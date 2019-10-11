Evan Pryor, Hough Huskies, run past Lake Norman in I-MECK battle

SHARE COPY LINK

With a two-game win streak, Hough high school wanted to keep their hot streak going as the Huskies hosted the Wildcats of Lake Norman Friday.

Hough had not lost to the Wildcats since 2016 and battled through a slow start to keep it that way.

The Huskies (4-3, 3-0) came away with a 21-7 win to stay undefeated in the I-Meck conference.

“Playing our offense is difficult,” said Hough head coach Matthew Jenkins. “It makes you battle but our guys did well with it tonight.”

Both defenses stopped any major yardage and the game was held at a 0-0 stalemate all the way into halftime.

The Lake Norman defense stopped the Huskies multiple times as they were driving down the field. Hough had a few long runs but nothing noteworthy and only had one offensive possession in the first quarter.

But as time passed, Hough was able to create some plays and Evan Pryor broke multiple tackles for a 30-yard rushing touchdown. The score was his third rushing touchdown of the season.

Lake Norman responded shortly after Anthony Limon found an open Gradyon Morrow racing down the field for a 30-yard touchdown.

That was all for the Wildcats, though. A tough defensive scheme paid off for Hough.

“The defense played very well,” said Jenkins. “We gave up some stuff to take other stuff away. I’m proud of those kids.”

Tyrin Taylor recorded Hough’s lone interception late in the fourth quarter after the defense stopped Lake Norman with a three-sack drive with three minutes left in the game.

Quarterback Darius Ocean took to get his passing game going but the patience paid off. His two passing touchdowns sealed the deal for Hough.

“We definitely picked things up in the second half,” said Jenkins. “We just have to keep fixing the little things each week.”

Three Who Mattered

Hough Defense: The Huskie defense kept it simple and prevented the Wildcats from any big plays in the first half. Other than a lone touchdown in the third quarter, the Hough defense was pretty much flawless. Hough has tallied three big sacks for a loss in the fourth quarter as Lake Norman was driving down the field.

Evan Pryor, Hough: The Hough running back was over the field Friday night and was the first to put points on the board with his 30-yard rushing touchdown.

Darius Ocean, Hough: After a four-touchdown game last week, the senior quarterback threw two touchdowns on the night and both were for over twenty yards.

Worth Mentioning

Lake Norman Defense: The Wildcat defense was up against Hough quarterback Darius Ocean who racked up 340 passing yards last week. However, that wasn’t the case this time around as Lake Norman recovered a fumble and picked off Ocean all just in the first half.

Kwesi Kyei-Fordjour, Hough: The senior running back didn’t have any huge plays but bulldozed his way through defenders all night long to set up his offense for scoring plays.

With the win, the Huskies stay in a tie for first place in the I-Meck conference with Mallard Creek.

What’s Next

Hough will look to make it four wins in a row next Friday at North Mecklenburg, while Lake Norman will host Morresville next Friday as well.

Lake Norman 0 0 7 0- 7

Hough 0 0 14 7- 21

Scoring Summary

3rd Quarter

H- Pryor 38-yard run (Cole Maynard kick good)

LN- Graydon Morrow 30-yard pass from Limon (Nick McCue kick good)

H- Devin Chandler 39-yard pass from Ocean (Maynard kick good)

4th Quarter

H- Hoff 20-yard pass from Ocean (Maynard kick good)