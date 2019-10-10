Prep Insider Blog

Prep Insider

Friday’s high school football schedule

Friday, Oct. 11

(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)

I-Meck 4A

Lake Norman (4-2, 1-1) at Hough (3-3, 2-0), 7

North Mecklenburg (1-5, 0-2) at Hopewell (2-4, 0-2), 7

West Charlotte (4-2, 1-1) at Mallard Creek (5-0-1, 2-0), 7

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell (5-1, 2-0) at West Mecklenburg (3-2, 1-0), 7

Olympic (5-2, 2-0) at Berry Academy (1-4, 0-1), 7

Providence (2-5, 1-1) at South Mecklenburg (0-7, 0-2), 7

Southwestern 4A

Butler (4-2, 2-0) at Myers Park (6-0, 2-0), 7

Garinger (0-6, 0-2) at East Mecklenburg (1-5, 0-2), 7

Independence (3-3, 1-1) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (4-2, 1-1)

Big South (NCISAA)

Providence Day (5-1, 1-0) at Charlotte Latin (6-0, 0-0), 7

Sandhills 4A

Lumberton (2-4, 0-2) at Fayetteville Seventy-First (3-3, 0-2)

Pembroke Purnell Swett (0-6, 0-2) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (5-1, 1-1)

Raeford Hoke County (5-1, 2-0) at Scotland County (6-0, 2-0)

Richmond Senior (6-0, 2-0) at Fayetteville Britt (5-1, 1-1)

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central (4-2, 0-1) at Morganton Freedom (4-3, 1-1)

Hickory (2-5, 2-0) at Boone Watauga (6-1, 2-0)

South Caldwell (3-3, 0-1) at Marion McDowell (1-5, 0-2)

Big South 3A

Boiling Springs Crest (5-2, 2-0) at Gastonia Ashbrook (0-5, 0-1)

Gastonia Forestview (3-3, 1-1) at North Gaston (1-5, 0-2)

Kings Mountain (7-0, 2-0) at Gastonia Huss (4-1, 1-0)

North Piedmont 3A

Statesville (6-0, 0-0) at South Iredell (2-4, 0-0)

West Rowan (3-3, 0-0) at East Rowan (2-4, 0-0)

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus (4-2, 0-0) at Kannapolis Brown (4-1, 0-0)

Concord (0-6, 0-0) at Concord Cox Mill (3-3, 0-1)

Northwest Cabarrus (6-0, 1-0) at Concord Jay M. Robinson (1-5, 0-0)

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic (2-3, 1-1) at Indian Trail Sun Valley (0-6, 0-2)

Marvin Ridge (3-3, 2-0) at Monroe Parkwood (5-1, 2-0)

Waxhaw Cuthbertson (4-2, 1-1) at Monroe (3-3, 0-2)

Weddington (6-0, 2-0) at Unionville Piedmont (1-4, 0-2)

Piedmont Athletic

Covenant Day (2-5, 1-1) at High Point Christian (5-2, 1-0), 7

Western Piedmont

Asheville School (2-5, 1-0) at VC/NC Royals (2-3, 1-1), 7

Central Carolina 2A

East Davidson (0-6, 0-4) at Lexington (1-5, 0-4)

Ledford (4-2, 4-0) at Central Davidson (3-3, 1-3)

North Davidson (3-3, 3-1) at Thomasville (3-3, 2-2)

Salisbury (6-0, 4-0) at Midway Oak Grove (6-0, 4-0)

South Rowan (:1-5, 1-3) at West Davidson (2-4, 1-3)

Foothills 2A

East Burke (2-4, 1-1) at Morganton Patton (1-5, 0-2)

Newton Foard (1-6, 1-2) at Lenoir Hibriten (5-1, 2-0)

Valdese Draughn (5-2, 3-0) at Claremont Bunker Hill (2-4, 1-1)

West Caldwell (0-6, 0-2) at West Iredell (3-3, 1-1)

Rocky River 2A

Montgomery Central (2-4, 0-0) at Anson County (3-3, 0-0)

West Stanly (5-0, 0-0) at Marshville Forest Hills (3-3, 0-0)

South Fork 2A

Catawba Bandys (3-3, 0-2) at Lincolnton (2-4, 0-2)

East Lincoln (6-0, 2-0) at North Lincoln (5-1, 2-0)

