Thursday’s roundup: JV football , MAC titles, Cannon volleyball conference perfect

It was Championship Thursday in girls’ high school volleyball, as a number of area teams either won or clinched titles. And several other teams clinched at least a tie for championships.

Among those winning titles were Gaston Day in the Metrolina Athletic Conference, the CISAA’s Concord Cannon School, and South Rowan in the Central Carolina 2A.

Gaston Day completed a sweep of MAC competition by downing Hickory Grove Christian 3-0 in the conference’s tournament finals.

Cannon School, meanwhile, swept Covenant Day 3-0 and finished a 10-0 run through the CISAA.

South Rowan’s 3-0 victory over Lexington clinched a conference title and kept the Raiders unbeaten (16-0) in league play.

The area’s public schools complete conference play next week, while private schools finish this week.

Outstanding performers

Jurnee Coleman (Victory Christian girls’ volleyball): Coleman’s seven kills, six blocks and 10 digs helped her team beat Woodlawn School 3-0.

Amanda Sambach (Concord Cannon School girls’ golf): Sambach fired a 65, winning medalist honors and leading her team to victory in the Pinehurst Invitational.

Morgan Shrader (Charlotte Christian girls’ volleyball): Shrader, a senior, had 11 kills and 22 assists in her final regular-season high school match, as the Knights beat Charlotte Latin 3-0.

Kayla Spangler (Charlotte Country Day girls’ volleyball): Spangler had 15 digs and 26 assists as the Buccaneers swept Providence Day 3-0.

Jonna Strange (North Iredell girls’ cross-country): A senior, Strange captured the girls’ Invitational title in the United Way Invitational in Newton.

JV football

I-Meck 4A

Hough 28, Lake Norman 14

Mallard Creek 58, West Charlotte 0

North Mecklenburg 28, Hopewell 0

Vance 29, Mooresville 21 (OT): Vance rallied from a 14-point deficit.

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell 21, West Mecklenburg 18: The Knights rallied with two defensive touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Southwestern 4A

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 32, Rocky River 0

Independence 14, Indian Trail Porter Ridge 7: Jaylon Springs’ touchdown catch midway in the fourth quarter provided the winning points for the Patriots.

Big South (NCISAA)

Providence Day 21, Charlotte Latin 6

Sandhills 4A

Richmond Senior 34, Fayetteville Britt 6: The Raiders forced four second-half turnovers by Jack Britt.

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central 43, Morganton Freedom 6

Big South 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 24, Gastonia Ashbrook 12

North Piedmont 3A

North Iredell 22, West Rowan 20

South Piedmont 3A

Kannapolis Brown 23, Central Cabarrus 20

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic 12, Indian Trail Sun Valley 7

Marvin Ridge def. Monroe Parkwood (score NA)

Central Carolina 2A

South Rowan 32, West Davidson 7

Southwestern 2A

Lawndale Burns 31, East Rutherford 14

Shelby 34, Forest City Chase 6

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Rowan 50, Albemarle 0: Ronnie Fennell had touchdown runs of 44 and 50 yards.

S.C. Region 4 3A

Chester 48, Columbia Keenan 6

Nonconference

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 30, Charlotte Country Day 22

Hickory St. Stephens 28, North Iredell 0: Anthony Bravo ran for two touchdowns.

Cross-country

UNITED WAY INVITATIONAL

Hickory St. Stephens won the boys’ Championship-level team title in this meet, run at Southside Park in Newton. Asheville Reynolds was the girls’ team champion.

In the Invitational meet, Lincoln Charter’s boys and Brevard’s girls were winners.

The Championship meet individual winners were St. Stephens’ Tyler Christopher for the boys (time of 16 minutes 35.4 seconds) and North Iredell’s Jonna Strange (18:04.6) for the girls.

The St. Stephens boys finished with 58 points, with Skyland Roberson (69) and China Grove Carson (179) rounding out the top three. In the girls’ Championship race, Reynolds had 38 points, followed by Asheville (82) and Roberson (101) in the top three.

In the Individual event, R-S Central’s Christopher Upton was the boys’ winner in 16:28.6, while Brevard’s Lucy Murray took the girls’ title in 20:57. Lincoln Charter’s boys had 48 points, with South Rowan (92) and Brevard (100) rounding out the top three. Brevard (49), Morganton Patton (89) and Lincoln Charter (95) made up the top three for the girls.

