Early nominees for Observer Athlete of the Week l 10.16.19

Here are this week’s early nominees for the Observer’s Athlete of the week award. A #BIG5 list of finalists will be named Monday morning and fans will be able to vote.

The winner, decided by that vote, will be announced Wednesday. Nominations, from coaches only, will be accepted through Sunday morning.

Boys’ Soccer

Patrick Fenton, Charlotte Catholic Soccer: The Charlotte Catholic senior midfielder/forward had three goals in two wins last week to help the Cougars remain unbeaten at 14-0-2 overall, including 8-0 in Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC) play.

Fenton had two goals in a 9-0 win over Piedmont,Oct. 7.

Two days later, Fenton scored again, notching his 20th goal of the season in another win.

Patrick Hannagan, Pine Lake Prep: The Pine Lake Prep senior went 160 minutes of play in two games without giving up a goal last week.

Hannagan held Mountain Island Charter scoreless for all 70 minutes he played in goal (came out last 10 minutes) in an 8-1 win Oct. 7.

Two days later, Hannagan didn’t allow a goal for 90 minutes, including regulation and overtime, saving two penalty kicks to help Pine Lake Prep beat rival Community School of Davidson 3-2.

The Pride’s two wins helped Pine Lake Prep (10-4-2) vault into first place in the PAC 7, 1A conference (7-1).

Jordan “Gio” Martinez, Butler Soccer: The Butler senior midfielder had three goals and one assist in two critical Southwestern 4A (SW4A) conference wins to help the Bulldogs (11-5, 6-2) remain in a three-way tie for first-place with Myers Park and Porter Ridge.

Martinez accounted for both goals with a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win at East Mecklenburg Oct. 7.

The next day, Martinez had two more scores in a 4-1 win at Rocky River.

Gaston Moise, Union Academy: The Union Academy junior forward had five goals and three assists in wins over Langtree Charter and Bradford Prep.

Moise, a co-captain, had two goals and two assists before moving into the midfield to help the defense in a 5-3 win at Langtree Charter Oct. 7.

Two days later, he had a hat trick (three goals) and one more assist in a 5-1 win over Bradford Prep.

Moise has 17 goals and 11 assists for Union Academy (6-6) despite constantly facing double teams, according to Cardinals’ soccer coach Vic Johnson.

Ismael Ortiz, Concord First Assembly: The Concord First Assembly junior led the Eagles to three straight victories to win the Metrolina Athletic conference (MAC) tournament.

Ortiz started the week pitching a shutout in the Eagles’ 9-0 win over SouthLake Christian Oct. 7.

The next day, Ortiz helped Concord First Assembly beat Gaston Christian (No. 7 in the state) 4-2.

Ortiz pitched his second shutout of the week in the MAC championship, where the Eagles (13-6, No. 3 seed) won at No. 1 seed Gaston Day, which hadn’t lost a game since Aug. 27.

Volleyball

Cierra Huntley, Davidson Day Volleyball: The Davidson Day senior had 34 kills, 36 digs, eight aces and five blocks to lead the Patriots to three wins and a Foothills’ Athletic conference title last week.

Huntley, a Virginia Tech commit, had her best game with 15 kills, 14 digs and two aces in a 3-0 sweep at Community School of Davidson Oct. 7.

Davidson Day (15-1) has won 10 straight games.

Kira Rymer, South Rowan: The South Rowan junior had 31 kills, 22 assists, 14 digs and 10 aces to lead the Raiders to victories over Thomasville and Lexington to help her team improve to 19-1 overall (including 16-0 in Central Carolinas’ conference play).

Rymer had 19 kills, 14 assists and four aces in South Rowan’s 3-0 sweep of Thomasville Oct. 8.

Two days later, she had 12 kills, eight assists, seven digs and six aces in a 3-0 win over Lexington to lead the Raiders to their 16th straight win.

Sydney Schulze, Charlotte Country Day Volleyball: The Charlotte Country Day sophomore outside hitter had 33 kills and 17 digs to lead the Bucs (17-4) to two CISAA conference victories last week.

