Friday’s high school football schedule
Friday, Oct. 11
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
I-Meck 4A
Lake Norman (4-2, 1-1) at Hough (3-3, 2-0), 7
North Mecklenburg (1-5, 0-2) at Hopewell (2-4, 0-2), 7
West Charlotte (4-2, 1-1) at Mallard Creek (5-0-1, 2-0), 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Ardrey Kell (5-1, 2-0) at West Mecklenburg (3-2, 1-0), 7
Olympic (5-2, 2-0) at Berry Academy (1-4, 0-1), 7
Providence (2-5, 1-1) at South Mecklenburg (0-7, 0-2), 7
Southwestern 4A
Butler (4-2, 2-0) at Myers Park (6-0, 2-0), 7
Garinger (0-6, 0-2) at East Mecklenburg (1-5, 0-2), 7
Independence (3-3, 1-1) at Indian Trail Porter Ridge (4-2, 1-1)
Big South (NCISAA)
Providence Day (5-1, 1-0) at Charlotte Latin (6-0, 0-0), 7
Sandhills 4A
Lumberton (2-4, 0-2) at Fayetteville Seventy-First (3-3, 0-2)
Pembroke Purnell Swett (0-6, 0-2) at Southern Pines Pinecrest (5-1, 1-1)
Raeford Hoke County (5-1, 2-0) at Scotland County (6-0, 2-0)
Richmond Senior (6-0, 2-0) at Fayetteville Britt (5-1, 1-1)
Northwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central (4-2, 0-1) at Morganton Freedom (4-3, 1-1)
Hickory (2-5, 2-0) at Boone Watauga (6-1, 2-0)
South Caldwell (3-3, 0-1) at Marion McDowell (1-5, 0-2)
Big South 3A
Boiling Springs Crest (5-2, 2-0) at Gastonia Ashbrook (0-5, 0-1)
Gastonia Forestview (3-3, 1-1) at North Gaston (1-5, 0-2)
Kings Mountain (7-0, 2-0) at Gastonia Huss (4-1, 1-0)
North Piedmont 3A
Statesville (6-0, 0-0) at South Iredell (2-4, 0-0)
West Rowan (3-3, 0-0) at East Rowan (2-4, 0-0)
South Piedmont 3A
Central Cabarrus (4-2, 0-0) at Kannapolis Brown (4-1, 0-0)
Concord (0-6, 0-0) at Concord Cox Mill (3-3, 0-1)
Northwest Cabarrus (6-0, 1-0) at Concord Jay M. Robinson (1-5, 0-0)
Southern Carolina 3A
Charlotte Catholic (2-3, 1-1) at Indian Trail Sun Valley (0-6, 0-2)
Marvin Ridge (3-3, 2-0) at Monroe Parkwood (5-1, 2-0)
Waxhaw Cuthbertson (4-2, 1-1) at Monroe (3-3, 0-2)
Weddington (6-0, 2-0) at Unionville Piedmont (1-4, 0-2)
Piedmont Athletic
Covenant Day (2-5, 1-1) at High Point Christian (5-2, 1-0), 7
Western Piedmont
Asheville School (2-5, 1-0) at VC/NC Royals (2-3, 1-1), 7
Central Carolina 2A
East Davidson (0-6, 0-4) at Lexington (1-5, 0-4)
Ledford (4-2, 4-0) at Central Davidson (3-3, 1-3)
North Davidson (3-3, 3-1) at Thomasville (3-3, 2-2)
Salisbury (6-0, 4-0) at Midway Oak Grove (6-0, 4-0)
South Rowan (:1-5, 1-3) at West Davidson (2-4, 1-3)
Foothills 2A
East Burke (2-4, 1-1) at Morganton Patton (1-5, 0-2)
Newton Foard (1-6, 1-2) at Lenoir Hibriten (5-1, 2-0)
Valdese Draughn (5-2, 3-0) at Claremont Bunker Hill (2-4, 1-1)
West Caldwell (0-6, 0-2) at West Iredell (3-3, 1-1)
Rocky River 2A
Montgomery Central (2-4, 0-0) at Anson County (3-3, 0-0)
West Stanly (5-0, 0-0) at Marshville Forest Hills (3-3, 0-0)
South Fork 2A
Catawba Bandys (3-3, 0-2) at Lincolnton (2-4, 0-2)
East Lincoln (6-0, 2-0) at North Lincoln (5-1, 2-0)
Lake Norman Charter (1-5, 0-2) at Maiden (4-2, 1-1)
West Lincoln (5-1, 1-1) at Newton-Conover (4-2, 2-0)
Southwestern 2A
East Gaston (0-6, 0-2) at R-S Central (4-3, 1-1)
Lawndale Burns (5-1, 2-0) at East Rutherford (1-5, 0-1)
Shelby (5-1, 2-0) at Forest City Chase (5-1, 0-1)