CISAA MEET

In a meet at McAlpine Greenway Park, the Providence Day boys and Covenant Day girls were team champions. Providence Day’s boys had 17 points, followed by Covenant Day (72), Concord Cannon School (111), Christ the King (125), Arborbrook Christian (132), Charlotte Christian (154), Corvian Community (181), Camden Military (182) and Trinity Prep (264).

Individual winner was Providence Day’s Jason Knell (16:32.3), followed by teammate Adam Habas (16:35.3).

Covenant Day’s girls had 26 points, followed by Providence Day (50), Cannon School (58) and Charlotte Christian 101. Individual winner was Covenant Day’s Eva Lindner (20:21.3), followed by teammate Sedona Dancu (20:22.5).

MCXC BACKYARD MEET

East Mecklenburg’s boys and Mallard Creek’s girls won this meet at Mallard Creek High.

Mallard Creek’s Wesley Chappell led the boys (18:49), with Isaiah Hayes-Brown of Berry Academy second (18:54). East Mecklenburg (29), Independence (58), Mallard Creek (78), Salisbury (85) and Lake Norman (113) made up the team scoring.

Jasmine Donahue of East Mecklenburg was the girls’ winner (22:07), with Samantha Brennan of Independence second (22:54). Team scores: Mallard Creek 37, Lake Norman 44, East Mecklenburg 65, and Salisbury 99.

Boys’ soccer

SO MECK 7 4A

Ardrey Kell 8, Berry Academy 2

Olympic 7, West Mecklenburg 0

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, Independence 0: Max Gaither, Grayson Mathes and Nathan Vaughn scored goals for the Ragin’ Bulls, who knocked Independence (5-3) out of a first-place tie in the conference.

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 5, East Mecklenburg 2: Porter Ridge improved to 6-2 and remained tied for first place.

CISAA

Charlotte Latin 3, Charlotte Christian 1: The Hawks captured the conference title with an 8-2 record. Daniel Derraik scored twice, and Andrew Cowan added a goal.

Covenant Day 8, Concord Cannon School 0: The Lions finished 7-3, good for second place in the conference.

Providence Day 1, Charlotte Country Day 0: Kade White scored on an assist from Griffin Weidner, and the Chargers finished with a 6-4 conference record. The Buccaneers finished 5-5.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord 4, Concord Cox Mill 0

Northwest Cabarrus 2, Concord Jay M. Robinson 1

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 6, Monroe Parkwood 1: Ben Patrick had two goals and two assists in the Cavaliers’ victory.

METROLINA ATHLETIC (NCISAA)

Concord First Assembly 2, Gaston Day 0: Anthony Villataro and Rocky Garcia scored goals, as Concord First Assembly captured the conference’s tournament championship.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT (NCISAA)

Hickory Christian 5, Hickory University Christian 2: This match was tied 2-2 at halftime.

PAC 1A

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 2, Queens Grant Charter 1

NONCONFERENCE

Carmel Christian 3, Weddington 0: The Cougars ran their season record to 16-0.

Marshville Forest Hills 3, Unionville Piedmont 0

Monroe 9, Anson County 0: The Redhawks scored seven goals in the second half.

Newton Foard 3, Catawba Bandys 0: A 3-0 second-half surge carried the Tigers to victory. Drew Simmons, Irvin Martinez and Grayson Walker scored goals.

Statesville Christian 2, Claremont Bunker Hill 2

Girls’ field hockey

Charlotte Country Day 3, Covenant Day 2: Lilly Poole, Elizabeth Dixon and Margaret Moseley scored for the Buccaneers, while Annalise Burns and Josie Gruendel got the Covenant Day goals.

MAC All-Conference team

Joseph Carter Southlake Christian Academy Hunter Conner Hickory Grove Christian School Slate Danforth Southlake Christian Academy David Efird Gaston Day School Ricky Garcia Concord First Assembly Nate Granetz Gaston Day School Garrison Hankinson Concord First Assembly Rodrigo Hernandez-Farrera Hickory Grove Christian School Nathan Hoover Gaston Christian School Will Jenkins Westminster Catawba Christian School Valentino Lira Concord First Assembly Chan Parks Northside Christian Academy Kevin Reyes Concord First Assembly Dale Rodriguez Gaston Christian School Brandon Rooney Gaston Christian School Blane Rudisill Gaston Christian School Isaac Schmitke Gaston Christian School Matthew Sheley Westminster Catawba Christian School Kyle Sparks Metrolina Christian Academy Davis Spencer Gaston Day School Ben Spencer Gaston Day School Hunter Warren Gaston Day School

Girls’ golf

PINEHURST INVITATIONAL

Amanda Sambach fired a 65, leading Concord Cannon School to the team championship in the Pinehurst Invitational, played at Pinehurst No. 5.

