Friday’s NC, SC prep football scores, how the Sweet 16 fared, next week’s schedule
How the Observer’s Sweet 16 fared
Here is this week’s Sweet 16 poll:
|Rk.
|School (Class)
|This week
|Rec.
|Next Week
|1.
|Mallard Creek (4A)
|d. West Charlotte 30-0
|6-0-1
|at Hopewell
|2.
|Myers Park (4A)
|d. Butler 31-13
|7-0
|Harrisburg Hickory Ridge
|3.
|Vance (4A)
|Mooresville at UNCC, Sat
|4-1
|at West Charlotte
|4.
|RIchmond Senior. (4A)
|at Fayetteville Britt
|6-0
|at Raeford Hoke County
|5.
|Weddington (3A)
|d. Unionville Piedmont 50-0
|7-0
|Monroe Parkwood
|6.
|Kings Mountain (3A)
|lost 21-16 to Gastonia Huss
|7-1
|Gastonia Ashbrook
|7.
|Rock Hill South Pointe (4A)
|d. Lancaster 42-21
|7-0
|at Richland Northeast
|8.
|Butler (4A)
|lost 31-13 to Myers Park
|4-3
|at Independence
|9.
|Northwest Cabarrus (3A)
|d. Concord Robinson 62-35
|7-0
|at Central Cabarrus
|10.
|Shelby (2A)
|d. Forest City Chase 55-20
|6-1
|Lawndale Burns
|11.
|Chester, SC (3A)
|d. Columbia Keenan 31-6
|7-1
|at Camden
|12.
|Clover, SC (5A)
|d. Rock Hill Northwestern 27-24
|7-0
|at Rock Hill
|13.
|Statesville (3A)
|d. South Iredell 31-13
|7-0
|North Iredell
|14.
|Harrisburg Hickory RIdge (4A)
|Rocky River at UNCC, Sat
|5-1
|at Myers Park
|15.
|Ardrey Kell (4A)
|d. West Mecklenburg 38-14
|6-1
|Olympic
|16.
|Providence Day (IND)
|lost 17-14 to Charlotte Latin
|5-2
|at Trinity Christian
FRIDAY’S SCORES
NORTH CAROLINA
Alleghany County 31, West Wilkes 13
Anson County 56, Montgomery Central 7
Ashe County 44, North Wilkes 28
Bear Grass 36, Seven Springs Spring Creek 30
Brevard 49, East Henderson 0
Burlington Cummings 13, Bartlett Yancey 0
Burnsville Mountain Heritage 24, Avery County 6
Cameron Union Pines 27, Harnett Central 24
Cape Fear 45, Fayetteville Byrd 0
Carrboro 43, Graham 0
Central Cabarrus 31, Kannapolis Brown 27
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 38, West Mecklenburg 14
Charlotte Catholic 20, Monroe Sun Valley 0
Charlotte Christian 28, Arden Christ School 27
Charlotte Country Day 45, Raleigh Ravenscroft 7
Charlotte Garinger 18, East Mecklenburg 14
Charlotte Independence 32, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 18
Charlotte Latin 17, Charlotte Providence Day 14
Charlotte Mallard Creek 30, West Charlotte 0
Charlotte Myers Park 31, Matthews Butler 13
Charlotte Olympic 28, Charlotte Berry Tech 16
Charlotte Providence 24, South Mecklenburg 14
Clayton 26, South Johnston 14
Clayton Cleveland 47, East Wake 0
Clinton 34, East Duplin 9
Concord Cox Mill 45, Concord 0
Cornelius Hough 21, Lake Norman 7
Croatan 34, Holly Ridge Dixon 13
Currituck County 44, Pasquotank County 0
Durham Riverside 47, Durham Hillside 28
East Bladen 41, Fairmont 38
East Carteret 55, Rocky Point Trask 12
East Davidson 17, Lexington 14
East Surry 70, Kernersville McGuinness 13
Eastern Alamance 47, Northern Guilford 14
Eastern Randolph 34, High Point Andrews 6
Eastern Wayne 50, Southern Wayne 20
Edenton Holmes 77, Camden County 0
Elkin 31, Wilkes Central 20
Fayetteville Sanford 36, Gray’s Creek 23
Fayetteville Seventy-First 42, Lumberton 0
Fayetteville Smith 47, Fayetteville Westover 28
Friendship 43, Apex 0
Garner 29, Apex Middle Creek 21
Gaston KIPP Pride 36, Rocky Mount Prep 28
Goldsboro Rosewood 55, Newton Grove Hobbton 7
Grace Christian-Raleigh 73, John Paul II Catholic 46
Greene Central 59, South Lenoir 26
Greensboro Dudley 55, Greensboro Smith 12
Greensboro Grimsley 49, High Point Central 0
Greensboro Page 28, Northwest Guilford 14, OT
Greenville Conley 35, Greenville Rose 28, OT
Halifax Academy 40, Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 16
Havelock 56, West Carteret 7
