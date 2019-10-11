Friday’s top high school football performers

SHARE COPY LINK

Isaiah Bess, Shelby: senior QB was 13-for-22 for 311 yards and five touchdowns in a 55-20 win over Forest City Chase. Receivers Diavonni Daley (5-135, 2 TDs) and Ja’hari Mitchell (4-132, 2 TDs) had big nights.

Jared Joseph, Ardrey Kell: 14-of-22 passing for 333 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-14 win over West Meck. He ran 12 yards for another score. He found teammate Cedric Gray five times for 183 yards and two scores.

Drake Maye, Myers Park: 18-for-25 passing for 236 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-13 win over No. 8 Butler. He ran for another touchdown.

Stephen Payne, Charlotte Country Day: three interceptions, two returned for touchdowns in a 45-7 win over Raleigh Ravenscroft.

Ricky Saunders, Charlotte Country Day: 29 carries, 210 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-7 win over Raleigh Ravenscroft.

Jamal Worthy, Butler: ran 23 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns against nationally ranked Myers Park.