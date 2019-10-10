High School Football previews: complete Meck County and key regional games

SHARE COPY LINK

Lake Norman (4-2, 1-1 I-Meck 4A) at Hough (3-3, 2-0), 7 p.m. – QB Darius Ocean and the Hough offense are improving weekly. The Huskies need to shut down Lake Norman’s ground game if they want to hold a share of first place in their conference.

North Mecklenburg (1-5, 0-02 I-Meck 4A) at Hopewell (2-4, 0-2), 7 p.m. – Two teams trying to solve defensive problems square off in a battle to escape the league cellar.

West Charlotte (4-2, 1-1 I-Meck 4A) at Mallard Creek (5-0-1, 2-0), 7 p.m. – The visiting Lions hope RB Iwuan Jackson can put a dent in the powerful Maverick defense and keep QB Dustin Noller and the Mallard Creek offense off the field.

Ardrey Kell (5-1, 2-0 SoMeck 7 4A) at West Mecklenburg (3-2, 1-0), 7 p.m. – Ardrey Kell QB Jared Joseph and his Hawks’ counterpart, Zaire Kenney, have an array of talented receivers in what should be an offensive battle.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Olympic (5-2, 2-0 SoMeck 7 4A) at Berry Academy (1-4, 0-1), 7 p.m. – Berry’s defense has been hurt by teams that run well, and Olympic RB Cameron Smith is averaging nearly 150 rushing yards per game.

Providence (2-5, 1-1 SoMeck 7 4A) at South Mecklenburg (0-7, 0-2), 7 p.m. – The host Sabres are averaging only six points a game. Providence is coming off a 45-point outburst last week against Berry.

Butler (4-2, 2-0 Southwestern 4A) at Myers Park (6-0, 2-0), 7 p.m. – This has been one of the area’s top rivalries in recent seasons, but the 2019 Butler team has been hobbled by an erratic offense. Myers Park is outscoring opponents by an average of 57-5.

Garinger (0-6, 0-2 Southwestern 4A) at East Mecklenburg (1-5, 0-2), 7 p.m. – Scoring could be at a premium in this game. Garinger is averaging 5.7 points per game; East Mecklenburg, 6.7.

Independence (3-3, 1-1 Southwestern 4A) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (4-2, 1-1), 7:30 p.m. – Two teams with strong running games meet. Independence features Davion Nelson (703 yards, eight touchdowns). For Porter Ridge, it’s Brandon Perry (548 yards, nine touchdowns).

Providence Day (5-1, 1-0 Big South) at Charlotte Latin (6-0, 0-0), 7 p.m. – It’s Providence Day and QB Cody Cater (1,150 passing yards) against a Latin defense allowing an average of 6.7 points per game. The conference title could be decided here.

Charlotte Christian (3-2) at Arden Christ School (4-1), 7 p.m. – Christ School handed Providence Day its only loss of the season last week. But Charlotte Christian is coming off a victory over a defending state private school champ, Fayetteville Village Christian.

Charlotte Country Day (6-1) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (5-2), 7 p.m. – Ravenscroft QB Gavin Mathan has thrown for 15 touchdowns against just two interceptions. Charlotte Country Day RB Quinton Cooper has passed the 900-yard rushing mark for the season.

Charlotte Catholic (2-3, 1-1 Southern Carolina 3A) at Indian Trail Sun Valley (1-5, 0-2), 7:30 p.m. – On paper, this looks like a chance for the Cougars to recuperate from last week’s 45-0 shellacking by Weddington. Sun Valley has been outscored 87-6 in two conference games.

Covenant Day (2-5, 1-1 Piedmont Athletic) at High Point Christian (5-2, 1-0), 7 p.m. – High Point Christian WR John Saunders Jr. has 33 receptions for 657 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. Covenant Day’s big defensive line must pressure the Cougar backfield.

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (4-3) at Hickory Grove Christian (0-5), 7 p.m. –Scoring has been a big problem for Hickory Grove Christian, with 22 points in five games. Metrolina Christian has scored 249 points in seven outings.

Southlake Christian (5-2) vs. Hickory Hawks (4-3), at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ. in Hickory, 7:30 p.m. – Southlake Christian has three RB’s averaging 50 or more yards rushing per game.

Lake Norman Charter (1-5, 0-2 South Fork 2A) at Maiden (4-2, 1-1), 7:30 p.m. – The visiting Knights have a tough test, to slow down Maiden and QB Ethan Rhodes, who has passed for 1,356 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Community School of Davidson (4-2, 3-1 Southern Piedmont 1A) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (6-0, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. – The visiting Spartans must hope RB Baker Westmoreland (700 rushing yards) can eat up the clock against a Thomas Jefferson offense averaging 48 points per game.

Vance (4-1, 1-1 I-Meck 4A) vs. Mooresville (3-3, 1-1), at UNC Charlotte’s Jerry Richardson Stadium, 8 p.m. Saturday – The nightcap of the Charlotte Kickoff Showcase will feature two outstanding QBs in Vance’s Austin Grier and Mooresville’s Hunter DeBerardino. The winner remains in the hunt for the conference title, hoping someone can upset Mallard Creek.

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (5-1, 2-0 Southwestern 4A) vs. Rocky River (0-5, 0-2), at Jerry Richardson Stadium, 5 p.m. Saturday – The opener of the Charlotte Kickoff Showcase pits the high-powered Hickory Ridge offense against a Rocky River team with a tenacious defense.

Outside Mecklenburg

Kings Mountain (7-0, 2-0 Big South 3A) at Gastonia Huss (4-1, 1-0), 7:30 p.m. –Mountaineers’ QB Ethan Reid has thrown for 1,455 yards and 24 touchdowns. Huss and its ground game have newfound strength with RB Lamagea McDowell, a Charlotte Catholic transfer.

Richmond Senior (6-0, 2-0 Sandhills 4A) at Fayetteville Britt (5-1, 1-1), 7:30 p.m. – Two of the conference’s top QBs square off, in Richmond Senior’s Caleb Hood and Jack Britt’s Kevin Sentell. Each has passed for more than 1,000 yards.

Central Cabarrus (4-2, 0-0 South Piedmont 3A) at Kannapolis Brown (4-1, 0-0), 7:30 p.m. – The winner emerges as top challenger to Northwest Cabarrus in the conference race.