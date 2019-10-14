NCHSAA Dual Team Tennis Pairings

SHARE COPY LINK

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association announced the brackets for the 2019 Dual Team state championships in girls tennis.

First round matches are scheduled to be completed on or before October 16, second round by October

22, third round by October 28, and the Regional Finals on or before October 30. State Championship matches are

scheduled for the Burlington Tennis Center on Saturday, November 2 and play will begin at 9:30 a.m.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

2019 1A Women’s Dual Team Tennis First Round Pairings

EAST

East Carteret (11-4), BYE

Chatham Charter (8-5) @ Riverside-Martin (6-10)

John A. Holmes (11-4), BYE

Research Triangle (7-7) @ East Columbus (9-2)

Warren County (3-5), BYE

Jones Senior (3-4) @ Franklin Academy (13-0)

Raleigh Charter (11-1), BYE

Lejeune (5-7) @ Rosewood (3-10)

WEST

Gray Stone Day (18-0), BYE

North Stanly (13-4) @ Mount Airy (13-4)

Lincoln Charter (11-0), BYE

Highland Tech (8-4) @ Pine Lake Prep (10-0)

Polk County (9-4), BYE

Thomas Jefferson (6-2) @ Chatham Central (16-3-1)

Bishop McGuinness (13-1), BYE

East Surry (12-4) @ East Wilkes (16-1)







2019 2A Women’s Dual Team Tennis First Round Pairings

EAST

North Johnston (16-4) @ Clinton (15-1)

Carrboro (8-4) @ Greene Central (16-0)

First Flight (8-2) @ West Bladen (11-2)

Beddingfield (10-5) @ Croatan (17-0)

East Duplin (9-5) @ NC School of Science & Math (10-0)

McMichael (3-5) @ Wheatmore (15-2-1)

Goldsboro (13-2) @ Durham School of the Arts (14-2)

South Columbus (9-3) @ Bunn (11-0)

WEST

Oak Grove (11-2) @ Mount Pleasant (6-7)

North Davidson (11-4) @ Forbush (13-3)

West Stokes (11-6) @ West Wilkes (12-2)

Burns (7-3) @ Salisbury (12-0)

South Point (11-2) @ Fred T. Foard (14-0)

Lake Norman Charter (9-3) @ Owen (9-5)

Draughn (8-4) @ Hendersonville (14-0)

Pisgah (12-3) @ Maiden (9-3)







2019 3A Women’s Dual Team Tennis First Round Pairings

EAST

J.H. Rose (11-2) @ Fike (14-1)

Cape Fear (12-1) @ Clayton (13-2)

Cleveland (9-6) @ Jacksonville (11-2)

Rocky Mount (12-2) @ New Hanover (17-0)

Rockingham County (11-2) @ East Chapel Hill (13-2)

Triton (10-2) @ Eastern Alamance (10-0)

Northern Guilford (6-4) @ Terry Sanford (11-1)

Chapel Hill (13-3) @ Union Pines (11-0-1)

WEST

Southern Alamance (11-6) @ Jesse Carson (15-0)

Concord (8-5) @ Southwest Guilford (11-3)

South Iredell (11-4) @ Cox Mill (11-2)

Montgomery Central (9-2) @ Walter M. Williams (12-1)

Stuart Cramer (7-5) @ Watauga (9-0)

Weddington (16-2) @ T.C. Roberson (16-0)

West Henderson (16-3) @ Forestview (12-0)

Asheville (12-4) @ Charlotte Catholic (16-0)







2019 4A Women’s Dual Team Tennis First Round Pairings

EAST

New Bern (7-8) @ Rolesville (9-1)

Apex Friendship (8-4) @ Broughton (12-0)

Wakefield (9-3) @ Pine Forest (7-6)

Cardinal Gibbons (17-3) @ Hoggard (13-2)

Green Level (10-5) @ Apex (13-1)

Jack Britt (8-2) @ Panther Creek (13-3)

Holly Springs (10-3) @ Green Hope (15-0)

Enloe (9-5) @ Pinecrest (14-2)

WEST

West Forsyth (12-2) @ Hough (9-1)

R.J. Reynolds (12-5) @ Page (10-1)

Northwest Guilford (9-4) @ Lake Norman (10-2)

Mooresville (6-5) @ Reagan (12-0)

Porter Ridge (11-2) @ South Caldwell (8-3)

Providence (8-5) @ Myers Park (11-0)

Independence (8-3) @ South Mecklenburg (8-6)

Hickory Ridge (6-5) @ Ardrey Kell (13-1)