Lake Norman Charter (1-5, 0-2) at Maiden (4-2, 1-1)

West Lincoln (5-1, 1-1) at Newton-Conover (4-2, 2-0)

Southwestern 2A

East Gaston (0-6, 0-2) at R-S Central (4-3, 1-1)

Lawndale Burns (5-1, 2-0) at East Rutherford (1-5, 0-1)

Shelby (5-1, 2-0) at Forest City Chase (5-1, 0-1)

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Allegheny County (2-4, 1-1) at West Wilkes (1-5, 0-2)

East Wilkes (2-4, 1-1) at Boonville Starmount (3-3, 0-2)

Elkin (4-2, 1-1) at Wilkes Central (4-2, 2-0)

North Wilkes (4-2, 1-1) at Ashe County (3-3, 2-0)

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Bakersville Mitchell County (6-0, 0-0) at Black Mountain Owen (3-2, 0-0)

Burnsville Mountain Heritage (4-1, 0-0) at Avery County (4-2, 0-0)

Marshall Madison County (0-6, 0-0) at Polk County (6-0, 0-0)

Southern Piedmont 1A

Community School of Davidson (4-2, 3-1) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (6-0, 3-0)

Gastonia Highland Tech (0-5, 0-3) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (3-3, 1-2)

Monroe Union Academy (3-2, 2-1) at Bessemer City (3-3, 3-0)

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (4-2, 2-1) at Cherryville (2-5, 2-2)

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Moore (1-4, 0-2) at South Stanly (3-3, 1-1)

North Rowan (5-2, 2-0) at Albemarle (2-4, 2-0)

North Stanly (2-4, 1-0) at South Davidson (0-6, 0-1)

N.C. nonconference

Charlotte Christian (3-2) at Arden Christ School (5-2), 7

Charlotte Country Day (6-1) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (5-2), 7

Hickory St. Stephens (3-3) at North Iredell (0-6)

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (4-3) at Hickory Grove Christian (0-5), 7

Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (5-2) at Cabarrus Warriors (1-5), 7

Southlake Christian (5-2) vs. Hickory Hawks (4-3), at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.

S.C. Region 3 5A

Clover (6-0, 1-0) at Rock Hill Northwestern (1-5, 0-0)

Fort Mill Nation Ford (3-3, 0-1) at Fort Mill (1-6, 0-1), 7

S.C. Region 3 4A

Blythewood Westwood (4-2, 0-1) at York (2-4, 0-1)

Lancaster (2-4, 1-0) at Rock Hill South Pointe (6-0, 1-0)

Richland Northeast (0-6, 0-1) at Columbia Ridge View (4-2, 0-1)

S.C. Region 4 3A

Camden (6-0, 0-0) at Winnsboro Fairfield Central (3-4, 1-0)

Columbia Keenan (3-4, 0-1) at Chester (6-1, 1-0)

S.C. Region 6 3A

Cheraw (4-2, 0-1) at Lake City (3-2, 1-0)

Loris (1-5, 0-1) at Dillon (5-0, 1-0)

Marion (4-1, 0-1) at Aynor (5-0, 1-0)

S.C. Region 4 2A

Kershaw North Central (1-4, 0-2) at Bishopville Lee Central (4-2, 1-1)

Pageland Central (4-3, 2-1) at Lancaster Buford (4-3, 3-0)

Richburg Lewisville (2-4, 0-2) at Bishopville Lee Central (4-2, 1-1)

S.C. nonconference

McBee (0-5) at Blacksburg (4-2)

Rock Hill Legion Collegiate (2-2) at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (2-4)

Timmonsville (2-4) at Green Sea-Floyds (4-2)

Saturday

I-Meck 4A

Vance (4-1, 1-1) vs. Mooresville (3-3, 1-1), at UNC Charlotte’s Richardson Stadium, 8 p.m.

Southwestern 4A

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (5-1, 2-0) vs. Rocky River (0-5, 0-2), at UNC Charlotte’s Richardson Stadium, 5 p.m.

Pioneer Football League

Asheville Saints (6-0, 5-0) at Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks (1-6, 0-6), 4:30

Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders (1-6, 1-5) vs. Anderson (SC) Cavaliers (4-2, 4-1), at York High, 7

Nonconference

Cabarrus Stallions (3-3) vs. Greenville (SC) Homeschool (2-3), at Central Cabarrus High, 5

  Comments  