Wednesday’s Prep Roundup: Pine Lake Prep soccer gets big win

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep took over first place in the PAC 1A Conference on Wednesday by knocking off Community School of Davidson in a penalty-kick shootout.

The teams played to a 0-0 tie through 80 minutes of regulation and two five-minute overtime periods, before the Pride won 3-2 in penalty kicks.

Griffin Nixdorf, Robbie Janiczek and Andrew Kuechler each scored in the shootout, and goalkeeper Patrick Hannagan made three saves.

The victory left Pine Lake Prep at 7-1 in the conference. Community School of Davidson dropped to 6-2.

Outstanding performers

Giula Chitu (Gaston Christian girls’ tennis): Chitu beat Lindsay Capps of Southlake Christian to capture the No. 1 singles title in the Metrolina Athletic Conference tournament.

Luis Echevarria (Gastonia Huss boys’ soccer): Echevarria scored all five goals in his team’s 5-3 victory over North Gaston.

Patrick Hannagan (Mooresville Pine Lake Prep boys’ soccer): Hannagan, a senior, had 80 minutes of shutout play in goal, then saves three penalty kicks as his team beat Community School of Davidson in a penalty kick shootout.

Gaston Moise (Monroe Union Academy boys’ soccer): Moise, a junior, had three goals and an assist in his team’s 5-1 victory over Bradford Prep.

Boys’ soccer

I-MECK 4A

Hough 9, Hopewell 0: Evan Smith scored two goals and added two assists, and Adam Jeffrey scored twice. The Huskies also got three assists from Justin Bosse.

Lake Norman 10, West Charlotte 1

Mallard Creek 5, Vance 1: The Mavericks’ Javion Myers led the way with two goals and an assist. Nate Burns added a goal and an assist.

North Mecklenburg 2, Mooresville 1: The Vikings erased a 1-0 halftime deficit.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Myers Park 9, Garinger 0: Mason Wood’s two goals led the Mustangs. Martin Godwin and Isaac Lawn shared time in goal for the shutout.

SANDHILLS 4A

Fayetteville Britt 0, Richmond Senior 0 (Richmond Senior won 5-3 on PK’s)

Lumberton 4, Fayetteville Seventy-First 1

Raeford Hoke County 8, Scotland County 0

Southern Pines Pinecrest 1, Pembroke Purnell Swett 0

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Boone Watauga 3, South Caldwell 2: The Pioneers built a 3-0 lead and held on, improving to 6-1 in the conference and dropping South Caldwell to 5-2.

Hickory 8, Marion McDowell 0: Jose Vallecillas (three goals, one assist) and Carter Holt (two goals, three assists) led the Hickory attack.

BIG SOUTH 3A

Cramerton Stuart Cramer 2, Kings Mountain 1

Gastonia Forestview 7, Boiling Springs Crest 1: The Jaguars are 7-0 in the Big South 3A.

Gastonia Huss 5, North Gaston 3: Luis Echevarria scored all the Huss goals, while Braydon Johnson had a goal and two assists for North Gaston.

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

South Iredell 2, North Iredell 0: The Vikings are now 11-2-2 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

Statesville 9, East Rowan 0: Eight players scored for Statesville, with Jamie Woodard getting two goals. Colby Collins and Landon Wilhelm each had a goal and an assist.

West Rowan 6, China Grove Carson 1: The Falcons built a 5-1 halftime lead and coasted. Joseph Tuscas scored three goals, and Salvador Bautista and Aleksis Suarez each had a goal and an assist.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Ledford 4, Thomasville 0

Midway Oak Grove 3, Central Davidson 1

North Davidson 3, South Rowan 1

Salisbury 7, Lexington 0

West Davidson 5, East Davidson 4

FOOTHILLS 2A

Lenoir Hibriten 4, East Burke 2: The Panthers scored their 11th straight victory and improved to 8-0 overall. Simon Hawkins scored two goals for Hibriten, and Kevin Rios and David Franquiz each added a goal and an assist. Anthony Thao and Bryan Hernandez scored for Eas Burke.

Newton Foard 9, Valdese Draughn 0: Irvin Silla (two goals, three assists) paced the Tiger attack. Michael Betancourt added two goals.

West Iredell 4, Claremont Bunker Hill 0: West Iredell outscored the Bears 3-0 in the second half.

SOUTH FORK 2A

Catawba Bandys 7, Maiden 3

East Lincoln 10, Lake Norman Charter 1: The Mustangs, who have outscored opponents 103-16 this season, improved to 16-0 overall and 8-0 in the conference. Logan Gilley had three goals and two assists, Chase Gilley had three goals, Pearson Cunningham added two goals and three assists, and Noah Graden had three assists.