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Allegheny County (2-4, 1-1) at West Wilkes (1-5, 0-2)
East Wilkes (2-4, 1-1) at Boonville Starmount (3-3, 0-2)
Elkin (4-2, 1-1) at Wilkes Central (4-2, 2-0)
North Wilkes (4-2, 1-1) at Ashe County (3-3, 2-0)
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Bakersville Mitchell County (6-0, 0-0) at Black Mountain Owen (3-2, 0-0)
Burnsville Mountain Heritage (4-1, 0-0) at Avery County (4-2, 0-0)
Marshall Madison County (0-6, 0-0) at Polk County (6-0, 0-0)
Southern Piedmont 1A
Community School of Davidson (4-2, 3-1) at Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy (6-0, 3-0)
Gastonia Highland Tech (0-5, 0-3) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (3-3, 1-2)
Monroe Union Academy (3-2, 2-1) at Bessemer City (3-3, 3-0)
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (4-2, 2-1) at Cherryville (2-5, 2-2)
Yadkin Valley 1A
North Moore (1-4, 0-2) at South Stanly (3-3, 1-1)
North Rowan (5-2, 2-0) at Albemarle (2-4, 2-0)
North Stanly (2-4, 1-0) at South Davidson (0-6, 0-1)
N.C. nonconference
Charlotte Christian (3-2) at Arden Christ School (5-2), 7
Charlotte Country Day (6-1) at Raleigh Ravenscroft (5-2), 7
Hickory St. Stephens (3-3) at North Iredell (0-6)
Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (4-3) at Hickory Grove Christian (0-5), 7
Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee (5-2) at Cabarrus Warriors (1-5), 7
Southlake Christian (5-2) vs. Hickory Hawks (4-3), at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.
S.C. Region 3 5A
Clover (6-0, 1-0) at Rock Hill Northwestern (1-5, 0-0)
Fort Mill Nation Ford (3-3, 0-1) at Fort Mill (1-6, 0-1), 7
S.C. Region 3 4A
Blythewood Westwood (4-2, 0-1) at York (2-4, 0-1)
Lancaster (2-4, 1-0) at Rock Hill South Pointe (6-0, 1-0)
Richland Northeast (0-6, 0-1) at Columbia Ridge View (4-2, 0-1)
S.C. Region 4 3A
Camden (6-0, 0-0) at Winnsboro Fairfield Central (3-4, 1-0)
Columbia Keenan (3-4, 0-1) at Chester (6-1, 1-0)
S.C. Region 6 3A
Cheraw (4-2, 0-1) at Lake City (3-2, 1-0)
Loris (1-5, 0-1) at Dillon (5-0, 1-0)
Marion (4-1, 0-1) at Aynor (5-0, 1-0)
S.C. Region 4 2A
Kershaw North Central (1-4, 0-2) at Bishopville Lee Central (4-2, 1-1)
Pageland Central (4-3, 2-1) at Lancaster Buford (4-3, 3-0)
Richburg Lewisville (2-4, 0-2) at Bishopville Lee Central (4-2, 1-1)
S.C. nonconference
McBee (0-5) at Blacksburg (4-2)
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate (2-2) at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge (2-4)
Timmonsville (2-4) at Green Sea-Floyds (4-2)
Saturday
I-Meck 4A
Vance (4-1, 1-1) vs. Mooresville (3-3, 1-1), at UNC Charlotte’s Richardson Stadium, 8 p.m.
Southwestern 4A
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (5-1, 2-0) vs. Rocky River (0-5, 0-2), at UNC Charlotte’s Richardson Stadium, 5 p.m.
Pioneer Football League
Asheville Saints (6-0, 5-0) at Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks (1-6, 0-6), 4:30
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders (1-6, 1-5) vs. Anderson (SC) Cavaliers (4-2, 4-1), at York High, 7
Nonconference
Cabarrus Stallions (3-3) vs. Greenville (SC) Homeschool (2-3), at Central Cabarrus High, 5
