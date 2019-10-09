NC Associated Press polls: is anyone surprised Weddington is No. 1 in the state?

SHARE COPY LINK

Weddington High School received all 13 first-place votes from a panel of statewide media in this week’s Associated Press high school rankings.

The Warriors (6-0) are the reigning N.C. 3AA state champions and a unanimous 3A No. 1 after a 45-0 win over N.C. 3A state champion Charlotte Catholic Friday.

In 4A, Myers Park continues to be No. 1 ahead of Mallard Creek. The Mustangs received eight first place votes. Mallard Creek is No. 2 and two first-place votes. No. 3 Richmond Senior got three first place votes.

In 2A, Shelby remained in the top spot.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of October 8, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

^Class 4-A=

† 1. Charlotte Myers Park (8) (6-0) 118 1

† 2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2) (5-0-1) 114 2

† 3. Richmond County (3) (6-0) 109 3

† 4. East Forsyth (6-0) 83 4

† 5. Scotland County (6-0) 68 6

† 6. Charlotte Vance (4-1) 67 5

† 7. West Forsyth (6-0) 59 7

† 8. Wake Forest (5-1) 35 8

† 9. Raleigh Leesville Road (6-0) 31 10

†10. Pfafftown Reagan (6-0) 18 NR

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<

^Class 3-A=

† 1. Weddington (13) (6-0) 130 1

† 2. Kings Mountain (7-0) 116 2

† 3. Northwest Cabarrus (6-0) 94 3

† 4. Lee County (6-0) 77 4

† 5. Greensboro Dudley (5-1) 69 5

† 6. Statesville (6-0) 51 7

† 7. Southern Nash (6-0) 48 8

† 8. Jacksonville (4-1) 27 9

† 9. Eastern Alamance (6-0) 26 T10

†10. Havelock (4-1) 14 NR

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Wilmington New Hanover 12, Clayton Cleveland 12. <

^Class 2-A=

† 1. Shelby (9) (5-1) 124 1

† 2. Randleman (3) (6-0) 103 2

† 3. Reidsville (1) (6-1) 99 3

† 4. Lawndale Burns (5-1) 72 5

† 5. Wallace-Rose Hill (4-2) 55 6

† 5. SouthWest Edgecombe (5-1) 55 7

† 7. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (4-1) 47 8

† 8. Lenoir Hibriten (5-1) 43 9

† 9. Elizabeth City Northeastern (4-2) 39 4

†10. Canton Pisgah (4-1) 24 10

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Hertford County 11, North Lincoln 11. <

^Class 1-A=

† 1. Tarboro (12) (6-0) 129 1

† 2. East Surry (1) (6-0) 117 2

† 3. Edenton Holmes (5-0) 102 3

† 4. Mitchell County (6-0) 86 4

† 5. Robbinsville (7-0) 73 5

† 6. Murphy (5-1) 58 6

† 7. Swain County (6-0) 51 7

† 8. Polk County (6-0) 46 8

† 9. Princeton (5-0) 29 9

†10. Mt. Airy (4-2) 9 10

¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<

¶ All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.