Hendersonville 57, Franklin 12
Hertford County 33, Elizabeth City Northeastern 22
Hickory St. Stephens 35, North Iredell 14
Hillsborough Cedar Ridge 20, Chapel Hill 19
Holly Springs 48, Fuquay-Varina 14
Hope Mills South View 42, Fayetteville Pine Forest 0
Huntersville Hopewell 37, North Mecklenburg 30
Jacksonville Northside 41, Jacksonville 14
Kernersville Glenn 8, Pfafftown Reagan 7
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 46, Bertie County 18
Kinston Parrott Academy 54, Faith Christian 30
Lawndale Burns 55, East Rutherford 0
Lee County 41, Erwin Triton 7
Lenoir Hibriten 60, Newton Foard 7
Maiden 56, Lake Norman Charter 0
Manteo 35, Gates County 12
Matthews Weddington 50, Monroe Piedmont 0
Mitchell County 41, Swannanoa Owen 7
Morganton Freedom 46, Alexander Central 42
Morganton Patton 49, East Burke 21
Mount Airy 49, North Stokes 0
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 63, Cherryville 6
Murphy 62, Hayesville 14
New Bern 57, Pikeville Aycock 19
New Hanover County 34, Wilmington Laney 7
Newton Grove Midway 50, Warsaw Kenan 20
Newton-Conover 37, West Lincoln 34
North Buncombe 34, North Henderson 12
North Edgecombe 52, Weldon 6
North Forsyth 16, Walkertown 15
North Lincoln 52, East Lincoln 7
North Stanly 49, South Davidson 0
North Surry 20, East Bend Forbush 19
Northeast Guilford 58, Rockingham County 0
Northern Durham 31, Orange 14
Northern Nash 28, Wilson Hunt 14
Northwest Cabarrus 62, Concord Robinson 35
Northwest Halifax 52, Columbia 12
Oak Grove 35, Salisbury 19
Oxford Webb 38, Louisburg 6
Pinetown Northside 34, Riverside Martin 33
Polk County 50, Madison County 6
Princeton 57, Rose Hill Union 6
R-S Central 42, East Gaston 7
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 43, Concord First Assembly 3
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 26, Raleigh Sanderson 6
Raleigh Leesville Road 19, Raleigh Millbrook 14
Randleman 69, Siler City Jordan-Matthews 0
Richlands 47, Pender County 0
Richmond County 59, Fayetteville Britt 28
Rocky Mount 42, Franklinton 0
Rolesville 49, Raleigh Wakefield 19
Salemburg Lakewood 21, North Duplin 13
Scotland 21, Hoke County 3
Shelby 55, Forest City Chase 20
South Caldwell 50, McDowell County 10
South Columbus 43, East Columbus 14
South Granville 14, Roanoke Rapids 7
South Stanly 42, North Moore 13
SouthWest Edgecombe 44, North Pitt 13
Southeast Guilford 29, Southern Alamance 21
Southern Lee 42, Western Harnett 6
Southern Nash 36, Wilson Fike 20
Southern Pines Pinecrest 45, Pembroke Swett 0
Southwest Onslow 70, Lejeune 0
Statesville 33, South Iredell 13
Swain County 42, Rosman 7
Swansboro 44, Jacksonville White Oak 0
Sylva Smoky Mountain 19, Canton Pisgah 13, OT
Tarboro 52, Chocowinity Southside 0
Thomasville 17, North Davidson 14
Thomasville Ledford 28, Central Davidson 0
Wake Forest 41, Knightdale 14
Wallace-Rose Hill 36, Goldsboro 14
Washington 37, Ayden-Grifton 12
Washington County 34, Perquimans 22
Watauga County 56, Hickory 28
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 28, Monroe Parkwood 18
Waynesville Tuscola 20, Asheville 14
West Brunswick 14, Wilmington Hoggard 7
West Craven 28, Kinston 13
West Davidson 42, South Rowan 21
West Forsyth 41, East Forsyth 38
West Henderson 35, Enka 14
West Rowan 31, East Rowan 7
West Stanly 49, Marshville Forest Hills 21
Western Alamance 34, Person 20
Whiteville 56, West Bladen 6
Wilson Beddingfield 28, North Johnston 7
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 46, Western Guilford 0
Winston-Salem Parkland 26, Southwest Guilford 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Pamlico County vs. Jones County, ccd.
