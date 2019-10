Prep Insider Blog Breaking down Catholic-Weddington, talking Myers Park-Butler; Hopewell-North October 09, 2019 11:25 PM

The Talking Preps crew talks about Weddington's 3A dominance and what's missing (a former Panther) at Catholic. Also a preview of the Hopewell-North Meck 'Shield' and part 1 of the Myers Park-Butler discussion.