Weekend Prep Roundup: Marvin Ridge runners shine

Marvin Ridge didn’t have a top-10 finisher, but the Mavericks placed five runners in the top 35 Saturday and captured the girls’ title in the Championship level of the N.C. Runners Elite Cross-Country Invitational in Kernersville.

The meet attracted many of the state’s top cross-country teams.

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons won the boys’ Championship team title.

Marvin Ridge’s girls finished with 112 points, with North Lincoln (150) second. Also in the top 20 were Ardrey Kell (seventh), Providence (ninth), Lake Norman Charter (11th), Lake Norman (17th) and Concord Cox Mill (20th).

Southern Pines Pinecrest’s Carmen Adler was the girls’ individual winner, with North Lincoln junior Angie Allen second. North Lincoln’s Alyssa Galvin (ninth) and Lake Norman’s Madeline Stolberg (10th) also finished in the top 10.

Marvin Ridge’s top finishers were Kayla Basinger and Caroline Blanton, in 16th and 18th.

Cardinal Gibbons’ boys had 97 points, with Raleigh Broughton (114) second. Also in the top 20 were North Lincoln (fourth), Marvin Ridge (ninth), Providence (11th) and Lake Norman Charter (17th).

Individual winner was Cardinal Gibbons’ Carson Williams. North Lincoln’s Jason Thomson (third) and R-S Central’s Christopher Upton (seventh) also ran in the top 10.

In the second level of competition, the Invitational, Lincoln Charter won the boys’ title and Harrisburg Hickory Ridge was fifth. Lincoln Charter’s Drew Zink ran second.

The Invitational girls’ winner was N.C. School of Science and Math, with Hickory Ridge fifth.

CXC Autumn Night Meet

Host Waxhaw Cuthbertson swept the boys’ and girls’ team titles in the CXC Autumn Night Invitational.

Cuthbertson’s boys had 39 points, followed by Monroe Parkwood (52), Monroe Central Academy and Indian Trail Porter Ridge (each with 72), Monroe Union Academy (151), and Indian Trail Sun Valley (166).

Benjamin Timberlake, a senior running for Arborbrook Christian (which did not have enough runners for a team score), was the individual winner. Porter Ridge’s Jacob Laney ran second.

Cuthbertson’s girls had 20 points, well ahead of runner-up Porter Ridge’s 75. Following were Central Academy (82), Parkwood (87) and Union Academy (105).

Cuthbertson’s Kaitlyn St. Hilaire and Analise Furr ran 1-2.

Girls’ field hockey

Charlotte Country Day 4, Cary Academy 0: Charlotte Rearson had a goal and an assist, and Katie So, Lilly Poole and Cameron Park each added a goal. Goalkeeper Zella Thomas had the shutout, with five saves.

Girls’ tennis

Charlotte Country Day 7, Asheville School 2: Linde Fonville won No. 1 singles in straight sets, leading a sweep by the Buccaneers in singles. The closest match was in No. 2 singles, where Tenley Hippensteel edged Asheville School’s Gracey Abernathy 1-6, 6-3, (10-6).

Girls’ volleyball

China Grove Carson 3, Greensboro Grimsley 1 (25-13, 13-25, 25-17, 25-18) The Cougars opened a three-team meet at their gym by downing the Whirlies.

China Grove Carson 3, Ledford 0 (25-11, 25-14, 25-11): The Cougars improved to 17-4 on the season with the sweep.

