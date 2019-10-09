Weekend Prep Recaps: Weddington sweeps Wendys’ cross-country meet

SHARE COPY LINK

Weddington pulled off an impressive cross-country “double” Saturday, as its boys’ and girls’ teams swept the championships in the annual Wendy’s Invitational Cross-Country Meet at McAlpine Greenway Park in southeast Charlotte.

The Wendy’s meet annually attracts some of the top teams from across the Southeast.

The Weddington girls won by a comfortable margin, and the boys edged Roebuck (SC) Dorman and Marietta (GA) Pope.

The Charlotte area also produced the individual winners. Weddington senior Jake Toomey won the boys’ race, while Fort Mill Nation Ford junior Katie Pou beat teammate Morgan Werner for the girls’ title.

Competing in the top Invitational level, the Weddington boys finished with 140 points, followed by Dorman (159), Pope (162), Boone Watauga (174), Marvin Ridge (283), Winston-Salem Mount Tabor (287), Wilmington Hoggard (289), Myers Park (290), Mount Pleasant (SC) Wando (311) and Spartanburg (322).

Providence was 13th, Mooresville 18th and Fort Mill 20th.

Toomey’s time on the 5-kilometer (3.1-mile) course was 15 minutes 33.4 seconds. Pope’s Cole Heron was second, about two seconds behind.

Other top area finishers were Watauga’s Avery Cannon in third and Myers Park’s Maddon Muhammad sixth.

Weddington’s girls took the Invitational title with 51 points. Rounding out the top 10 were Hoggard (157), Marvin Ridge (175), Watauga (226), Nation Ford (228), Greenville (SC) Mann (248), Dorman (252), Mount Tabor (260), Greenville (SC) Riverside (267) and Georgia’s Milton (282).

Providence was 13th, Ardrey Kell 14th and Myers Park 16th.

Pou finished in a time of 17:48.8, and Werner finished in 18:14.2. Other area top finishers were Weddington’s Anna Ritter (sixth), Alyx Beausoheil (ninth) and Emma Jones (10th).

OPEN DIVISION

Cary’s boys and Hillsborough Cedar Ridge’s girls won the Open, or second level, division.

Rock Hill Northwestern was fourth, Nation Ford fifth, Independence sixth, and Harrisburg Hickory Ridge ninth.

Beaufort’s Marion Belden beat York’s Brannon Burns for the individual title, with Hickory Ridge’s Bryce Anderson fifth.

On the girls’ side, Lake Norman was third, Hickory Ridge seventh, Clover ninth, and Indian Land 10th. Lake Norman swept the top two spots, with freshman Madeline Stolberg topping sophomore Maddie Huecker for the individual crown.

HAGAN STONE CLASSIC

Charlotte Country Day’s girls finished second and the boys were fifth in the Hagan Stone Classic, at Hagan Stone Park in Pleasant Garden, near Greensboro.

Pfafftown Reagan won the girls’ team title, with Concord Cannon School 10th. Charlotte Country Day’s Sophie Spada ran fourth, and teammate Harper Shaw was sixth.

Christiansburg (VA) was the boys’ champion. In addition to Country Day, Ashe County finished 13th.

Charlotte Country Day’s top finisher was 11th-place Connor Kleiderer.

Boys’ soccer

(Friday)

Hickory University Christian 3, Statesville Christian 2

Northside Christian 6, Charlotte Secondary 1: Chan Park scored twice for Northside Christian.

Woodlawn School 5, Salisbury North Hills Christian 2: The visiting Trailblazers outscored North Hills 3-0 in the second half.

Girls’ volleyball

(Friday)

Greensboro Caldwell Academy 3, Carmel Christian 0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-17)

Hickory Grove Christian 3, Gaston Christian 1 (22-25, 25-10, 25-11, 25-14): Hickory Grove’s Kendall Herrick totaled 35 assists and eight aces, and she got help from Darcy Dogg (12 kills) and Sydney Wray (eight kills).

Hickory University Christian 3, Statesville Christian 2 (16-25, 28-26, 25-22, 13-25, 15-4)

Salisbury North Hills Christian 3, Woodlawn School 0

(Saturday)

Ardrey Kell 3, Hough 1 (25-15, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23)

Gaston Day 3, Weddington 1 (25-17, 25-12, 23-25, 25-23): The Spartans finished the regular season with a 29-5 record. Lauralee Hurst had 15 kills and six aces, Lily Harmon added nine kills and a block, and Drew Brown contributed 13 kills and three aces.

Providence 3, Hough 0 (25-18, 25-21, 25-11): The SoMeck 7 4A Conference’s Panthers swept the I-Meck 4A’s Huskies in a meeting of teams with undefeated conference records.

West Stanly 3, North Stanly 0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-23): The Colts won this battle of Stanly County powers, handing the Comets their first loss in 18 matches this season. North Stanly is ranked ninth in 1A by Maxpreps. West Stanly, ranked 12th in 2A, is 16-3.

Report your scores

Once again this season, the Observer will provide daily roundups of high school sports action. Send results of your school’s autumn sports games and matches to obspreps@gmail.com.