NC Associated Press polls: is anyone surprised Weddington is No. 1 in the state?
Weddington High School received all 13 first-place votes from a panel of statewide media in this week’s Associated Press high school rankings.
The Warriors (6-0) are the reigning N.C. 3AA state champions and a unanimous 3A No. 1 after a 45-0 win over N.C. 3A state champion Charlotte Catholic Friday.
In 4A, Myers Park continues to be No. 1 ahead of Mallard Creek. The Mustangs received eight first place votes. Mallard Creek is No. 2 and two first-place votes. No. 3 Richmond Senior got three first place votes.
In 2A, Shelby remained in the top spot.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of October 8, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
^Class 4-A=
† 1. Charlotte Myers Park (8) (6-0) 118 1
† 2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2) (5-0-1) 114 2
† 3. Richmond County (3) (6-0) 109 3
† 4. East Forsyth (6-0) 83 4
† 5. Scotland County (6-0) 68 6
† 6. Charlotte Vance (4-1) 67 5
† 7. West Forsyth (6-0) 59 7
† 8. Wake Forest (5-1) 35 8
† 9. Raleigh Leesville Road (6-0) 31 10
†10. Pfafftown Reagan (6-0) 18 NR
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<
^Class 3-A=
† 1. Weddington (13) (6-0) 130 1
† 2. Kings Mountain (7-0) 116 2
† 3. Northwest Cabarrus (6-0) 94 3
† 4. Lee County (6-0) 77 4
† 5. Greensboro Dudley (5-1) 69 5
† 6. Statesville (6-0) 51 7
† 7. Southern Nash (6-0) 48 8
† 8. Jacksonville (4-1) 27 9
† 9. Eastern Alamance (6-0) 26 T10
†10. Havelock (4-1) 14 NR
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Wilmington New Hanover 12, Clayton Cleveland 12. <
^Class 2-A=
† 1. Shelby (9) (5-1) 124 1
† 2. Randleman (3) (6-0) 103 2
† 3. Reidsville (1) (6-1) 99 3
† 4. Lawndale Burns (5-1) 72 5
† 5. Wallace-Rose Hill (4-2) 55 6
† 5. SouthWest Edgecombe (5-1) 55 7
† 7. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (4-1) 47 8
† 8. Lenoir Hibriten (5-1) 43 9
† 9. Elizabeth City Northeastern (4-2) 39 4
†10. Canton Pisgah (4-1) 24 10
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: Hertford County 11, North Lincoln 11. <
^Class 1-A=
† 1. Tarboro (12) (6-0) 129 1
† 2. East Surry (1) (6-0) 117 2
† 3. Edenton Holmes (5-0) 102 3
† 4. Mitchell County (6-0) 86 4
† 5. Robbinsville (7-0) 73 5
† 6. Murphy (5-1) 58 6
† 7. Swain County (6-0) 51 7
† 8. Polk County (6-0) 46 8
† 9. Princeton (5-0) 29 9
†10. Mt. Airy (4-2) 9 10
¶ Others receiving 10 or more points: None.<
¶ All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.