Newton-Conover 3, Lincolnton 1: The Red Devils are 7-1 in the conference, one game behind East Lincoln.

North Lincoln 4, West Lincoln 0: North Lincoln’s Brett McMichael scored twice, and Nathan Brown had a goal and an assist.

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

Belmont South Point 10, Lawndale Burns 1: South Point is now 6-1 in the league.

R-S Central 6, East Rutherford 1: Former Observer Athlete of the Week Austin Alexander scored four times for the Hilltoppers. Tristan Chavez added two assists.

Shelby 4, East Gaston 0: The Golden Lions (13-0-2, 7-0) remained atop the conference, as Caden Sheely scored twice. Ian Greene and Silas Goss each had a goal and an assist.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Ashe County 10, Alleghany 1: The Huskies bounced back from their first conference loss and improved to 7-1.

Boonville Starmount 5, Elkin 1

North Wilkes 4, East Wilkes 2

Wilkes Central 5, West Wilkes 2

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Avery County 6, Bakersville Mitchell County 0

Black Mountain Owen 2, Marshall Madison County 1

Polk County 6, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 1

PAC 1A

Monroe Union Academy 5, Bradford Prep 1: Gaston Moise scored three goals, and Karsten Franzak added a goal and an assist for Union Academy.

Mooresville Langtree Charter 4, Queens Grant Charter 3: Ayman Magdir scored three goals, including the game-winner late in the match, in leading the Lions. He also had an assist. Conner Caras had the other Langtree goal. Carlos Resillas, Micah Parker and Cristian Rosado scored for Queens Grant.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 10, Concord Carolina International School 1: Gio Bernard (three goals) and Jason Garcia (two goals, one assist) led the Raptors.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Gastonia Highland Tech 9, Cherryville 0: The Rams improved to 6-2 in the conference.

Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 8, Bessemer City 0

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 9, South Stanly 0

North Moore 6, Albemarle 1

Girls’ golf

SOUTH FORK 2A

West Lincoln won the conference championship and had three golfers -- Layce Hoffman, Reese Coltrane, and Rae Watson -- picked on the all-conference team. Newton-Conover’s Camryn Lamp was named Golfer of the Year.

Other all-conference selections were Lamp and Sondra Uon of Newton-Conover; Sophia Laliberte of East Lincoln; and Georgia Chapman and Tess Palmer of Lake Norman Charter.

CARMEL CHRISTIAN

Carmel Christian finished second in a three-team event at the Country Club of Whispering Pines in Pinehurst. Southern Pines O’Neal School won with a score of 234, followed by Carmel Christian (254) and Wayne Country Day (258). Carmel’s Kelly Topiwala fired a 75, and teammate Bethany Welch shot an 88.

Girls’ tennis

Gaston Day edged Gaston Christian to win the Metrolina Athletic Conference championship. The Spartans had 11 points, to Gaston Christian’s 10.

Gaston Christian’s Giula Chitu won No. 1 singles, beating Southlake Christian’s Lindsay Capps 6-0, 6-1 in the finals. The conference doubles champions were Southlake Christian’s Capps and Sydney Williams, who beat Chitu and Maddie Pospiech 9-7.

Gaston Day piled up points by winning several singles titles.

Girls’ volleyball

NORTHWESTERN 3A-4A

Boone Watauga 3, South Caldwell 0 (25-10, 25-19, 25-7): Watauga’s Breylyn Sturgill had 34 assists.

Hickory 3, Marion McDowell 0

FOOTHILLS 2A

East Burke 3, Lenoir Hibriten 0 (25-17, 25-11, 25-3): Graleigh Hildebran had 18 assists for East Burke.

Morganton Patton 3, West Caldwell 0 (25-16, 25-10, 25-9)

Newton Foard 3, Valdese Draughn 0 (25-4, 25-10, 25-11): The Tigers improved to 12-0 in the conference and clinched the championship.

West Iredell 3, Claremont Bunker Hill 0 925-10, 25-18, 25-21)

SOUTHWESTERN 2A

East Rutherford 3, Forest City Chase 2

R-S Central 3, Belmont South Point 2 (26-24, 26-24, 19-25, 15-25, 15-11): Makenzi Searcy had 12 kills and 15 digs for the victors. Chloe Ratliff’s 16 kills and three blocks led South Point.

NONCONFERENCE

Cherryville 3, Shelby Pinnacle Classical Academy 0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-17): Rileigh Kiser’s nine aces, eight digs and 20 assists led Cherryville.

North Iredell 3, Alexander Central 1 (21-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19)

North Lincoln 3, Gastonia Highland Tech 2

Richmond Senior 3, Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-23): The Raiders’ Carley Lambeth had 22 assists, and Jakerra Covington had 10 kills.