SOUTH CAROLINA
A.C. Flora 34, Lakewood 14
Abbeville 52, Fox Creek 14
Airport 30, North Augusta 29
Andrews 41, Kingstree 20
Ashley Ridge 23, West Ashley 21
Augusta Christian, Ga. 34, Wilson Hall 14
Aynor 51, Marion 29
Barnwell 49, Whale Branch 6
Batesburg-Leesville 33, Silver Bluff 7
Beaufort 35, Bluffton 24
Belton-Honea Path 56, Palmetto 28
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 55, Hilton Head Prep 20
Bishop England 33, Waccamaw 17
Blackville-Hilda 42, Ridge Spring-Monetta 14
Blythewood 42, Irmo 35
Boiling Springs 44, Spartanburg 37, 3OT
Branchville 24, Cross 22
Brookland-Cayce 35, South Aiken 20
Broome 28, Chesnee 26
Buford 16, Central 12
Camden County, Ga. 49, Colleton County 12
Cane Bay 27, James Island 24
Carolina Forest 49, South Florence 7
Chapin 38, White Knoll 35
Chapman 64, Carolina High and Academy 0
Chester 31, W.J. Keenan 6
Clinton 35, Mid-Carolina 21
Clover 27, Northwestern 24
Conway 28, Socastee 8
D.W. Daniel 34, Wren 28
Dillon 51, Loris 20
Dillon Christian 50, Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 0
Dorman 34, Gaffney 10
Dutch Fork 48, River Bluff 14
East Clarendon 33, Latta 3
Eastside 49, Berea 15
Edisto 28, Pelion 6
Fairfield Central 21, Camden 20
First Baptist 68, Pinewood Prep 13
Florence Christian 52, Robert E. Lee Academy 41
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 56, Jefferson Davis Academy 6
Goose Creek 35, Berkeley 27
Gray Collegiate Academy 49, Columbia 0
Green Sea Floyds 62, Timmonsville 8
Greenville 48, Blue Ridge 0
Greenwood 42, Wade Hampton (G) 6
Hammond 57, Porter-Gaud 6
Hanahan 44, Academic Magnet 7
Hartsville 21, Marlboro County 3
Heathwood Hall 35, Ben Lippen 7
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 24, Williston-Elko 6
James F. Byrnes 43, Mauldin 0
Lake City 34, Cheraw 20
Laurence Manning Academy 20, Cardinal Newman 9
Laurens 28, Woodmont 24
Manning 27, Georgetown 14
May River 47, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0
McCormick 41, Calhoun Falls 0
Midland Valley 20, Aiken 10
Myrtle Beach 67, Darlington 0
Nation Ford 38, Fort Mill 14
Newberry 31, Emerald 21
Newberry Academy 31, Clarendon Hall Academy 21
Northwood Academy 35, John Paul II 21
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 42, Burke 0
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 28, Dreher 7
Palmetto Christian Academy 30, Holly Hill Academy 8
Patrick Henry Academy 48, Cathedral Academy 0
Pee Dee Academy 44, Thomas Sumter Academy 6
Pendleton 32, Powdersville 0
Richard Winn Academy 52, Laurens Academy 20
Ridge View 47, Richland Northeast 0
Saluda 43, Ninety Six 13
Seneca 42, West Oak 7
South Pointe 42, Lancaster 21
Southside Christian 48, Christ Church Episcopal 0
Spring Valley 16, Lugoff-Elgin 10
St. Joseph 49, Landrum 28
Strom Thurmond 52, Swansea 12
T.L. Hanna 37, Easley 10
Travelers Rest 21, Greer 14
Trinity Byrnes School 48, Williamsburg Academy 13
Trinity, Tenn. 33, Camden Military Academy 14
Union County 48, Woodruff 28
Wagener-Salley 51, North 2
Walhalla 35, Pickens 7
Wando 15, Stratford 7
Westside 49, J.L. Mann 10
Westwood 28, York Comprehensive 22
Whitmire 24, Dixie 7
Wilson 43, North Myrtle Beach 21
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
I-Meck 4A
Vance (4-1, 1-1) vs. Mooresville (3-3, 1-1), at UNC Charlotte’s Richardson Stadium, 8 p.m.
Southwestern 4A
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (5-1, 2-0) vs. Rocky River (0-5, 0-2), at UNC Charlotte’s Richardson Stadium, 5 p.m.