Cannon School finished with a team score of 222, beating runner-up Southern Pines Pinecrest (230). Trailing were Cary Green Hope (237), Concord Cox Mill (241), Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (242), New Bern (244), Ardrey Kell (251), Pfafftown Reagan (253), Harrisburg Hickory Ridge and Raleigh Leesville Road (each at 267), Marvin Ridge (272), South Mecklenburg and Providence (each at 274), and Cameron Union Pines (352).

Katherine Schuster, of Kill Devil Hills First Flight (which did not have enough players for a team score), was second individually with a 68. Cannon School’s Sophie Holland was third at 69. Cox Mill’s Elizabeth Lohbauer shot a 70, good for a third-place tie.

OTHERS

Charlotte Country Day had a team score of 143 in a two-team meet at Cedarwood Country Club. The other school, Charlotte Latin, did not have enough players for a team score. May McDonnell shot a 41 for Country Day, and teammate Annabelle Thomas had a 51. Margaret Ann Hidell shot a 53 for Latin.

Girls’ tennis

SO MECK 7 4A

Ardrey Kell’s Ruta Petrikis and Savannah Sarns captured the conference’s doubles championship.

FOOTHILLS 2A

Newton Foard’s Claire Boger scored a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Kadira McClure of Morganton Patton, winning the conference singles championship.

The doubles championship went to Foard’s Hannah Cummings and Alexis Wolgemuth. They defeated Valdese Draughn’s Hailey Kincaid and Abby Parker 6-4, 6-3.

OTHERS

Camden (SC) 5, Chester 0

Providence Day 5, Charlotte Country Day 4: Michelle King won No. 1 singles for Providence Day, which swept the first four singles matches. Linde Fonville and McLean Sadusky teamed to win No. 1 doubles for Country Day.

Girls’ volleyball

SO MECK 7 4A

Ardrey Kell 3, South Mecklenburg 0 (25-14, 25-16, 25-16): The Knights improved to 18-3 overall and 10-1 in conference, with one match remaining.

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

Harrisburg Hickory Ridge 3, Butler 0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-13): The Ragin’ Bulls are 10-2 in the conference.

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 3, Rocky River 0 (25-13, 25-8, 25-7): Pirate standout Savannah McIntosh had another big match, with eight aces, nine digs and 23 assists.

Myers Park 3, East Mecklenburg 0 (25-12, 25-4, 25-6): The Mustangs ran their conference record to 12-0, clinching at least a tie for the championship.

CISAA

Charlotte Christian 3, Charlotte Latin 0 (25-17, 25-21, 25-10): Elinor Langdon had 12 digs for the winning Knights.

Charlotte Country Day 3, Providence Day 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-20): Sydney Schulze’s 19 kills and Addison Pignetti’s 15 digs helped the Buccaneers to victory. Reagan Peterson had seven kills for Providence Day.

Concord Cannon School 3, Covenant Day 0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-10): The Cougars completed a 10-0 championship season in the conference.

SANDHILLS 4A

Lumberton 3, Richmond Senior 2

Southern Pines Pinecrest 3, Scotland County 1

BIG SOUTH 3A

Boiling Springs Crest 3, North Gaston 0 (25-13, 25-12, 25-12): The Chargers are 11-0 in conference and face Kings Mountain (9-1) in a showdown next Thursday at Kings Mountain. Mackenzie Hayes had 10 kills and 33 assists against North Gaston.

Gastonia Forestview 3, Gastonia Huss 0 (25-17, 28-26, 25-22)

NORTH PIEDMONT 3A

South Iredell 3, East Rowan 1

West Rowan 3, North Iredell 2 (25-20, 20-25, 25-17, 24-26, 17-15): The Falcons survived a tough test and improved to 8-0 in league play.

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

Concord Jay M. Robinson 3, Northwest Cabarrus 0 (25-17, 25-10, 25-23)

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 3A

Indian Trail Sun Valley 3, Charlotte Catholic 0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-20): The Spartans are 10-2, two matches behind Marvin Ridge with two to play.