Schulze had 14 kills and 10 digs in a 3-0 win at Covenant Day Oct. 7.

Three days later, Schulze added 19 kills and seven digs to help Charlotte Country Day past Providence Day 3-0.

Girls’ Golf

Amanda Sambach, Cannon School: The Cannon School junior had seven birdies to shoot a seven-under par, 65, to win the Pinecrest Girls’ High School Invitational at Pinehurst No. 5 Oct. 10.

Sambach, University of Virginia commit, and her Cannon School teammate Sophie Holland, who shot a 69 (tied for third), helped the Cougars to an eight-shot victory (222 team score) over Pinecrest.

Girls’ Tennis

Halle Futch, Myers Park Tennis: The Myers Park senior won her third straight Southwestern 4A conference doubles’ title, teaming with Mustangs’ teammate Carson Weber Oct. 10.

Futch and Weber beat Myers Park teammates Meredyth Barr and Mia Basinger in the doubles’ championship match.

Futch, who has lost only one doubles’ match in the last three years, is 19-3 overall this year, and 99-11 in her Myer Park tennis career, including 43-5 in doubles’ play.

The Myers Park girls’ tennis team is 77-3 in Futch’s career, including a 4A state title and two, 4A state runner-up finishes.

Maggie Gehrig/Ava Tan, Charlotte Catholic Tennis: The Charlotte Catholic sophomore duo teamed up to win four straight matches to win the Southern Carolinas’ conference (SCC) doubles’ championship at Cuthbertson Oct. 7.

Gehrig and Tan played doubles together last year going 17-1, but teamed up with new partners (Gehrig with Caroline Prendiville; Tan with Rose Kenny) for the regular season this year.

Gehrig and Tan reunited this week to win the SCC doubles’ title, beating Weddington’s Riya Vasa and Madeline Wasulko, 6-1, 6-1, in the finals.

Gehrig is a perfect 28-0 this season (15-0 singles at No. 2; 13-0 doubles at No. 2), while Tan is also unbeaten at 30-0 (16-0 singles at No. 3; 14-0 doubles at No. 1).

Boys’ Cross Country

Keegan Lisiecki, United Faith: The United Faith sophomore had a big week on the course starting with a win at the SPAA conference meet (21:28) at McAlpine Park, Oct. 7.

Three days later, Lisiecki finished as runner-up in 20:27 at Metrolina Christian.

Lisiecki has won every SPAA conference meet he has run in this season.

Samuel O’Grady, Sun Valley: The Sun Valley senior broke 21 minutes for the first time in his cross country career, running a 20:55 at Metrolina Christian, Oct. 10.

Sun Valley cross country coach Jay Pierre says it means even more because O’Grady is autistic and “he has faced so many adversities and it has been great to watch his growth and development.”

Girls’ Cross Country

Jonna Strange, North Iredell: The North Iredell senior won the United Way Invitational running an 18:24.62 at Southside Park in Newton Oct. 9.

Strange, a Furman University commit, won the United Way Invitational race by nearly 1:21 faster than the runner-up finisher.

Field Hockey

Sarah Perkinson, Myers Park: The Myers Park senior scored the game-tying and game-winning goals to lead the Mustangs to a 3-1 win over rival Charlotte Catholic Oct. 8.

Charlotte Catholic took the lead less than a minute into the game before Perkinson scored the next two goals to help Myers Park tally three unanswered, first half scores.

Perkinson also had one goal and one assist in a 10-0 win at Weddington, Oct. 10.

Perkinson has 16 goals and 11 assists for Myers Park (16-1) this season.

Basketball

Preston Howell IV, Belmont South Point: The South Point freshman led the Charlotte Rollin’ Hornets’ Wheelchair basketball team to a 3-1 record and runner-up finish at the Clemson Classic, Oct. 5-6.

Howell averaged 16 points, 2.5 assists and two rebounds per game in the four-game event with a team-high, 26 points, against the Junior Hawks.

Howell was named all-tournament team for his efforts.

** Information published today includes statistics through October 13.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com. Please include the athletes’ name, school, class and applicable game performance statistics. Coaches must be willing to verify information.