Pioneer Football League
Asheville Saints (6-0, 5-0) at Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks (1-6, 0-6), 4:30
Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders (1-6, 1-5) vs. Anderson (SC) Cavaliers (4-2, 4-1), at York High, 7
Nonconference
Cabarrus Stallions (3-3) vs. Greenville (SC) Homeschool (2-3), at Central Cabarrus High, 5
NEXT WEEK’S SCHEDULE
Friday, Oct. 18
(all kickoffs at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted)
I-Meck 4A
Hough at North Mecklenburg, 7
Mallard Creek at Hopewell, 7
Mooresville at Lake Norman
Vance at West Charlotte, 7
SoMeck 7 4A
Berry Academy at West Mecklenburg, 7
Harding at South Mecklenburg, 7
Olympic at Ardrey Kell, 7
Southwestern 4A
Butler at Independence, 7
East Mecklenburg at Rocky River, 7
Harrisburg Hickory Ridge at Myers Park, 7
Indian Trail Porter Ridge at Garinger, 7
Big South (NCISAA)
Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Christian, 7
Sandhills 4A
Fayetteville Britt at Pembroke Purnell Swett
Fayetteville Seventy-First at Scotland County
Lumberton at Southern Pines Pinecrest
Richmond Senior at Raeford Hoke County
Northwestern 3A-4A
Boone Watauga at Hickory St. Stephens
Marion McDowell at Alexander Central
Morganton Freedom at South Caldwell
Big South 3A
Gastonia Ashbrook at Kings Mountain
Gastonia Huss at Boiling Springs Crest
North Gaston at Cramerton Stuart Cramer
North Piedmont 3A
China Grove Carson at East Rowan
North Iredell at Statesville
South Iredell at West Rowan
South Piedmont 3A
Concord Jay M. Robinson at Concord
Kannapolis Brown at Concord Cox Mill
Northwest Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus
Southern Carolina 3A
Indian Trail Sun Valley at Monroe
Marvin Ridge at Waxhaw Cuthbertson
Monroe Parkwood at Weddington
Unionville Piedmont at Charlotte Catholic
Piedmont Athletic Conference
Cabarrus Warriors at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian
High Point Christian at Southlake Christian, 7
Central Carolina 2A
Central Davidson at East Davidson
Lexington at North Davidson
Midway Oak Grove at West Davidson
Salisbury at Ledford
Thomasville at South Rowan
Foothills 2A
Claremont Bunker Hill at East Burke
Lenoir Hibriten at Valdese Draughn
Morganton Patton at West Iredell
Newton Foard at West Caldwell
Rocky River 2A
Anson County at Mount Pleasant
Marshville Forest Hills at Montgomery Central
South Fork 2A
Catawba Bandys at East Lincoln
Lincolnton at West Lincoln
Maiden at North Lincoln
Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter, 7
Southwestern 2A
East Rutherford at Belmont South Point
Forest City Chase at East Gaston
Lawndale Burns at Shelby
Mountain Valley 1A-2A
Allegheny County at East Wilkes
Ashe County at Wilkes Central
Boonville Starmount at West Wilkes
Elkin at North Wilkes
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Avery County at Marshall Madison County
Bakersville Mitchell County at Burnsville Mountain Heritage
Polk County at Black Mountain Owen
Southern Piedmont 1A
Bessemer City at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
Cherryville at Monroe Union Academy
Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson Academy at Gastonia Highland Tech
Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter vs. Community School of Davidson, at Mallard Creek High, 7
Yadkin Valley 1A
Albemarle at North Stanly
Chatham Central at North Rowan
South Davidson at North Moore
N.C. nonconference
Arden Christ School at Charlotte Country Day, 7
Hickory Grove Christian at Covenant Day, 7
Hickory Hawks vs. Carolina Bearcats, at Lenoir-Rhyne Univ.
Providence Day at Fayetteville Trinity Christian, 7
South Stanly at West Stanly
VC/NC Royals at Harrells Christian, 7
Winston-Salem Quality Education at Statesville Christian, 7
Interstate
Gastonia Forestview at Fort Mill Catawba Ridge
S.C. Region 3 5A
Clover at Rock Hill
Rock Hill Northwestern at Fort Mill Nation Ford
S.C. Region 3 4A
Columbia Ridge View at Blythewood Westwood
Rock Hill South Pointe at Richland Northeast
York at Lancaster
S.C. Region 4 3A
Chester at Camden
Indian Land at Columbia Keenan
S.C. Region 6 3A
Cheraw at Loris
Dillon at Aynor
Lake City at Marion
S.C. Region 4 2A
Bishopville Lee Central at Kershaw North Central
Chesterfield at Pageland Central
Kershaw Andrew Jackson at Richburg Lewisville
S.C. Region 2 1A
Great Falls at McBee
Timmonsville at Lamar
Byes
Hickory, Providence, R-S Central,
Fort Mill, Lancaster Buford, Winnsboro Fairfield Central
Saturday, Oct. 19
Metrolina
Asheville School at Rabun Gap (GA)-Nacoochee, 2
Pioneer Football League
Asheville Saints at Anderson Cavaliers
Cabarrus Stallions at Johnson City (TN) Tennessee Silverbacks, 4:30
Nonconference
Rock Hill Legion Collegiate at Rock Hill Carolina Crusaders