Marvin Ridge 3, Weddington 1 (21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-14): The Mavericks clinched at least a tie for the conference title, upping their record to 12-0.

Waxhaw Cuthbertson 3, Unionville Piedmont 0

METROLINA ATHLETIC (NCISAA)

Gaston Day 3, Hickory Grove Christian 0 (25-4, 25-15, 25-5): The Spartans improved to 31-5 on the season and didn’t lose a set to a conference opponent this season.

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT (NCISAA)

Victory Christian 3, Woodlawn School 0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-13): Assiyah Mitchell had six kills, seven aces and eight assists for the victors.

CENTRAL CAROLINA 2A

Central Davidson 3, North Davidson 0

East Davidson 3, Salisbury 0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-21)

Ledford 3, Midway Oak Grove 1

South Rowan 3, Lexington 0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-3): This victory clinched the conference title for the Raiders.

Thomasville 3, West Davidson 1

FOOTHILLS 2A

R-S Central 3, Valdese Draughn 0

West Iredell 3, Hickory St. Stephens 1

SOUTH FORK 2A

Maiden 3, East Lincoln 1 (25-22, 18-25, 25-23, 27-25): The Blue Devils improved to 11-1, opening a two-game lead over the Mustangs (9-3).

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 1A-2A

Alleghany 3, East Wilkes 0

North Wilkes 3, Elkin 2

West Wilkes 3, Boonville Starmount 0

WESTERN HIGHLANDS 1A-2A

Black Mountain Owen 3, Burnsville Mountain Heritage 1

PAC 1A

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter 3, Monroe Union Academy 0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-18): The Raptors won their seventh in a row and are 10-1 in the conference, just ahead of Community School of Davidson (9-1).

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A

Christ the King 3, Cherryville 0 (25-16, 25-13, 25-20): The Crusaders’ Abby Hartnett had 16 digs, and Taylor Reeves added nine kills and six aces.

Gastonia Piedmont Community Charter 3, Mooresboro Thomas Jefferson 0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-18): Piedmont’s Peyton Hamlin had 11 kills, seven aces and five digs.

YADKIN VALLEY 1A

Albemarle 3, South Davidson 1 (25-15, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20): The Bulldogs got their first conference victory in 14 tries.

Asheboro Uwharrie Charter 3, Chatham Central 0

S.C. REGION 4 3A

Camden 3, Chester 0 (25-15, 25-7, 25-15)

Indian Land 3, Columbia Keenan 0 (25-7, 25-5, 25-4): The Warriors’ Baylee Vought led the way with seven kills, nine aces, seven digs and 17 assists.

NONCONFERENCE

Boone Watauga 3, Newton Foard 2 (21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 25-18, 15-13)

Davidson Day 3, Statesville Christian 0 (25-11, 25-13, 25-10): The Patriots were led by Estelle Sawyer (33 assists) and Cierra Huntley (11 kills and 10 digs).

East Burke 3, Alexander Central 0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-23): Erica Clontz led the Cavaliers with 17 kills.

Kings Mountain 3, East Gaston 0 (28-26, 25-15, 25-22): Kyann Crocker had 17 digs for the Mountaineers.

MAC All-Conference team

Sidney Bing Gaston Day School Drew Brown Gaston Day School Carlie Deason Metrolina Christian Academy Aly DeFrancisco Gaston Day School Darcy Dodd Hickory Grove Christian School Makayla Harding Westminster Catawba Christian School Lily Harmon Gaston Day School Kendall Herrick Hickory Grove Christian School Caroline Hoag SouthLake Christian Academy Lauralee Hurst Gaston Day School Vanessa Johnson Metrolina Christian Academy Liv Kurtas SouthLake Christian Academy Ayden Main Gaston Christian School Laura Mullins Gaston Day School Akiya Phillips Northside Christian Academy Caroline Townson Metrolina Christian Academy





MAC All-Conference Tennis

Jemma Beltz Metrolina Christian Academy Lindsay Capps SouthLake Christian Academy Gulia Chitu Gaston Christian School Alexis Ibsen Gaston Day School Bennett Jewell Gaston Day School Jessica Nosike Gaston Day School Maddie Pospiech Gaston Christian School Meredith Wirth Gaston Christian School

