ashe County 1: Starmount (7-0) handed the Huskies (6-1) their first conference loss.

Elkin 5, Alleghany 4

West Wilkes 3, North Wilkes 0

Wilkes Central 4, East Wilkes 0

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Marshall Madison County 2, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 1

PAC 1A

Community School of Davidson 10, Concord Carolina International 0: Cade Owens (three goals, one assist), Mike Chabeda (two goals, two assists) and Reece Robison (two goals) led the Spartans.

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 8, Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 1: Robbie Janiczek’s five-goal outburst led the Pride. Calvin Brownewell had two goals and an assist, and Griffin Nixdorf had four assists.

Queens Grant Charter 6, Bradford Prep 1: Six players scored for the Stallions, with Micah Parker notching a goal and an assist. Carlos Rosillas had two assists.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Cherryville 4, Bessemer City 3

Christ the King 5, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 2: The Crusaders built a 3-0 halftime lead and held off the Gryphons. Christ the King (8-0) now has a two-game lead over Thomas Jefferson (6-2) for first place.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 7, South Stanly 1: The Knights (8-0 in conference) outscored South Stanly 5-1 in the second half.

Girls’ field hockey

Charlotte Country Day 3, Providence Day 0: Jordana Markel, Charlotte Reardon and Margaret Moseley scored goals for the Buccaneers, and Cameron Park added two assists.

Girls’ tennis

Charlotte Latin 7, Providence Day 1: The Hawks wrapped up the CISAA championship with a 10-0 record. Latin’s Kate Coppage downed Michelle Young 6-4, 6-4 in No. 1 singles. In the closest match, Latin’s Mayes Fisher edged Paula Sampain 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (7).

Girls’ volleyball

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Alexander Central 3, South Caldwell 0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-23)

FOOTHILLS 2A

East Burke 3, Claremont Bunker Hill 0 (25-21, 25-18,25-14): The Cavaliers got 13 kills from Erica Clontz.

Morganton Patton 3, West Iredell 1 (25-23, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23)

ROCKY RIVER 2A

West Stanly 3, Monroe Central Academy 0 (25-16, 25-12, 25-9): The Colts, who handed North Stanly its first loss of the season on Saturday, ran their records to 17-3 overall and 7-0 in conference.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 3, East Rutherford 1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19)

NONCONFERENCE

Boone Watauga 3, Ashe County 0 (25-7, 25-10, 25-8)

East Rowan 3, Albemarle 0 (25-5, 25-10, 25-12): Leah Hinceman had nine kills and Emma Collins added nine aces for East Rowan.

Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 3, Sugar Creek Charter 0 (25-7, 25-8, 25-14): Emma Downey had 11 aces and 19 assists, and Jayden East had nine kills for the victors.

Mallard Creek 3, Butler 0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-10)

Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy 3, Shelby Pinnacle Academy 1

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.